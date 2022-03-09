“Lily James looked great in this golden Roberto Cavalli dress” links

While I don’t like the neck-belt, Lily James looks pretty in this Roberto Cavalli. These photos are from the Pam & Tommy finale premiere. [RCFA]
Why did Emmanuel Macron release these emo photos of himself?! [Gawker]
Alexander Skarsgard, a modern Viking in New York. [Just Jared]
Happy birthday to handsome Oscar Isaac. [Dlisted]
Does Prince Harry watch Yellowstone? LOL. [LaineyGossip]
Oh, so that’s what Servant is about. I never knew! [Pajiba]
Oh, this Andrew Gn collection is gorgeous. [Go Fug Yourself]
How many foreign fighters are in Ukraine? [Towleroad]
Are you watching The Thing About Pam? [Seriously OMG]
Zoe Kravitz & Robert Pattinson take the friendship test [Egotastic]
Disney employees are really mad at their employer. [Buzzfeed]
I just can’t with Lily James after doing that project without Pam’s consent and then touting herself as Pam’s hero on the press tour. I was hoping she (& everyone involved) wouldnt be rewarded for this but she’s wedged her way into a new level of fame (and the Oscars ceremony) off another woman’s trauma. Despicable.
She really could have swung her career and scandal into a launch… instead she puts her foot in her mouth with all the Pam stuff.
The dog collar throws me off too.
Yep. She was the first one out of the gate on the press tour with the Net-a-Porter profile and she biffed it so bad on the Pam questions. Her team seemed to want that scandal/image launch while still maintaining the delicate English rose to protect her from any criticism. The comms plan on the press tour was a disaster.
I don’t know what Lily was really expected to do. She had already filmed the project and was likely proud of her work before the Pam didn’t approve stuff came out. I get how it’s perceived poorly, but she still had to promote the project. There isn’t really a good way to say “no we didn’t get permission but I had a blast doing it. ” She’s definitely shady for many things, but this she sort of had to just go with. Salts in the soup so to speak.
She said in that Net-a-Porter interview she didn’t have Pam’s approval prior to filming. She knew before she filmed, we all found out after.
Pam’s friends let it known soon after the announcement of the project that she did not approve of this. And even without that, you don’t have to be a genius to realize that she wouldn’t be okay with a series about this horrible time of her life.
She knew before filming she didn’t have permission. She has spent the entire run of this doing sex faces and showing off her boobs in a variety of ‘bondage lite’ outfits. She is so desperate to vamp up her image she doesn’t care if she does it off the back of another woman’s misery.
Lily James looks great here but I am totally put off by the dog collar look.
Yeah, this is leaning too far into the bondage collar theme, for me.
Huh, I started out liking the dress, then, one by one, I started hating the details. Neck collar, the straps leading from it which somehow let the top slide down to squash her breasts, the waist buckle, even the fabric with its sheer leopard/python/some kind of animal print. But she looks pretty and happy.
That dress is hideous.
Can’t wait to read what the Fug Girls have to say about it.
Agreed. Everything is icky.
That dress is not cute. At all.
Could never stand James, after her dumb comments about her waistline in “Cinderella.” Plus, she can’t act.
Second this. She is dumb and she can’t act. After I tried to watch Cinderella with her in it, I had to rewatch all the Cinderellas beginning with Disney animation from the 50th – to get rid of the bad taste in the mouth.
I hated that version of Cinderella, at least all the parts that involved her. She came across as such a sap and a victim. She bugs me. She’s very “Look At Me” in every photo and that’s her style of acting too. It’s exhausting to watch.
I think she looks great here, at least in the picture where she’s smiling. She has a great smile. She should use it more often instead of trying to catch flies all the time. I don’t care for the dress.
I think she nails it in Pam and Tommy, but she’s playing the role of someone who can’t act, so who knows. I don’t know her from anything else.
Agree. She is always in films I want to see, and then ruins them with her bad acting.
Did she do her lips? i know for role but they seem extra puffy.
That dress is a throwback to the early 90s. Dresses with collars were the THING.
Forget about the dress. That pink velvet suit the gentleman on the left has on is everything!
The header photo really should have been Alexander Skarsgård. (Would not, in fact, mind all the header photos being of him. Wouldn’t mind in the least….)
And he’s pretty unproblematic too, right? Don’t tell me if there’s crap on him.
Hee. This is how I feel about David Tennant. I don’t want to know if he strangles puppies every night, and eats babies for breakfast.
I totally understand this. My Chris Evans crush was fading over time, but that died a very very rapid and complete death when his text message photos leaked a few years ago (total frat bro stuff) and he also started posting pics of himself on insta with the comments turned on. Bleh.
I wouldn’t call Macron EMO as it is a man displaying emotion. I rather see that than a stoic, unfeeling face. A contrast to Putin’s toxic masculinity.
I agree about Putin, but those photos did make me laugh. I mean, it’s not like he is promoting a dramatic tv role he has just taken on. I get that he is upset. We are all upset, but most people don’t post photos of themselves looking contemplative and well, EMO
also do not like the dog collar look but she does look pretty otherwise. (though I think she could us a little bit more support for the girls, I understand that the dress doesn’t really allow for a foundation garment on top)
is that S Stan with her? in the pink velvet suit? I barely recognize him. *insert confused face*
She has been dating Mikey Shoes from QOTSA for 18 months
I think they should have released a later photo of Macron, and not the immediate emotion/anguish that Putin would see as a win or as weakness. Putin’s poker face, a face of equanimity hides a killer of men, women and children and a ruthless dictator. As the philosopher Hannah Arendt wrote, the face of evil is banal.
Ah no, her breast implants are so obvious not good