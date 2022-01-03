DM: Duchess Kate ‘felt she was very welcoming to Meghan’ & was ‘rebuffed’

The Mail’s Becky English wrote an epic story about the Duchess of Cambridge ahead of her fortieth birthday (January 9). The piece isn’t all “insider” quotes – English quotes named sources at length, like Kate’s current private secretary, Rebecca Deacon/Priestley. Ordinarily, no one currently working for a royal primary would be caught dead being a named source for the Mail. But I guess the Mail and the Cambridges still continue to have their suspiciously cozy relationship, especially given that the Keens authorized Jason Knauf to turn over evidence intended to harm the Duchess of Sussex’s case against the Mail. Does the Mail “own” William and Kate, or is this just a mutually beneficial (or mutually parasitic) situation? In any case, this story is so long and there are so many ridiculous parts, I need to split up this Mail piece into two posts.
This is Part 1, and these quotes are about Kate’s (lack of) work ethic, how she always understood that it was a “fool’s errand” to try to be the next Diana, and how Kate is not self-absorbed in the least, which is likely why Kate and her staff organized this and many other embiggening stories to fluff her up for her 40th.
Kate will be the Princess of Wales by her next landmark birthday (after 40): As with everything associated with the Royal Family, her apprenticeship as future queen has been slow. Too slow, say some. But, astutely alert to the royals’ unflustered ways, Kate has refused to be rushed. Of course, one of our monarchy’s immutable strengths is its repudiation of the modern fad to bend to prevailing fashion. Significantly, too, Kate has brought another unswerving value to the Royal Family: the Middletons’ way of doing things. Steadfast and unflashy.
Rebecca Priestley, Kate’s private secretary: Priestley worked for the duchess for seven years, recalled how newlyweds William and Kate approached the daunting task of a life committed to public service together as if it was a ‘blank piece of paper’. All three were in Anglesey in 2011, where the couple had chosen to spend their first years of married life while William worked as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot. Rebecca says of their conversation: ‘I said: ‘Right, what next? You have the philanthropic world at your feet. There are so many directions you can go in terms of causes you can get involved in. Catherine [as William prefers her to be known] had clearly put a lot of thought into it and made very clear that, for her, it was about listening and learning.’
Kate never wanted to become the next Diana? Some critics felt frustrated at the new duchess’s cautious approach, and she was cruelly dubbed the Duchess of Dolittle. The public had waited years for a young, glamorous new member of the Royal Family, but, wisely, Kate realised it would be a fool’s errand to try to take on Diana’s mantle. Instead, she assumed more the Queen Mother’s ‘steel marshmallow’ character. ‘Catherine wanted to get under the skin of this new role and the challenges she was about to take on,’ says Rebecca Priestley. ‘She wanted to learn. There were a lot of under-the-radar visits and she saw people privately to help her understand the issues she wanted to put her name to. These were lifelong decisions she was taking. She wanted to have credibility when she spoke. And that actually takes huge strength of character.’
Kate isn’t self-absorbed: Heads Together — the mental health campaign fronted by William, Harry and Kate — was her idea. ‘Not that she would ever be so self-absorbed as to tell you that,’ another friend says. Rebecca says: ‘It’s been wonderful to see Catherine achieve what she wanted to and it’s all the more powerful because it is so genuine. Mental health, the Early Years and addiction are all being talked about more openly because of her interventions.’
The Queen is okay with Kate: The Queen has nothing but admiration for her and feels comforted that the future of her dynasty appears assured. Prince Philip was also a particular source of support for Kate — often writing her ‘very warm and loving’ letters. By then, she had lost her own grandparents, so his advice was much-welcomed and he became something of a role model.
She finds it difficult to be a working mother: According to another source, it has ‘not been easy’ for Kate to combine being the mother of three young children with fulfilling a busy schedule of public duties. ‘She’ll be the first person to say how lucky she is to have the help of a nanny and staff. But going from being a mummy, worrying if a child is not well or had a good day at nursery, to transforming herself into a public figure and shining at an evening reception is tough emotionally. Ultimately, her children are her priority.’
Nursery drop-offs? I have been told by several different sources that as a first-time mother, Kate struggled initially to cope with the adjustment of doing the nursery drop-off, then racing to London for meetings and to attend official functions such as state dinners. This was particularly the case when William was an air ambulance pilot in Norfolk, often leaving the house himself at 5.30am. Kate worried whether she and William would ever be able to create a sense of normality for the kids. ‘But Catherine is not a quitter and she determined that she and William needed to work harder at finding a better balance for their family,’ says a friend.
Kate organizes staff: Of course, they have help from their nanny and a housekeeper. But Kate is very much a hands-on mother and, as a member of staff says: ‘It’s all about organisation. If there’s an evening event, Catherine tends to get her hair ready between meetings during the day so she can finish up while the children are eating dinner, which allows her the time to put them to bed. Her attitude is always ‘we will just make it work’. And nowadays, she has more confidence [during the planning process] to say: ‘No, that is too much for that week.’ ‘
Kate has found an ally in Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie Wessex. Seventeen years her senior, the countess is a confidante and a sounding board. They both, I’m told, ‘repeatedly’ reached out to Meghan after she first spoke of her unhappiness in 2019. However, I am also told that both Kate and Sophie were ‘rebuffed’.
Kate welcomed Meghan!! There is no doubt Harry and Meghan’s acrimonious departure from the Royal Family, and repeated attacks on it, have deeply upset Kate and William. The duchess has been accused by some in the Sussex camp of being ‘cool’ towards Meghan — an accusation those close to her vehemently deny. ‘As individuals, they have nothing in common. But Catherine wanted to see Harry happy and felt she was very welcoming to Meghan,’ one friend tells me.
The crying at the 2018 bridesmaids’ dress fitting: As the Queen might say, recollections may vary as to who made whom cry. I’ve been reliably told that the account which suggests it was Meghan’s behaviour towards Kate’s daughter, Charlotte, possibly over whether she should wear tights, that prompted the dispute is ‘broadly true’. Meanwhile, the allegation that the notoriously private Kate schemed to have details of the incident leaked to the media (in fact, there was a number of witnesses present) is laughable. In short, it is her maxim to stay out of family rows.
“Kate struggled initially to cope with the adjustment of doing the nursery drop-off, then racing to London for meetings and to attend official functions such as state dinners…” After her giving birth to her first two children, she had lengthy maternity leaves and after those leaves, she would maybe work one day a week. As for nursery drop-offs, she has at least one full-time nanny AND no one forced the Keens to spend all that time in Norfolk, necessitating a “race” to get to London. They were always supposed to be London-based in the first place.
As for creating Heads Together and “Not that she would ever be so self-absorbed as to tell you that” – she literally is that self-absorbed, because “sources” have given her credit for it from its inception. That was also why she and William took credit for all of Harry’s work too, because “Kate created Heads Together.” Will and Kate have done f–k all with it since Harry left too.
The Meghan stuff – as I said, I’m splitting this up into two posts. Kate can’t exist without sniping at Meghan, that’s Kate’s whole persona now. She and Sophie were “rebuffed” by Meghan, oh no. And once again, Kate returns to her favorite worry stone, the bridesmaids’ dress fitting and the ever-changing story about what actually happened and how Kate is the wronged party. I’ve lost count of how many different versions KATE has promoted. What an a–hole.
As for what Rebecca Priestley says about how Kate “clearly put a lot of thought into it and made very clear that, for her, it was about listening and learning” - Kate knew from the very start that she didn’t want to work, that no one should expect her to do anything but pose for pie chart photos and take credit for the work of professionals. This whole thing (Kate) is asinine.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid and WENN.
Meghan and Harry were engaged in 2017 and Kate/Sophie waited until 2019 to reach out to her? How kind of them.
Exactly! And I would bet a million dollars they were dispatched to try and convince her to drop her lawsuit. I’m sure the courtiers thought that getting the other married in to talk to her would make her understand what her place is.
At that point Meghan and Harry had one foot out the door. The time to reach out was when she first joined the family. They did nothing to make her feel welcome and largely ignored her.
Probably a case of far too little, far too late and the reaching out was probably based on orders from TQ because of appearances. M and K were both at Wimbledon in 2019 and Meghan seemed friendly toward Kate so it’s a lie anyway. That was when Kate’s “sources” put out that she “invited Meghan to sit in the royal box” like that was up to Kate.
@Emily: If true, (I suspect that they did not reach out to Meghan) I don’t know how Sophie and Kate expected Meghan to be receptive to them when they caused her so much grief in the past.
This woman is so embarassing and cringe
…especially regarding Buttoned Mutton saying ‘no’ to ‘too much’ work. She does about one event a week; she records meetings with her secretary as work! And as for the tights fiasco – all that shows me is someone who is determined to win the narrative at all costs. And that narrative is that Meghan was the Angry Black Woman who disturbed a white woman’s fragility.
It’s interesting how they’re focusing now on the “matter” of the Kate vs Meghan crying issue, and not on what they published and never clarified for years. They clearly stated that Meghan made Kate cry, and now they’re repeating useless info on the situation, but not on how they were caught creating a distortion of the truth to sell papers.
I think if Meghan had said or done something they would put out precisely what happened, not the vague “broadly true”. I bet M said something to Charlotte about not having to wear tights because it was going to be hot and Kate went off the deep end about protocol. I hope this inspires M to put out a statement about precisely what happened.
@equality
Meghan already said her piece. It’s pointless to try and re-litigate the situation again. It would just be giving the RRs what they want.
@equality they are doing this to force meghan into responding and she should never respond to this. ever. they know that kate’s white fragility appeals to a certain demographic and they are goading meghan to respond to this particular story and to deny that kate and sophie reached out to help.
@selene: It sounds like they are trying to make excuses for why kate was mean. And instead of just admitting that is was 2 women under stress that simply butted heads, they are trying to justify it by saying that meg was mean to Charlotte. I don’t know about you but if someone was mean to my child i wouldn’t then later write an apology note and send flowers. And i don’t think kate would either
Exactly. Meghan gave Kate a HUGE out in the interview about this – saying she was going through some things, that it was a stressful time overall, that maybe Kate wasn’t allowed to correct the story, that Kate was a good person.
But we keep getting various defenses and explanations for why the original story was, in fact, sort of maybe kind of true, if you just look at it the right way – even here, its painted as Kate having no choice BUT to make Meghan cry bc of the way Meghan spoke to Charlotte.
I just keep thinking that the whole incident is tied a lot more to William’s affair than we realize and that’s why there is a desperate scrambling to keep the real story from getting out.
This is an excellent point. If Meghan were mean to Charlotte (she was NOT), there’s no way Kate would apologize to HER. You only send someone flowers and a note if YOU were the offender, and you were also a bit worried that the person you hurt might put you on blast.
@Chloe it wasn’t both women butting heads. Kate made MEG cry. Kate apologized and sent flowers to Meghan. Kate was being an asshole at another woman’s wedding.
Totally this. Kate was upset because she had learned about the affair around that time and so Meghan understood why she flew off the handle about the bridesmaids dresses even though she was not right to do so.
But kate is still trying to throw the blame on Meghan for this despite not correcting the lie in the media after years. At this point Meghan should just post a photo of the note and the flowers kinda blurry but making sure the C monogram is visible to shut this beyotch down. It’s beyond disgusting that she is still trying to using the crying story against Meghan.
Okay people, call me crazy, I am a mum of 5. If some woman, any woman had yelled at my child or children and upset them to the point of tears, I won’t be sitting there crying, I would be ripping them a new skin. Furthermore if that person that upset my child thinks I would then be sending them flowers after what they did to my child, well then that person must be crazy. Kate is a liar . And a very bad one at that . She is a selfish,self centered B . Who got pissy because Harry fell in love with someone who wasn’t her. She never cared for him. She waited two years later to see if the woman married to the man she supposedly cared for was okay? Like no . F Kate and sophie but mostly F Kate.
This whole piece is so unhinged i don’t know where to start
Let me just say that i would have rebuffed her too if she would reach out only after i had to shame her and other royal family members publicly for being cold (south africa documentary)
And i’m all here for kate finding her feet first but i think we can all agree that 10 years is way too long. Its embarrassing that they are trying to make excuses for it. A whole grown woman.
The only thing I believe here is Kate saying “We’ll make it work” all the time. I’m sure that’s her excuse not to prepare for anything.
We don’t need to put in effort, we’ll just make it work somehow. This totally fits with lazy Kate’s “just wing it” attitude.
I think she is really saying “we’ll make up work” because that’s the only effort that seems to happen. How to find new ways to boost numbers without actually doing anything more.
We saw just how welcoming they were at the commonwealth service 2020 where they acted so childish deliberately ignoring Meghan and excluding her and Harry from conversations. Kate and Sophie were so badly behaved and they cannot rewrite that moment caught on video try as they may.
Kate was a bitch at that service over a dumb procession so it’s pretty obvious kate is that petty vindictive person we all said she was from day one. This woman has been observed for decades now and she never has a kind action for any woman she thinks is competition.
Of course Kate and Sophie were rebuffed! I would rebuff someone one only shows concern when it will make them look good. By that point everyone had seen the abusive articles written about her and for 3 long years they did nothing so their last minute concern feels less than genuine.
She really has done fuck all since she got married, except have three children. She has contributed nothing of relevance in her 10+ years as a Royal and 39+ years as a person.
I’ll bet my house every single poster in this story has accomplished more than Kate, and with less resources, opportunities and privilege.
No one of note, relevance and importance needs a full staff to fluff them up. It comes organically and naturally, unlike Kate and her need to rely on bought media to give her the time of day.
I woke up cranky today as BF tested positive on the 1st so I am fed up of inconsequential people trying to be so grandiose with nothing to show for it.
I hope BF doesn’t get too ill, and that you avoid getting it too.
Becky English writes about the Royals as if it’s the 1800s. That the only sources of Royal news are the RR. It’s as if she believes that the public can’t see and hear for themselves the truth about Kate. This is why the world laughs at the Brits and their Royal Family…. a story of fiction
I had so much thoughts about this article but all I will say is that it reminds me of William’s tribute to his grandfather which was really all about Harry or sticking it to Harry.
This should have been all about Kate. The most she should have said about Meghan if she were being “dignified” is that she is so sorry about the way things worked out.
Instead she uses an article about HER 40th birthday and years in the BRF to rebuff events about Meghan that she has rebuffed many times before. All the while she was denying that she is able to rebuff what Meghan said in the interview.
Meghan has not mentioned these people since that interview, except to refer to them as “my husband’s family”.
Yes. This whole thing looks suspiciously like Kate is “protesting too much”. By going on and on about how welcoming she was toward Meghan, it puts a glaring spotlight on how little she did to be welcoming given that we’ve known Meghan’s side of the story since the Oprah interview. It’s very strange that this, a well as her excuses for not working, are all that’s being focused on on the occasion of her 40th birthday, like she’s accomplished nothing else of worth? I’d be massively embarrassed if these were my biggest accomplishments at 40. Cringeworthy.
Rebecca Deacon/Priestly is no longer Kate’s Private Secretary. She left in 2017 or 2018. It’s Hannah Cockburn-Logie who took up the post in 2020 after Catherine Quinn left at the end of 2019. Becky English for some reason chose to omit that piece of information. But it would seem Ms. Deacon has been designated as the media rep for Kate as it’s not the first time that she’s spoken on the record.
Thank you, Amy Bee! I thought I was tripping because I read the name and was like, “Didn’t Rebecca quit?”
Yes let’s not talk about Catherine Quinn getting the hell out as soon as her two years were up. I bet she has stories to tell.
Meghan did a 40×40 for her 40th birthday…..this mediocre woman’s birthday is about telling others whatever whatever whatever about Meghan and Diana! in a way, you have to pity W to have married such an airhead!
I thought 40 + 40 had sunk because folks didn’t take it up. Glad to be proved wrong.
A lot of people took it up, celebs and everyday people. Did you expect an update from everyone involved? Eugenie signed on but she didn’t tell what she did. Perhaps some of the people mentored wanted privacy?
How convenient.
What? It was taken up all over the place. Celebs and prominent people from the UK and the US were posting about it. What more did you want?
No Jodie. You’ve confused Meghan’s 40×40 initiative with Kate’s flop piano recital and Keen Zoolander Center For Kids Who Can’t Read Good.
Try to keep up, Dearest.
This was actually the beauty of the initiative…that it wasn’t a big thing that required follow up. That’s what the royal family always gets wrong and what Meghan is so good at. She sees the importance of keeping the scope small so you can accomplish things. 40×40 was asking people to spend 40 minutes mentoring someone…no follow up required, just putting some kindness into the universe. And based on Twitter a lot of ordinary people did just that…helped local people for 40 minutes and made a small or big difference where they were. It wasn’t about the celebrities doing it, they helped spread the word, but it was really about every person who spent the time to be kind to someone else. It was brilliant.
Even though you’re not getting the play-by-play update that you seem to think you’re entitled to, Meghan still did a hell of a lot more than Kate to mark her milestone birthday — all Kate is doing is mean girling her way into her next decade, as per usual. So you can stop right there with the nonsense. Nobody is playing today.
It’s still going strong on LinkedIn among business people.
I bet you are also one of the people who goes on about H&M not doing their charity privately like people should. You are looking for a complaint. Why don’t you contact some of the people who signed on like Melissa McCarthy, Princess Eugenie, Sophie Trudeau, Katie Couric, Hillary Clinton, Sheryl Sandberg, Ciara, Daniel Martin, Misha Nonoo, Priyanka Chopra, Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Stacey Abrams, Edward Enninful, Sofia Carson, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Nguyen, Gabrielle Union, Tessy Ojo, Adele, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sofia Carson, Deepak Chopra, Tracee Ellis Ross, Stella McCartney, Gloria Steinem, Jose Andres, Amanda Gorman… I’m sure they would all love to give you an update. Or are you saying they are all liars? Perhaps the initiative was simply to help people, not to notify others?
Meghan’s 40X40 was very successful. I guess you didn’t see the hundreds of people on Linkedin helping people with their resumes and cover letters. That’s not including Journalists, Lawyers, Hillary Clinton, and others reaching out on Twitter and some recipients discussing getting a job or a job offer because of it. Nice try, Jodie.
They’re trying to spin Kate’s ‘low key 40th’ as her avoiding being compared to M and engaging in one-upping when the truth is Kate doesn’t have the range, connections or work ethic to pull off what M did with 40X40. If I reach 40 and my greatest achievement is popping out three kids for a husband that can barely stand to look at me then I would know I’ve failed at life.
Three claps for this comment right here!
We often get these tidbits about how Kate is very unbothered about everything and just keeps on, but this being about the 20th version of the infamous cry story since Meghan cleared things up on Oprah…the one big insight we can glean is that Meghan speaking up about what went down must’ve really rattled her and her advisors. It’s so bizarre since the incident appears to be a nothingburger, but it’s fascinating that they can’t let it go. Perhaps because in all her propaganda, it the one dark mark they can’t clean up. Kinda hard to paint yourself as the victim if you provided a note of apology.
Yeah, we keep hearing that she is a steel marshmallow and doesn’t let things bother her, but let’s not forget who threw a total fit over the Tatler article last year.
Are we not gonna talk about the wording here of the endlessly revisited tights-or-no-tights dustup?
“ Meghan’s behavior TOWARDS CHARLOTTE…”
So now Meghan was an implied monster towards a child!?! Way to ratchet up the crazy, DM!
As somebody on twitter said, if Meghan was bullying to Charlotte, Kate would not have sent a note and flowers to apologise. It’s clear that Kate was bullying Meghan about the bridesmaid dresses.
Exactly.
They expect us to believe that if Meghan had been a monster toward Charlotte that THAT would not have been the headline they were shouting from the rooftops!?! Please. The tabloids would have eaten that shiz up. Ain’t no weaponized white tears like child-sized ones.
It’s a subtle distinction they’re throwing in there now with that allusion but it’s a super insidious one.
But it’s H&M that cause security issues for the RF? So is Charlotte allowed to behave like a brat and try people’s patience or was the “behavior” simply to tell her she didn’t have to wear tights? I hope H&M put Schillings onto this article.
For all we know, Kate was throwing her weight around at the fitting telling Meghan what the flower girls NEEDED to wear, and Meghan maybe said something like “I really don’t think they need to” for whatever reason, and then Kate flew off the handle because 1) how dare the newcomer undermine her authority and 2) how dare she dictate what HER child should do. Kate is a woman who arrogantly and stupidly thought she could overthrow Norfolk aristocracy’s queen bee. She absolutely felt she had the right to tell Meghan what she should do for HER wedding, and I wish she’d shut the hell up already about it.
THe trouble is Kate and William should have been reined in. William should have been told by his grandmother to mind his own business about who Harry is dating. And Kate should have been put in her place quickly telling her to back off giving Meghan advice.
I will also say I support Meghan and Harry and with all these embiggening pieces for Kate, my admiration for Meghan is sky high.
Meghan said her piece on March 2021. One interview. She was gracious to Kate. She corrected the crying lie and since then (9-10 months ago) she has not mentioned this woman or anyone else in the royal family.
Meghan’s friends do not badmouth Kate. Compare with Kate whose uncle, mother, press friends and employees all insult Meghan.
Meghan is dignified. Kate is not. Kate is on about the tenth explanation for the crying lie she allowed to be published. She had years to correct this lie, she did not.
Kate damaged her own image by allowing this lie to continue. Her mean girl behavior is now clear to see plus she is a coward. Sending people to do her bidding and attack Meghan while she pretends to be seperate from it all.
A woman who has been in the royal family for over 10 years and is not only incredibly lazy but also has nothing to show for her time there. She gets by clinging to other people. Compared to the queen, compared to Diana and now compared to Meghan by dressing like them or copying their mannerisms . She cannot stand on her own identity. She needs to belittle others so as to look better.
Everything we see from Kate indicates she is mean, racist, manipulative, petty, lazy, and painfully incurious. She is a woman who has had every opportunity but no interest in doing anything with them. It boggles the mind!
I really don’t get how this is KP’s PR strategy before her birthday?
Agreed. The Oprah interview was the most watched program last year and the world knows Kate made Meghan cry and benefited from it for over 2 years. Kate’s 17 different versions of why she made her cry haven’t been picked up. The world knows it’s bs. They believe Meghan.
Kate stans keep over using the word “classy” applied to Kate. No way is Kate “classy” IMO.
I thought the most eye-opening thing about this unhinged piece was the fact that Meghan remains in Kate’s head.
She anticipates being Princess of Wales before her “next big birthday”? Way to look forward to TQ’s death. If she really doesn’t want to be “the new Di”, she would not use the title like Cam. Funnier still if Charles wants to either hold onto the title for himself (like supposedly with Duke of Edinburgh) or just doesn’t bestow it on W. I hope the Welsh protest against it like they did with PC.
That is certainly the most bizarre part of this! Why would that even come up?!
I think that is why Charles probably pushed for Camilla getting the honors. So the “next Queen” Kate spin will stop.
every year around her birthday the royal family work with the press to get one of these saccharine sweet on Kate mixed with snide cruelty to Meghan articles out.
They talk about how Catty is keen to listen and learn as compared to Meghan’s let’s help others approach. Their desire to be lazy is fully on display here and this article does not help to dispel that. They are also letting us know that Catty and Sophiesta are willing partners in crime in their underhanded attempt to convince Meghan to keep taking the abuse.
And no Rebecca, Meghan said what she said about the incident where Catty made her cry and subsequently sent her flowers and apologized, and she will no longer respond to the million versions printed. Recollections do not vary, because Meghan has receipts. You want these receipts. but she will never show you these receipts you old trolling battle-axe.
I’m going to refer to her as “Catty” from now on. Perfect.
When you are so boring and unaccomplished that the article about your 40th birthday has to be another hit piece on the SIL you drove away…
First of all, Kate doesn’t have friends. She is known to be jealous and mean to other women and dropped her few friends for William’s friends ( and they don’t even like her)
I’m so sick of this crying story. It clearly upset Kate that she was outed as a bitch and has been scrambling since . She even “played” the piano to try and soften her image. That fact that KP keep releasing different versions of this story to try and make it look like Kate had a good reason to make Meghan cry is pathetic. Meghan has only released one version and hasn’t swayed from it and that proves she is telling the truth.
The fact that Kate has to constantly put Meghan down to make herself appear better proves how insecure she is and her insane jealousy toward Meghan.
Kate is a pretty sad 40 year old.
Kate tried to make HERSELF the victim. The “playing” piano made her look worse, she was grinning inanely after her “accomplishment” .
This family seems so cold and formal. Writing letters of support to family members who live nearby instead of picking up the phone or arranging a visit.
Nothing in this fluff piece is painting her in a good light. Nothing. She is work shy, she has done nothing of worth in 10 years of marriage, she has zero personality and there have been several pieces already stating that she was quite cold to Meghan because she didn’t know her intentions. Yeah, recollections may vary.
LOL, I mean everything about this article is laughable, but its expected at this point, right? They have to remind us that Kate is super-Mom, because that’s the only excuse for her total lack of work. She gets her hair done during the day so she’s with the kids during dinner? She does one evening a month, if that. I’m sure if she had to miss that dinner the kids would be okay.) She had to rush from nursery drop off to London? When, pray tell? When George was in nursery they lived in Norfolk and Kate still refused to be “full time”, when he started at St. Thomas’s in London Kate was pregnant with Louis and still refused to be full time (and by that point they were living in London at least during the week, Charlotte went to nursery in London). And to the extent that she ever did have to miss nursery drop off to make it to London, that was on her and William bc they refused to live in London FT until 2017.
(unless we’re supposed to figure that’s why they “had” to use helicopters, because of the children. Won’t someone think of the children!?!!?)
also I love the references to how long she’s been waiting to be queen. Yes, because that’s how it works? Is she mad that the Queen has lived so long?
Hard to believe she is turning 40. Her behaviour is that of a racist, mean girl. Has accomplished nothing apart from having three children. Just a horrible woman.
Happy New year! I reckon like me you are thinking of all the things you would like to achieve in the new year. I remember in H& M engagement interview, they talked in broad terms about the things they would like to achieve with a wider platform, This is what I expect from Kate a plan for her future and things she is excited about and would like to achieve instead we get a nothing article about her in comparison to XY&Z . What a wasted opportunity, and platform, she she hopes by the time she is 50 she hopes to be princess of wales but that in itself is not an achievement. It’s really sad.
I’m once again convinced that all is wrong in Cambridge land. These PR moves are getting more obvious and the stories more Trumpian in their deliberate attempts to rewrite history and convince us we aren’t seeing what we know we’re seeing.
I think this really may be the year the Cambridges split. This is progressively worsening at a rapid pace.
A few repetitive chords, one repetitive story
1) imagine being in a job and getting away with just ‘listening & learning’ & barely being able to show the results of what you have ‘learnt’ for a decade. Again I can see why the royal family desperately need the royal rota if it helps them get away with this complete mediocrity.
2) Rebecca claims that Kate is credible on the issues she’s leaned into- I must have missed that-see the 5 min roundtable with Dr Biden.
3) if Kate came up with Heads Together why was she the person in that trio who did the least with it? What is she doing for heads together now? I definitely do give Harry, Kate & William props for opening up mainstream conversations on mental health in Britain though.
4) Meghan lives rent free in Kate/KP’s head as well as the rota. Why is a piece on Kate’s upcoming 40th (like most of the fluff pieces on Kate) even mentioning Meghan? Can the media not get interest in Kate without dropping Meghan in it?
5) Kate has been working over time since the Oprah interview & whilst Meghan tried to give her an out that she possibly couldn’t correct the tears story due to the palace machinery, all these articles since with spins on how Meghan is actually the big angry black woman who made her cry shows her camp put out that story in the first place. Shows she isn’t a hapless victim but a willing participant in the smear campaign, using racist tropes. I think suggesting Meghan was horrible to Charlotte is beyond appalling. It also really doesn’t add up that KATE would apologise & send flowers (which has been widely accepted even by the rota) to Meghan if Meghan had been awful to Charlotte.
6) Kate & Meghan may not have much in common (except being married to brothers & being victim to press misogyny & classism) but not hard to be nice & try find common ground with a new co worker etc. However, by all accounts (I even saw Tom Bradby article in 2017 when Harry & Meghan got engaged talking about Kate & William being cautious) Kate was wary/ cold from the start. Did she even try with Meghan?
7) what did Sophie & Kate actually do to ‘reach out’? Hard to believe after their cold behaviour at the commonwealth day service. And if they weren’t reaching out to Meghan until October 2019 which was like a year after the smear campaign started, puts paid to Sophie’s claim this year that they try to help new family members settle in. As lots of stories were coming from the palace at that point, in Meghan’s shoes I probably wouldn’t trust them especially if they hadn’t shown concern earlier. Also who knows maybe their reaching out at that point was more about dissuading against the lawsuits than actually trying to comfort Meghan.
She found it “hard” to be a working mother? Really Kate? She does not live in the real world. REAL working mothers have actual careers, not nearly as much downtime as Kate, and she has to support a family sometimes as a single mother. Kate has people to clean the mansions and mind the children. She also has lots and lots of downtime and the “hard work” includes pounding on piano chords to accompany singer.
It’s also weird it talks about Kate wanting normalcy for the kids, but fearing that her working would interfere with that? Like, that is normal!!
Kate could have picked up the phone and denied the crying story. But the story lingered and the media kept telling this story about Meghan. ANd Uncle Gary of course had to “defend” poor Kate because she would NEVER ever lie and so on and so forth, plus she should be the next Queen. It just shows Kate’s attitude.
They really need to let this bridesmaids dress situation go! It’s beyond pathetic at this point. Also, how lame are you that it’s your 40th birthday, but they have to bring up your sister-in-law and deceased mother-in-law to add some razzle dazzle. She wishes she was like them, it’s laughable.
So in summary: She’s keen but does nothing, she doesn’t want to replicate Diana but cosplays her constantly, M apparently made K cry but K apologized and took M flowers to apologize, She spearheaded Heads Together but now Harry has gone nothing is happening, she’s so busy doing work on charitable endeavors but her charities seemingly all fail, Charles was jealous of her but now they are best friends, She allegedly reached out to Meghan when she first arrived but waited until after the 2019 interview to check if she was ok, She wants to be seen as the QM figure who was a known racist, and TQ is “comforted that the future of her dynasty appears assured” after asking what K actually did before she was engaged because she has given birth to three children. Oh and her cloest ally in the RF is someone 17 years older who relies on either Charles or William for scraps – nice power imbalance there K
Kate is a lazyB . She thinks the world owes her something for marrying william and that we should all kiss her lady ass for being keen. What an insult to working moms everywhere. So many who’s tax payers pounds are use to support a woman that thinks attending two galas and a movie in one week is too much. Do you know how many moms would kill for one day off of their Jobs to just do nothing for a day? But no I am supposed to feel sorry for the pampered princess who has to squeeze in her sussage curl appointment in between shopping and Botox because those are the only appointments and meetings this B has. She doesn’t even have to cook the children dinner. I can’t stand this woman
Rebecca Deacon left Kate’s employ in 2017, I believe.
I thought the argument was about “staff”? As in ” Meghan was mean to Kate’s staff, blah, blah, blah.” Didn’t Camilla’s “dear friend” swear that’s how it went down? These people are all a bunch of despicable liars, I have no respect for any of them, from the tip top down.