President Biden delivers his 2022 SOTU, got heckled by Boebert & MTG

Just the images of the President of the United States with two powerful women behind him on the dais in the Capitol… it’s important. Last night, President Biden delivered his State of the Union address to Congress and the world. Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi had his back. Here’s the full State of the Union. It’s so nice to have a president who speaks with depth on important issues, and has real plans for what to do domestically and internationally.

During the SOTU, Rep. Lauren Boebert decided to heckle President Biden when he spoke about his beloved son Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015. This bitch. Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene also chanted “build the wall” when Biden spoke about immigration.

You know what’s funny/sad? A lot of the dumbf–k Republican “reactions” to President Biden’s SOTU are not getting much traction this morning because Twitter shut down so many Russian propaganda accounts over the past week. Who would have thought that half of the outrage against Democrats was being manufactured by Russian troll/bot accounts? Oh, right. Everyone.

In nicer news, Dr. Jill Biden was seated in the balcony, which is where the FLOTUS usually sits, and she had Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, in her box. Dr. Biden also wore a blue satin dress from Sally LaPointe’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The blue is meant to evoke the blue of Ukraine’s flag, and Dr. Biden asked that a sunflower be stitched on the cuff (but not by the designer). Many Representatives and Senators also chose to honor Ukraine with their style choices, some of the men wore blue-and-gold ties, some women wore those colors too, and some carried Ukrainian flags.

