Seward: People look at Duchess Kate and ‘see the perfect queen, young & beautiful’

kate 40 portrait2

So much of the Duchess of Cambridge’s unhinged “40th birthday extravaganza” was hilarious to me. Kensington Palace, Kate and the Middletons clearly blanketed the media weeks in advance to push stories about how Kate is super-normal, how she’s shy and doesn’t like attention, how she eschews glamour and fuss, how she’s stable and calm (especially compared to emotional, angry, rage monster William). They made a huge fuss about how she never wants a huge fuss. What’s also hilarious is how quickly all of that Normal Boring Solid Unglamorous Kate PR shifted as soon as her birthday portraits were released. Suddenly, she was glamorous and it was a great thing, and Meghan must be so mad to see Kate looking like the ghost of a Confederate widow. So that’s where we are now: Kate can’t focus on one narrative and neither can the royal reporters and commentators who are tasked with embiggening this sad piece of toast.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward explains: “In this image I think you see a nod to Kate rising up the ranks. People look at her and see the perfect queen, young and beautiful. It evokes an image of the Queen as a young woman and even conjures up historically a Boadicea, strong, yet feminine – femininity yet strength. That idealised image of a young queen, serene, in control and poised.”

She adds: “Kate is coming into her own. She is genuinely involved in her charity work, which will be her legacy. We have seen her in the peacemaker role between William and Harry, we saw her at the carol concert in Westminster stepping confidently into the spotlight, she is no longer a clothes horse, there is a strength there now. We can see Kate stepping up a level, the coming of a queen in waiting, and I think she is more ready to fill those shoes.”

But she stresses the Duchess will no doubt feel embarrassed by the attention on her position. She’s been in The Firm long enough to know she must not overstep the mark.

“Prince Charles is not even King yet and the Royals are very careful about not upstaging each other. Kate will be keen not to upstage Camilla,” says Ingrid. “She is aware of hierarchy and that it is Camilla’s turn. But she is a wonderful advert for the monarchy, especially globally, and people will see her as the perfect queen.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

A few points: if and when Kate becomes Queen, she’ll likely be in her 50s or maybe even 60s. She will not be a “young queen,” nor is youthful queenery something to aspire to. And I can guarantee that if that happens, we’ll still be hearing about how Kate “is coming into her own” and that she has big plans to be keen as Queen, she promises. Kate’s immaturity and laziness doesn’t actually make her younger or seem younger, is my point. The point of Seward’s embiggening isn’t actually about what Kate has done or will do with her position though, it’s just lavish praise for how Kate LOOKS, not what she is. And I do wonder if all of Kate’s birthday extravaganza is why there were suddenly several high-profile pieces about the Duchess of Cornwall last week. Camilla and Charles are telling Kate to take it down several notches.

kate 40 portrait3

Photos courtesy of Paolo Roversi for Kensington Palace, covers courtesy of People and the Sunday Times.

37 Responses to “Seward: People look at Duchess Kate and ‘see the perfect queen, young & beautiful’”

  1. ElleV says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:23 am

    vom

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:42 am

      Not enough Aquafor in the world to take care of lips so chapped from all the ass-kissing going on here.

      I’d be humiliated if people were still speaking of me like I was a child (and with 3 kids of my own!!!), instead of a grown ass woman by the age of 40!!!!

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:48 am

      Look Ingrid Sewer, just because she is younger than the actual Q, doesn’t mean she is any where near being QC or Q!! Plus, she is barely recognizable in these photos!!! So this is the theory you want to try and sell? Have at it!! While you are groveling for accolades to lay upon the feet of Mumbles McMutton, ask her why a 95yo widow, a widow this year in fact, is able to outwork her? Or how a 70+ yo Anne can outwork you in the last 5 years? Are we still going to be becoming into our own come her 60 birthday as well?

      Reply
    • gruey says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:52 am

      How are there grown adults on this earth who can have any reaction but this?? Do people like this treacly garbage. I don’t think I have ever, in my life, heard another woman described like this in article after article. As if she is some sort of divine goddess on earth.

      Not Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Not Cindy Crawford or Giselle Bundchen. Not Beyoncé. Not Helen Mirren or Emma Thompson. Not the Queen herself. My point is, I have never ever heard another woman described so rhapsodically, so repeatedly. No one!!! It’s demented!!

      Reply
  2. Haylie says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Elizabeth was a very young queen regnant and despite her being a shitty person, she had the elegance that awkward Kate can only dream of.

    Kate is not a young queen because Elizabeth is still queen, and Camilla is next. And she will be a consort, not s regnant.

    The more they try to upsell this dullard, the more clear it becomes that she doesn’t have it.

    Reply
  3. Emma says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Yes, Boadicea was famous for being serene and poised! Do these people even have an inkling of how different the socio-political landscape and gender roles were back then?! Like a pre-medieval tribal leader is anything remotely similar to the role Kate is expected to fulfill?!

    Reply
    • ElleV says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:49 am

      i thought boadicea was usually depicted bare breasted, hair wild, fury in her eyes as she led her people to viciously fight back against their oppressors… so totally like kate of course

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:52 am

      I triple blinked at the Bouadicea, famous for her feminine strength? Famous for leading a revolt against the colonizers, which number one requires using your voice, and then she actually used swords and went into battle. Omg I don’t know why this is rolling me up.

      That’s the era they want to compare her to? Why not go for someone from King Arthur’s court?
      Ridiculous.

      Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:52 am

      a pre-medieval *warrior* who very nearly sacked the Romans!
      well, Catherine is certainly bloodthirsty. but, yeah, no.

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:55 am

      Boadicea was a bad ass warrior queen. The comparison is a truly bizarre non sequitur.

      Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:28 am

    This is totally a knock on Camilla, methinks, for not being young and beautiful.

    Reply
    • Red Weather Tiger says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:49 am

      Agreed! Kate is everything Camilla is NOT. She’s young, beautiful, not previously divorced, not previously a sidepiece in a royal marriage. She gave birth to the next king, unlike Cam, who will always be the Mistress Queen. I bet Charles is having his own round of incandescent rage at this one.

      Reply
  5. Alibeebee says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:29 am

    she sits on a throne of lies!! ugh

    Reply
  6. Ariel says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:30 am

    A buzzfeed writer once put headlines of Kate and Meghan next to each other, to see the racist bias where everything Kate did was adorable, and when Meghan did the same thing it was vulgar, tasteless, etc.

    I want someone to do that every week.
    Every time Kate does a PR bonanza- i want the contrast of Meghan’s treatment in black and white next to it.
    I want the words and insults applied to Meghan, put next to Kate’s stories.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      January 11, 2022 at 10:50 am

      That would be a sight for sore eyes!! I second that!!

      I wouldn’t mind seeing a comparison of charity v charity/patronage as to how success each one creates and provides as well. Meghan would leave her in the dust within the first quarter, annual year. We would see astonishing donations to Mumbles patronages, with a direct link from CH!

      Reply
  7. WithTheAmerican says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Wow this seems shady to the actual queen who while young when she started was never a traditional beauty and felt plain compared to Margaret.

    So Kate is now meangirling the queen in her rush to power. She’s so gross.

    Reply
  8. MaryContrary says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:32 am

    My eyes are permanently rolled back in my head.

    Reply
  9. equality says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:33 am

    The only ones who look at her and see a “young” queen are older people. In comparison to TQ and Cam, sure, she’s young.

    Reply
  10. Case says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Personally, I look at her and see a mean, petty bully.

    Reply
  11. Yinyang says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:36 am

    I can’t with these headlines.

    Reply
  12. CFY says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Oh to be a mediocre white woman whose sole “accomplishment” is stalking and marrying into a family of inbred colonizers who are unintelligent, uninteresting, unaccomplished, completely without merit, so on and so forth. When I read these headlines and snippets there is so much fontrum.

    Reply
  13. jferber says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:40 am

    WiththeAmerican, Yes, she is meangirling the queen. And Camilla. “Make way for me!” her unhinged PR campaign is blaring. Somehow these pics and this dull piece of toast are supposed to be so breathtaking that the royals should usurp both the queen and Camilla for the dashing, young royals William and Kate! What malarkey. Kate has no merits and is really only praised for her appearance, which she protests, and then leans into. Don’t you want this yummy mummy for your new queen? I know Carole is playing a big hand here, since Kate is passive and dumb and lets mummy do all the planning (though Kate is completely there for the backstabbing).

    Reply
  14. Lorelei says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Is it me or is Kate’s birthday coverage completely out of control this year? Way more than any royal ever generally gets (even the Queen, ffs!)? I get that 40 is a big birthday, but we have been INUNDATED with this nonsense for, what, ten days or so now? It seems to be getting almost the same amount of coverage as Philip’s death did, fgs. It’s inane and *so* repetitive; every single piece contains the same exact stock phrases (never put a foot wrong, coming into her own, blah blah blah), and any of us could predict the content before the next one was even published.

    Maybe part of the reason the media has been blanketed with this crap is because everyone knew Kate’s reputation took a real hit this year, so all of this over-the-top fawning was an attempt at damage control? If so, then I guess they get an A for effort, but it’s not as if it (or anything, ever) will make people forget her behavior toward Meghan.

    In any case, the amount of coverage seems wildly disproportionate— it’s just a birthday, for god’s sake, and she didn’t even *do* anything for them to report on! It’s absolutely ridiculous.

    Theoretically William would receive even more coverage for his birthday in June, but how would it even be possible to do more than this? Maybe a tv interview or something? At least there’s *slightly* more to say about William than there was with Kate.

    Reply
  15. Merricat says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Lol, who are they talking about, who looks at the Duchess of Do-Nothing and thinks she’s even close to queenly?

    Reply
  16. KBeth says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:43 am

    She’s just so bland.

    Reply
  17. Grumpier than thou says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:46 am

    What’s with the toast hate? Toast is delightful!

    Reply
  18. Nic919 says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:48 am

    I wish Hillary Mantel could get royalties for every time she’s been proven right. Kate is a fabricated mannequin and she doesn’t even look like the photos she put out. There is a photo of her wearing a red turtleneck and skirt that is very recent and she does not look youthful at all. The lies are non stop and it will get harder and harder to hide her true face as she gets older.

    At least the Queen and Camilla have not been vain peacocks when they started to show signs of aging and frankly that is a much healthier approach than what Kate is doing. The adjectives young and beautiful don’t apply to Kate anymore and it’s a dangerous game to pretend they can maintain that deception going forward.

    Reply
  19. Miss Jupitero says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:51 am

    Jaysus, it’s really time to abolish the monarchy. I can’t believe anyone is buying into 4his crap.

    Reply
  20. A says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:53 am

    Honestly, I would like to know how all of this is playing in the uk? It kinda seems like as far as the family is concerned Kate’s birthday was treated as just another day. They wished her well on social media, and that was pretty much the extent of it. There were no special honors given to her, and no one outside of Kp was really hyping her portraits! Also, I think that it’s sad that one of the lingering stories of Kate’s so called contributions to the family has to do with a statue unveiling she didn’t even attend, and that for some reason KP thought it was important to note that Baldingham was contemplating blocking his brother from coming to.

    Reply
  21. Who ARE these people? says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:54 am

    No longer a clothes horse, is she?

    Reply
  22. Jais says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:55 am

    A lot of commenters compared Kate’s pics to Empress Sisi of Austria, so when I looked her up, one of the things that struck me most was that she actually stopped sitting for portraits at age 30. She only wanted to be known for the portraits of her looking young. Obv, the internet won’t allow Kate to get away with that but if she could she definitely would.

    Reply
  23. SunRae says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:56 am

    All I keep thinking is… what’s in it for everyone? Do all these royal reporters genuinely enjoy being cloying subjects or is there a financial benefit to this display? I’m truly stumped.

    Reply
  24. Mslove says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:57 am

    Who’s Camilla? Lol, but really, why is the RF shoving Kate down our throats?

    Reply
  25. candy says:
    January 11, 2022 at 10:58 am

    “ghost of a Confederate widow” lol!! I have a theory. Because Kate never did anything to “come into her own” identity, getting old is very hard for her. I think being a young pick me, super thin, tan and fit, helped her get low quality men to pay attention to her. She fed off that for a long time but beauty fades and substance needs to take over at some point. We all get old and beauty is only skin deep.

    Reply

