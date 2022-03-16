Russia sanctions Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton & most of the Biden administration

Trying to adopt my best Moose-and-Squirrel Russian accent: US sanctioning Russians? Russia will sanction U-S! Yes, after weeks of wall-to-wall sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Russian businesses, Russian banks and Russian military, Russia decided to issue some sanctions of their own. Russia is sanctioning Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. But not Donald Trump, that orange fascist is always welcome in Russia.

Russia on Tuesday imposed sanctions against a wide range of American officials, including President Joe Biden, marking another escalations in tensions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the West as Russian military forces continue their invasion of Ukraine. According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the government is adding the following individuals to a “stop list,” barring them from entering Russia: Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh, USAID Director Samantha Power, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo and US Export-Import Bank President Reta Jo Lewis. The “stop list” also includes other non-governmental individuals, including the President’s son, Hunter Biden, and former US presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

[From CNN]

No Donald Trump, no Paul Manafort, no Michael Flynn. Just sayin’. Of course the reactions from the Democrats and Biden administration people were amazing. Here’s Jen Psaki reacting to the sanctions in the White House press room:

Press Sec. Jen Psaki asked about her, Biden, and other WH officials being sanctioned by Russia: “President Biden is a junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace … None of us are planning tourist trips to Russia … so we will forge ahead.” pic.twitter.com/yRV0uwmUEH — The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2022

“Joe Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace” is comedy gold. Psaki Stand-Up Comedy Hour. Speaking of comedy gold, Hillary Clinton also had a response to being sanctioned by Russia:

I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award. https://t.co/4og9S3OCEp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2022