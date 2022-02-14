It sure sounds like Duchess Camilla was jealous of & terrible to Meghan from the start

Everyone’s gone especially nutty over on Salt Island. Not even two full weeks has passed since Queen Elizabeth used her Accession Day statement to notify the public of her “sincere wish” that Camilla be called Queen Consort when the time comes. As I’ve noted several times, this announcement came straight from Prince Charles, and no one in the Windsor clan issued public statements of support for the decision. But it’s only the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “silence” on the Camilla matter that “counts” apparently. Since the Accession Day announcement, the British media’s hive mind has been writing full-on soap operas about what Harry and Meghan’s silence means, and analyzing the bitter relations between the Sussexes and Windsors.

Part of the media freakout is that these people can’t help but tell on themselves: they’re so worried about Harry’s memoir that they’re going way overboard, trying to “get ahead” of what they think Harry will reveal. The other part of the media freakout is that they can’t help but reveal that they’re all completely obsessed with the Montecito royals, and they know “Queen Camilla” doesn’t sell papers but “Harry & Meghan are SILENT on Queen Camilla, why is that” sells out. For the most part, the focus has been on Harry and how he feels. But according to Tom Bower at the Sun, it’s all about Camilla and Meghan. This piece was absolutely insane. Some highlights:

Meghan is declaring war on Camilla?? Perhaps the Sussexes’ deafening silence is Meghan’s way of declaring war. It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated. From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles. She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy. But, as in all her conduct, Camilla remained tight-lipped. Camilla could see through Meghan: Even when Meghan and Harry stayed with her and Charles at Castle Mey in July 2018, Camilla was baffled by Meghan’s explanations about her media war with her father Thomas Markle. Unlike Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall could see through the actress’s coquettish smiles and tactile performance. Meghan is Camilla’s opposite: As expected, the difference between the Cotswolds and California means that Meghan is in every way the complete opposite. As a pace-setting, politically correct woke feminist, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, Meghan has nothing to talk about with Camilla. Even without their political differences, for a girl who was brought up in the Valley, enjoying the sunshine and the Pacific and longing to realise the American Dream, the class-ridden hunting world galloping across the English shires under leaden skies is deeply unattractive. There is no common ground. Camilla was probably leaking sh-t about Meghan: It was Kirstie Allsopp, a friend of Camilla, who would say that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was reduced to tears just before the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018, when she heard reports that Meghan was bullying Kate’s staff in Kensington Palace. Treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class. The growing accusations against Meghan for showing a lack of respect to those working long hours for low salaries in the Palace tipped the balance for Camilla. Camilla probably called Meghan ‘that minx’: While watching Charles painfully believe that Harry was intent on publicly humiliating him, Camilla undoubtedly provided the comfort and good advice to reassure her husband that he had done the best he could. She could comfort him that while his authority is challenged by the Sussexes, he would emerge victorious. During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as “that minx” — the self-seeking trouble- maker whose antics will always end in tears. By life-long experience of witnessing the antics of England’s county set, Camilla will have come to know the self-important types who wreck relationships. Meghan is the reason why Harry’s relationship with the royals is so strained: With female intuition, Camilla senses that just as Meghan is believed to have destroyed her relationship with her own family, she is doing the same to Harry’s. Camilla watched Meghan encourage Harry to scorn on TV his father, brother and even his grandparents.

Basically, Tom Bower was trying to smear Meghan but he made Camilla sound like she never gave Meghan a chance, that Camilla had her knives out for a “scheming minx” and that Camilla was probably (like Kate) very jealous of the beautiful, accomplished, educated, industrious American. All of which I’m starting to believe is true. I used to think that Camilla was sort of off to the side, and not part of the Cambridge-Sussex fallout and that Camilla wasn’t a major player in the Sussexit. It sounds like she was though? Camilla was just better at not leaving her fingerprints all over the smears, unlike William and Kate.