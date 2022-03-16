Duchess Camilla canceled her Cheltenham Festival appearance, she’s still tired from Covid

Prince Charles tested positive for Covid about five weeks ago. His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for Covid about four days later. In those four days, Camilla didn’t isolate as a close contact. Why would she? At the time, Camilla was doing a victory lap in the British media as “the Future Queen Consort,” and the victory lap involved not wearing masks and breathing all over people and food hours after Charles tested positive. Camilla got zero pushback or criticism when she tested positive. No one called out her irresponsible behavior, and no one even spoke to any of the people Charles and Camilla came into contact with over the course of that week.

Still, karma has come for Camilla at least. Apparently, her bout of Covid was pretty bad. She’s still feeling symptomatic, and she’s very tired and winded at events. When Camilla and Charles attended the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, Camilla skipped out on meeting Commonwealth youth leaders because she was so tired. Then on Tuesday, Camilla and Charles did an event around St. Patrick’s Day, and Richard Palmer notes today: “She had looked as if she was struggling at an engagement yesterday.” Well, she wasn’t struggling that much, because she was photographed shopping at Fortnum & Mason later on Tuesday. So, shopping is fine – but she was too tired to make an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival today:

The Duchess of Cornwall has cancelled a visit to the Cheltenham Festival – the second time she has missed an event this week. Camilla has recently recovered from a bout of Covid but has been left with a slight cough and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness.

The duchess was due to spend the day at the races and present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

On Tuesday she visited the Irish Cultural Centre in west London with the Prince of Wales and the couple celebrated Irish culture ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

Imagine having an entire national press at your disposal, so much so that you completely avoid being criticized for your irresponsible and dangerous behavior in a pandemic… and then karma still comes for you. You can really feel it in the British press too, that they don’t know exactly how to handle this. Should they be sympathetic? Should they even mention the fact that Charles and Camilla’s pandemic behavior was disgusting last month? Should they make a big deal about a “future queen” canceling appearances right and left?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

26 Responses to “Duchess Camilla canceled her Cheltenham Festival appearance, she’s still tired from Covid”

  1. Aurora says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:44 am

    Camilla’s illnesses seem conveniently timed around events she doesn’t want to do. I recall her being “sick” when she was supposed to appear at a Remembrance service with Meghan a couple of years ago.

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      March 16, 2022 at 9:02 am

      Exactly. Very convenient the events she suddenly is too sick to be at versus the ones she suddenly feels good enough to go.

      Reply
  2. Izzy says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Zero sympathy.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:54 am

    No sympathy for Queen Camilla.

    Reply
  4. Randie says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Hasn’t she also left early for home on their oversees tours? There were also times she arrived much later than Charles on these tours. How convenient….

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 16, 2022 at 9:11 am

      that’s well documented – she has issues flying (pretty severe vertigo) so she usually has a day or two built in on either end of a trip to allow for recovery. So if they fly to the Middle East, she either flies separately than Charles and arrives a day or two early or she doesn’t do events for a few days. And if there are multiple countries, she usually only does one (like a few years ago Charles went to Cuba and….somewhere else, I can’t remember….and camilla only joined him for cuba I think.)

      Maybe its all a ploy to get out of work but that’s been a thing for years at this point.

      Reply
  5. Otherside says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:57 am

    Meh her mindset towards Covid is like most in the UK and many in the states, and especially around those who feel entitled. Even Canada is basically saying live with it as this point- dropping mask mandates and health protocols against most science tables advise

    Also the Uk is having high numbers still and everyone pretends long Covid isn’t a thing.

    I’m annoyed with the world’s stance… it’s literally either a lockdown or normal and no one seems to come up with something in between.

    Reply
    • Noo says:
      March 16, 2022 at 10:54 am

      Preach @otherside! It’s so frustrating watching global and U.K. numbers rising exponentially again and yet we all feel COVID will somehow behave differently within our borders?! Maybe spring and being outside will moderate things but I think we are headed for another lockdown since kiddos are still in school for three months.

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      March 16, 2022 at 4:07 pm

      Otherside – Very early in the pandemic before any lockdowns or mask mandates, I recall being in Costco and seeing an Asian couple already in surgical masks. Clue.

      Reply
  6. C-Shell says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:58 am

    It bothers me a little to be unsympathetic to a senior with COVID and its after effects, but the Karmic quality of this gives me some lovely schadenfreude. What rankles is Cam’s selective wimping out of “work” events, particularly the CW youth leadership meeting where she was certain to compare very unfavorably to H & M’s engagement with them. 🧐

    Reply
  7. Busyann says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:02 am

    The part about shopping really makes me realize that there are more similarities between Kate and Camilla than I had realized. Oh, but Camilla’s husband actually loves her hahahaha.

    Reply
    • C says:
      March 16, 2022 at 9:09 am

      She works a little more but they are basically the same person in my opinion.

      Look at the way they smirked together at the Sussex wedding.

      But yes, she has the devoted husband Kate doesn’t!

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      March 16, 2022 at 7:29 pm

      There are lots of similarities between them. I don’t think either of them had or have women friends.

      Reply
  8. Scorpion says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:02 am

    Isn’t she always sick, when she doesn’t want to do something?

    Reply
  9. Polo says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:06 am

    This is such crap! It’s the norm for her to be conveniently “sick” for certain events and it will continue to be until she’s called out for it. Even then she probably don’t care as she’s now future Queen consort.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:15 am

    I think she’s just kind of emblematic of how so many people are dealing with COVID at this point. Quarantining because you’re a close contact seems to be a thing of the past unless you’re required to do so by a school system or job. And even if you’re positive as long as you’re asymptomatic people seem to just sort of shrug and move along.

    I guess it depends on whether you think the royals should be role models (if they should be, then Camilla absolutely should have quarantined once Charles tested positive) or if they should just blindly follow the government guidelines (and if that’s the case, then it seems Camilla did nothing wrong.) I’m in the former camp and think that the guidelines should be the bare minimum and that you can always do more, and at the very least Camilla should have worn a freaking mask when she went out that day.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      March 16, 2022 at 7:32 pm

      Camilla and Charles were so concerned about the “victory tour” they did not bother about masks. They are like Will and Kate who went around with no masks on the train tour in the midst of a pandemic. Camilla should have canceled her appearances and she did not social distance. I wonder if it will be reported if the people she and Charles came in contact with during that time period tested positive.

      Reply
  11. SarahCS says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:26 am

    So she’s still symptomatic and still wandering around maskless to spread the virus to others

    OR

    She’s fine and ducking ‘work’ she doesn’t want to do all while we still fund the palaces she lives in and the rest.

    Got it.

    #abolishthemonarchy

    Reply
  12. JayGee says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:58 am

    Here’s the thing – even in California – which has bee pretty strict as far as COVID rules go – you don’t quarantine if you are a close contact and up to date with your COVID vaccinations. Which I would assume Camilla is. Her being out and about post exposure to a sick Charles is I think a condemnation of the public health guidance at this point.

    Reply
  13. Pentellit says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:37 am

    She’s a smoker so covid probably wreaked havoc with her already messed up lungs. Her rubber skin tells the tale…

    Reply
  14. Likeyoucare says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:26 am

    You are cursed camilla.
    Hope you will get your queen consort tittle or not. Bwahahahaha

    Reply
  15. one of the Marys says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:36 am

    Of course covid is completely different than a pregnancy but the first thing I thought of is how healthy and robust Meghan was during her first tour, while pregnant. These stories just emphasize how old and fragile the remaining royals are. They would have had such an infusion of vigour with H&M but here we are

    Reply
  16. DuchessL says:
    March 16, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    It’s probably a potpourri of being the laziest women in Britain as her brother describes her, possibly getting long covid, loving the shopping so much as it doesnt take as much energy and attention as meeting people and having to put in brain effort to seem genuinly interested in people. Again trimmed down monarchy is so boring with press that dont press correctly

    Reply
  17. Murphy says:
    March 16, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Cheltenham is something she’d actually enjoy and want to go to so I guess pulling those pints really did do her in.
    And there’s no way Charles was going to let her out of going to Commonwealth service.

    Reply
  18. Robert Phillips says:
    March 16, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    It would be nice karma if covid got her and she didn’t get to be the Queen Consort. I know it’s not nice to wish someone dead. But the royal family hasn’t really been nice to others. Or really cared about the welfair of their subjects.

    Reply

