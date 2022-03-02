The Sussexes announce Archewell grants in honor of Women’s History Month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a special announcement for Women’s History Month! They are highlighting the work of several organizations, and they’re handing out actual grants to those organizations. These grants are investments in champions of gender equality. And now I’m sitting here, trying to figure out if the grants come from donations to Archewell, or whether Harry and Meghan have put their own money into Archewell’s charitable arm, money which they are then redistributing as grants. I ask because Archewell doesn’t have a donation page, but I believe that they are getting corporate donations, sponsorships and partnerships. Here is part of their statement on Archewell:
As we cross into Women’s History Month, and ahead of International Women’s Day next week, Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment.
While we celebrate contributions from women throughout history, and reflect on the work that remains to achieve a safe, just, and equal world for women and girls, Archewell Foundation is proud to advance the missions of the following groups through new grants to The Center on Poverty and Inequality, Georgetown University Law Center, National Women’s Law Center, The 19th and Smart Works.
These investments are representative of the approach that Archewell Foundation, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have taken towards advancing racial and gender justice.
Even just highlighting the work of The Center on Poverty and Inequality, Georgetown University Law Center, National Women’s Law Center, The 19th and Smart Works is important enough, but they also provided links to all of the organizations, and obviously, they’re backing it up with these grants. The links provided on Archewell are to the main pages of the organizations, not the donation pages too. Which is smart. Obviously, all of these organizations are pleased to have their work highlighted by Meghan and Harry. I think Smart Works is the happiest! They love Meghan and she’s still the “royal patron” of Smart Works.
Thrilled to make the first public mention of our forthcoming Smart Works Female Unemployment Index today, which will be publishing later in 2022.⁰⁰We are so grateful to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Foundation for their support of Smart Works’ mission and growth. https://t.co/6u1lFLkQmo
— Kate Stephens (@byKateStephens) March 1, 2022
We are thrilled to be receiving support from the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Their amplification of issues central to women’s progress couldn’t come at a more critical time in the fight for gender justice.https://t.co/9MpBCjjfN2
— National Women's Law Center (@nwlc) March 1, 2022
Smartworks and the Hubb ladies were recipients of the some of best work Meghan did as a royal…. H&M still donating anything to the UK proves Meghan is a much better person than I could ever be! 😂
+1000
I hope she does another capsule collection for Smart Works!
Go on Duchess.
OMG!! This would make my YEAR!!
Mine too!!! I am so glad that Meghan hasn’t forgotten them!!
Congratulations to all of the Archwell recipients of the grants!!!
Yes, I would love that! I missed out the first time – the sheath was sold out in my size by the time I decided what I wanted – so I would love another chance to support Smart Works.
Cue the outrage from RR…. let’s play bingo to figure out what M&H have done wrong this time.
breathing… overshadowing… snubbing… “who-do-they-think-they-are-ing”… I can go on.
I imagine that since they are supporting women and gender equality the RRs will complain that they are discriminating against old, white men🙄
MoBiMom- actually there is literally no mention of these donations and projects on the Fail or royal section of the Sun. Lol. If they ignore it, then they’re not really doing anything, amirite?
Ah yes… forgot this alternative strategy!
That’s so their nasty readers can put comments out about how H&M have done nothing so why should they get an award. An award they “bought” with their non-existent money since they are broke and can’t pay their mortgage. Don’t look for consistency, logic or fair reporting in those sources.
Schrodinger’s Sussexes.
too arrogant…. too woke…. possess too many bathrooms….
@Beff I guess they can’t really find a way to spin all of this charitable giving that H&M have done. Even the woke insults are getting boring and predictable. The only thing the DM have left is to just report factually on what happened and they won’t do that.
…Not enough buttons… nail polish too dark… OMG they pay their taxes on time!
Dared to do a thing, anything, during The Year of the Jubbly
Nope, not a peep out of the Fail, though I didn’t look at the other hacks, or rags. These papers aren’t worthy to put in your birdcage, yet alone READ!!!
Good for them and the organisations they’re supporting.
I also had the same question about Archewell’s funding, this can’t all be H&M’s own money, or the Netflix or Spotify money, can it? Maybe they are fundraising behind the scenes in a way that we don’t know about. Or maybe it is all their own money coming from Archewell.
Anyway this is great, love that they highlight the organizations and donated to them; love how consistent their support and messaging is.
Harry and Meghan haven’t used any of their own money. It is others people money, i e through sponsorship.
I was wondering too for a farely new organisation how are they funding everything,from employees,operations and donations. But because they are so high profile i am sure they get a lot of donors. The rich rarely deep into their own pockets,no matter how nice they are.
my guess is that they started the foundation with a substantial endowment from their own money & will get more funding via sponsorship
I just assumed it was from Netflix, Spotify and P&G. I’m sure at some point they will be doing additional fundraising.
@becks1 could some of it be coming from the money meghan won from the lawsuit against the Daily fail?
I forgot about all those lawsuits Harry and Meghan have won.
I think that’s a good point and quite possible. They have to be putting some of their own money into this.
Staffing costs probably aren’t high. Although they’re high profile, they don’t appear to be doing a lot just yet, so staff are probably minimal. That being said, maybe things are happening behind the scenes.
At the same time, if they have had private donations, I think they’ve had to take action and distribute some money because people won’t continue to donate if the money is just eaten up by running costs. In many ways it’s a positive thing that they don’t spend a fortune on hosting flashy fundraisers because we see so many celebs spending more on the events than they make back in donations. Just look at Naomi Cambells charity.
Perhaps they intend to keep it small and funding simply comes from wealthy friends and acquaintances.
I wonder if there were other lawsuits settled more privately also.
That makes a lot sense. These are all great causes.
“ I believe that they are getting corporate donations, sponsorships and partnerships. Here is part of their statement on Archewell”
Oh they are absolutely getting corporate donations and sponsorships. Aren’t they working with Proctor and Gamble? Didn’t they attend a big banking conference in Miami before the pandemic hit? I’m sure Harry is hitting up the connections he made via Better Up in Silicon Valley. There was also a rumored spotting of Harry lunching with a filthy rich, philanthropic American heiress,Wallis Annenberg, year too.
The British Media (and us) have no idea the kind of moves Harry and Meghan are making in secret and it’s KILLING them!
There was the settlement for the paparazzi pictures taken in Canada which bankrupted the company. The recent settlement from daily fail and of course corporate donations and personal donations from uber rich individuals. I doubt they are funding this themselves apart from the initial outlay.
But why are so many here counting their coins. This is a Sussex friendly site and look how many people are wondering were the money is coming from, starting with Kaiser. I’m sure everything is above board because they know the kind of scrutiny they’re under. Also this is not Harry’s first rodeo, he knows a lot about the does and don’t when it comes to raising money and funding a charity or foundation.
No one said it wasn’t above board. It’s an okay thing to discuss on a gossip site.
@ Snuffles, they are certainly creating these grants from very wealthy people and corporations. I am certain that ANY American company would love to work with Harry and Meghan!! The collaboration with the Sussexes would be the best PR money could buy!!!
@Snuffles
Killing even some so-called supporters/admirers too.
Ki ki ki ki ki ki ki ki keeeeeee!
@ Snuffles, I have always stated that BRF are playing checkers and Harry and Meghan are playing chess!!! The BRF, the RR and the Men in Gray have NO idea how to win against Harry and Meghan OR to be seen as MORE charismatic and better people. It will never happen because they AREN’T good people OR charismatic!!
Also Harry and Meghan have a flexibility that the royals never will. They, more than the BRF and the press, and even some of their fans, know they are no longer public figures in public life, and can work in whatever way suits them. Now if only we could get that podcast, lol.
BM was laughing saying the Foundation only have 50 thousand.
They gave 25K to the restaurant in NYC, bought washers and dryers, book nooks for a public school, replace a women’s shelter roof in Texas, built three kitchens and contributes to World Kitchens??
I know they work with P & G, so they maybe working with other companies also.
That 50,000 figure was from 2020. BEFORE they were actively fundraising for the foundation. The foundation wasn’t officially incorporated until late in 2020 and they didn’t even have a bank account for the foundation until January 2021. The BM is claiming they launched the foundation in Mar/Apr 2020. They did not. The BM was trolling through trademark filings and found the name of the foundation. The Sussexes released a statement confirming the name. But they also said the foundation wouldn’t be their focus that year. But they still made several personal donations that year including one to Feeding Britain. As for their funding. A lot of charities/foundations do their fundraising privately. There is no requirement that you have a public fundraising event. Harry has had the Endeavour Fund since 2013. They have a few public fundraisers. But It’s funding is mainly thru corporate partnerships and money from other grant giving organizations. The same is true for Invictus and Sentebale.
RE: funding, I imagine it’s a mix of Netflix, Spotify, BetterUp salary as well as corporate partnerships. Plus we know they have investments (them investing with that ethical fintech) so they may very well be putting their own money into it depending on how well their investments are going.
Anyways, they’ve got great partnerships going and I’m really excited to see the good work they’ll do together.
I’m sure the Sussexes keep their PRIVATE LIFE separate & apart from their PUBLIC LIFE. No comingling of funds.
Thats why H has a J-O-B.
M has her steadfast monthly income streams from her previous life as well as old & new investments. While we dont know anything abt their private wealth, one thing we can be sure of: those 2 hv an OVERABUNDANCE of opportunities to earn income & I’m also sure they hv multiple income streams.
The seemingly effortless way in which M brings people together for mutual benefit (see Together Cookbk/SmartSet etc. tht STILL TO THIS DAY make the welfare royals look like theyve only been grifting for all these centuries….oooops!) is one of the reasons H tells us, with awe in his voice, that M is his “amazing” and “incredible” wife.
Funding for their PUBLIC endeavors must also be flowing because we hv SEEN the announcements from the recipients as well as Archewell.
And we KNOW that they hv won multiple millions from all the lawsuits theyve won to date [H&M: 6 – Losers: 0 ] and hv stated, even prior to winning, that all such monies will go toward the communities they serv & the NGOs & charities for which theyre either benefactors or partners.
H&M are surrounded wth rich friends & well-wishers & advisors, who only want the best for them.
Both H&M are superb relationship builders & alliance-makers tht result in win-win outcomes for all parties, including all the communities they serve.
I actually like their approach because they are a small organization without the resources or deep pockets of the Royal foundation or bigger corporate foundations, so they highlight and partner with other organizations that align with their mission. I hope some of the DailyFail settlement went towards the grants. We were all missing Meghan and now we see she has been very busy behind the scenes. These are all really great organizations that so real advocacy and change, happy to see she is actively working with SmartWorks. I bet they’ll actually come up with results compared to other foundations constantly gathering data on early years.
I love this!! Harry and Meghan have been really consistent.
The DF made a big deal about their foundation and how much money they had except that was from when they had just set it up.
How does any celebrity get their money for their foundations? Some fund it, partnerships, sponsorships etc. They both have tons of connections and aren’t afraid to ask. I doubt they would do a donation link for a while because of how deranged the BM is. But I know lots of people are donating through Amazon purchases.
I mean they did help raise 3 million alone for their Vax live partnership.
Over 300 hundred million vax live partnership, 3 million thought Archewell.
The way Meghan is warmly smiling at the women in the Smart Works photo, yeah, you can’t fake that, no matter how good a actor you are.
Nope, you can’t no matter how many times you do it in front of a mirror, not happening!!!
Great support to wonderful organizations. I’m glad SmartWorks and the Hubb still want Meghan as a patron. They see through the BM’s BS.
I find the word investment super interesting in their announcement.
I wonder what that means and how it might be different from a grant or donation?
I’m all for non profits creating logical revenue streams (smart works and hub kitchen have done it well) if it makes sense so I am really curious how M and H and AF might be a bigger pet of these orgs going forward. Board seats?
I’m actually not fussed about the word investment. They are a foundation, and as one especially likely to have corporate partners, the language of “investment” is becoming more common. I spent 10 years working in non-profit and recently switched to a major corporation’s funding/philanthropy side and we call everything “community investment” and talk about our donations in terms of “investments”
While Kate played with a goat.
Lol, exactly.
As usual, the Sussexes actually get work done, and they keep the focus on the organizations. This is why they have my support–they are never mere show ponies, like the nasty ones in the royal stable.
Service is indeed universal
Even with Meghan being an entire ocean and most of a continent away, she is still providing tangible support for SmartWorks. And got them international media exposure again at what is probably still a difficult time for charities. Man oh man, I can imagine the patronages that she and Harry were forced to give up are looking at this with a sigh.
I think Harry knows his way around charities and foundations and fund-raising, and he is a very good fund-raiser. I could be wrong here, but I believe that before he left the Royal Foundation, he set up charities in which he took the lead, in their own foundations. He created or collaborated with various organizations under the umbrella of Heads Together to create a number of mental health programs, particularly with the military. I think a coherent picture of Harry’s commitments to his causes and his work emerges. He builds on his work as does Meghan. It is interesting to watch them “build” the work of their foundation. Obviously, he and Meghan continue with the private charities that they had taken on. The only thing that I can see that ties them to the old foundation is the dispersement of the royalties from the Hub cookbook, since the Royal Foundation is left in charge of that. I think Meghan has to keep an eagle eye on that money to ensure that it goes to supporting food related charities and doesn’t get lost to pay other expenses. It seems to me that in the last financial statement from The Royal Foundation, that Harry and Meghan brought in a lot of the money. It would be interesting to know more about the finances of Archewell just out of curiosity, but it is a private charity and as a foundation has two production arms. It is bound to be very complicated, but it’s clear the Sussexes have excellent and competent advisors, and I think Meghan has always had a good business head. She certainly seems to have managed her own finances very well prior to meeting Harry. Also I think they have donated privately to their charities and have said so when it is their personal money, such as the Camfed donation following the Sussex Squad fundraiser. In looking at the Cambridge work, there is no coherent picture that emerges of the effectiveness of their work, or how they have helped their charities in their programs. They indeed are doing royal work- smile, nod, learn about, and if they are lucky, the actual charity will get a sentence or three in the write-ups. I think there was a time when royal patronages had a certain value, but as studies have shown, not so much these days.
Meghan’s smartset capsule collection ensured SmartWorks had enough clothes for a year & now her foundation has donated funds for SmartWorks to research&report on unemployment issues impacting women in the UK. An effective patron!
From the statements seems like Archewell & the National womens law centre will also be working on some research. Will be interested in the results & how it might inform Meghan’s advocacy.
Harry and Meghan stated what charities they have interest in long ago-they are keeping their word by providing donations or grants to help the organizations that interest them-God bless them and all they do to help others.