Bower: Prince Harry won’t come back to the UK this year because of his memoir

Tom Bower is a royal biographer and commentator. He’s old-guard, and he seems to be on the Duchess of Cornwall’s side on most things. His defense of Camilla is pretty bizarre though, and his most recent “Camilla is better than Meghan” piece last month came across like a delusional rant. Bower, like many royal commentators, liked to project and ascribe all of this crazy motives to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and it’s pretty clear that he’s just talking out of his ass constantly. Bower said just last month that Meghan has no desire to come back to the UK, that Britain is dead to her, and it’s because British people don’t like her and Meghan wants a career in politics. Or something. Now Bower has some thoughts about whether Prince Harry will return to the UK this year.

Prince Harry is unlikely to come back to the UK this year – despite the Queen celebrating her 70th year on the throne – because he’ll find it hard to face his family ahead of his upcoming memoirs, a royal biographer has claimed. Tom Bower, who is currently penning a biography of Meghan Markle, told Closer the Duke of Sussex, 37, faces the ‘ultimate dilemma’ this year, as he must decide whether to make the trip to visit his beloved Grandmother knowing that he’s being paid to bare his soul for the much-anticipated book. Bower says that Prince Harry, whose daughter Lilibet, born in June, is yet to meet the Queen in person, will find it hard to be ‘pleasant’ to his family ‘knowing what he’s written about them in that book’. Bower claims the Duke of Sussex is using worries over his security as ‘an excuse’ and says he knows that it’s likely to be difficult to maintain friendly relations with the royal family following the release of the book. The author said he does not believe Harry will come back this year, in spite of Prince Philip’s thanksgiving ceremony on April 29 and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in early June. ‘I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book,’ Bower said. ‘That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he’s been paid to do it. How can Harry come back and pretend it’s all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come,’ he added. The author added not coming back would be a clear show of where Harry’s loyalties lie, and that the Duke of Sussex could regret not introducing his daughter Lilibet to the Monarch before it’s too late. He’s added that the Duke of Sussex has had plenty of opportunities already to come back to the UK, and the fact he and his family have not visited the Queen since settling in the US shows where Harry and Meghan’s mindsets are.

[From The Daily Mail]

My dude, there’s been a huge global pandemic affecting the world and international travel for two solid years. There are obviously very concerning security issues, as Harry is literally going to court in the UK to fight for his right to be protected and have security if and when he visits. Can we stop with the whole “the security issue is just a ruse” argument? Harry has made it abundantly clear that he desires to visit his homeland. Basically, this whole thing just sounds like yet another excuse for old Hector Projectors to whine about Harry’s book. Harry doesn’t give a f–k if his family is worried about his book, by the way. William, Charles and the rest of them are the ones who are in their feelings about his book, because they all know how they treated him.