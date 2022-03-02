Bower: Prince Harry won’t come back to the UK this year because of his memoir

Tom Bower is a royal biographer and commentator. He’s old-guard, and he seems to be on the Duchess of Cornwall’s side on most things. His defense of Camilla is pretty bizarre though, and his most recent “Camilla is better than Meghan” piece last month came across like a delusional rant. Bower, like many royal commentators, liked to project and ascribe all of this crazy motives to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and it’s pretty clear that he’s just talking out of his ass constantly. Bower said just last month that Meghan has no desire to come back to the UK, that Britain is dead to her, and it’s because British people don’t like her and Meghan wants a career in politics. Or something. Now Bower has some thoughts about whether Prince Harry will return to the UK this year.
Prince Harry is unlikely to come back to the UK this year – despite the Queen celebrating her 70th year on the throne – because he’ll find it hard to face his family ahead of his upcoming memoirs, a royal biographer has claimed. Tom Bower, who is currently penning a biography of Meghan Markle, told Closer the Duke of Sussex, 37, faces the ‘ultimate dilemma’ this year, as he must decide whether to make the trip to visit his beloved Grandmother knowing that he’s being paid to bare his soul for the much-anticipated book.
Bower says that Prince Harry, whose daughter Lilibet, born in June, is yet to meet the Queen in person, will find it hard to be ‘pleasant’ to his family ‘knowing what he’s written about them in that book’. Bower claims the Duke of Sussex is using worries over his security as ‘an excuse’ and says he knows that it’s likely to be difficult to maintain friendly relations with the royal family following the release of the book. The author said he does not believe Harry will come back this year, in spite of Prince Philip’s thanksgiving ceremony on April 29 and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in early June.
‘I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book,’ Bower said. ‘That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he’s been paid to do it. How can Harry come back and pretend it’s all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come,’ he added.
The author added not coming back would be a clear show of where Harry’s loyalties lie, and that the Duke of Sussex could regret not introducing his daughter Lilibet to the Monarch before it’s too late. He’s added that the Duke of Sussex has had plenty of opportunities already to come back to the UK, and the fact he and his family have not visited the Queen since settling in the US shows where Harry and Meghan’s mindsets are.
[From The Daily Mail]
My dude, there’s been a huge global pandemic affecting the world and international travel for two solid years. There are obviously very concerning security issues, as Harry is literally going to court in the UK to fight for his right to be protected and have security if and when he visits. Can we stop with the whole “the security issue is just a ruse” argument? Harry has made it abundantly clear that he desires to visit his homeland. Basically, this whole thing just sounds like yet another excuse for old Hector Projectors to whine about Harry’s book. Harry doesn’t give a f–k if his family is worried about his book, by the way. William, Charles and the rest of them are the ones who are in their feelings about his book, because they all know how they treated him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
🙄
Does ANYBODY know what’s in his book besides Harry? No.
So …
@ MerlinsMom1018, I doubt very much that his family will play a large part in his memoir. They are certainly shaking in their boots though!!! This will be a story of Harry’s life, his adventures and his tribulations. His family might make a few mentions, but that’s it.
IIRC, didn’t the publisher say the book would be about people who inspired Harry throughout his life? Maybe the BRF are mad because they know they won’t be in the book.
Bower knows fuck-all. Thanks for all the Harry photos. The first one is so touching and shows so much about Harry’s heart and good intentions and deeds.
I know…..he is so incredibly charismatic and charming!!! He’s certainly getting better with age!!!!
That first photo demonstrates silly expressions and hand gestures are not needed AT ALL to demonstrate true connection and engagement.
I hope this memoir is about his time AWAY from his family. I am very eager to hear about his time in the service (my husband is former Air Force and the ‘gossip’ about Harry around his time in Cold Lake was that he’s awesome, great guy, great serviceman) and how he started the work with organizations like Sentebale and Invictus. We KNOW about his trash family. No need to waste chapters on them. But, even if he does write a book that barely touches on them, he’ll get dragged for ignoring them. Such a frustrating position!!
Since most of his life has been away from his family, that is quite likely. Factor in boarding school, PC constantly traveling, army career, and PH’s own travels and there can’t be tons of time left.
@Laura-Lee MacDonald … A former armed services soldier in our graduate program said the same thing, that the word was Prince Harry was the real deal and a darn good soldier. He said the word was Harry was pulled because credible info surfaced that he’d been targeted.
He looks just like Philip in the photo where he’s holding the flowers.
If you’ve seen the pic of a young, bearded Philip in his naval whites…well…Harry is his clone.
Here…check out the resemblance:
https://pagesix.com/2021/04/12/prince-harry-looks-just-like-grandfather-prince-philip-in-his-30s/
They look identical! That certainly puts paid to all those early rumors of Prince Harry’s paternity, which was always so gross and ridiculous.
Pretty sure Harry knows best when he wants to come to the UK…
As for this Bower the Blowhard and his comments, he has a lot of chutzpah to make these claims as he is writing about Meghan! Plus, Bower the Blowhard isn’t worthy enough to write about Meghan!!
Has Bower the Blowhard forgotten about the pandemic? Has he forgotten that Meghan just gave birth? Has he forgotten that Harry came to PP funeral and the statue unveiling?
Listen, Bower the Blowhard, stick to what you know which is zilch, nada, zero and nope!
Plus, there are flight to the USA if Chaz wanted to see his son and grandchildren too!!!
I imagine he’s having a hard time writing a biography about Meaghan. She’s sued and won. Now Harry’s suing. So I imagine he can’t just start making things up like he thought he could. And I imagine any publishing company is going to go over every thing with a fine tooth comb. Anything without receipts scrapped from the book.
Another insignificant commentator passing off their opinions as facts 🙄🥱🙄🥱
Who does this clown think he is? Who gave him the authority to write a “biOgrapHy!” on Madame Duchess. I hope Meghan sues him for libel (and Andrew Morton, for that matter) and please please please someone give Harry the idea to sue the Levin woman. And can they both sue Piers Morgan and Alphabetti Spaghetti Dan Wootton and Camilla Tominey? Man there a lot of sh*#ty people (what’s the collective noun for these losers – oh wait, it was Carnival of so-called experts)
I wish, just once, someone would ask these people why they are speaking for Harry when they’ve had zero contact with him. Did they even ask him or, as usual, they’re just making sh*t up based on palace gripes. They have no idea what he’s doing or why. Honestly, he and Levin better have their lawyers set up for when they put out their slanderous books because they deserve to be sued.
Nothing to do with the ongoing security issue or his jobs and projects.. sure it is all about his memoir.
It probably has more to do with deflection and it will probably get worse the Russian/Royal/Tory connection is not what they want anyone to focus on so they all will be throwing mud fast and furiously to protect there cronies. I read the QC family ties are creating scandal now too. It’s going to get even messier.
Oohhh….tell me more, please!!!!
I was seeing some of this on my Twitter feed this morning. Duncan Jones (Bowie’s son) had an article posted about BJ’s Russian ties.
HOW is Bower writing a bio on Meghan??? I’m assuming it will be printed in the US so there’s less of a risk of him being sued into oblivion? But given all the statements he’s been making, I feel like it might not be as difficult as it usually is for Meghan to produce proof of actual malice.
And since he purports that it is a biography of Meghan, he can’t pass it off as “it’s just an opinion.”
Didn’t the Mail have to pay damages because they were sued for libel when they published extracts from one of his previous biographies?
I was wondering the same thing, who is Bower interviewing for his “biography”? Samantha, the other “Celebrity” half-bro and Thomas? No one else will speak with him.
It’s so interesting that the royal family seems to think that Harry’s book is all about them. I’m sure he’ll let loose some zingers on them, but honestly, what if it’s about him? About his life growing up, his mom & her loss, and his evolution from a truly aimless git in his 20s to the man he is today? His family is such a wad of narcissists. All they can think of is themselves.
If Harry was worried about his family’s reaction to his book, he would not have agreed to write it. Harry’s statement explained why he can’t return to the UK, it’s because he’s not been given sufficient security. One thing is sure if Harry goes to the Hague and doesn’t visit the UK, the press is going to be outraged and I can’t wait to see it.
Anything to make a buck with these RRs.
Harry didn’t have a problem facing his family after the Oprah interview. Are they expecting something worse than royal racists, invisible contract, living in a trap, the Queen’s bad advisors, massive hypocrisy and driving his wife to the brink of suicide? There must be some massive skeletons in the palace closets.
First off, I believe harry when he says there are legitimate security concerns and he does not feel safe at the moment bringing his family back to the UK.
Second – all this complaining and whining and just sheer NOISE over his memoir….the royal family and the RRs et al all sound terrified about what harry might say. WHAT THE HELL DID THEY DO TO HIM. What on earth are they so terrified he might say? I think most of us here agree that the Oprah interview was both more interesting/enlightening than some of us anticipated, but also that there was a lot they didn’t say. What has the Firm (and everyone who is a part of it) done to Harry over the last 37 years that has them so nervous?
Or are they not nervous, and just using the memoir as one more thing to criticize him for?
Maybe a little of column A, little of column B? either way…..its a lot of free PR for this memoir.
I’m getting flashbacks to the way the British media handled the Oprah interview – hyped it up ( remember how many countries signed on toair it in the days before?), fueled expectations about what “truth bombs” might be dropped, and even tried to dump their opposition research beforehand. Desperation?Yes. AND all it did was make me wanna watch it! They just never learn.
I do think the focus on Harry being “afraid” to face his relatives is to set up an explanation later, if the British public sees him out and about, maybe even travelling to other European countries that will adequately protect him. Then the media can say “See? He just didn’t want to visit us!”.
It is like the entire Royal Industrial complex is just now figuring out that the spares have brains and might be able to cause problems in response to being treated like crap. I hope they are all loosing sleep
If there are things that awful to write about them perhaps the RF should be ashamed of facing him (or anyone else). If Britain is “dead” to Meghan, why are they giving grants to UK charities?
Exactly 👏🏼
Harry is a hero. Period.
Harry has got to deliver in his book saids by a man making up crap to put in a book about Harry wife. These people are unstable. Seriously dude, get a f—-ing clue
It’s all a cover to protect whoever from the palaces is blocking Harry’s security. They know that’s soon to leak, so they’re preemptively throwing out these ridiculous stories to poison the pot.
Daily Fail and Fail on Sunday regularly invoke Harry’s memoirs as though they are trembling about exactly what he could reveal about their hate campaign directed at Meghan!
This…..how did they treat that man…what did they do to him.
The reactions to the book seem to be Harry is a traitor for speaking his truth about how his family treated him.
The family though don’t seem to have any regrets about their actions and in fact seem to feel that their treatment should go with Harry to his grave.
Speaking the truth is worst than inflicting the pain and hurt.
I’m so sick of these royal commentators speaking out of their asses, this is just another clown talking bs and smearing H&M on behalf of the RF, what’s new?
First of all, I’m pretty sure it’s the RF who doesn’t wanna meet/confront Harry and not the opposite, as he made perfectly clear before. “Knowing what he’s written about them in that book”.. how do they even know wtf he wrote in there? Perhaps they already KNOW how terrible the RF has been to him? LOL.
“Friendly relations with the RF” .. pardon me while I wipe my eyes from laughing to much. And the fact that they’re still dragging him because he genuinely wants to protect his family is just mind-boggling.
Also, he’s writing Megan’s biography?? Why? I can’t wait for Meghan to sue him to hell and back.
And in completely irrelevant and slightly creepy news from a middle-aged-to-old woman: dayum, Harry is a snack.
When the book comes out and there’s barely mention of them: He’s jealous of his brother and family . How dare he diminish their part in his life and making him the person he is. How could he not mention them!!!
I think this is lol funny. The brf has a belief system that ensures they are the most important thing in the world. It doesn’t occur to them that they’re just not that interesting (except when the financial scandals come to light.) This memoir is about Harry. Frankly, other than his mother, I halfway anticipate that the members of the brf will be tangential to Harry’s story. Now that would be the very best revenge.
No way would Harry tell the tabs what’s in the book.
There’s such a lovely quiet confidence about him. He doesn’t have to be showered with accolades or be the center of attention; he is secure enough to pay attention to others. Meghan has that same vibe.
Harry and Meghan will write and say their own narrative-salty islers need to keep imaginary thoughts to themselves-does Mr. Bowers have receipts that show Harry will not come back to the UK-when you make these statements in the press you need to back it up with facts instead of talking out the side of your neck-guess work won’t do-Peace.