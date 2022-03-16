Duchess Camilla canceled her Cheltenham Festival appearance, she’s still tired from Covid

Prince Charles tested positive for Covid about five weeks ago. His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for Covid about four days later. In those four days, Camilla didn’t isolate as a close contact. Why would she? At the time, Camilla was doing a victory lap in the British media as “the Future Queen Consort,” and the victory lap involved not wearing masks and breathing all over people and food hours after Charles tested positive. Camilla got zero pushback or criticism when she tested positive. No one called out her irresponsible behavior, and no one even spoke to any of the people Charles and Camilla came into contact with over the course of that week.

Still, karma has come for Camilla at least. Apparently, her bout of Covid was pretty bad. She’s still feeling symptomatic, and she’s very tired and winded at events. When Camilla and Charles attended the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, Camilla skipped out on meeting Commonwealth youth leaders because she was so tired. Then on Tuesday, Camilla and Charles did an event around St. Patrick’s Day, and Richard Palmer notes today: “She had looked as if she was struggling at an engagement yesterday.” Well, she wasn’t struggling that much, because she was photographed shopping at Fortnum & Mason later on Tuesday. So, shopping is fine – but she was too tired to make an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival today:

The Duchess of Cornwall has cancelled a visit to the Cheltenham Festival – the second time she has missed an event this week. Camilla has recently recovered from a bout of Covid but has been left with a slight cough and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness. The duchess was due to spend the day at the races and present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase. On Tuesday she visited the Irish Cultural Centre in west London with the Prince of Wales and the couple celebrated Irish culture ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

[From The Evening Standard]

Imagine having an entire national press at your disposal, so much so that you completely avoid being criticized for your irresponsible and dangerous behavior in a pandemic… and then karma still comes for you. You can really feel it in the British press too, that they don’t know exactly how to handle this. Should they be sympathetic? Should they even mention the fact that Charles and Camilla’s pandemic behavior was disgusting last month? Should they make a big deal about a “future queen” canceling appearances right and left?