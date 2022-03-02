President Biden delivers his 2022 SOTU, got heckled by Boebert & MTG

Just the images of the President of the United States with two powerful women behind him on the dais in the Capitol… it’s important. Last night, President Biden delivered his State of the Union address to Congress and the world. Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi had his back. Here’s the full State of the Union. It’s so nice to have a president who speaks with depth on important issues, and has real plans for what to do domestically and internationally.
During the SOTU, Rep. Lauren Boebert decided to heckle President Biden when he spoke about his beloved son Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015. This bitch. Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene also chanted “build the wall” when Biden spoke about immigration.
You know what’s funny/sad? A lot of the dumbf–k Republican “reactions” to President Biden’s SOTU are not getting much traction this morning because Twitter shut down so many Russian propaganda accounts over the past week. Who would have thought that half of the outrage against Democrats was being manufactured by Russian troll/bot accounts? Oh, right. Everyone.
In nicer news, Dr. Jill Biden was seated in the balcony, which is where the FLOTUS usually sits, and she had Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, in her box. Dr. Biden also wore a blue satin dress from Sally LaPointe’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The blue is meant to evoke the blue of Ukraine’s flag, and Dr. Biden asked that a sunflower be stitched on the cuff (but not by the designer). Many Representatives and Senators also chose to honor Ukraine with their style choices, some of the men wore blue-and-gold ties, some women wore those colors too, and some carried Ukrainian flags.
Washington, DC – Resident Joe Biden greets lawmakers as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington, DC – US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union Address before lawmakers in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2022. His speech comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion and bombardment of Ukraine.
Washington, DC – US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union Address before lawmakers in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2022. His speech comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion and bombardment of Ukraine.
Bobert and MTG are such trash. One just got a GED and the other thinks that gazpacho is the Nazi police force. How on earth did ppl vote for them
They really are trash. Boebert was on FOX a few days ago and suggested that my country (Canada) needed to be “liberated”, which should be laughable but is actually terrifying.
That’s terrifying! I hope the freedumb morons are watching what’s happening in Ukraine and seeing what fighting for actual freedom is.
+1 @roop I’m so angry about Bobert’s comments about Canada. The crap we have dealt with in Canada from the clown show of foreign policy in the U.S. for a number of years, including how #45 threw us out to dry on China and got two of our citizens arrested, the trade wars he started and of course after faithfully following our ally U.S. into Afghanistan completely botched the withdrawal resulting in the loss of life of so many Afghan citizens. Why were we even there with the U.S. for over 20 years if this was the endgame? To say nothing of how the American tech giants have turned the world into a giant cesspool with zero oversight from U.S. govt.
It makes me so angry and I think it’s time America started treating Canada with much greater respect. Don’t take our allyship for granted and start being a better neighbour.
+1 @Noo
…”the other thinks that gazpacho is the Nazi police force”
She really thought that?!!! LOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!!
She said that, in Congress. She later tried to pretend it was a joke. It wasn’t, she is that dumb.
yes. she literally claimed that Nancy Pelosi was having the Gazpacho Police investigate her! MTG, like gazpacho, is definitely best served cold.
Because they rode on Trump’s coattails, repeating his racist, hateful nonsense and Republicans ate it up. They’re doing the same exact thing politicians like Cruz and Hawley are doing, only those two are smarter about it, which is scarier.
@ KFG, When she made that comment about Pelosi, I couldn’t stop laughing!! She is pure WHITE TRASH!!!
Mtg spoke at a white nationalist conference last Friday. And she’s not sorry at all. The gop said a few words about it, but didn’t take it seriously. The gall of these people.
Her excuse: “On Saturday at CPAC, Greene told CBS News she did not know about Fuentes’ or the group’s views. After being told they were a white nationalist group, she said she did not endorse those views.”. Why do these people not check out the person and/or organization that they are speaking at? If she did she would not have had to say she doesn’t endorse those views – which she does.
They truly are trash. Even if you’re on different sides of the aisle, have enough respect for the office you represent, for the country you represent, to exhibit more class than a drunk at a cheap dive bar.
Also, these are people who win their constituents over with their MIA/POW flags, “support our troops” bumper stickers, etc. Yet, she heckles a man speaking about the issues military personnel and veterans face when they return home?? Wake TF up, people! This is who she is!
Twitter has been all over Tina Fey and Amy Poehler playing these two morons on SNL at his weekend. Please let it happen…
I would love to see Tina and Amy as these two doofuses! I can’t believe these Sarah Palin wannabe white trash types are as widespread as they are now. It’s unsettling… who is voting for them? As a millennial, I’m genuinely curious.
Just thank you for pointing out that most Republican outrage comes straight from Russian troll farms!
Same vein, how the freedumb truck convoy in the US was weak, sad sauce and the Canadian # against Trudeau are petering out now that so many troll farms and bots can’t post.
Also, the amount of phising emails and texts I get (even being on do not contact lists) is almost none now.
You are right! I just realized that! My junk email/spams/phishing etc. has dropped considerably. Interesting!
Interestingly, there have been far fewer likes on Repub-wannabe Ted Cruz fanboy Jason Kenney’s tweets this week. Coincidence, I’m sure.
You can always tell the Russian troll accounts because 1. the username ALWAYS has random numbers at the end of it and 2. the display name ALWAYS has an American flag emoji.
I’m hoping someone does a deep investigation on the drop in trolls on the internet because it proves the existence of Russian disinformation. It’s been balmy on Twitter without them.
Although if you want to avoid them completely, counter.social is an option.
It’s really hard to take someone who thinks gazpacho was the Nazi secret state police seriously as an elected official….I’d take her heckling me as a badge of honour.
Klassy.
There really is no bottom for these people.
THIS ☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻
Boeby & MTG are pure trash. The entry bar is too low if these ignorant scumbags can get in. Imagine heckling a POTUS. 🙁
Didn’t a different Republican heckle President Obama during one of his SOTU addresses?
I am certain many did. But you are right!!! If memory serves me, and Pelosi was the leader, someone DID heckle him, I just don’t remember for what though.
Some Republican asshat yelled “You lie” to Obama during his first (I think) SOTU. I can’t remember who it was or why he said it but it was definitely frowned upon at the time as that is something you do not do. Times have certainly changed.
Yeah, I remember that. Obama was pitching the ACA and said something like “you’ll still be able to keep your own doctor.” Some Republican jackoff (something Wilson? From NC?) yelled “you lie!” It was pretty scandalous at the time and I think he was formally reprimanded by the House, but in the end that was the only consequence.
“Meth badgers at work ” was posted with a video of them acting up during the SOTU.
Twitter should have taken out the trash along time ago… but can someone explain to me exactly how this freeze worked? Is it because the troll farms aren’t receiving money or that all Russian social media accounts re frozen?
Apparently the Canadian truck convoy stopped too because frozen funds.
At least half of the money raised was from American donors, no evidence that money was being funneled by Russians. From The Globe & Mail, Feb. 14:
“The campaign, run by U.S.-based Christian fundraising website GiveSendGo, became the go-to donation portal for supporters of the self-described “freedom convoy” after GoFundMe, another U.S.-based fundraiser, cancelled a similar campaign that had accrued more than $10-million, citing “the promotion of violence and harassment” on the streets of Ottawa.”
Any time I think I don’t have the experience or qualifications for something, anytime imposter syndrome rears it’s head, I think of these two.
How the hell are they in office.
Probably because the people who voted for them are even more stupid. Frightening, no?
The Russian ruble is worth less than a penny, and they are worth less than a ruble between them.
All the best people.
https://www.salon.com/2021/08/31/lauren-boeberts-husband-did-jail-time-for-lewd-exposure-in-a-bowling-alley-she-was-there/
Surprised she can count that high. Both of them are trash. Less than trash because most trash was once something useful.
The social media shutting down the Russian accounts (bots) has been remarkable..I hope people are paying attention and realize just who has been manipulating them.
Meant to reply to Normades above.
Twitter has demonstrated before that it can do huge sweeps to shut down bot accounts, so I think the freeze is on their end. I haven’t read the actual details of the sanctions, but the WH press release explicitly stated that they are taking enforcement actions not only on Russian officials and individuals, but also “enablers” of the Russian government.
Again, haven’t read the actual document laying out the entire policy, but the way I read it, “enablers” has a really really broad meaning; social media companies allowing Russian troll farm accounts to stay online and spread Russia’s disinformation campaign would count, I think, as “enabling” the Russian government in its invasion of Ukraine. Enabling doesn’t require being part of a conspiracy or acting in collusion.
My guess is either Biden’s national security people came down HARD on tech companies, or legal departments came down hard on the C-Suite about the potential financial and criminal reprecussions, or both. Probably both. Or maybe some tech companies finally learned a lesson on how their platforms can be used to incite a f-king insurrection and didn’t want WW3 on their conscience. Who the f-ck knows.
Thanks @laraw just goes to show you they CAN take the trash out but have been resistant to do it all this time.
Many representatives wore blue and gold in support of Ukraine. MTG wore red to support Russia.
The two of them aren’t real representatives. They’re just Twitter trolls wasting space and time in a place where real work needs to get done for the American people.
President Biden was so eloquent last night. He really emphasized and spoke from his heart about unity – and how we should come together and not allow COVID to divide us as a nation. THAT is what we need in office. I felt safe again that our leader has this on his agenda. Thank you President Biden. And First Lady Biden looked happy to be there.
Finally, the WH has a couple that we can look to and smile.
Both Congressional trolls did exactly what they wanted to do–steal focus from a remarkable President and statesman doing a very good job for America. Celebitches, ignore the noise and pay attention to the main attraction, our President who, next to Zelensky, has the hardest job in the world right now. Thank you, Mr. President.
Those two individuals, whose names I can’t even bring myself to type, give Karens a bad name.
Boebert-Greene aka Betty and Veronica Goebbels according to dailykos.
What the heck is Manchin doing sitting with and siding with the Republican party?
It was partly because he wanted to “show bi-partisanship”; but mostly because he felt Biden is being hypocritical on the Russian oil stuff (apparently we are still allowing it to be imported)
Because manchin IS a republican in all but name.
Manchin is an unofficial Republican and his sole purpose is to thwart all of the President’s legislation. He should be sitting in their laps since he’s in bed with them anyway.
Exactly.
Democrats should put those two worthless morons as the face of the Republican party. Hang them around the Republicans and remind everyone that THAT is what a Republican is now. it won’t win back the people who hate intelligence and common sense though and enjoy stupid people representing them.
The nicest thing I can say about those two are that they are more dumb than they are evil.
I thought the speech was great. Bobart is such trash, didn’t her husband show his dick to teens in a bowling alley? And she is still with him. She comes across as so desperate for attention and a “pick me” girl. My husband calls MTG Barney Rubble in a dress which is 💯 on point! She is gross. Imagine looking and acting like that and thinking you’re the superior race. I can’t even with these stupid women.
Is this a different dick-swinging incident for Mr. B? I thought the story was they met when SHE was a teen, and he exposed himself to her also teenaged friend at the bowling alley. Clearly, she thought, “I gotta get me some of THAT.”
Shudder.
But I could be misinformed or spreading false information. Therefore, in honor of Dumb and Dumber, I’ll shout it from the rooftops.
Those dumb bitches don’t even know how to act in public to represent their positions in congress. A young child knows when to keep quiet and is much smarter than these two.
Joe Biden has really exceeded my expectations as POTUS. Back in Jan-Feb 2020 in those crowded Democratic primary debates, I thought Joe was one of the weakest candidates of the bunch. After SC’s primary, I could not believe how quickly all the other candidates folded, How pleasantly surprised I am. It was nice to feel good about the State of the Union Address again.
Both Boebert and her husband have rap sheets, including his indecent exposure conviction These two are terrible people in a terrible party.
I kinda wish Flotus was nearby when Boebitch started heckling, and she just knocked her on her ass (you know how protective she is of Joe). I know this would never happen but a girl can dream 💭