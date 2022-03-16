Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has Covid, he’s ‘grateful’ to be vaccinated & boosted

This month has seen the end of almost all Covid restrictions in America. It’s not like most Americans were even following Covid protocols in the first place, but I’m still wearing my mask in the grocery store at least, and I do make an effort to social distance (just because it’s my nature). Two weeks ago, President Biden delivered his State of the Union to a non-distanced audience, and almost no one wore masks. Within the Biden administration, masks are being taken off, although there are still some testing protocols and obviously, people are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Still, there have been some disturbing Covid cases this week among Democrats! A few days ago, Barack Obama tested positive. He announced it on Twitter, and he used the moment to remind everyone to get vaccinated and boostered. And now the Second Gentleman has Covid! Doug Emhoff also announced it on Twitter.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to a statement from the White House. “My symptoms are mild and I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted,” Mr. Emhoff wrote on Twitter, encouraging others to get vaccinated and boosted as well. Mr. Emhoff’s positive result forced Ms. Harris to back out of an event at the White House with President Biden about equal pay, according to Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for Ms. Harris, who said the vice president was skipping the event “out of an abundance of caution.” Ms. Harris tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, Ms. Singh said. Before skipping the equal pay event, Ms. Harris stood alongside Mr. Biden during a bill signing on Tuesday. She also joined him in the Oval Office to receive the President’s Daily Brief, according to her schedule. Mr. Biden received a negative test result on Sunday, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said on Tuesday.

[From The NY Times]

Notice how Vice President Harris skipped an event because she is a close contact? That’s what people should do regardless of what “the rules” are. Anyway, I hope Second Gentleman Doug is okay and it’s just a mild case. I also hope that people choose to remain cautious – even though we seem to be through the worst of the pandemic, people are still dying, people are still getting Covid, people are still sick.

I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait. https://t.co/6bYZT38osN — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) March 15, 2022