It sure sounds like Duchess Camilla was jealous of & terrible to Meghan from the start

Everyone’s gone especially nutty over on Salt Island. Not even two full weeks has passed since Queen Elizabeth used her Accession Day statement to notify the public of her “sincere wish” that Camilla be called Queen Consort when the time comes. As I’ve noted several times, this announcement came straight from Prince Charles, and no one in the Windsor clan issued public statements of support for the decision. But it’s only the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “silence” on the Camilla matter that “counts” apparently. Since the Accession Day announcement, the British media’s hive mind has been writing full-on soap operas about what Harry and Meghan’s silence means, and analyzing the bitter relations between the Sussexes and Windsors.
Part of the media freakout is that these people can’t help but tell on themselves: they’re so worried about Harry’s memoir that they’re going way overboard, trying to “get ahead” of what they think Harry will reveal. The other part of the media freakout is that they can’t help but reveal that they’re all completely obsessed with the Montecito royals, and they know “Queen Camilla” doesn’t sell papers but “Harry & Meghan are SILENT on Queen Camilla, why is that” sells out. For the most part, the focus has been on Harry and how he feels. But according to Tom Bower at the Sun, it’s all about Camilla and Meghan. This piece was absolutely insane. Some highlights:
Meghan is declaring war on Camilla?? Perhaps the Sussexes’ deafening silence is Meghan’s way of declaring war. It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated. From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles. She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy. But, as in all her conduct, Camilla remained tight-lipped.
Camilla could see through Meghan: Even when Meghan and Harry stayed with her and Charles at Castle Mey in July 2018, Camilla was baffled by Meghan’s explanations about her media war with her father Thomas Markle. Unlike Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall could see through the actress’s coquettish smiles and tactile performance.
Meghan is Camilla’s opposite: As expected, the difference between the Cotswolds and California means that Meghan is in every way the complete opposite. As a pace-setting, politically correct woke feminist, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, Meghan has nothing to talk about with Camilla. Even without their political differences, for a girl who was brought up in the Valley, enjoying the sunshine and the Pacific and longing to realise the American Dream, the class-ridden hunting world galloping across the English shires under leaden skies is deeply unattractive. There is no common ground.
Camilla was probably leaking sh-t about Meghan: It was Kirstie Allsopp, a friend of Camilla, who would say that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was reduced to tears just before the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018, when she heard reports that Meghan was bullying Kate’s staff in Kensington Palace. Treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class. The growing accusations against Meghan for showing a lack of respect to those working long hours for low salaries in the Palace tipped the balance for Camilla.
Camilla probably called Meghan ‘that minx’: While watching Charles painfully believe that Harry was intent on publicly humiliating him, Camilla undoubtedly provided the comfort and good advice to reassure her husband that he had done the best he could. She could comfort him that while his authority is challenged by the Sussexes, he would emerge victorious. During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as “that minx” — the self-seeking trouble- maker whose antics will always end in tears. By life-long experience of witnessing the antics of England’s county set, Camilla will have come to know the self-important types who wreck relationships.
Meghan is the reason why Harry’s relationship with the royals is so strained: With female intuition, Camilla senses that just as Meghan is believed to have destroyed her relationship with her own family, she is doing the same to Harry’s. Camilla watched Meghan encourage Harry to scorn on TV his father, brother and even his grandparents.
Basically, Tom Bower was trying to smear Meghan but he made Camilla sound like she never gave Meghan a chance, that Camilla had her knives out for a “scheming minx” and that Camilla was probably (like Kate) very jealous of the beautiful, accomplished, educated, industrious American. All of which I’m starting to believe is true. I used to think that Camilla was sort of off to the side, and not part of the Cambridge-Sussex fallout and that Camilla wasn’t a major player in the Sussexit. It sounds like she was though? Camilla was just better at not leaving her fingerprints all over the smears, unlike William and Kate.
Cam shagged another woman’s husband to get where she it. She slept her way to the top literally. Can is in no position to call Meghan names.
I was about to say, Camilla would certainly know about scheming, wouldn’t she? I believe this is coming from the Cambridge/Middleton camp. Camilla knows the smartest thing she can do is keep her head down and mouth shut. All this shade throwing on Meghan is going to rile up the Sussex Squad; they are already calling her “Hoemilla”. Now who does it benefit the most to have all of those scheming slut stories about Camilla launched into the atmosphere?
I agree. This is KP’s retaliation with regards to Camilla being anointed QC by Her Majesty. Unfortunately for KP, there is nothing you can call Meghan that she already hasn’t been called. On the other hand, Camilla is still the enemy to Boomers right down to GenZs for what she did to Diana. Father and son are hell bent on destroying each other using the Sussexes but instead, they are tanking whatever goodwill might be left after the queen goes. I’m glad my faves are thousands of miles away from the GOT holy mess.
I think you’re right. With H&M gone, the Cambs need a new scape goat. Some of us already guessed it would be Camilla.
Watching CH and KP go after each other like this is too funny! I’m just over here with the popcorn and beverages!!
Yeah, this is all about weaponizing the Sussex fans against Camilla because of the Queen’s statement. And, from the looks of the comments here, it’s working like a charm.
When in doubt, pit two women against each other. A misogynistic tale as old as time.
The Squad is refusing to be weaponized by KP against Camilla.
They’re taking Will and Kate’s dirty work and blaming Camilla for it.
Camilla is behind Thomas Markle and Angela Levin. The crying accusation is all Kate’s dirty work and she can own that by herself.
@MissMarirose I think you’re right. We know that they were briefing against each other but so much of this has been magnified by the press for their own profit.
Now they’re changing which two women they’re pitting against each other.
The difference is that people are over it. These aren’t front page stories anymore. They’re just small articles and most people have lost interest. In hindsight, most of the interest was probably in disbelief that William and Harry could fall out to such a level or that Harry left. A Prince withdrawing from Royal duty hasn’t happened in living memory for most people in the UK.
People don’t care about some journalists opinion on what Camilla or anyone else is thinking.
I’m glad Biden farted at her.
They are trying to say Camilla is responsible for the tabloid leak/lie about Meghan making Kate cry. The ONLY person who could have said Meghan made Kate cry, is Kate. Because I’m sure that story didn’t come from Meghan, and Camilla wasn’t around when it happened. This looks like deflection. On top of that, this story appears to reveal private interactions among the royals, so what isn’t THAT being investigated? Something is very rotten here.
She looks like such an old hag. Have another drink. Don’t they have halfway decent bras in England?
“Camilla came to know the self-important type to wreck relationships”. Uhm… you mean her own reflection in the mirror? The way she wrecked her own marriage? And C&D’s right from the very beginning (as in helping him to *choose* his “suitable” virgin to sacrifice)?
Oh please. What utter, utter tripe!
We all know how she has *always* had tabs on speed dial, and like the rest of them, has her friends leak like sieves at her bequest.
Yeah, I absolutely cackled when I read that “type to wreck relationships” line. I bet Cam knows that type! She’s the OG homewrecker after all.
I laughed at that one too and thought “mirror” also.
Is this piece supposed to be satire? Seriously, who would write this about Camilla?
The fact that a “journalist” would, presumably with a straight face, write, “Camilla will have come to know the self-important types who wreck relationships.” is hilarious to me. How does this man think that ANYTHING he says can possibly be taken seriously?
Camilla, meet mirror.
I laughed so hard at that part.
Next up: Meghan made Camilla cry
This comment is perfect.
Yep. It was during ANOTHER fitting and Meghan looked at Camilla’s legs and said, “You’re planning to wear TIGHTS, I hope?”
Camilla never cries. She can’t spare the moisture.
Fairly new to this site and absolutely love that I found it.
I would like to point ot a video that many of you may have have already seen but a simple YouTube search you can see the clip of it. (Seaech camilla making fun of Meghan or Meghan of the sort) I believe it was a common wealth day event when Meghan was pregnant. Camilla walks over to Kate an earshot away from Meghan and Camilla snickers with Kate and did mimicking gestures of touching her stomach with Kate snickering together- you know making fun of the whole Meghan holding her baby bump which apparently is UNROYAL like according to them (sarcasm there).
Kate and her snicker together and it was plain and clear as day. At a PUBLIC event on camera. Can you imagine what they did to her behind closed doors? And now I HAVE NO DOUBT in my mind that they instigated and most likely initiated that whole specific soap drama with her baby bump in the press. No telling how many others the initiated either.
And thank you for reminding us and bringing up the fact that Camillas friend was the one that told the press that Kate was actually upset over the bullying of the staff. You know the thousand different versions they told us of course… but Camilla no doubt in my mind is just as envious and hateful as Kate. Those two undoubtedly worked together to bully, gossip and weaponize the press against Meghan and probably snubbed her in every possible way behind closed doors especially.
I believe it was ACTUALLY Camilla that made or was definitely instigated in the conversation about Archie’s skin color. Charles may or may not have chimed in but I just picture it being more like Kate and William and Camilla all making the disgusting comments. I ma be completely wrong and Charles could have been complicit because hes obviously a coward and would never have the gals to stand up for his spare or grandson obviously but I don’t think he actually was the one that initiated that topic.
Camilla moat certainly is complicit in this hatred and most certainly worked with Kate in all of them evil envious endeavors.
@Juliana
Well said.👏👏👏👏
I’m bemused at how some have forgotten Camilla’s own nastiness to Meghan.🤨
From her conveniently falling sick, when both women were supposed to present at Remembrance together.
To letting it be known how angry she was Meghan got NT.
We have Camilla’s friend like Kirstie Allsop and Louise Mecsch, happily b….tching about Meghan in public spaces/interviews.
And recently telling rota rats how she’ll ‘never forgive’ Meghan.
How is Camilla now all a victim of the Cambridges??/
I hadn’t seen that video before and what stood out to me is how Camilla and Charles engage William and Kate and leave Harry and Megan standing there – not a part of the conversation or included. They are about to have a baby. And his family is being arse holes.
I’l so glad they left.
@Julianna welcome to CB, I’m glad you found us too!
I just went and watched that video and…wow. Somehow I’d never seen it and that was appalling. We’d already learned from H&M’s wedding and the following year’s Commonwealth service that these people aren’t even able to behave themselves when the cameras are rolling, but that was particularly bad. And something about the look on Meghan’s face told me that she knew exactly what was going on, even though Camilla turned her back to Meghan and probably thought she was being slick about it. You know how you can just *tell* when someone around you is doing something like that? Meghan knew. JFC, the way they treated her even when she was so heavily pregnant is vile.
This family is just disgusting. I wonder if all of these “Camilla never liked Meghan!” articles were planned as part two of their little “Queen Camilla” PR blitz, or if they were disappointed that the QC announcement did not get the response they were hoping for, so they reverted to their tried-and-true Meghan bashing in order to quickly change the headlines?
Between Charles’s Covid diagnosis, Camilla’s maskless appearance, the palace’s refusal to comment on whether the Queen has been tested, and now Camilla testing positive, a huge wrench was thrown into their planned QC victory lap. So I guess I’m wondering if all of a sudden making the stories all about Meghan is to distract from not only Camilla’s irresponsible behavior, but the fact that no one was quite as joyous about hearing that the Queen had signed off on the title nonsense as they’d hoped? (It also proved that both TQ and Charles are fine with lying to their beloved public, making it painfully obvious that the whole “Princess Consort” fuss made at the time of C&C’s marriage was merely a lie to placate the public until they felt the time was right to announce what Charles’s true intentions were all along— and people were not shy about pointing this out last week.)
That video says more about Keen and Clydemilla. If you are comfortable and secure in your position, you don’t have to resort to those kind of tactics. Usually people who act like that are trying to hide their own insecurities and fears. Especially given that they outrank Meghan. Nasty, envious bitches. Meghan just ignoring them. Tells you a lot what she had to endure.
The comments on that video are sickening.
What’s even more disgusting than Camilla and Kate is their 2 weak a$$ men who knowingly egg on and enable C & K to attack Meghan and indirectly Harry. They’re too cowardly to do the dirty work themselves so they get their lapdogs do the dirty work for them. How insecure do you have to be to have to punch down to feel better about yourself.
I had never seen that video and WOW. Yeah, Meghan knew what was happening.
In all the ways Charles afflicted the BRF during Elizabeth’s reign since 1975, Camilla was always in the background.
damn that’s crazy, I tried googling it and the video isn’t available anymore. As in, they had it taken down. Man for figurehead monarchs, they sure have a lot of power.
I just went to YT and searched for it and it’s still there. Dry dusty bitches. They will all get what’s coming to them….they’ve definitely earned their karma.
That entire article as written is the entire BRF showing its ass through another racist writer. So much self tattling. It’s exactly the same caliber of unhinged inanity found in The Onion. jmfc.
The odd thing to me- is that the article basically called Camilla a racist- as the opposite of the “woke” black lives matter supporter- and no one batted an eye.
Well of course, subtle racism is the correct course of action for the royals.
Yikes.
The misogyny in the entire article is just incredible as well. Misogynoir. Meghan is a minx, an adventuress. The writer, who sounds like he’s about 90, speaks of the “actress’s coquettish smiles and tactile performance.” There is more, so much more.
The graph below is appalling. Yet another explanation given for Kate’s fake tears. Then Camilla’s fake pity for the staff the royals pay badly and freely abuse. Still no details for Meghan did to abuse staff. Ask them to work? Sounds like everybody ganged up on her, even though they all hate each other and are jockeying constantly to get ahead. Just a miserable family.
“It was Kirstie Allsopp, a friend of Camilla, who would say that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was reduced to tears just before the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018, when she heard reports that Meghan was bullying Kate’s staff in Kensington Palace. Treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class. The growing accusations against Meghan for showing a lack of respect to those working long hours for low salaries in the Palace tipped the balance for Camilla.”
Ha!Camilla can talk?! Shagging another woman’s husband for years, and while she was also married. She cucked her own husband. I don’t care one way or the other, but name-calling another woman while having your own lurid past is a bit rich.
And Harry had to endure the pain of knowing that Camilla was cheating on his beloved mother Diana. Then he had to be welcoming and embrace this hag into the family when she married his father. After all that, when he asked them to accept his choice of wife, what they did to Megan and are still doing to her enrages me. I feel so sorry for them and I’m surprised that they stayed in England as long as they did. Poor H and M. 😢
This reminds me so much of Matt Damon trying to get ahead of stories about him using slurs. Camilla appears to be trying to admit to what she did to lessen the blow when it is finally revealed and then she can claim this is nothing new. These people are fools if they think it’s going to help. Good riddance Camilla.
It might not be Camilla or Charles’ camp briefing. This sounds like a KP pile on. Their PR has a particular style to it and this might be another disastrous one.
I agree that this is suspiciously KP-like. It seems designed to take the heat off of Waity as the primary Mean Girl, which is the tell.
I absolutely think this is all from KP. It doesn’t mean it’s not true, or that the broad strokes aren’t true (maybe Camilla and Meghan never got along, etc) but it’s definitely from KP and is definitely meant to set up a Camilla v Meghan narrative.
Camilla and Meghan seemed to get along really well at that garden party (their interactions seemed warm and natural) so I wonder if something happened post wedding that changed things? Maybe like the Cambs, Camilla was triggered by their popularity and the pregnancy?
I do not see this as KP. Something about Bowers reads too old and out of it to be Burger King’s go-to Rota whereas Cams and Bowers are contemporaries age-wise.
I think Camilla saw the unpopular reaction the Queen consort announcement got and she contacted Bowers on her own. When in doubt, smear Meghan. Cams is sneaky enough to tell Bowers to throw a little shade her way so it doesn’t look too obvious, but tearing down Meghan to build up Cams is not something that the lazy Burger King was going to bother with while he was in Dubai. Besides, he was too busy trying to get the crowds to act like they cared he was there and hiding his side-chick from the press.
Idk, Bowers has been writing a book about Meghan for a while now. So I’m guessing at this point he has sources from both KP and CH. They’ll all want to get their sides of the story into his book. I just keep thinking how KP obviously fed Robert Lacey new details for his epilogue. The level of ridiculousness in this article has me leaning more towards KP bc they’re moves are just always so obvious.
Camilla was projecting.
“Camilla will have come to know the self-important types who wreck relationships.”
Clearly Camilla is manipulative, a “minx,” gaslighter, and controlling heifer shrew.
Oh my God, Camilla knows other relationship wreckers! Takes one to know one.
Imagine saying that with a straight face…the most famous home wrecker of all time.
wait so if they are saying camilla’s political views are the opposite of meghan’s – they’re proudly admitting camilla is racist? I guess that’s one way to go…
Yes! Cowmilla was probably horrified that Meghan supported the Grenfell Tower victims and BLM as well!!
That’s how I read it too. What’s the opposite of a BLM supporter? Hmm…
white supremist.
The rota is bored and can’t help themselves. They’ve written so many articles portraying to bash Meghan and/or Harry while simultaneously writing the horrible truth about the Windsors. We should start counting how many shady things they write about the Windsors in each article. Top of the list seems to be mentioning Willnots bad temper.
Yup!
“As a pace-setting, politically correct woke feminist, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, Meghan has nothing to talk about with Camilla.” –> So I guess that means Cam is a behind-the-times, slur-using, misogynistic woman who hates Black people?
At first I thought it was just badly worded and then I accepted it for what it is. The truth.
It’s the same quote I pulled….” a supporter of Black Lives Matter, Meghan has nothing to talk about with Camilla”. This is the only reporting I’ll believe is 100% true. Sometimes people tell on themselves.
Seriously. Jesus Christ, what century is this? This makes Camilla look SO bad. It tells you a lot that this description of Meghan makes HER look bad to the supporters of this rag. The BRF and their symbiotic relationship with this racist, right-wing press – just keep showing us who you are.
Seriously!! RIGHT!
“As a pace-setting, politically correct woke feminist, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, Meghan has nothing to talk about with Camilla.” This Meghan – the adventuress from Los Angeles – person sounds truly horrifying. /s
They don’t even realize this sounds the exact opposite of the point they’re trying to make.
Lol, Diana wasn’t enough blood on your hands you old bat? I absolutely loathe this woman. She has no redeeming qualities much like her daughter-in-law Karen of Middleton.
To be fair you have to be quite warped to bang a married man and cling on for many years or to hang on and make yourself available despite blatant disrespect and ill-treatment for 10 years, just to get the chance to wear a tiara. They are both cut from the same cloth and are jealous Harry truly loves Meghan demonstrated by him choosing to leave.
Fair enough. They do possess a very particular set of “skills”. “Skills” they acquired over a very long “career”.
“Skills” that make them a nightmare for people like Diana, Meghan, and Harry.
Fortunately, also for Will Di Amin.
I could not agree more. Charles,Camilla, Kate and William don’t seem to have one decent trait among the lot of them. I am so glad the Sussexes are an ocean away from this mess of a family. This does sound like a little Billy Basher/Kate the Great revenge PR. Charles’ response will no doubt be epic. And we watch as they show us who they are again and again
This is so true. Charles and his side kick, Camilla, are loathsome. Billy Basher is the cumulative result of all of the nightmare bullshit that he grew up in.
” Treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class.” Has anyone told Andrew and Chuck?
I literally came here to call BS on this exact comment.
And, as usual, we get no firm examples of how M “mistreated” staff.
LOL I actually highlighted that to quote in the comments!
Let’s not forget all the screaming at staff, throwing things at staff, cursing at staff, underpaying staff (telling them the “prestige” of working for a royal should *make up* for slave wages). Don’t forget the bubbling of staff away from their families for months on end to keep TQ’s ass safe from Covid, only to have HER OWN SON, (who can’t *wait* for her to kick off to take the throne!!) give it to her….and of course, all the staff he and his heifer wife came into contact with while he was in the contagious phase.
Wasn’t Charles reported to yank a sink off the wall and put his hands around the neck of staff while screaming and berating them? That is not just bullying if true it’s ASSAULT!!
And staff are “working long hours for low salaries in the Palace.” According to pro-Palace PR.
I can’t believe that line. How dumb do you have to be to think that makes you look good.
I just don’t understand that mentality among ordinary Brits. Why would you do that to yourself. Is the class system that ingrained in them?
Only we get to abuse our staff with long hours and low pay!
Legitimately, announcing you are too cheap to pay your staff properly is in NO WAY a slight to Meghan Markle.
How many movies & TV shows have we all seen where the upstairs people aren’t treating the downstairs people like lesser beings? I thought that was SOP. What a load of hooey.
Have all these deluded fools forgotten the story of Prince Charles grabbing a member of his staff by the throat? But sure Meghan is the one mistreating staff by (checks notes) well by doing something that’s so awful nobody has said what it was.
Staff that works for “long hours” and at “low salaries.” Whose fault is it if their pay is low? Are they going to claim that Meghan was given the power to decide how palace employees are compensated?
I’m sure that poor maid who was forced to spend hours learning how to put Prince Andrew’s teddy bears on his bed just right would be interested in that comment.
When I read this yesterday I was struck by “Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’.” So, not that Camilla actually said it, but that she’s the sort of person who would say it. Which, yeah, that’s Camilla’s MO – whispering things in Charles’ ear, “power behind the throne” kind of thing. She plays the “don’t look at me, I’m just the vicar’s dowdy wife” role, but she’s always influenced Charles.
Cam tortured Diana and aimed her bullying ways at a target in the new generation.
So she was tight lipped about her feelings about Meg, except for when she was calling her “that minx” and telling people she was scheming to turn Harry against the family.
OK then.
Not only with Megan – it says “with all her conduct” she’s tight-lipped. Isn’t she a notorious gossip?
And completely agree, they are trying to de-sensitize the public to future accusations.
Right? She’s a total gossip who giggled about Biden passing gas, told everyone how funny it was, and had it put in the paper.
Tight lipped? Sure. She meets a head of state and gossips about farts?
Real class act that Gladys …
Wow. So Camilla is racist, regressive, dour, cold, and classist who loves dreary days and shooting small animals for fun, so there’s no way the two ever would have been friends anyway? Well, okay then. Fair.
That’s how it reads to me which is hilarious if they think it makes racist, sexist, vile Camilla look good. *Shrug*
Harry and Meghan are off living their best lives and not engaging with this mess, and the British press are whining, “But what does it meeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaannnnnnnn?”
Truly— if I were Meghan, I’d be proud to read this comparison and heartily agree that yup, there’s zero common ground here.
Any man writing about a younger woman’s coquettish smiles needs to go. Seriously, wtf. Tells you everything you need to know. No matter his sources, his own misogyny oozes out in the writing. Need to take a shower after reading this. Gross.
And “tactile performance”
My guess: Meg is a hugger and Cammy feared being touched by a mixed race woman.
Or, Cammy didn’t like Meg hugging Chuckyboy. Perhaps she thought “the adventuress from Los Angeles” might venture to become Charlie’s new tampon friend.
The word “adventuress” is the worst insult of all coming from an upper class British dude. This Tom bower seems truly disgusto-barfo
he probably really wanted to write “seductress” but legal wouldn’t let him.
I do agree however that Camilla is certainly well versed in all things manipulative and plotting! this does sound to me like it is coming from Catherine’s camp. it makes Camilla look horrible!
These rota are barely approximations of humanity and often sound like victorian relics. It is not surprising given Tom Bower’s upbringing and circle of friends.
Amen Jais.
Bowers must have gone to the ‘Barbara Cartland School of Bad Novel Writing’ with his purple Victorian prose. And WTF is “treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class” about?!? The British upper class is notorious for treating their staff like peons and pariahs, working them to death and paying them peanuts. Well KP (I’m renaming them the gang that couldn’t shoot straight) shot themselves in the collective foot once again because this just makes her look CLEARLY like the massive hag she is and always has been.
I have looked and looked and looked at pictures and footage of Meghan while she was still a senior royal. To my eye, she never put a foot wrong and always looked happy, engaged, empathetic, supportive of Harry, and honestly, super elegant all the time. I never saw her as grandstanding or upstaging anyone. I do not get KP and CH. If H&M were welcomed by them, they would still be there. That’s how it is with family–you bring out the best in each other because that’s what you are supposed to do. I watched the footage of Camilla patting her tummy with her back so very obviously turned to Meghan. What an absolute child. Would QEII every do something like that? Of course not. She would be greeting all of her family members equally. I saw the clear and present snub by Camilla of H&M. Clearly she does not know how to bring out the best in people, especially family. Didn’t her son have some substance abuse issues?
I wonder if people were calling out, Meghan, Meghan at joint appearances and that’s what set the other royals off? It’s Diana all over again.
@Kim, good point. Elizabeth is a horrible person in many, many ways, but at least she does know how to conduct herself in public. God knows how she behaves behind closed doors, but she would never in a million years get caught on camera doing that belly-patting nonsense that Camilla did.
The ROTA loves to go on and on about how regal Kate is, how she’s never put a foot wrong, how she’s learned from the Queen how to comport herself, etc.— but clearly that’s all bullsh!t because we can see EXACTLY how Kate — and Camilla— act when they think no one is paying attention (or they don’t care if people are watching, because they know their fans will applaud this behavior as long as it’s directed at Meghan). I mean, one of the most popular anti-Meghan Twitter accounts is that stupid “Prince William’s Scarf” — those gross people are praising William for being publicly rude, on camera, to his own SIL on Christmas Day, for the love of god.
Meghan always handled herself beautifully, imo. Even when her feelings must have been hurt — like in that video— she always kept a neutral look if not a smile on her face in public when she was a working member of the BRF. Neither Kate nor Camilla have a shred of Meghan’s grace.
@Isabella also a good point! That probably was the case, at least a few times— cheers for Meghan. That would have made Kate and Camilla lose their minds with jealousy.
I 100000% do not believe that treating staff poorly is viewed as a sin by the aristo class- they literally believe they are born better than us plebes, no way they treat staff well.
Also, “that minx!!”, my gosh, Meghan really walked into a vipers nest. How awful that family is…
Also notice how they say it is Kate’s staff when they were sharing KP staff until 2019.
But the irony of calling Meghan a minx when she’s been scheming herself since the 80s.
Wonder if she would like to share/leak her thoughts on how Andrew treated staff?
Minx
A girl or young woman who is considered to be impudent or very flirtatious.
A promiscuous woman.
A pert girl; a hussy; a jade; a baggage.
Camilla is terrified of Harry’s book, there is no denying it. She’d be better served worrying about covid and taking precautions seriously.
Yes she should considering she may not be Queen for very long should Charles succumb to the coronavirus as Bitter Brother will evict her while attending the funeral!!
She might succumb to covid. Didn’t she just test positive herself?
Isn’t she a smoker (as well as a heavy drinker)?? Her lungs must be in horrid shape. Covid is not kind to lungs. Even if you’re vaxxed. People with asthma and other lung conditions can still get hit harder.
I don’t think Camilla is worried at all. Chuck maybe, but I doubt this is coming from CH. I think Cam would just roll her eyes and swallow down some more wine.
The queens statement about Cam as future queen gave the the rota a good excuse to write seemingly sugary articles about her while bringing up all the shit from the past. They’re either doing this solo, or more likely with the approval of KP. We predicted they’d find another married-in to through under the bus.
Agreed. KP thinks it can transfer public anger about Waity’s treatment of Meghan onto Camilla, who still bears the anger about her own treatment of Diana. What’s a little more public anger, eh?
Camilla may have some responsibility in the absolute abuse of her daughter-in-law, but that doesn’t remove the responsibility stains from Buttons’ hands.
“As a pace-setting, politically correct woke feminist, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, Meghan has nothing to talk about with Camilla.”
So they’re like……literally saying that Camilla is a racist pos. The British press and royals are all Tory shits, so being a “politically correct woke feminist, a supporter of Black Lives Matter” is bad to them. But to sane people this is like……lmfao.
Did they just tell us who made the comment about Archie’s skin tone with this? It would definitely hurt her reputation plus the Sussex silence?
So much wondering the same. C and c have been plotting nasty pieces of selfish work their entire lives. The only difference between them and Kathy and Bill and c and c work sometimes.
Nah, I always knew Camilla had it out for Meg. She must have looked at beautiful Meg who instantaneously won hearts the world around and hated her — knowing that after 20 years, she (Camilla) is *still* completely and utterly reviled and will never be accepted (certainly never as my 🤮 ‘Queen’ 🤢)
Yes, she looked at Meghan and saw Diana. Charisma. And she knows she can’t compete.
Just came here to say the same thing. Meghan was a trigger for Camilla and she knew full well the Diana story would unfold once again with the presence of such a beautiful, intelligent and hard-working superstar that also happens to be American and bi-racial. Racist old hag.
I agree with you all that this is likely how Camilla felt. (I mean…just look at her, then at Meghan…lol.) BUT she must have been torn right after the wedding, because Charles got some of the best PR of his LIFE after walking Meghan (halfway) down the aisle and treating Doria with such kindness. That was the first time I’ve ever been even the slightest bit impressed with Charles— and even if it was all an act, he did in fact seem to put Doria at ease when all cameras were on them as they exited the chapel. Charles had waited his entire life for such good publicity, and Camilla must have been happy to see him receive it, no matter what the reason.
But I guess that wore off quickly and Meghan was once again “that little Minx.” Ironic that this nickname comes from The Rottweiler.
I feel as if the possibility that Charles might actually predecease Elizabeth is looking slightly more likely with each passing day. Charles isn’t particularly healthy to begin with, and this is now his second bout of Covid (that we know of…)? It seems to me that Charles releasing so much information about his coronation is just tempting the gods at this point.
I think Camilla started providing stories once the flood gates were open with the kate crying story. And that one only comes from kate or the Middletons because few would be aware of the fitting, including Camilla. She might have been behind tiara gate though. From there I’m sure she fed the tabloids.
Yeah, I’m not sure who leaked first but at the end of the day the crying story released the floodgates, and that’s on Kate/KP. Meghan said as much in the Oprah interview. Camilla leaked too; they all were but the crying story traded in white woman tears and unleashed more than the originators even imagined. Because they were the kind of racists that never imagined they were racist.
@ Lorelei, what you said about Charles predeceasing is interesting. For example, if Charles passes before the queen, will Harry’s kids still become HRH? To me, I’d say sure yeah but I have no idea on what the conventions say. Aside from that, the RR are actually really really quiet today. So who’s ill? Charles, Camilla, the queen? What are the chances one of them is really sick? Just saying, they, the RR, ain’t saying much, like they’re waiting for some direction and the palaces are not giving it. Maybe tomorrow will be diff.
Bower is absolutely delusional if he thinks this makes Camilla look good. And if CH is the one who’s pushing this then they’re the ones delusional because all this makes Camilla look horrible. Point blank. And Camilla of all people is in no position to judge other people if they’re “ruining relationships” or not (Meghan wasn’t) due to her own past.
That’s the point I didn’t read the whole thing but there’s serious shade at Camilla too in this- saying that her & Meghan shared a love of relationships with men & about how she dresses dowdy. Plus when Chuck is putting out there that he’s the benevolent father providing his errant son with a secure home, would be really want out there that Camilla called Meghan a minx?
Tom bower wrote a biography about Charles that wasn’t flattering. I don’t doubt that Camilla was a huge leaker – the press have told us numerous times that she’s a gossip. a reporter who said she was sworn to secrecy about queen consort title four years ago casually dropped that Camilla was miffed not to get National Theatre patronage & I can see this being true- Harry hinted on Oprah that jealousy was a factor. But I think these articles which are full of shade towards Camilla are part of KP anti Camilla briefings& not coming direct from Clarence House.
I also think the media know that pitching Meghan against other royal women is an easy way to get support for that particular woman & saw how it worked when loads of white supremacists suddenly became Kate fans in 2018. So they are just just transferring the narrative unto Camilla to rally support for queen Camilla.
I can buy that this is from KP because it doesn’t make Camilla look good as many here have pointed out and it’s also very sloppily done. Putting all your cards on the table and saying how much x hated Meghan is very much a KP speciality. But if this is KP, Charles should nip it in the bud quickly because again, this is not making Camilla look good.
@Sofia, if Bower thinks that this story makes Camilla look good in any way, I’d like some of whatever he’s smoking.
How DARE he compare Meghan to Camilla. Harry was a single man when he met Meghan. Camilla is in no position to say one negative word about Meghan — or any woman, for that matter— after what she did to Harry’s mother, and how grossly we saw her behave for decades.
As for this BS “the Sussexes not commenting on the QC announcement = Meghan declaring war on the BRF” — WTAF? Did *anyone* in the family make a statement about it? IIRC, even William did not, we only “heard” what his opinion was. Kate didn’t make a statement, but Meghan’s lack of one is the equivalent of a declaration of war? Give me a break.
This sort of crap is something that might have played well two or so years ago, but imo, far more people are on to the BRF and BM by now. People see what they’re doing. At the very beginning, it was just people like us who paid attention to every detail who could see how mistreated Meghan was by the family, but now I see a TON of backlash on Twitter from all different quarters when they try this sh!t. People with enormous platforms regularly speak up in Meghan’s defense. They need to find a new doormat because Meghan has won in the international court of public opinion.
“Adventuress,” “coquettish,” “galloping across the English shires under leaden skies”
[Checks calendar] What century was this written? Mr Darcy is that you?
hahahahah
Lady Catherine de Bourgh, more likely.
😂😂😂😂😂😂!
Wow. This all sounds like fevered fanfic from Tom Bower who really has the knives out for Meghan but is also bloodying Camilla in this messy story.
I have no illusions that Camilla is a good person. You don’t thrive and survive in somewhere that is frequently described by many as a ‘nest of vipers’ without being a fairly Machiavellian character but, for that very reason, I would see Camilla as staying off to one side if at all possible. It’s her general MO and it’s been very clear for years that the real authors of the hatchet campaign on Meghan were the Keens and the main reason it all started was to cover up Will’s gardening exploits. So, actually, I wouldn’t put it beyond them to be trying to drag Camilla into the frame in revenge for the whole Queen Consort move that Charles pulled over them. I just find it suspicious that Camilla is only being dragged into this so directly now – four years later and shortly after the Queen’s announcement.
“…Camilla will have come to known the self-important type who wreck relationships”. Yes of course Camilla knows herself after all these years!
Camilla only needs to look in the mirror…..
I used to think that Camilla was just an old lush that just followed Charles around, of course she was the “other woman”, and I hated her for that, but that aside, I didn’t feel like she was quite so devious as she as turned out to be….she’s just pure evil.
Camilla has proven that shutting their mouth and minding their own business is the absolute best thing a person at the center of a scandal can do. And what does she do when she’s won? Sloppily admit to this nonsense.
Excellent work, Windsors.
I wish Shakespeare were alive today so he could write a play satirizing all this BS.
“The class-ridden hunting world galloping across the English shires under leaden skies is deeply unattractive.” No sh*t, Sherlock. Class-ridden? Hunting? Leaden skies? Where the F is the attraction in that? Truest statement in this grossly offensive article.
All of it was ridiculous and disgusting.
Love how Meghan is an “adventuress” — apparently anyone who isn’t as provincial as Camilla or Kate is seen negatively for wanting to…see the world? Visit places where the culture differs from what they’re used to? Do charity work simply because one wants to, not because they need to “up their numbers” for the year? Somehow it’s noble to stay in your little bubble in England with your mates and do the same exact thing every weekend for your entire life? (Including killing animals for sport.)
These people are so backwards, JFC.
I’m ready for a comedian to start reading excerpts from these tabloids aloud. It could seriously be a full time gig and could really highlight the racist misogyny that’s rampant in the tabloids. The ludicrous language, my god. If this man is dissing Meghan using this kind of language it’s a default from the start. Literally, you can’t take his opinion or analysis seriously whatsoever. He’s a Victorian dinosaur and people actually hold him up as some sort of royal expert. It’s a joke.
Jais–back when Trump was in office, Mark Hamill read his more insane tweets in The Joker’s voice. Would love to see something like that happen here. 🙂
Tom Bower is a very controversial biographer and prior leaks make it clear that his book on Meghan is going to be a complete hachet job as in she is Mrs Evil who spellbound dim Harry whilst terrorising the entire RF and making EVERY BODY cry because she is POC , divorced, showbizzy yank!
Any chance someone fair is going to look at just how Meghan was treated from 2016 onwards by the monarchy and covered in social/TV and print media and examine exactly why they left the UK?
I can’t wait till the whole thing comes crashing down and rabid Brexiteers drag both she and the foolish, weak Charles out of their coronation carriage. A few slaps for the paps would be swell, too
So in their desire to score over Harry and Meg, the BRF is basically torching Camilla’s shiny PR that Charles worked so hard to build.
This is so freaking bizarre.
It’s not bizarre if the source is not the “BRF” generally but Kensington Palace in revenge for Katie Keen not getting to be the next Queen Consort but the next next QC. And also because it’s become increasingly obvious that it was KP behind the anti M campaign. This is likely them trying to deflect the mud. As A says above Camilla has proven that keeping quiet in the best thing to do in the middle of the scandal – for four years. Why would she randomly throw it all out there now?
It’s the same quote I pulled….” a supporter of Black Lives Matter, Meghan has nothing to talk about with Camilla”. This is the only reporting I’ll believe is 100% true. Sometimes people tell on themselves.
I’ve always believed that Charles and Camilla were very much part of the smear campaign against Meghan and Harry. The first smear against them came not from KP but CH in Robert Jobson’s biography about Charles. As I said last week that I believe Camilla did a lot of awful things to Harry and then Meghan, when she joined the family, and now CH is afraid that Harry will talk about it in his book. It’s interesting that the press is now pushing this Meghan vs Camilla narrative. If they think it’s makes Meghan look bad their wrong. Camilla comes off as jealous, belittling and bullying towards Meghan and it proves my theory that Camilla dropped out of the Field of Rememberance event because she didn’t want to be overshadowed by Meghan.
I don’t buy any of it. Camilla has no reason to hate on Meghan. Simple “women’s jealousy” doesn’t cut it with me. What I’m seeing now is the British media using Camilla (and hatred for Camilla) as a way to maintain interest in writing about the Sussexes. None of that article is flattering to Camilla at all. It makes her look like a racist, nasty old heifer (insinuating that Camilla wouldn’t support BLM is the giveaway). I think this is KP making Camilla a proxy in their anti-Sussex campaign. Meghan “fighting a war with silence” is an absolutely ridiculous assertion. The statement is a complete oxymoron. If there’s a type of war where a person completely ignores and doesn’t speak to you, when you have no reason to acknowledge and speak to the person, then sign me up. There are plenty of “wars” I’m fighting right now by not speaking to, say, anti-vaxxers and racists.
Camilla is easy for the public to hate, so making her the “bad guy” against Meghan benefits Cain and Unable. The Meghan haters get more rancid meat to feast on, the Meghan lovers get to openly hate on Camilla. Camilla is not an idiot (I don’t think). The only smart move for her would be to stay out of any drama. She has nothing really to gain from any of it.
Yes, this, 100%. Charles has spent YEARS re-crafting Camilla’s image. It makes no sense for this to be coming from CH and aaalll the sense for it to be KP.
@lanne: If Camilla was this sweet and lovely person that people think she is, why is CH afraid about what Harry may write in his book? Camilla’s team complained to the press when Meghan posted about her visit to the National Theatre on the same day she was to make a “landmark” speech on domestic violence. Oh no, Camilla is not an innocent party in this, she was a willing participant and it seems an instigator.
I don’t think anybody thinks Camilla is a sweet and lovely person. On the contrary, all indications are that she’s a wily, old bat who’s played the game like a pro and gone from just one of Charles’ sidepieces to his Queen against all the odds. It would have been deeply foolish for this story to have been briefed by her or her people and, given she has mainly stayed out of the Meghan mess for four years, it’s highly unlikely that it did. What this looks like is someone briefing against Camilla.
As for the Harry biography – yes, the problem Camilla has is that, no matter how cleverly she can play the game, the truth about her is unpleasant and CH doesn’t want the British public reminded of it – we saw the gaslighting that went on over The Crown. But that in itself is another reason for this story not to come from Camilla. Why would she antagonise Harry by being behind a story that’s so derogatory and vicious to his wife now of all times?
The basic tabloid audience that slops this up is going to register the anti-Meghan comments more than the snark at Camilla ones — that is if they get to the end of this unnecessarily long article in the first place. I think this came from House Camilla, not necessarily with Charles’ or CH’s knowledge. The basic Brit who reads this is being spoon-fed the Meghan bad/Camilla queenly and good message. This article hits on so many points that it just sounds like Cams promised Bowers a future exclusive for going to town on Meghan now. And she probably added “You don’t have to make me look like a saint in the article because nobody would believe that” then cackled and hung up.
I agree. It is a complete fiction.
The Rota in conjunction with CH and KP do this all the time, just like when they tried to pit Eugenie against Meghan by saying Meghan ruined Eugenie’s wedding by announcing her pregnancy and also how Meghan was scolded and told that she could not wear the Greville tiara at her wedding because Eugenie picked it. None of those events occurred. They are very careful not to bring in Charles, or William in these smears. It’s always Camilla, Kate or Sophie. That doesn’t take away from the fact that the royal ladies are garbage, as they allow their names to be used to bully another woman.
Hmmm…I don’t know. I bet being anti-BLM is considered a good thing for the Tories and the tabloid readers.
@TeeCee, exactly. @Lanne, you/we are reading this story as normal people would. But to the typical Fail reader, BLM = “woke” and the DM has successfully managed to turn “woke” into a slur of the highest order. So.
“ Treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class. The growing accusations against Meghan for showing a lack of respect to those working long hours for low salaries in the Palace tipped the balance for Camilla.”
Yes, it is of paramount importance that we upper class folk treat staff well; oh, but, of course, we royals overwork and underpay our staff—that is, after all, the birthright of one in service to the mighty rulers of the realm. Wouldn’t want the peasants getting above themselves, would we now.
Back-to-back sentences, and no self-awareness. Some humans are truly awful.
It’s just so laughable, isn’t it. We don’t treat them badly, but we make sure they work for long hours & little pay. No self-awareness at all.
Maybe they’re thinking that paying the peasants shitty salaries are one of the ways they treat them well? Maybe it’s a way for the upper-class to show the peasants how little they are worth without telling it directly, because of course saying it out loud to their faces would be rude. They do it the Tatler way.
Baby aristos can *afford* to work for low pay; the point is not the pay, the point is that palace staff is “one of us”. Class is more important than anything. Ergo, we can crap on them in any intra-class way we please, but you outsiders better not expect them to do more than they’re being paid for.
You know what, after all this bullsh*t camilla is saying about Meghan (especially the stuff that’s coming through this piece) I want Harry to bash the sh*t out of her. What an absolute baby.
Also “treating staff badly is an absolute sin in British Upper Class” if it’s such a sin why did Anne, Charles, and Andrew do it? Why did Kate fire her staff almost immediately after returning from mat leave with no explanation?
And one more thing “Camilla will have come to know the self-important types who wreck relationships” yeah herself
Staying silent speaks volumes. And I will go out on a limb here and say I doubt Charles reached out to Harry before the announcement letting him know it will happen. They aren’t working royals so they have no say in who gets what title. Best thing they can do is stay quiet and stay out of it. They are living their best lives and happiness is the best revenge.
Imagine being this arrested in development in your mid seventies.
Reminds me of sixth form.
No wonder Karen Middleton is praised for finally learning to stop her skirt from flying up. Baby steps indeed.
So the main reason why they are nice to their staff is because they underpay and overwork them? Hmmm
Why are they comparing gaslighting Diana bullying, cheating-a*s Camillia to Meghan? Isn’t Camilla going to be Queen of the World one day soon? What even is the goal of this stupid narrative?
i gasped OUT LOUD reading this
Why is duchess side piece wasting her time trashing the Sussexes? Aren’t the Cambridges desperately trying to skip over Chuck so they can be king and queen? And let’s face it, no one wants Cam as queen except her tampon wannabe husband.
None of this matches up with the fairy tale Charles has been crafting about he and Camilla being a love match who only had eyes for each other.
It does line up perfectly with the casual cruelty with which Camilla treated Diana.
Charles really needs to take care with the stories he’s trying to tell.
Why do they have to comment/ talk about something that has NOTHING to do with them. They don’t live there anymore, they don’t talk to or interact with them, so why should they comment and not just go about their business? Now if they did say something, it would be all “they’re trying to steal Camilla’s thunder”. Ugh, they really have nothing to comment on over there, do they? Camilla should have nothing to say about anyone EVER.
Wow. Bower is slipping. He failed to mention that Camilla could tell right off the bat that Meghan was a liar, as was proven last fall when Meghan was forced to apologize to the court for misleading them.
“Treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class.” LOL Funny how no one ever objected to Andrew’s behavior.
Cam and Meg had nothing in common? So is Cam just pretending to like dogs and faking interest in women’s issues like DV?
How do Cam and Buttons get on? Did they bond over jealousy of Meghan but now have girls collided over who gets to be Queen first?! At least CCam and Meghan are adored by their husbands whilst Basher seems to hold his nose around Buttons?!
I can see Camilla and Kate bonding over a mutual jealousy of Meghan, but post-sussexit, the lines are being redrawn and those one-time allies are side-eying and backstabbing. So basically business as usual.
Meghan didn’t grow up in “The Valley.” Are they confusing her with the Kardashians??
No, it’s just that those idiots know literally nothing about America. They think Los Angeles, the Valley, Montecito, hell and probably San Diego are all the same place.
Even plenty of Americans don’t know the geography of Southern California, which is fine if you don’t live there why would you know all the different locals? But like, why say “the valley” (which isn’t accurate) instead of just Los Angeles? Why? Because they assumed it’s synonymous with blue collar and were trying to paint her as a social climber. But half a second of fact checking would’ve revealed two things 1. She’s not from the valley. and 2. The valley is not synonymous with blue collar (was it ever? Maybe, but no longer). But if we’re gonna get really into the weeds here, L.A. is the ultimate fantasyland of the American dream, where what you’ve accomplished matters more than where you come from. British high society just can’t relate to that.
In the valley enjoying the ocean slayed me.
I laughed at that too. I’ve lived in two valleys for most of my life, and while massive, neither contain an ocean. Bower must not know valleys are surrounded by mountains.
@WithTheAmerican, me too! I mean, obviously people who live in the Valley can and do often go to the beach, but that isn’t what Bower meant, here; he’s clearly just wrong. None of them have even a rudimentary understanding of the layout of Los Angeles.
These people can’t even fact-check questions of simple geography, but we’re supposed to believe everything else they spout? They’re making themselves look stupider by the day.
@Lorelai – Exactly! I’m not even expecting them to be familiar with LA, but they should know how to fact check. Also, it’s perfectly common for people to say “Los Angeles” interchangeably with “Southern California,” so whatever, but when you use terms like “Hollywood” or “The Valley,” to mean anything other than “Hollywood” or “The Valley,” you’re making a specific point. We see you!
Bettyrose,Lorelei, Lady D: it took me an hour plus to get to the ocean from the valley. Hahaha these people. They don’t even know about the traffic? A cursory search could have educated them.
What lazy racists.
The problem for Camilla is that she really has no moral highground to stand on.
Well, when your “defenders” are like “how was Camila supposed to related to an intersectional feminist with a solid portfolio of accomplishments and a reputation for treating people decently,” like even the people who support you don’t think much of you.
To be honest, I’m not going to pile on Camilla because I think this is an anti Camilla piece as much as an anti Meghan one put out by KP. It’s TOO RIDICULOUS for words. It’s practically satire. Adventuress? Minx? Coquettish? I mean, my god. 😂😂 Reminding people of the affair and stirring up social media during what should be a victory lap over the Queen consort title? They’ve handled her PR well for 25 years now but implode like this now? This just smacks of Wee Willie. I think Camilla liked Meghan fine, not ‘oh you’re like a second daughter’ fine but she seemed friendlier around her than she does Kate. Low bar, I know, but still.
I would agree but the DM has the usual Meghan “critics”praising Camllla to the skies like she’s a saint or something and trashing Meghan. So I think they really did put this story out to slam Meghan and make Camilla seem like an oracle.
Minx and Coquette are words that were used in those Regency Novels and other romance novels.
Camilla galloping across the English countryside. Lol. The shade
I know. Hilarious shade. Which reminds me, I bought a horse once that the person I bought it from had bought it off Camilla.
There’s some kind of riding the heir gag in there somewhere….
If they’re worried what Harry’s going to reveal in his book, this crap they’re pulling isn’t going to dissuade Harry from including it (quite the opposite) & would actually encourage him to share the receipts.
“galloping across the English shires under leaden skies is deeply unattractive”
Does the RR realize how badly they dissed the UK with this statement?
This is the grossest sh*t. These people are completely unhinged. Camilla sounds like an absolute SNOB, so have fun Britian with your queen. The slander against Meghan is truly worrisome- I cant believe that heads of State would allow this go on. Absolutely disgraceful.
That’s the line that stood out to me. They are so very blatant in their hypocrisy, yet never do they get called on it. I don’t know how their staff can keep a straight face some days. I’d have been fired in the first week.
This whole news cycle is so tired and bashing Meghan to prop up Camilla is just desperate. I think it was Camilla who told Meghan to be 50% of herself and is the worst kind of snob. Other than that, I don’t care if Camilla is gonna be Queen, Harry is not a senior working royal and wanting him to make some sort of statement on affairs of state is just bone headed. These people constantly contradict themselves. It makes Camilla looks like she’s clout chasing off the Sussexes.
I thought she was the one who gave the 50% less as “advice” as well.
I suddenly feel that there are a lot of similarities between Kate and Camilla. I wasn’t around during Diana, but watching what Meghan went through and still continuing, I can imagine what it must have been for Diana.
See, Camilla and Kate, both started off as being the other woman in their current husband’s relationship and on the way to become future kweens, wore white to someone’s wedding, tormented, bullied and gaslighting the said royal brides before and after wedding,then turn around and shamelessly copy, profiting off their miseries,etc etc.
In Camilla’s case,it was Diana and now Meghan, for Kate, it’s Meghan.
Kate is really our generation’s Camilla.
Not surprising. “Other women” are not known for their strong moral compasses, nor for treating other women they aren’t using in some way with respect.
When cows moo, you just assume they are talking to other cows.so we shall apply that logic to Camilla
@OverIt, omg somehow I’ve never heard that before, and it’s great 😂
1) Camilla is the one known for “wrecking relationships.”
2) Bonus points for combining the “Meghan made Kate cry” story WITH the bullying story. So this is version #193 of this story….
3) Since when is Kate included as part of the “upper classes” in stories that focus on the born aristocrats?
LOL, I have not heard/read the term “adventuress” since novels from the 19th century.
I hear it pronounced by Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess. Can’t be avoided. 🙂
There is no other way to hear it! 😂
I don’t believe Kate was ever really that nice to Meghan, not where it would really count.
I think Kate likes to take center stage (e.g. taking over that Concert with her hitting a few chords) and she liked being on tours with two princes. Plus Kate never had any real women friends. She saw them as “competition” when she was pursuing Willam.
Kate tried to lord it over Meghan both times they were at Wimbledon together even though Meghan was friends with Serena and familiar with it already. And the second time she made sure to bring her sister Pippa to outnumber her.
And that was before she was just outright rude to her at the commonwealth service.
I have only been online sporadically over the past couple of weeks, so can anyone tell me— is this fear of Harry’s memoir being full of Camilla-bashing a fairly “new” concern? I mean, they’ve all been bitching since the memoir was announced that it would tear down the BRF, ruin the jubbly, etc. But I don’t recall the focus of their worries ever being mostly what Harry would say about Camilla? Did this just come out of nowhere last week? Is it because Harry didn’t make an official statement (🙄) about “QC?” Or have they been worried about Harry trashing Camilla in his book all along and somehow I missed it?
The best thing these people could do for themselves is the one thing they are absolutely incapable of doing— just shut their damn mouths for a while.
@Lorelei – hi there, welcome back to the online, royal insanity! No, it’s not new new. Worries about what Haz might say about Camilla were among the first ‘concerns’ floated about the memoir along with everyone being ‘worried’ and ‘blindsided’ etc. But, over the last few weeks the other concerns have drifted off and the media have locked onto the anti-Camilla angle which was then rocket fuelled by the Queen Consort announcement so we end up with this type of story where they’ve gone from Harry doesn’t like Camilla because she stole his mother’s place to outright Camilla was a total cow to Meghan as per this piece.
@TheHench, thank you!
I am so torn about Harry’s memoir. Half of me wants him to prove them all wrong, making the book 100% about himself and the experiences that shaped him, like his service in the military and going on to find purpose through the founding of Invictus, how meeting Meghan changed his life, etc. It was never described as a lurid tell-all about the BRF, but that’s how the British media has been acting since the day it was announced that Harry was writing a memoir.
The other half of me wants him to letTF loose, tell each and every sordid detail they’re clearly so scared of him revealing, and rip them all to shreds. They so richly deserve it, and they continue to provoke him on a daily freaking basis. Burn it ALL down. Leave no stone unturned.
Harry has always been the better person, though, so I think the first scenario is what will actually happen. But I admit part of me would LOVE if it did end up being (part one of a three part, lol) detailed takedown of each and every one of them (except Eugenie), complete with an appendix full of receipts.
The book’s probably already been written. There will be revisions closer to publication date, which will surely have been chosen by the publisher.
Did we know for sure it was Camilla’s friend Allsop who started the story of Meghan making Kate cry? That was a new tidbit for me, and not one I’m sure Camilla would want out there.
And I laughed out loud at the description of Camilla as the “opposite” of Meghan, a feminist and BLM supporter. So… Camilla… doesn’t think Black or women’s lives matter? Again, is this flattering to Camilla?
Not to mention the comment about the “class ridden” Brits “galloping across the English shires under leaden skies” was meant as a compliment? And yes, Cam recognizes a “homewrecker” when she sees one. Omg. For an article that purports to be positive, this sure seems like a hit job.
And yes, I think it’s clear that the palace is super concerned about what Harry knows or might write, because they view everything through the lens of what they would do with a hotly anticipated memoir – settle scores, reveal secrets, and wallow in the spotlight.
They are incapable of understanding any other point of view, or that Harry could have anything else to write about other than being royal, because they don’t.
Meghan worked and had a career which is more than can be said for Camilla. Meghan went to University and had a career as an actress as a series regular. Women have earned their own keep
Not to mention Meghan made that oh so gauche mistake of “making enough money to support herself” and not relying on men or her fathers money to support her lazy drinking lifestyle! The gall! The horror!”
Hey, those adventuresses. There are no depths of independence, self-sufficiency, and success to which they will not sink, right? 🙂
Imagine referring to Meghan as a minx in an article where you’re trying to convince people to like and respect an old homewrecking whore.
LOL.
This is what gets to me: “Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as “that minx”
What the heck is this? That’s not even a direct quote. That’s just…making shit up?
“It is believed . . . ” and “I am sure . . . “. Absolutely making shit up as they write.
Camilla also name called her first husband to her then lover Charles, calling him it and a stuffed stoat. She famously called DIana that Ridiculous creature. She has called names. “minx” sounds like a name from Edwardian times. Harry and Meghan were both single when they dated. Camilla was the “other woman” in Harry’s mother’s marriage. No comparison.
I’m in the camp that this is just clumsy KP at work trying to deflect attention, Camilla looks worse here. And why are all these stories about Camilla suddenly popping up? I do believe she’s racist but I don’t think she’s the one who made the skin colour concerns explicitly. HM mentioned that person’s reputation would be destroyed. Camilla’s rep is not pristine even after a decade of PR. KP is scared of Harry’s book and trying to deflect by pushing Camilla below the bus. Not that she’s any less evil.
“Treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class.” only if you’re black and american apparentlym Lying hypocrites, they should be focusing on the pedorapist prince.
And yeah, I had no doubts Camilla is a piece of ‘work’ or a snake for lack or better words. It’s rich hearing about the family not being united from her, lol.
Also sure Meghan doesn’t give a crap about Camilla.
I am so glad Meghan and Harry are away from her. Camlla had nothing to do with bringing up William and Harry.
Stupidly superficial, but I always get annoyed see pictures of Camilla because her skin tone is the same as her hair tone.
“Treating staff badly is an absolute sin among the British upper class.” Is it, now? I would imagine that would include yelling at staff about where the cuddlies go on the bed, wouldn’t it?
I doubt it. The royals ain’t Downton Abbey and the cameras aren’t on.
I remember a recent group of articles about Andrew yelling at his staff. Charles’ and Diana’s housekeeper wrote about Charles’ temper. Yet no “investigations” take place!
It has been reported that Camilla is a vicious gossip. Always had been. The pigeons will come home to roost when Harry’s book comes out. That is what’s bugging Charles. All his carefully constructed rehab of Camilla will blow Clarence House to shreds.
“By life-long experience of witnessing the antics of England’s county set, Camilla will have come to know the self-important types who wreck relationships.”
By . . . witnessing?
T’otter I am cackling. The clean up job these press sycophants are attempting is something to behold.
The DM comments bots are hard at work saying what a “good judge” of character Camilla. I think the negative comments about her get removed. If true, Camilla is worse than I thought her to be. She had nothing to do with raising Will and Harry. Meghan and Harry are lucky to be out of there.
“Minx” was used in those old romance novels, where the hero calls the woman he is pursuing the “little minx.”
Feminists look out for each other and have friendships and are supportive. It seems to me that Camilla is not a feminist because she puts down other women (she called Diana that Ridiculous Creature) and according to this author Bowers also put down Meghan. That is not being a feminist.
So, the upper class need to be nice to servants because they make them work long hours at low pay? Maybe they could try expecting them to work a normal number of hours and pay them well. And of course, all employers should treat their employees well. But I’m glad to know that the upper class know this. Perhaps they can pass the news along to Andrew.