Jason Knauf has said goodbye to his top CEO position at the Royal Foundation

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview, Clarence House and Kensington Palace hired two PR people who were referred to, at the time, as “crisis managers.” I have no idea if those people are still in their jobs (I doubt it), but once those crisis managers went to work, there were some changes. One of the biggest changes? It was announced that Jason Knauf would step back from palace work at the end of 2021. The excuse for Knauf’s dismissal was that his husband had a new job overseas. But he was pushed out, and by all accounts, it was Prince Charles telling the Cambridges that Knauf had to go. There was some confusion and conspiracies about whether Knauf would really go. Well, he has.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are saying goodbye to their longtime chief executive Jason Knauf. After announcing his departure last May, Knauf’s role has now ended. Knauf joined the household in 2015 as communications secretary, later working as senior advisor. He later became CEO of the Royal Foundation. “Serving as Communications Secretary and then Foundation CEO has been the privilege of my career,” Kanuf wrote on Linkedin. “We’ve built powerful platforms like Heads Together, The Earthshot Prize, and the Centre for Early Childhood. I’ve travelled to 36 countries and to every corner of the U.K. And I’ve made amazing new friends along the way. I’ve been so proud to support the unique, optimistic leadership of The Duke and Duchess during a period where we’ve confronted a pandemic, the climate crisis, a seismic shift in our attitudes to mental health, and so much more,” he added. Knauf is leaving to join his husband in India on a diplomatic posting.

[From ET Canada]

I wonder who will be the Cambridges’ new Royal Foundation CEO? It’s weird that we haven’t heard anything about that, especially considering it’s such a big position (lol). Knauf will obviously leave a huge gap in the Cambridges’ lives and their office. Knauf styled himself as a smart PR guru, a go-to man who helped turn a reticent, petulant princeling into a “future king.” None of that was true, of course. If anything, Knauf enabled and encouraged William’s worst instincts, and Knauf was seen as expendable enough last year for William to use him to go after Meghan and “help” the Mail’s defense. It will be funny to see if Knauf ever gets any “top CEO” job after he exposed himself so thoroughly in Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail. It will also be funny to see what kind of clownery KP gets up to in Knauf’s absence.