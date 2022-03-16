Heidi Montag is on a raw meat diet, thinks it will help her conceive

This news has been out for a little while, but I don’t follow Heidi Montag on social media and it took the press a little longer to pick up on it. Heidi has been eating raw meat, particularly organ meat, because she believes that it will help her conceive. Heidi, 35, and her husband of 14 years, Spencer Pratt, 38 have son Gunnar, four. Heidi has been undergoing fertility treatments, including hormones and surgery, for the past couple of years. She’s now she’s eating raw meat and letting everyone know about it. Heidi has been posting about it on Instagram and when outlets didn’t run a story about it she took a pap stroll where she was chewing on a raw bull’s heart. She really did that. Afterwards she talked to People Magazine about it and plugged a supplement she’s on. Heidi is a hustler that’s for sure.
Heidi Montag was spotted out eating raw bison heart on the go in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, was snapped by photographers in a stylish ensemble while on a walk, holding a Ziploc bag containing the large dark red organ.
Montag is exploring new and different diet trends as she and husband Spencer Pratt continue to try and conceive a second baby.
“I love trying new things! I’ve always been very interested in various types of diets,” Montag tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s also into “anthropology,” particularly “the way humans are meant to eat.”
“When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins,” she continues, “organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible.”
While Montag acknowledges that there is “always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi,” she says, “I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs.”
After researching “the carnivore diet” — noting that Paul Saladino, MD, particularly sparked her interest — Montag says, “I thought I would give it a try.”
“I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things,” she says. “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I’ve been taking the supplements called ‘Her Package’ from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle.”
I hope that Heidi and Spencer are able to have a second child. Eating raw meat, apart from specialty dishes prepared with carefully sourced ingredients, is not healthy. Humans have been cooking meat since the beginning of time. Meat can contain all sorts of pathogens that cooking gets rid of. You can supplement your diet with B vitamins and the other nutrients she’s trying to get from raw meat. I take B supplements as I am now allergic to beef and pork. Before I contracted this, I would occasionally eat chicken and beef liver as a source of iron and B vitamins. They’re only somewhat palatable cooked with onions and apples, I can’t imagine how bad it tastes to eat offal raw!
Do you think this is all sponsored? I’m suspecting it is. Either way, this is the most coverage these people have received in a while.
It must be for publicity. Why else is she tearing into it “on the go.” Raw meat is not an on-the-go food. Yuck.
How do these two people earn a living? They blew all their money on crystals and her super expensive and mediocre singing career and nobody really follows them anymore. Do they have regular jobs? I am impressed that they are still together but I cannot say I like either of them
And snorting Birkin bags in every colour available …
That surgically altered chin is a mess.
I am no vegan but yikes…it grossed me out.
Someone’s been rewatching Game of Thrones. She forgot that Dani was already pregnant when she ate the stallion’s heart.
Yes!! lol
I was about to say, that photo is giving me Game of Thrones flashbacks!
Reminds me of the “only beef, salt, and water” diet that Jordan Peterson and his daughter were/are promoting — the Maintenance Phase podcast did a couple of great episodes about this recently. At least it sounds as if this isn’t all Heidi Montag is eating? I hope so, anyway.
Yes!! I am just finishing up the second episode on that and immediately thought of it when I saw the headline
Ewww and ew and ew. I worked in a health food store when I was a teenager and man did I hear a lot of extreme diets. Don’t replace food groups with colloidal silver people! I watched a raw food guy drink old blood out of the bottom of a butcher tray. My mom is orthorexic and I understand trying to control your life / health / enlightenment with food. People really make themselves sick. To this day my mom is mad I take medication for my thyroid condition and give my preschoolers chocolate at Hanukkah 🤷♀️
We are once again reminded of how sad these people are
Yeah, I’m not really sure why we’re hoping they have another kid. Are they good parents? Maybe, who knows. But this is not a particularly good indication of maturity and good sense.
Sad, thirsty and woefully ignorant. I feel sympathy if her desperation to conceive has driven her to stupidity of this depth but, unfortunately, it doesn’t make it not stupid and it’s dangerous if other people decide to emulate her example.
On the other hand, I am reminded of advice I was once given which went as follows “Never argue with stupid people. They will simply simply drag you down to their level and then beat you with their experience.”
Secondary infertility is a hard thing and she has my sympathy but eating raw meat will not help with it one bit.
Should people this stupid really be breeding in the first place?
Who is she married to, Khal Drogo? The photo of her eating the raw heart is for shock value only. The years have been kind to her. She is still an idiot. She was so much prettier before all her insane plastic surgery (that nearly killed her). The right vitamins and exercises will help with fertility far more than eating raw meat will. Twat.
@Celebitchy – have you listened to the recent Radiolab podcast about alpha-gal?
https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/radiolab/articles/return-alpha-gal
If she doesn’t get sick and/or die from food poisoning
Geez….those two
Still can’t stand either of them, they represent the worst of 15 min of famewhores with zero talent. This is disgusting! I’m almost as grosses out as much as when she had 20 plastic surgeries in one day.
I gasped in horror when I saw the photo of her gnawing on raw meat! Holy moly!
Real talk, are Spencer Pratt and Chris Pratt related? Probably not but they’re both blonde and have an infuriating air of smugness and holier-than-thou attitude.
Poor thing. 😐
Ewww! Also I can’t believe she is been married to spencer for 14 years! I didn’t see that coming. I’m 💯 convinced that pumping so many fillers into your body and doing so many surgeries affects fertility. That’s flooding your body with toxic foreign substances and trauma, no way that doesn’t affect fertility. I hope she can have another healthy baby though.
Eh. I hope it’s just for money. Reminds me of some actually mentally ill woman whose videos I stumbled upon on YT – obsessed with raw meat&offal. I love beef tartare and raw oysters, but that’s where I draw the line.
um…if she’s eating raw liver, she’s eating nothing BUT toxins as that’s what filters the crap from creatures’ bodies.
THANK YOU!! I’m glad I read all the way down before I posted this myself.
This is revolting and clearly a sad attempt at relevance.
BARF #salmonella
Secondary infertility sucks, but I can’t say my doctors ever recommended any dietary changes, other than the usual “balanced and nutritious” stuff. There are a million fertility practices she could get paid to promote – acupuncture, vitamins, hell maybe even crystals – things that don’t jeopardize your health as seriously as raw meat. Also, how is that sanitary to carry it around with you (fluctuating temperatures, germ exposure from bare hands, etc)?
Gross. That’s all I have to say. 🤢🤮
First I was picturing her tearing down that raw meat, chewing a big chunk of it Neanderthal-style… haha no. Even for the video she can only have a tiny piece of it and you can tell she finds it gross too.
I just hope all that meat is somehow consumed and not wasted.