Was Kendall Jenner’s black Monot dress inappropriate for a wedding reception?

Kendall Jenner was kind of quiet in 2021, right? She launched her stupid 818 Tequila last February, but other than that, she just kind of wandered around here and there, working occasionally and mostly staying quiet. Towards the end of 2021, she did one notable thing: she was bridesmaid at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding. For the ceremony, Kendall wore a simple-looking blue satin/sateen dress. For the reception, she changed into the Monot dress you can see in these pics from Lauren’s Instagram. Ladies, what would you do if one of your bridesmaids changed into boob floss for your wedding reception? Lauren seemed fine with it.

All eyes may have been on Kendall Jenner at BFF Lauren Perez’s wedding, but the bride didn’t seem to mind. After Jenner, 26, served as a bridesmaid alongside Bella Hadid for the November 2021 nuptials, the group changed out of their blue silk dresses into separate outfits for the reception — and the supermodel caused quite a stir with her barely-there Mônot LBD covered in cutouts.

Perez shared snaps from her big day on Instagram, including a few of Jenner in the skin-baring design, which sparked backlash.

“Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you,” one person commented, adding “#cringe.”

After Perez chimed in, saying she thought Jenner looked “stunning” and that she “loved” the look, the model herself replied, “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too.”

While Jenner went an unconventional route with her bridesmaid attire, the bride kept things traditional in a strapless Vera Wang gown for her Jewish ceremony in Miami — though she did change into a Vivienne Westwood dress and custom Nike Air Force 1s for the reception.

Yeah… I actually think it’s fine, especially if Kendall got the bride to approve her boob floss ahead of time? Personally, I think these days, reception dresses are more like “anything goes.” Most people want to change into something comfortable that they can eat, drink and dance in, although I’m not sure this Monot dress is that. And hey, at least Kendall didn’t wear white to another woman’s wedding. Also: I definitely feel that over the past decade especially, it’s become more common for wedding guests to wear black to the ceremony and party. Which I like!

27 Responses to “Was Kendall Jenner’s black Monot dress inappropriate for a wedding reception?”

  1. Sarah says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Do I like it? No.
    Does my opinion matter? No!

    As long as the bride is happy then I’ll just sit here and shrug at that ugly dress and the place of nepotism models in the world.

    Although based on the B&W pic at the bottom I think their actual bridesmaid dresses may be worse… What are they made of??

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      January 11, 2022 at 8:32 am

      It looked so is cheap. With exception to Bella and the bride all the dresses look kind of cheap. But as long as the bride is happy.
      This was a thirst trap dress.

      Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Kendall sure likes attention. Anyway she can get it.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:24 am

    The only issue I have is that its got an optical illusion vibe and is really and truly giving me a headache staring at it. Migraine sufferers beware.

    Reply
  4. M says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:24 am

    I see she’s starting to get the Kardashian special at the plastic surgeon. Never would’ve known it was her.

    Reply
  5. Laalaa says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:25 am

    YES

    Reply
  6. Andrew's Nemesis says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Yes, it’s inappropriate, because it ensures that all attention is on her.

    Reply
  7. Vera says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:25 am

    What is Bella Hadid wearing though? Looks like a sale dress at Charlotte Russe at the mall circa 2000.

    Reply
  8. Pink Flamingo says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:25 am

    No. It also looks like the quality of something from Shein.

    Reply
  9. LaraW” says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:30 am

    That third pic looks like the bride is walking to her doom.

    Also all of them are going to get omicron.

    Reply
    • damejudi says:
      January 11, 2022 at 8:38 am

      I think it looks like she knows her bridesmaids are planning to tear the train off of her wedding dress.

      Terrible and unintentionally funny photo.

      Reply
  10. jferber says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:31 am

    I’m gonna say no. She stands out more than the bride. That said, I’m sure the bride doesn’t even care. I just read that the IG model who got fame by licking toilet seats on airplanes, Ava Louise, is teasing a reveal of Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, on her DM’s. Waiting for the drama.

    Reply
  11. JJ says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:32 am

    I think it sucks that she couldn’t let her friend have the spotlight for one measly day. Being friends with a hugely well known celebrity would have its challenges and you’d constantly be playing second fiddle to them… I think the right thing to do on their wedding day would be to wear a dress that doesn’t scream for attention.

    Reply
  12. Smegmoria says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:32 am

    I’ve worn black to every wedding I’ve been too, even my own. But my tits were not out. Whatever floats her goat I guess.

    Reply
  13. Noki says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Just because you Can doesnt mean you Should. And these Kardashian women are a bunch of bullies,that bride probably agreed so she doesnt face their wrath, you only have to look at them sideways once and they kick you out of their little cliques.

    Reply
  14. Miranda says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:35 am

    If the bride is OK with you wearing a skanky $5 Yandy dress to her wedding reception, she’s not your friend. She is your frenemy and she is using you to make herself look hotter.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:36 am

    No it’s not, she wore it to the reception.

    Reply
  16. Driver8 says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:38 am

    I wore white to my best friend’s wedding. It was a Bohemian flowy tunic, skirt set. She doesn’t remember, but I cringe when I think about it. Tbf, it was end of May in hot as hell southern Texas (OUTSIDE!) and everyone was dripping in sweat. Thank God it was a small, home family wedding with few pictures. Kendall looks fine to me only because the outfit seems to fit the vibe of her group of friends. Still can’t stand her.

    Reply
  17. Willow says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:40 am

    That dress looks really uncomfortable and awkward to wear at a party. She probably wore it just long enough for attention grabbing, money generating photos and then changed.

    Reply
  18. lucy2 says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:44 am

    I hope the bride really was ok with it, and didn’t feel pressured to agree.
    Personally, I think it looks kind of cheap, and all eyes go to Kendall in every photo, not the bride and groom.

    Reply
  19. Turtledove says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:44 am

    I mean, as other’s have said, the bride was fine with it.

    But as long as we are sharing our non asked for opinions, I find it weird to even think of ASKING the bride.

    “Hey friend, I am thinking of wearing this nipple slip dress that looks more like it belongs in a bondage club than a wedding, do you mind ?”

    I am not a prude, but weddings aren’t nightclubs. Presumably family was there. What a weird thing to wear in front of your friend’s dad, aunties, grandparents…

    And I cannot imagine DANCING in it comfortably. Wardrobe malfunctions are nearly guaranteed.

    Reply
  20. Normades says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:45 am

    This happened in November so Kendull really hasn’t done anything interesting except wear a skanky dress to a reception.
    I don’t think it’s appropriate, not because of the skin, but because it’s the bride’s day and you don’t make it about you.

    Reply
  21. Lizzie Bathory says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Years ago, I, who grew up in the South with punch & cake weddings in church basements, attended a wedding in New Jersey. The crowd was much less rarified than that of this wedding, I’m sure. After worrying a little about showing cleavage, I was stunned to see a wedding guest in a backless black dress with her thong on full display above the cutout back. No one batted an eye. (To be fair, the bride’s mother wore a skintight gold lame dress & a giant teased side ponytail.)

    I learned that day that expectations for weddings can vary quite a bit.

    Reply
  22. Lizzie says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:54 am

    I cannot think of many situations outside of a photo shoot where that dress is appropriate. But it’s a different world and people live for clicks and views.

    Reply
  23. Merricat says:
    January 11, 2022 at 8:55 am

    It’s in poor taste, but Kardashians aren’t really known for good taste.

    Reply

