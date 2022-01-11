“Courteney Cox is just like us: still traumatized about her baby bangs” links
  • January 11, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Hilaria Baldwin

Courteney Cox is just like us: still traumatized by her baby bangs in Scream 3. [OMG Blog]
Is The Weeknd’s “Starry Eyes” also about Angelina Jolie? [LaineyGossip]
Miley Cyrus has a new boyfriend! [Dlisted]
Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to his friend Bob Saget. [JustJared]
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle still holds up, 30 years later. [Pajiba]
Moschino’s pre-fall collection is insane! [GFY]
Donald Trump is still arguing that he can’t be sued for inciting the Jan. 6th insurrection. This is one of several lawsuits & legal actions he’s facing. [Buzzfeed]
Would Jennifer Hudson be good at hosting a talk show? [Towleroad]
One of the Sister Wives was “shamed” about having PMS? [Starcasm]
KJ Apa is the new crotch of Lacoste underwear. [Tom & Lorenzo]
White supremacists uniting with anti-choice groups? Groundbreaking. [Jezebel]

1 Response to ""Courteney Cox is just like us: still traumatized about her baby bangs" links"

    I’m cringing.

