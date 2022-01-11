Was Kendall Jenner’s black Monot dress inappropriate for a wedding reception?

Kendall Jenner was kind of quiet in 2021, right? She launched her stupid 818 Tequila last February, but other than that, she just kind of wandered around here and there, working occasionally and mostly staying quiet. Towards the end of 2021, she did one notable thing: she was bridesmaid at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding. For the ceremony, Kendall wore a simple-looking blue satin/sateen dress. For the reception, she changed into the Monot dress you can see in these pics from Lauren’s Instagram. Ladies, what would you do if one of your bridesmaids changed into boob floss for your wedding reception? Lauren seemed fine with it.

All eyes may have been on Kendall Jenner at BFF Lauren Perez’s wedding, but the bride didn’t seem to mind. After Jenner, 26, served as a bridesmaid alongside Bella Hadid for the November 2021 nuptials, the group changed out of their blue silk dresses into separate outfits for the reception — and the supermodel caused quite a stir with her barely-there Mônot LBD covered in cutouts. Perez shared snaps from her big day on Instagram, including a few of Jenner in the skin-baring design, which sparked backlash. “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you,” one person commented, adding “#cringe.” After Perez chimed in, saying she thought Jenner looked “stunning” and that she “loved” the look, the model herself replied, “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too.” While Jenner went an unconventional route with her bridesmaid attire, the bride kept things traditional in a strapless Vera Wang gown for her Jewish ceremony in Miami — though she did change into a Vivienne Westwood dress and custom Nike Air Force 1s for the reception.

Yeah… I actually think it’s fine, especially if Kendall got the bride to approve her boob floss ahead of time? Personally, I think these days, reception dresses are more like “anything goes.” Most people want to change into something comfortable that they can eat, drink and dance in, although I’m not sure this Monot dress is that. And hey, at least Kendall didn’t wear white to another woman’s wedding. Also: I definitely feel that over the past decade especially, it’s become more common for wedding guests to wear black to the ceremony and party. Which I like!