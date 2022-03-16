Russia sanctions Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton & most of the Biden administration

Trying to adopt my best Moose-and-Squirrel Russian accent: US sanctioning Russians? Russia will sanction U-S! Yes, after weeks of wall-to-wall sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Russian businesses, Russian banks and Russian military, Russia decided to issue some sanctions of their own. Russia is sanctioning Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. But not Donald Trump, that orange fascist is always welcome in Russia.

Russia on Tuesday imposed sanctions against a wide range of American officials, including President Joe Biden, marking another escalations in tensions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the West as Russian military forces continue their invasion of Ukraine.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the government is adding the following individuals to a “stop list,” barring them from entering Russia: Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh, USAID Director Samantha Power, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo and US Export-Import Bank President Reta Jo Lewis.

The “stop list” also includes other non-governmental individuals, including the President’s son, Hunter Biden, and former US presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

No Donald Trump, no Paul Manafort, no Michael Flynn. Just sayin’. Of course the reactions from the Democrats and Biden administration people were amazing. Here’s Jen Psaki reacting to the sanctions in the White House press room:

“Joe Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace” is comedy gold. Psaki Stand-Up Comedy Hour. Speaking of comedy gold, Hillary Clinton also had a response to being sanctioned by Russia:

34 Responses to “Russia sanctions Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton & most of the Biden administration”

  1. milliemollie says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:14 am

    No Easter trips to Russia for them, how cruel! Wow, you really showed them, Vladi!

    This really made me laugh yesterday when I read about it.

    Reply
  2. Robyn says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:20 am

    Those responses are perfection! No notes.

    Reply
  3. Isabel says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:21 am

    I laughed when I saw this yesterday. They are so scared of Hillary! They also sanctioned Hunter Biden

    Reply
    • Beenie says:
      March 16, 2022 at 10:26 am

      No, it has nothing to do with being scared of her or anyone else. It’s just red meat for the QAnon, far right, conspiracy theorists. They knew which audience would eat this up. That’s who they are playing to.

      Reply
      • T3PO says:
        March 16, 2022 at 10:59 am

        I fully think QAnon is run by Russian bots. Russia clearly wants to mess with US politics, their government pays for propaganda, it just fits.

    • StellainNH says:
      March 16, 2022 at 2:43 pm

      All the people Russia sanctioned were Democrats. No Republicans??? Putin just broadcasted his assets.

      Reply
  4. Seraphina says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:24 am

    I LOVE Psaki. Awesome answer. Lets everyone know how they view the sanctions. As far as being sanctioned, well I have a friend who says that people show you who they are believe them. We should take note that Putin just showed us who his friends are and we, American voters, should take note.

    Reply
  5. equality says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:25 am

    Where are the names of other leaders? The US isn’t the only country claiming to take action against Russia.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      March 16, 2022 at 7:53 am

      I’ve read that Trudeau and our defense minister have been banned from travel to Russia as well, but at this point I’m picturing it as a VIP list politicians should want to be on.

      I hope people start clowning them even more, accepting with a speech: “An a honour such as this is not won alone; it’s a real team effort. First, I must thank Vladimir Putin…”

      Reply
    • NorthernGirl_20 says:
      March 16, 2022 at 7:55 am

      Most of the Canadian Parliament was added to the list, Justin Trudeau included.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        March 16, 2022 at 8:22 am

        Yep Canadian leaders made a good showing on the list (and the lack of Republicans is…noted 😒 ).

        I’m feeling left out: “HEY RUSSIA YOU SUCK AND YOU’RE TERRIBLE AND PUTIN IS EVIL AND AWFUL”

        Can I get on the list now?

      • Nic919 says:
        March 16, 2022 at 9:55 am

        In Canada elected members from all parties were sanctioned by Russia except for a few MPs, so it would be interesting to figure out who they are.

        It looks awful that none of the Republicans were sanctioned by Russia. They are making it too obvious. I am surprised they didn’t include Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney though since both have been openly criticizing Putin.

  6. AmB says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:27 am

    Some days I think Jen Psaki is channeling CJ Cregg.
    Hillary’s response gave me the biggest laugh I’ll probably get all week!

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:32 am

    But what about their dream dachas in Magadan?! 😧😭

    Reply
  8. CourtneyB says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:34 am

    They could’ve at least sanctioned McCarthy and McConnell as the leaders of the opposition. That they didn’t tells you everything.

    Reply
  9. Lola+Coasters says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:31 am

    I think the scene from Clueless where Travis thanks everyone for helping him have the most tardy slips at school would be a great speech in this situation too!

    Reply
  10. lucy2 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:25 am

    LOL they know Hillary pretty much retired from government life after 2016, right? She’s a private citizen now.
    Psaki is the best.

    Reply
  11. Laughysaphy says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Cool cool, can we send Trump, Nugent, kid rock and Palin back to Russia? Little foreign exchange program? Take Boebert and Hawthorn too.

    Reply
  12. Twin Falls says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:51 am

    I love Hillary so much and what a perfect answer by Psaki.

    We elected Trump and Ukraine is paying the price. Give them planes. (This is just my gut reaction. I am not a foreign policy expert.)

    Reply
    • Sigmund says:
      March 16, 2022 at 5:47 pm

      The US and Biden are toeing the line between supporting Ukraine and starting WWIII. At this time, Biden believes that giving planes directly to Ukraine would be crossing that line. I can’t blame him, even as my heart breaks for Ukraine and what they’re going through.

      Reply
  13. Ainsley7 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I love that Hillary Clinton is still living rent free in Putin’s head. I’ve read a bit about what is known about what went on between her and Putin. He’s hated her from the very beginning when her husband was President. I’m sure it’s partially based on her being a woman. She was also clearly not afraid to stand up to him, but I sincerely wonder what exactly scared him so much. I wish she had gotten the chance to be president. Putin did everything he could to specifically stop her from becoming President in 2016. Trump was not his only horse in that race. He backed Jill Stein, who was never actually going to get anywhere against Clinton and Sanders. He pushed for Sanders as well simply because he isn’t strong on foreign policy (not that he was pro-Russia). His best case scenario was obviously Trump, but he did everything he could to stop Hillary.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      March 16, 2022 at 11:59 am

      I think her brains and her gender had a lot to do with it. He also really disliked Merkel as well.

      Reply
      • milliemollie says:
        March 16, 2022 at 3:14 pm

        Putin tried to intimidate Merkel by having his dog around her because she’s afraid of them but she stayed calm.

        The first time they met,after she became chancellor he gifted her a stuffed dog, saying something like “Look he’s not real, you don’t have to be scared”

    • lucy2 says:
      March 16, 2022 at 1:48 pm

      He wanted weakness and chaos. Sure got that with the orange turd from 2016-2020.
      For sure it’s her intelligence and gender, and I bet her standing there in the debate and clearly saying dumpie was a Russian puppet pissed him off too.

      Reply
  14. FancyPants says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Hmmm, if Donald Trump was “so tough” on Russia and Putin was “so scared” of him, then why wasn’t he sanctioned?

    Reply
  15. VegasSchmegas says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:39 am

    No sailing the Russian Riviera this summer? Ебена мать!

    Reply
  16. Andrea says:
    March 16, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    Nearly all of Canadian Parliament is on the list too. The Bloc Quebecois leader’s comment was I certainly wasn’t going to Russia anyways. I don’t think anyone cares they are on the list but interesting to see who is not!

    Reply
  17. Che says:
    March 16, 2022 at 4:10 pm

    Welp! the GOP and Putin seem to have common goals and interests. Strange how vocal the protest about gas prices is louder than the outrage over a sovereign country being attacked. The GOP certainly shows what they stand for and believe.

    Reply
  18. Ohcomeon says:
    March 16, 2022 at 6:26 pm

    This would be funny if the whole thing weren’t so tragic.

    Reply

