Heidi Montag is on a raw meat diet, thinks it will help her conceive



This news has been out for a little while, but I don’t follow Heidi Montag on social media and it took the press a little longer to pick up on it. Heidi has been eating raw meat, particularly organ meat, because she believes that it will help her conceive. Heidi, 35, and her husband of 14 years, Spencer Pratt, 38 have son Gunnar, four. Heidi has been undergoing fertility treatments, including hormones and surgery, for the past couple of years. She’s now she’s eating raw meat and letting everyone know about it. Heidi has been posting about it on Instagram and when outlets didn’t run a story about it she took a pap stroll where she was chewing on a raw bull’s heart. She really did that. Afterwards she talked to People Magazine about it and plugged a supplement she’s on. Heidi is a hustler that’s for sure.

Heidi Montag was spotted out eating raw bison heart on the go in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, was snapped by photographers in a stylish ensemble while on a walk, holding a Ziploc bag containing the large dark red organ. Montag is exploring new and different diet trends as she and husband Spencer Pratt continue to try and conceive a second baby. “I love trying new things! I’ve always been very interested in various types of diets,” Montag tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s also into “anthropology,” particularly “the way humans are meant to eat.” “When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins,” she continues, “organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible.” While Montag acknowledges that there is “always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi,” she says, “I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs.” After researching “the carnivore diet” — noting that Paul Saladino, MD, particularly sparked her interest — Montag says, “I thought I would give it a try.” “I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things,” she says. “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I’ve been taking the supplements called ‘Her Package’ from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle.”

[From People]

I hope that Heidi and Spencer are able to have a second child. Eating raw meat, apart from specialty dishes prepared with carefully sourced ingredients, is not healthy. Humans have been cooking meat since the beginning of time. Meat can contain all sorts of pathogens that cooking gets rid of. You can supplement your diet with B vitamins and the other nutrients she’s trying to get from raw meat. I take B supplements as I am now allergic to beef and pork. Before I contracted this, I would occasionally eat chicken and beef liver as a source of iron and B vitamins. They’re only somewhat palatable cooked with onions and apples, I can’t imagine how bad it tastes to eat offal raw!

Heidi Montag Seen Eating Raw Animal Organs to Help Fertility Issues: 'I Love Trying New Things' https://t.co/7iW8KhVgyF — People (@people) March 11, 2022

Do you think this is all sponsored? I’m suspecting it is. Either way, this is the most coverage these people have received in a while.