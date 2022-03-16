Countess Sophie gave an address to the UN and there are almost no photos?

As we discussed, the Countess of Wessex is currently in New York. She arrived in New York on Sunday or Monday, and it’s apparently a four-day trip. I have something to discuss which is sort of how-the-sausage-is-made, but I find it interesting and notable. Here at Celebitchy, we have subscriptions to several photo agencies, plus we get Getty Images embeds for free. Absolutely NONE of our photo agencies have any pics of Sophie. Not even Getty. There are zero candids of Sophie in New York, and zero agency-photos of Sophie at her actual events.
You might ask: “So why are there photos of Sophie in New York, being published by the Daily Mail?” It’s because she brought her own “royal rota photographer” and he’s been posting photos of Sophie. Photos from her events, but also… like, fake-candid photos of Sophie coming and going in New York. It’s the weirdest f–king thing! Don’t get me wrong, I understand why a royal or celebrity would bring their own “in-house” photographer to document their activities, but usually when that happens on a royal tour or at a royal event, there’s wider access and actual interest in the royal. The New York photographers don’t care. Photo agencies don’t care enough to purchase the royal rota’s photos either.
Many of you were making fun of how little attention Sophie has gotten on her tour, which I understand and I also think it’s a bit funny. But you have to understand that Sophie’s tour is absolutely seen (by the Windsors) as a “soft” reentry into the American media market. They’ll be disappointed that she’s not getting more attention, of course. But they’re also happy that she hasn’t gotten any negative attention. She’s there to soften the ground for William and Kate, who will absolutely try to go on some kind of “tour” in America this year, likely around Keenshot this fall.
Here are some photos from Sophie’s appearance at the United Nations yesterday, from the photographer she brought on tour.
The same photographer gave exclusive photos to the Buckingham Palace social media team to publish on their own accounts.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20211110-Royals Attend The Queen`s Awards for Enterprise
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 08, 2020 in London, England. Remembrance Sunday services are still able to go ahead despite the covid-19 measures in place across the various nations of the UK. Each country has issued guidelines to ensure the safety of those taking part.,Image: 567991514, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 08, 2020 in London, England. Remembrance Sunday services are still able to go ahead despite the covid-19 measures in place across the various nations of the UK. Each country has issued guidelines to ensure the safety of those taking part.,Image: 567991645, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Countess of Wessex, attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9, of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. Prince Philip, was the longest-serving consort in British history.,Image: 604743176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Countess of Wessex has become Patron of Wellbeing of Women, the women’s health charity dedicated to saving and changing the lives of women, girls and babies. Led by women’s voices, Wellbeing of Women improves health and wellbeing across a woman’s life course through research, education and advocacy.
Her Royal Highness joined a video call to mark the new patronage, joining Wellbeing of Women’s Chair, Professor Dame Lesley Regan, and women who are working to tackle the taboos surrounding three key areas of women’s health – menstruation, menopause, and pregnancy.
During the call, The Countess spoke to Sarah Jane Cale, the founder of Positive Menopause, a website offering information and advice for menopausal women. The Countess and Sarah shared their own experiences of going through the menopause, and the different challenges that women face as they grow older. With approximately 13 million women in the workplace over the age of 40, one in four have considered leaving their jobs when reaching the menopause, and Sarah and The Countess discussed the importance of ensuring women still feel valued and supported through this time in their lives.,Image: 612096460, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward Earl of Wessex during a visit to the Autumn RHS Chelsea Flower Show on September 20, 2021 in London, England. This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show was delayed from its usual spring dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which also prompted its cancellation last year. Previously, only two World Wars had caused the event’s suspension.,Image: 633059403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
I’m just struck by the Royal Family’s willingness to promote Sophie’s work at the UN while they made Meghan give up her roles at UN women and World Vision. It’s like they were trying to protect Sophie’s turf. Granted I didn’t know about Sophie’s work before Meghan joined the family.
Yeah, I don’t know if they were trying to protect Sophie but either way they didn’t want Meghan working with the UN because…idk reasons? Jealousy?
And, now, it’s fine that the white countess is representing the BRF on the political stage — wasn’t that their excuse for making Meghan give up everything she’d worked for for YEARS? Until recent years, I’d thought Sofiesta basically as a null, but she’s amply demonstrated what a mean girl she is to her core. And willing to do anything to ingratiate herself to W/K.
^^ Exactly @C-Shell. Sofiesta is apparently fronting for W&K, testing the waters with a ‘soft re-entry,’ while copying Meghan, right down to no advance publicity, and bringing a personal photographer. Maybe Sofiesta is even trying to get wind of any project M&H might be working on with the U.N. But she likely won’t find out anything. M&H keep a tight ship.
During M&H’s Fall 2020 trip to the U.N., they brought a camera crew, so possibly a project with the U.N. and Archewell is being planned. Or else, M&H are working on filming something for Netflix that we won’t find out about until it drops.
In order to get NEGATIVE Press, the Press and the people living in the country must know that Sophie is there on a tour. If Americans are unaware that Sophie is touring our country, how can she have bad press or any press for that matter. This tour makes ZERO since. Who tours a country and doesn’t tell the people in the country she’s touring? Who tours a country and brings her own photographer to report back to her home country that she is touring a country that the people in the country she is touring have ZERO idea she is touring their country…I can go on and on but really just LOL!!!
They know that Sophie doesn’t get a lot of attention and does as she is told. So, she’s given more freedom because she isn’t a threat. Meghan being black was just one of the many things they didn’t like about Meghan. She would have still been considered a problem if she had been white. Just not as big as a problem.
Meghan could not be seen doing something Kate was incapable of.
^^ Ah, but the fact is Meghan, by virtue of her entire life’s accomplishments, was/ is, and always will be head-and-shoulders above Keen Mumbly Mcbuttons re stellar abilities, intelligence, presence, class, glamour, and genuine caring.
So that has been an unsolvable dilemma from the beginning. It is Meghan’s very existence as Harry’s wife and soul mate that can not be tolerated by petty, racist, insecure Lamebridges, by jealous haters, and by the colonialist, racist, upperclass system upon which the monarchy is based.
A soft reentry doesn’t matter. If the racist Cambridges come to the states there will be no good press.
As much as I want that to be true it’s just not realistic. Look at people and their coverage. . They will get press and a lot will be sugary but there will be a few that ask questions that will make them uncomfortable.
There will be good press from certain quarters like People, who have continued to post positive stories about her this whole time. Look at her outfit! The kids! But they will probably mention the absence of H&M in any visits and the past history between them. It won’t be the obsequious reporting of the Daily Fail and they won’t get points for just showing up. Page Six, the NY Post, and Fox who probably will toe the Murdoch line and fawn all over them.
Absolutely. They will especially get press because of them being in the US for the first time post Oprah. I could see someone from TMZ yelling a question about Harry and Meghan and there will probably be people go to see them if they give an announcement far enough in advance. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had an interview with today show, GMA about Earsht.
Ultimately it’s all about getting exclusives and making money. Media will jump at any opportunity no matter how vile the person as long as there is interest.
Sophie isn’t interesting therefore no media. Cambridge still are to a select crowd.
I agree with everyone there will be some nice press, but only from the BM. People Mag now has a strong BM connection so of course they will and Fox because racists stick together, but all other name brand news outlets will tell it like it is and with the bare minimum. I want to see Gayle add her 2 cents.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some good press. White people tend to stick together and the American press is still very white. I don’t trust them with a Cambridge visit.
I disagree. They will get plenty of good press from their US supporters in media and organizations and neutral parties who respect the Queen and RF. We should be prepared for it. I’ll choose to ignore it unless there are attempts to drag H&M into some mess. Otherwise my faves and ginger babies will be booked and busy doing their thing, which is great. Let other people do their separate work. I don’t care about them.
Other people give addresses to the UN every day and we don’t see photos of them. For Sophie to make the news here in the US, she either has to have political power or celebrity power – she has neither. She’s not even news in her own country.
Let’s be honest, Sophie is on vacation in the USA. This isn’t a tour. How in the world can she be on tour in the USA when NO ONE in the USA knows she is on tour. She is visiting British and Commonwealth members of the UN. She isn’t meeting with any USA officials or people. This tour is FAKE and makes the RF look STUPID. She is literally taking pictures with her own photographer and sending them back to the UK pretending she is touring New York. This is bat shit crazy!
She’s been on tour they way I’ve been on tour when I’ve gone to the Bahamas for a week. Nobody in the UK knows I’m there. I can take selfies and send them to my friends in Boston.
^^ @Paulah, Sofiesta’s trip just hasn’t been promoted, which doesn’t mean there’s no strategy behind it. We can see Meghan’s influence in a number of details, including the forefronting of Meghan’s signature initiatives surrounding advocacy for women and girls. Yet, for Sofiesta, it’s only about the icing rather than the whole cake.
The entire royal cult tries to copy and catch-up with everything Sussex, even while continuing to attack, snub, and gaslight M&H.
When BTS from South Korea spoke at the UN, a million people logged onto the live feed…poor Sophie….
Exactly. If Malala Yousafzai speaks at the UN, there will be press coverage. During the UN General Assembly week in September/October, there is always press coverage (usually about the traffic/security nightmare). Otherwise, it’s tough to get anyone in NYC to pay much attention to what’s going on there. My mother-in-law worked there for 25 years and WE barely paid attention to it.
Most people I’ve discussed the RF with don’t even know that Edward exists. They certainly have no idea who Sophie is lol
I def agree that this is a soft reentry for the royals to the US – but the issue is that because Sophie is so boring and isn’t getting any press attention, she’s not going to get the kind of negative attention the Cambridges might get either (like no one is going to shout at her “are you the one who asked about Archie’s skin color William?!?!?”) and the press doesn’t even care to cover her at all.
I think when the Cambridges come, they’re going to overplay their hand yet again and try to do too much to mimic H&Ms NYC trip from the fall and its going to be obvious and they’re going to look pathetic. Would they get a lot of coverage in the US? I think so, but only in passing. Like I can see the Today show spending a minute saying “the duke and duchess of cambridge are in town today, they’ plan to eat at Melba’s, last time they were here was 2014.” or something.
At first, I thought they would avoid nyc so as not to invite the comparisons but now I agree with you, Becks1. The Cambridges totally want to do a nyc tour and try to out-royal the sussexes or something. Obv, it’s not a good idea but they really just seem to have the worst instincts.
Let’s just call it: Sophie’s FAKE tour of NYC. The tour where she had NO meetings with USA officials and ZERO interactions with the American People. The tour where she had her own photographer take pictures and report back to the British People that she was on tour in NYC. So is this the new way the RF will tour the USA in the future. Just go out and take random pictures, meet with British citizens in the USA and call it a USA tour?
When I was reading the first few words of your comment, I was imagining that your next words as, “Let’s just call it: time of death 6 years ago!!”
They’re insane if they think this will give them an idea of how the Cambridges would be received in the US, especially in NYC. No one here even knows who Sophie is. There are no crowds of photographers and reporters shouting questions at her. I don’t doubt that they’re stupid enough to believe this is a sound strategy to test the waters, but there just isn’t any comparison.
The American media won’t shy away from asking hard questions. Maybe not all of them but some of them certainly will yell out awkward questions. Kate might even get asked why she’s never corrected the crying story.
Besides most Americans don’t want an unelected monarchy. They saw the bs the trumps tried to pull and the people the Cambridges want to associate with aren’t the ones interested in their bs.
The Windsors were always an oddity but since they treated the American princess like garbage, far fewer will have any interested in them.
And of course some comments had to make it about meghan being enraged. 🙄
Black pant suit with dark nail polish was what she chose for her UN appearance, where is the outrage? Once again being a hypocrite, nothing has changed with any of these people. I just see mean girl nastiness with these choices.
This is a preview of how the Keens will operate when they wash ashore in the U.S. Chris Jackson will be at the ready. They can’t allow any rogue American paparazzi to capture Kate’s real face without photoshop.
Ooh! Good call! This is them trying to control the media output if any future visit. But unless they only stick to secure locations where the general public can’t see them, they’re not going to be able to avoid the paparazzi. No walk a-bouts either.
And if they dare to show up this fall, it’s likely to be around the same time Harry’s memoir drops. They’re gonna get questions about it no matter how much they try to stage manage the visit.
Well I’m hoping that there will be some protestors with cell phones following the Cambridges around to get some unphotoshopped pics. However, the tours are going to be so stage managed that I’m not sure it’s possible.
I agree this is an attempt to test the waters. First something benign like, Sophie, just to test if America has forgotten about her comments about Oprah. Dipping a toe in the water. Next will be something to throw into the sharks to actually clear the waters for W and C, Sarah Ferguson! The goal of sending Sarah is to use her. 100%!
Umm… it’s insulting to have these leeches speak on anything to do with women’s rights, especially WOC rights.
And it’s the same decades long photographer, always at The Sun, who stalked Diana in Scotland, took the photograph of her with her skirt see through, fed private information to The Sun’s editors, yet was given an honor by the Queen and Prince Philip had a specially built booth for the photographer to hide in and take photos at Philip’s funeral. An utterly demented family, devoted solely to one person and one person’s reputation and whims, only. And this man writes about the royals as if he is part of the family and an intricate layer as the head of state.
@Blujfly: You’re talking about Arthur Edwards. He’s not the photographer following Sophie. It’s a freelance photographer who’s with her in NY. She’s hired him for her visit to India a few years ago.
I’m a royal watcher from way back, and I lived in New York for a long time. I once skipped work to see Prince Harry plant a 9/11 memorial tree near Wall Street (in 2008 or 2009, maybe?), and a few years later (maybe 2011) there was a fancy dinner at the Mid-Town Hilton that featured an entire slate of royals: King and Queen of Norway, a whole bunch of Greek Royals, the King and Queen of Sweden, that sort of thing. I left work early to go see the “show”, but….there was no show to speak of, really. I was the only person standing there watching them walk in, besides a few photographers who were clearly hired to document the event. There was simply no interest in foreign royalty in New York. There was a sneaker release up the street that had an actual line, but nobody else cared even a little bit about any of them. I thought it was hilarious and very telling. As Meghan said, nothing is what it seems with these people.
What’s with the red poppy in the 1st pic? That’s usually the Remembrance Day accessory used in November. Old pic or is that the carpet at the UN ?
As I said in the first paragraph of the post, none of our photo agencies have any photos of Sophie in New York. I’m using old photos in all of these posts.
i have a feeling it was deigned that way in order not to overshadow WC in any future events they do there will be no comparisons
Sophie who?
Re: W&K’s vacation/tour to the states, if it happens after Harry’s book comes out they will have lots of awkward questions to look forward to 🤞
They’ll let anyone speak at the UN won’t they?
I find myself studying Sophie and wondering why it is she has so little impact. She is a perfectly good-looking woman, all her features are in the right place, arguably she has better style than Kate and yet….meh. I am not at all surprised that nobody is following her. Is it that she just lacks that indefinable ‘it’ factor or is there more to it than that?
Sophie looks, talks, and acts like the protagonist in an unpopular Phillippa Gregory novel. She’s close enough to know what’s really happening in the palace, but always under threat from those who have more power than she does. I give her some credit for “trying,” but that’s about it. It’s very telling that we see her about 10 times more often than we see Edward. Either way, I’m glad she decided (or anyway, Charles decided) not to keep pushing Lady Louise into the spotlight.
OMG. She’s totally Jane Rochford!
Her history isn’t great, she wasn’t successful in her work, biz went bust I think. she did shady things. She’s got a mean girl streak but not the position to carry that. She tried to parody Di in the early years which looked awkward. Plus the no smoke without fire comments of her former partner about Edward. Not much subtley there. And she’s just not smart…
She and Edward are as bland as bland.. She doesn’t show any personality. And didn’t their foundation go bust too. But they need to work to keep afloat so she shows up.
^^ 💯 ☑️ Exactly! That’s a perfect assessment @Mia1066. Your comments as well @SueBarbri!
NYC – nobody cares
Deranged Sussex haters- Megan must be smashing plates in jealousy that Sophie’s is speaking at the UN
LOL. They always say that. “I bet it’s a hurricane over in Montecito!” when Kate shakes someone’s hand.
Meghan had a speech in a auditorium with respected famous audience for UN.
Sophie gave speech in a rent room with less than 12 bored people.
Dammit i look at a wrong picture.
There are a lot of empty seats
@AmyB said:
“Deranged Sussex haters – Meghan must be smashing plates in jealousy…”
LOL @AmyB and @C! 😂
Of course the derangers are just projecting their own and Katie Keen’s behavioral tendencies!
Meanwhile, our Madame Duchess is booked and busy minding her own business and taking care of business! Meghan clearly has never been a jealous person, and she doesn’t suffer fools either. As her former Suits colleagues once said, “Meghan gets things done!” And she does it all with rare class, grace, and intelligence.
I’ll bet M&H are both reveling in and extremely grateful for this special, private time they have to nurture Archie & Lili, and to care for their dogs and rescue chickens. In addition, they have developed a solid platform and obtained substantial resources via which they can devotedly engage in doing good work that benefits others, in so many ways.
Is it just me, or does her blazer photograph olive? It looks really weird with the peach blouse underneath. Also, in my opinion, Sophie should not wear that shade of peach again, it completely washes her out.
Did she fly coach? Did she stay at a motel six? How many bathrooms were there?
For all her mean girl attitude at meghan.
I really wish she met her karma.
But she already did,
being a beard, nobody care about her work, the BRF didnt celebrate and thanks her for her hardwork, trying to copy diana and fail, always in doubt and worried her family allowance will be suddenly cut out by charles.
Enjoy your karma bi&*h.
In what world is this woman relevant? Lack of coverage suggests lack of impact or interest. So long Soph!