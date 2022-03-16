Duchess Meghan sent Simon Rex a thank-you note when he refused to lie about her

One of the nice stories about this year’s awards season is that Simon Rex got a lot of positive attention for his role in Red Rocket. In that indie movie, he plays a washed-up adult-film actor who returns back to his hometown, and chaos ensues. Simon Rex actually did work in adult films, and he was also an MTV VJ and he broke through as a legitimate actor in the late 1990s. His IMDB is long and he used to work a lot, but for years now, he was still just a broke actor living paycheck-to-paycheck. Years ago, he moved to Joshua Tree because he thought his acting career was over. Then he got Red Rocket, and he picked up Oscar buzz and a Spirit Award, and he’s back to being a full-time actor. In any case, in one of his low moments, he was offered $70,000 to lie about the Duchess of Sussex. He refused, even though he needed the money. Now Simon says that Meghan wrote him a thank-you note for having her back.
When it comes to Meghan Markle, her Cuts co-star Simon Rex is loyal to the royal. Back in 2020, Simon claimed that he was once offered $70,000 from a British tabloid to lie and say he had “hooked up” with the Duchess of Sussex prior to her relationship with now-husband Prince Harry. While appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the former MTV VJ said he had turned down the offer because he “didn’t feel right lying and f–king up the royal f–king family.”
Now, in an interview with The Guardian published on March 11, Simon—who won a 2022 Independent Spirit Award for his performance in Red Rocket—spoke more about the incident, revealing that Meghan wrote him a thank-you note after hearing about the offer. “She said: ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people,'” he shared, with the outlet noting that the letter is now framed at his home in Joshua Tree, Calif.
The 47-year-old actor also said that he was “broke as f–k” when the offer came, but was adamant about not spreading false rumors. “I really needed the money,” Simon added. “But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.”
Meghan and Simon previously shared the screen on a 2005 episode of Cuts. During his appearance on Hollywood Raw, Simon said that they had gone out to lunch around that time, calling the platonic get-together the “extent” of their off-screen relationship. “Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” he recalled. “We hung out once in a very non-datey way.”
It speaks to someone’s character, doesn’t it? That he refused, that it was a bridge too far. Think about how easy it would have been for Rex to rationalize it. He could have told himself “hey, it’s not really that bad, and I need the money.” I’m glad he didn’t and I think it’s lovely that Meghan wrote a note. I hope Red Rocket’s success leads to a career renaissance for Simon as well. I haven’t seen it yet, but critics thought he was brilliant in it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Good for him to still have an integrity, something that some members her own ‘family’ lack of. But yikes, I saw brits tabloid headline of Megs going out with ‘porn star’ or something along that line. IF he chose to take that 70k hot money it won’t be long until the british tabloid called her a porn star too 🙄
I believe that giving and receiving a bribe and committing libel is a crime, but I have no idea how the victim would be able to disprove that, especially when the court of British public opinion is against them.
I’d like to know more about who made the offer. If that’s not illegal it should be. Imagine this brief co-worker having more integrity than Meghan’s father/sister.
The way it would be phrased would be if you were to have had an affair with her, we would be willing to pay this.
He was absolutely perfect in that movie, I hope he has many more good projects ahead of him.
I looked up the film and I’m SO excited about it as it is directed by Sean Baker who made Tangerine. As a mom to a queer kid in LA that film was really important in our house. And my son and I used to frequent the famous car wash, lol. If you haven’t seen it I HIGHLY recommend it. But it’s a film that takes some getting used to, so allow some time to let yourself get used to his style. The whole film was shot on an iphone!!!!
Thanks for the recommendation laurelcanyoner. Was really interested in seeing it after reading article where he talked about making film in Texas.
If you have Netflix and like LGBTQ films, I highly recommend “Dancing Queens.” It’s Swedish; my preference when watching non-English films is to listen in native language with English subtitles since the English audio translation misses important stuff. IMHO Dancing Queens way better than Power of Dog with gorgeous scenery, heartfelt connections between all kinds of people.
This! I wish more people had seen it but it had a limited theatre run but it is available to rent now!
Also Sean Baker’s films are always so interesting and visceral.
So if one little lie is worth 70 K, imagine what Tom and Samantha have raked in over the years with multiple lies. Now we have a better idea of the kind of money that motivated this hatred.
Exactly. They are disgusting grifters.
Thank you for stating this. It occurred to me also, and then after reading what you wrote, it then occurred to me that after tasting that kind of money, they want more. Hence their reprehensible behavior.
Wow, I hate that very basic decency is a noteworthy story these days…but it is. Good for him, I hope he has continued success.
I completely agree! Someone with integrity shouldn’t be noteworthy, but I’m not going to lie. In these times I do love hearing about it. Gives me hope.
Yes, it says a lot about him and his character, he’s a good and honorable person and he deserves a lot of success and good roles.
It does speak to Simon’s character that he didn’t take the money. Meghan’s own father couldn’t do that. All the best to Simon, I used to watch him in MTV back in the day. And once again we find out what a nice and thoughtful person Meghan is.
So it appears he’s not saying which tabloid it was who offered him money to lie, but I’m sure he has receipts.
There was an original article about this a few years ago. I believe it was the mail..surprise surprise
I will bet all my wordly possessions that it was the Fail or the Scum that was the tabloid that made the offer.
Finally a feel good story. Kudos to Simon Rex
He has just made my favorite people list! A man with integrity! Take a look Thomas Markle…you can say No!
I know that horrible Markle family reads/devours everything written about Meghan, if only to feed off the scraps left behind. So, I fervently hope that they read this story and (if only briefly) think about their own actions and how they prostituted themselves for money to the BM. It’s doubtful, but we can hope.
it speaks to how fucking trash some people from Meghan’s life are that they accepted tabloid bribes like this, especially compared to the people who demonstrate integrity who barely have any connection to her at all.
Can you even imagine how much money her ex-husband and his family have turned down? It wouldn’t surprise me if they have restraining orders from how much I’m sure the tabloids must constantly harass them about giving them something on Meghan.
Karma works to reward the good so I hope that karma smiles down on Simon!
TOD’s lawsuit is even more ridiculous now, as she’ll have to disclose her financials during discovery. The story is already written to condemn both her and her rancid father: a random colleague showed more care for Meghan than her own father and half sister. The Wretched Markles are dancing a conga line straight into oblivion–hopefully they name and shame their enablers in the British Media and the royal family on their downward journey.
I agree with all these comments.
Good for him for being a decent person! And yes, very sadly, it is getting to be a rare damn thing.
Wish him all the best.
And MM has good manners for sending him a note. 😀
What must her days be like to have so many people willing to sell bs about her?
I’m sure he gave Duchess Meghan all the details of what happened and with who, it is probably why she knew to write a thank you. (Either directly or through mutual friends) I hope he continues to have success. He turned this down not only when he needed money but when the publicity would have put him in headlines and boosted his appearances.. this publicity he is getting now is for all things he can be proud of.
Yes, and I hope our girl kept all the recipients and uses them when the time is right.
I appreciate that he didn’t take the money and that he has been talking about the offer, so people know how scummy these tabloids can be to try to get a story, even if nothing is there.
It also should make people wonder about EVERY person from Meghan’s past who has spoken about her – that friend from school who said she was obsessed with the royals or whatever, Samantha, her father, etc – Simon Rex’s story is proof that someone who knew Meghan in 2005 was getting offers to lie about her. How much are those other people getting?
There were also several people who were asked by the tabloids to give fake psychological assessments of Meghan. A clip is floating around from a book signing where the author was approached and she talks about and others have said they were asked to do the same.
I’m glad for him, good karma.
Also I’m hoping this helps people realize how these tabloids work. So double the good.
that’s just what I was thinking. He showed he was a solid person by not lying about Meghan….and a role came around that resuscitated his career. Seems like good karma to me.
Imagine being SO harassed though, that you feel compelled to write someone a thank you note simply for not lying about you, even for money. Gah! I think this man is really a stand-up guy, but the whole thing just reminds me how many people in Meghan’s life are trash, and how far the tabloids will go to smear her.
It breaks my heart that Meghan has been treated so horribly by certain people in her life, people who were supposed to love and support her, that she felt compelled to take time out to thank Simon for doing the only right and decent thing, the thing that should be the default.
Wow. This explains why the awful toxic Markle family is constantly, miserably tantruming for attention.
Hope they are all disclosing to the IRS, because whining might pay bills but taxes are taxes and anytime there is that much money… tax attention.
It’s just so goddamn awful how low the British press and RF are willing to go to smear Meghan’s reputation.
May they burn in hell.
I truly hope someone will dig up more on that and make an exclusive story/documentary/whatever that put them all to shame forever so much they wouldn’t be able to say a peep about Meghan anymore.
This should be used as evidence in the “lawsuit” to show how the Markles are motivated by resentment and greed. This nonsense is circling the drain.
Here is a man who knew Meghan for all of 5 minutes and he can be a decent, stand up human being and then we have the one who is supposed to be her father, willing to smear and destroy her all for money and 5 minutes of fame.
Hell has a very special place reserved for Toxic Tom and the rest like him
I am going out on a limb here, but I’ll bet Doria has been offered Big Bucks to betray her daughter and has said ” no”. This woman is a saint.
Not just Doria, but the Ragland side of the family as well. You know those racists would have loved to say that Meghan’s Black relatives could not be trusted.
The most is a relative giving a quote to The Times about how happy they were for Meghan and that is it.
In this day and age, it is so refreshing to see some integrity.
Take notes, Piers Morgan.
I will echo the majority, because in case he sees this article and comments, I would like him to know how many applaud his decision and behavior. A human being with integrity. I applaud you – wish more were like that.
@Seraphina – agreed.
Agreed. It’s nice to see karma working its magic for a decent human. Also, he has aged spectacularly well!
Decent AND hot, you don´t see much of that these days…
He was wise not to get in bed with the English trash tabloids (definitely seems like this was from them). They would have paid him with one hand and smeared his name and reputation at every opportunity with the other. Feeding on trash is their modus operandi.
Tom and Samantha don’t care because they have no careers and nothing to lose (other than family, but they clearly are past that).
Nice. 🥰 seeeeeeeee, some people who have been professionally naked have more integrity than all the bespoke suited royals put together! I know many people who work in adult entertainment and they are some of the most loyal friends. I wish the tabloid press shamed liars as much as they shame anyone whose body is the medium of their work (like actors).
Joshua Tree is nice, near enough to Palm Springs but more affordable
It’s good to acknowledge decency because lately the supply has been limited. If he had lied , the impact would have still been a talking point against Meghan. To bad the truth in the UK fails to resonate.
A very decent thing to do for a very decent young man-best of luck to him for his future projects.
If only her dad is a decent person. Meghan will surely continue to take care of him.
But he chose to be a bad person. Meghan cant trust him for her children and husband safety.
Oh, I read somewhere that meghan also gave thank you note to the boat driver who refuse to bring the mail paparazzi to their rented house in canada.