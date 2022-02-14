“The trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest film ‘Nope’ is so good” links

I’ve watched the trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope a dozen times already. [Pajiba]
So many celebrities came out for the LA Super Bowl! [Just Jared]
Jon Stewart lost the plot years ago and it’s so painful. [Gawker]
This person who refuses to take off his shoes? Rude. [Dlisted]
Kevin Costner will produce a documentary series about indigenous peoples around the world… directed by a guy who is not an indigenous person. [LaineyGossip]
A Ukrainian hottie saves a drowning dog. [OMG Blog]
Mary J. Blige killed it before the Super Bowl too. [Go Fug Yourself]
Joe Rogan is a god to young white male idiots. [Towleroad]
This Love After Lockup star’s hair broke my brain. [Starcasm]
Influencers were really trying to do something around the Super Bowl. [Egotastic]
Awkward moments from the Super Bowl. [Buzzfeed]
So basically, Costner is making “Dances with Wolves” into a documentary series?
To be fair he also produced Rapa Nui many years ago so this is not an entirely new interest of his, not saying it’s right or that he’s the right guy for the job but it’s definitely been something he’s dabbled in before…
Man, I’m both excited to watch this movie and also have no idea what the hell is happening in the trailer.
I also had no fucking clue what was going on in the trailer. I do know Peele sucked us in with comedy and now he’s turned into something dark and twisted. I’m really confused.
Everything Jordan Peele creates is instant cinematic history. I was so glad he did the (absolutely brilliant) sequel to Candyman, which until Jordan Peele got involved was possibly the most underrated, under-appreciated sociopolitical horror ever made.
Keke Palmer and Donna Mills, I’m so in.
Stewart is really disappointing. Most problematic celebrities are either people I always found a little sketchy or people who had a bigger emotional affect on people older or younger than me. Stewart, though? He kind of got me through the Bush years, and I expected better from him. I suppose the only good thing is that he voluntarily gave up his platform a long time ago and no longer has a huge influence on public discourse.
The last time he showed up on Colbert’s show on CBS you could tell he was a little taken aback by Stewart’s opinion on recent events.
I lol’d at the title Nope, because that’s what I say when something genuinely scares me, just Nope! When I was at a sight seeing spot a cliff where people were walking right to edge sitting down and swinging their legs over the edge for a selfie I walked away shaking my head saying nope, nope, nope. I thought I said it under my breathe enough for others to not hear but they did and laughed at me. Maybe it’s my age but man doing that is not even a calculated risk, you could easily fall over the edge
The thing is there are many stories of people falling over cliffs while trying to take selfies. It is an absolute legitimate risk and should not be done. You are smart !
I’m the same, no picture is worth the risk! And it’d be so embarrassing to die that way and I love a good selfie.
Yep, I’d die of embarrassment before I hit the ground.
Love a good alien invasion movie, which I’m pretty sure this will be. Can’t wait for this and the new Jurassic World.
I sort of get what Jon Stewart is saying here. Joe Rogan is basically a mass murderer and therefore indefensible, but Stewart isn’t defending Rogan. He’s commenting on the dangers of censorship, pointing out that when he himself was speaking out against the Iraq war, going against mainstream opinions, had corporate media censored/blacklisted him, he would never have been heard. A lot has changed in 20 years and people have way more non-corporate, non-mainstream platforms. Rogan could run his own YouTube channel with no corporate sponsorship, an option Stewart didn’t have in the early 00s, but I’m just saying I thing I get what he’s trying to say. It’s not necessarily awful.
Agree – he’s not endorsing or supporting Rogan at all.
That Gawker article totally missed the mark about the point Stewart is making.
How does Jordan Peele come up with these movie ideas? He is so talented.
Absolutely love Jordan Peele’s work, love the cast, cannot wait for this movie!
I am a sucker for alien movies and I know this will scare the hell out of me, but I won’t be able to resist it!
Sigh, Jon Stewart. Who in this conversation agrees with censorship for merely having an opposing voice? That’s such a weak sauce take.
I’ve been Shyamalan’ed so many times by an awesome trailer and a “meh” movie that I’m automatically suspicious, but Peele hasn’t let me down yet.
Aliens?!
I hope none of the horses die in this movie.
And Steven Yeun!
I was such a fan of Key and Peele’s Obama’s Anger Translator.
I missed the alien aspect of the trailer. I found it very confusing.
Can’t wait- his movies are so good.
I excuse my FIL from taking his shoes off in my house because he has to wear ortho shoes due to a severely injured hip and going barefoot or in slippers would be tremendously uncomfortable for him.
My husband hates being barefoot, so he has indoor-only shoes that NEVER see the outdoors, so he gets a pass as well. Those are the types of situations I can allow for.
You just don’t wanna? Nah. I have slippers for people who are uncomfortable being barefoot, and not everyone wears socks. And, you know, I want to be a good host. So you can be a good guest. Or, not be a guest. 🤷♀️
I don’t know what the hell I just watched
Mary J is a national treasure 💎