Countess Sophie gave an address to the UN and there are almost no photos?

As we discussed, the Countess of Wessex is currently in New York. She arrived in New York on Sunday or Monday, and it’s apparently a four-day trip. I have something to discuss which is sort of how-the-sausage-is-made, but I find it interesting and notable. Here at Celebitchy, we have subscriptions to several photo agencies, plus we get Getty Images embeds for free. Absolutely NONE of our photo agencies have any pics of Sophie. Not even Getty. There are zero candids of Sophie in New York, and zero agency-photos of Sophie at her actual events.

You might ask: “So why are there photos of Sophie in New York, being published by the Daily Mail?” It’s because she brought her own “royal rota photographer” and he’s been posting photos of Sophie. Photos from her events, but also… like, fake-candid photos of Sophie coming and going in New York. It’s the weirdest f–king thing! Don’t get me wrong, I understand why a royal or celebrity would bring their own “in-house” photographer to document their activities, but usually when that happens on a royal tour or at a royal event, there’s wider access and actual interest in the royal. The New York photographers don’t care. Photo agencies don’t care enough to purchase the royal rota’s photos either.

Many of you were making fun of how little attention Sophie has gotten on her tour, which I understand and I also think it’s a bit funny. But you have to understand that Sophie’s tour is absolutely seen (by the Windsors) as a “soft” reentry into the American media market. They’ll be disappointed that she’s not getting more attention, of course. But they’re also happy that she hasn’t gotten any negative attention. She’s there to soften the ground for William and Kate, who will absolutely try to go on some kind of “tour” in America this year, likely around Keenshot this fall.

Here are some photos from Sophie’s appearance at the United Nations yesterday, from the photographer she brought on tour.

Sophie Countess of Wessex delivers the keynote address at Upholding Women’s Rights in Afghanistan, an event hosted by the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan, UN Women,Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security #Royals #UnitedNations #NewYork pic.twitter.com/Uv56934GOv — Rookie (@royalfocus1) March 15, 2022

The same photographer gave exclusive photos to the Buckingham Palace social media team to publish on their own accounts.

📍Today The Countess of Wessex joined UN Women representatives and NGOs at a briefing on the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on women and girls. HRH heard about the international humanitarian response and how to best support women and girls in conflict zones. 📸 @royalfocus1 pic.twitter.com/kWQi1kQNFK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 15, 2022