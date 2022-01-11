Jason Knauf has said goodbye to his top CEO position at the Royal Foundation

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview, Clarence House and Kensington Palace hired two PR people who were referred to, at the time, as “crisis managers.” I have no idea if those people are still in their jobs (I doubt it), but once those crisis managers went to work, there were some changes. One of the biggest changes? It was announced that Jason Knauf would step back from palace work at the end of 2021. The excuse for Knauf’s dismissal was that his husband had a new job overseas. But he was pushed out, and by all accounts, it was Prince Charles telling the Cambridges that Knauf had to go. There was some confusion and conspiracies about whether Knauf would really go. Well, he has.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are saying goodbye to their longtime chief executive Jason Knauf. After announcing his departure last May, Knauf’s role has now ended. Knauf joined the household in 2015 as communications secretary, later working as senior advisor. He later became CEO of the Royal Foundation.
“Serving as Communications Secretary and then Foundation CEO has been the privilege of my career,” Kanuf wrote on Linkedin. “We’ve built powerful platforms like Heads Together, The Earthshot Prize, and the Centre for Early Childhood. I’ve travelled to 36 countries and to every corner of the U.K. And I’ve made amazing new friends along the way. I’ve been so proud to support the unique, optimistic leadership of The Duke and Duchess during a period where we’ve confronted a pandemic, the climate crisis, a seismic shift in our attitudes to mental health, and so much more,” he added.
Knauf is leaving to join his husband in India on a diplomatic posting.
I wonder who will be the Cambridges’ new Royal Foundation CEO? It’s weird that we haven’t heard anything about that, especially considering it’s such a big position (lol). Knauf will obviously leave a huge gap in the Cambridges’ lives and their office. Knauf styled himself as a smart PR guru, a go-to man who helped turn a reticent, petulant princeling into a “future king.” None of that was true, of course. If anything, Knauf enabled and encouraged William’s worst instincts, and Knauf was seen as expendable enough last year for William to use him to go after Meghan and “help” the Mail’s defense. It will be funny to see if Knauf ever gets any “top CEO” job after he exposed himself so thoroughly in Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail. It will also be funny to see what kind of clownery KP gets up to in Knauf’s absence.
“Jason is expected to pursue his dream of being acknowledged as the mysterious “Fifth Trump.”
It is so weird how they made Knauf so prominent in the last few months. He’s been showing up to events with W and K in a way that I don’t think we have ever seen with the equivalent person for Charles, much less the queen. Does Charles bring out the CEO of the Princes Trust like this?
If Charles made them get rid of Knauf, this parading of him at various events seems like some sort of petty childish rebellion from William and Kate.
Meanwhile do we even know if Kate has a new press Secretary since Catherine Quinn left 2 years ago? We never hear mention of that. (I know kate barely works, but Knauf seems to be fluffing her as much as William)
@Nic919: Kate’s new Private Secretary is Hannah Cockburn-Logie, she’s a former diplomat and she has been at KP since June 2020.
I don’t think it’s the last time we will hear from him and I don’t believe he’s really leaving he’ll be scheming in the background.
He looks like a weasel and certainly acts like one.
The racist p.o.s. is in India? 🤣 Well as long as he stays in the diplomatic compound, I suppose he’ll unfortunately survive. How someone as racist as he is, will cope on India would be a sight to see 🤔
Imagine he will be hanging out with British government people mostly. His husband does the pr communications for the British govt in India. I think?
I’ve been wondering if they were actually going to let him go or try and quietly keep him around. This guy is such a snake and I’m happy to see him being booted out. While I understand everything he has done was sanctioned by W&K, he also comes off as having had a personal vendetta in everything that went down. He clearly hated Meghan so so much that he was perfectly happy to go along with trying to ruin her life. William’s going to have a to find a new yes man now. Kate’s a top CEO–maybe she’s up to the job.
I said it yesterday but I found it interesting that none of the royal rota wrote or tweeted about Knauf’s departure. He made his position untenable when he chose to testify against Meghan and so had no choice but to step down. I suspect that he will still have some unofficial advisory role and it wouldn’t surprise me if William Hague became the the Royal Foundation’s new CEO. He’s the Chairman of the Board and recently gave up his place in the House of Lords saying he wanted to focus more on charity work.
Interesting he was sent to India, a commonwealth country,
With the amount of things he’s seen and done, I doubt he’s going to be completely out of the fold. Wouldn’t be surprised if he becomes a Michael Fawcett type for William (if he isn’t already)!