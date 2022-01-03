“Miley Cyrus handled her NYE wardrobe malfunction like a total pro” links

Miley Cyrus handled her wardrobe malfunction like a pro. [Dlisted]
AOC understands that most of her haters are just sexually frustrated dudes who wish they could date her. [Jezebel]
Jennifer Lawrence is a big Jonah Hill fan. [Just Jared]
The Pajiba 10: the hottest & smartest celebrities in the world. [Pajiba]
An update on Chrissy Teigen’s eyebrow transplant. [OMG Blog]
Each AJLT episode seems to land with a whimpering thunk. [Go Fug Yourself]
What were the favorite Gawker stories of 2021? [Gawker]
Ashli Babbitt was a terrorist. [Towleroad]
Kody Brown wanted to evict his sons. [Starcasm]
Have you ever had a spooky sixth sense that something wasn’t right and your sixth sense was completely accurate? [Buzzfeed]
Paulina Gretzky welcomes in the new year. [Egotastic]
Planned “malfunction “…?
That was a wardrobe built to malfunction.
Yup. If she wore more/better coverings this wouldn’t happen.
Truth. I’m not trying to skimp shame. She’s a performer and these are her costumes. I’m only challenging the word malfunction which by definition means unplanned. 🤣
That was my first thought too, a planned stunt.
So I hope the media starts calling AOC’s bf Rojo Caliente II. I think we all deserve some spice in our life.
The debacle with AOC in Miami was also related to her criticism of Governor DeSantis’ crap leadership and absence during Florida’s huge covid surges. To make AOC look bad and sic the attack dogs on her, he used his wife’s cancer diagnosis as an excuse for why he was so busy — don’t you see, he was being a doting husband by accompanying his wife to her treatments! Yet, both him and his wife showed up maskless at an anti-vaxxer event on NYE, so clearly not too busy to court the lowest dregs of voters. I bet Casey DeSantis’ oncologist is screaming right now, but she knows exactly who her husband is and is happy to go along with it all. Yet, considering DeSantis has been an AOC hater since the beginning — he talked about her a lot during the gubernatorial primaries — you can add him to the list of Republicans secretly lusting after AOC, a bitter pill for the Mrs to swallow.
what a cutie! I love her. It was a travesty that Janet got all that kickback when i was young. i see a beautiful girl having fun and bringing us joy.
I really enjoyed watching Miley and Pete on NYE. The skits were funny, the music was pretty good. They actually have good chemistry (as co-hosts). I’d like to see them work together again.