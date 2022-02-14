Prince Harry & Princess Eugenie went to the Super Bowl, Meghan stayed home

We should have known that a Super Bowl set in LA would bring out all of the celebrities, but it really did! Everyone was there: Bennifer, LeBron James, Cardi B and Offset, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon and ‘stache, Sean Penn and more. While there didn’t seem to be any camera time on them during the game, certain people did notice two masked VIPs seated quietly at the SoFi Stadium: Prince Harry and his cousin, Princess Eugenie!!
A few things… Eugenie and Harry have always been tight. I would say that Harry has always been especially close to both of the York princesses, but Harry and Eugenie’s cousin-relationship has matured nicely to a solid friendship. Eugenie and Jack are still living at Frogmore Cottage, which was originally rented to the Sussexes. During both of Harry’s visits to the UK last year, he stayed with Eugenie and Jack at Frogmore Cottage.
I think we can safely assume that Eugenie, Jack and baby August are visiting Montecito right now, or maybe it’s just Eugenie and August, who knows. What’s great about this visit is that… the British papers had NO idea. Come on, if they had known Eugenie was in California, they would have been throwing huge tantrums about it for days. My prediction: in the coming days, we’ll hear about how Wise Prince Charles “sent” Keen Peacemaker Eugenie to California to soften up Harry.
I also love that Harry & Eugenie were two of the few celebrities who kept their masks on for the game. Most celebrities didn’t. Also love how peaceful and relaxed Harry & Eugenie seemed. They were enjoying the game and the Halftime Show.
I loved seeing Eugenie with H because it just proved that if the rest of those vipers actually cared to see H, M and the babies like they claim to it’s as easy as hopping on a plane and going.
I love to see the public support Princess Eugenie shows towards Harry and Meghan and their family. What I am sure and sad about is how the royal rota and the Royal Family will descend upon Eugenie like vultures in the coming days. They will surely punish her for this public display of support and friendship. These people want everyone to be anti-Sussexes. Crazy and unfair .
@Marivic Olleb … Unfortunately, it has already started digging at ‘privacy-obsessed’ Harry and his cousin Eugenie, ‘whose father is fighting a civil case for ‘R’. It seems Eugenie’s punishment by the British press will be guilt by association–to both Harry and her father.
I felt that when you said they would punish her for supporting Harry. It’s so true and so messed up.
The BM is just mad that the Burger King and the Side of Fries have no ties to Montecito and they can’t get leaks from Eugenie. The rags were played once again and had to find out with the rest of the world what H&M were up to. I’m sure Chuckles is mad as well because he so kindly “offered up his home” to H&M and all he got was radio silence from the Sussexes. Harry’s outing with Eugenie is being reported everywhere, even the Middle East, so I’m sure some bitching about being overshadowed will be next.
JT, let’s hope that Cowmilla choked on the news of Eugenie’s visit!! Serves that gin-soaked conniving “minx” and her former side piece, now husband, as well!!
@Yvette: Guilty of what by association with Prince Harry?
@Yvette – oh I think Eugenie has been handling the whole Andrew and Sussex situation like a pro and she feels no guilt by association. She’s simply ignoring it all, keeping her head down, flying under the radar and enjoying her new baby. That she evaded detection coming to visit Harry and Meghan is such a poke in the eye to the British tabloids.
@Debbie, who asked: “Guilty of what by association with Prince Harry?”
Of being aligned with all his dastardly deeds. You know, the fantastical things they constantly write about him–disrespecting Queen, future King, and Country whenever he opens his mouth; throwing his father and brother under a bus; being whiny; planning to ruin the Queen’s jubbly, being petulant and demanding; plotting to bring down the House of Windsor with his memoir; and living in a 14 million dollar home. 🙂
@Yvette–with _14_ bathrooms, the villian!! 🙂
Its nice to see people with influence modelling good pandemic behavior!
Truly – and both of them with very young children at home that they’re protecting, as well. We should all still be masking in crowds.
Husband and I are both triple-vaxxed, wear masks religiously, and he still managed to come down with Covid two weeks ago. It’s still going around peeps, stay vigilant and keep respecting other people by masking.
I loved what a solid show of support it was. Those nutbags over there want him isolated and cut off from everyone and everything related to the RF, and this is proof that he still has some alleys. It’s hilarious watching people lose their minds over two cousins visiting and catching a football game. And you just know that Kate is going to wish so badly that she could pump Eugenie for all the Montecito tea. “Tell me Eugenie, did you get a look in Meg’s closet? What kind of furniture does she have? What type of stove does she have in her kitchen? I must know!!”
I expect to hear a “leak” from KP about how Keen wants to go over to Montecito when the Lamebridges go over for Keenshot. Alternatively, we’ll hear how Keen has been desperate to go and see H&M to rebuild the family but mean old Meghan ‘rebuffed’ her.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the peacemaker narrative starts up again, with the Cambridges, or maybe just Kate, wanting to go to Montecito. Kate would recognize the PR gold she would get if they headed out there. Eugenie is getting a lot of attention right now, and I bet the rest of the royals are watching.
Oh, L84Tea, you’ve killed me. “What type of stove does she have in her kitchen?” Lol forever.
You KNOW she’s dying to know!! 😀
@ L84Tea, I loved, loved, loved your comment!!! “Yes, now Eugenie, what clothes and jewelry does she have, did you take pictures to share with me?” “I MUST know EVERYTHING right now!!!!” “What about her skincare?” “Her bra sizes and brand?” “What does Meghan cook on….come on, you MUST tell me everything!!!”
“DID YOU COUNT THE BATHROOMS?!”
I am glad it was Harry and a family member. If Meghan was there they would have made a million headlines of how hollywood she is and dragged Harry there to network.
@Noki, my thoughts exactly. They looked like a class act last night.
Exactly. They were the epitome of unproblematic. Literally just vibin and not bothering anyone.
They’ll drag m and H anyway. Glad E was there!
Weirdly when I post from desktop or WiFi nothing’s ever posted. Ip blocked I guess. But phone not on WiFi is fine. Either I’m a dreadful person or not, hey? Ip blocking seems extreme
Noki, I’m glad for your comment; I was disappointed Meghan didn’t come, but this made me happy again! I LOVED seeing Harry & his cousin out! 🙂
Me too!!!
Let’s face it, it just proves that anyone on the Island of Salty Petty and Jealousy could easily visit IF they wanted to! Though I am certain that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t want Chaz and Cowmilla to visit with their blatant flouting of masking and social distancing as we have seen repeatedly!
I mean, half of Hollywood was there. But note to the Brits, the Super Bowl is nearly as American a holiday as the 4th of July. I don’t care much about the sport, but I’ve been to tons of super bowl parties in my life that were only slightly about the game. Most Americans would take VIP tix to the super bowl given the chance, even if just to watch the half time show and say you were there.
I was chuckling to myself all morning thinking about this, no announcements just popped up where they least expected them. it was so cool.
I know she is going to get a lot of backlash for this, but it was great to see i love this for them.
Good for them. This little outing has thrown a lot of spanners in a lot of narratives. Watch out for the Keens being seen with the Middleclass family plus Zara and her thuggish hubby at the next Rugby match.
As for them wearing masks, they all have small kids, and Eugenie lost an in law to Covid complications.
That’s right!! Her FIL, right?
As for Eugenie visiting Harry and Meghan, I think it’s wonderful that they have such a close relationship which has held steadfast. Though I do feel bad for the backlash that Eugenie, and her beautiful family, will endure by the bottom feeders due to her visit. Harry has proven that he is extremely committed and preserves his relationships with his family members, that warrant his devotion and respect. I was touched that he invited his Aunts to his wedding as he clearly respects and loves his family, especially his Mums side, which we can’t say the same with Bitter Brother. Though, I doubt they would give him the time of day after his horrendous, and gaslighting comments with regards to his Mum.
As for their mask wearing, I wish everyone would take heed as we will never be free from the coronavirus UNLESS we all wear our masks and vaccinate!!
@BothSidesNow, same. I thought it was really nice that Harry included his Spencer relatives so prominently in the photos from Archie’s christening. And tbh, it only made it stand out more how much W&K had been excluding them all along. (William likes to go on and on about his mother and her memory and legacy, yet her siblings are always conspicuously missing from all of William’s milestone live events?)
Eugenie must know by now what she’ll face for remaining loyal to Harry, but she doesn’t seem to have let it deter her, and I love her for it. It’s awful to know immediately upon seeing the photos of her and Harry at the game that they’d find some way to trash her, but if that was going to scare her off, it would have already. She’s made her loyalty to the Sussexes clear (:
My favorite part of this is that Eugenie told NO ONE in that family where she was going. We would’ve had a million leaks if she had.
Absolutely. I’m not sure they know what’s going on the pitch (I don’t understand it either lol) but eh it’s nice to see them together.
When Harry was in military he spent time in the US training on helicopters, there are of pictures of the US Army teaching him football, so yes he understands American football.
Plus Meghan can gave him a refresher course, she was at a Super Bowl with Serena Williams in Miami.
It’s a ‘field’ Alexandria! And to me, in these photos, they look kinda bored, which could also be not really understanding the game. Then again, there’s a lot of downtime in a football game.
Hahah told u I don’t know what’s going on…
@BeanieBean I came to say something similar: Of course they look relaxed, when you grow up watching rugby American Football can be boring. Or maybe they look bored in comparison to the rest because they didn’t choose a team so for them it was the same.
Or maybe it’s a photo that shows a seconds worth of the game when anything could have been going on including a time out or slow segment.
I would love to see some reaction videos of the game from Harry
Is charles taking notes? Because THIS is what you do when you desperately want to see someone.
Charles is probably so furious at so many different things right now that he can barely remember his own name, lol.
Eugenie flies to California in last ditch attempt to convince Meghan Markle to give shock deposition that will exonerate her sex pest father Prince Andrew as trial looms. Sigh. You know it’s coming.
Anyway, nice to see Harry out and about and that Eugenie is not scared of Prince Incandescent’s revenge. Will the Oscars be next? I’m crossing my fingers that H&M are asked to present and they do it.
How do you figure MM would have any bearing whatsoever in the pending trial of the pedo prince? From his crimes of 20 years ago, at that? This is entirely non-sensical.
Also, theoretically, it is not Eugenie’s responsibility to try to clean up her father’s alleged crimes. She should not be saddled with that.
@NotSoSocial: Harper was being sarcastic..
@NotSoSocial that’s clearly not what @Harper thinks, she’s mocking the BM. The rags are already going with a few different versions of the reasons they’re sure Eugenie is there; one I just saw was that Eugenie was “sent” by Charles to “convince” Harry not to trash Cammy in his memoir.
They absolutely CANNOT HANDLE the fact that Eugenie genuinely likes Harry and Meghan and has remained friendly with them both. It drives them batsh!t insane that a member of the BRF would jet out to Montecito and none of them knew about it until the Super Bowl aired— and that there will be no leaks from Eugenie after she returns home.
Eugenie has been consistent all along in her support for the Sussexes and I love it. I really think she’s the one decent member of that family (aside from Harry, obvs!).
@Lorelei. Apologies, I read @NotSoSocial’s reply to @Harper as disagreeing with what she thought was @Harper sincerely believing Megan had anything to do with Andrew’s issue.
Guess I should have said that I was predicting a future ridiculous headline/article spewed out by the rota to turn something nice into something scandalous and stupid. Thanks, @ncboudicca and @lorelei for doing the work of explaining my comment.
It says. LOT that Eugenie and her family are the only members of the royal family who not only bothered to visit as well as publicly support Harry.
She must know that The Firm and the British media will make her pay somehow. These people are that petty and crazy. Which makes me wonder if she and Jack are about to dip on the whole scene too. Maybe she knows she’ll be financially set when the Queen dies. Like maybe the Queen established a trust fund for her and Beatrice when she was a child. I mean, her Dad is the Queen’s favorite.
Also, isn’t the lease up on Frogmore house next month? If Harry’s lease is over, then he can no longer sublet to Eugenie and Jack. And between Charles and William, they would have no qualms kicking her out for siding with Harry.
Is Eugenie making a break for it?
It would be grand when the lease is up next month, if Eugenie and family pack up and move to California.
I would scream. LMFAOOOOO.
Maybe Eugenie is here house-hunting? She and Jack might have the same concerns that their son be raised as far from the royals as possible.
That would be the dagger in the heart to the brf. I’d revel in it.
That would be THE BEST. (Didn’t Eugenie live in NYC for a while, or am I mistaking her for Beatrice?)
In any case, I would not be at all surprised if Eugenie did in fact move to CA soon. She could still see her mother and sister as much as she wanted (Fergie would be there constantly, lol), and she would be out of that nest of vipers. It doesn’t seem as if the York sisters spend any time with the Cambridges or their children anyway, and I don’t think either Eugenie or Beatrice trust Kate as far as they could throw her. Clearly Eugenie does trust the Sussexes completely, and vice versa.
Eugenie’s children could grow up knowing Archie and Lilibet, and she could live secure in the fact that *zero* leaks would ever be coming out of Montecito. Plus, sad as it might be for her, she’d be able to distance herself from her father and his mess, if only for the sake of her children. Jack’s job can be done from anywhere, and the Sussexes already have Archewell Audio all set up, so I’m sure they’d be happy to share their studio or whatever with Eugenie for her podcast.
Even if Eugenie and Jack don’t fully pick up and move to the US, I wouldn’t be surprised if they got a beach cottage not far from Harry or Meghan or something like that…a “second home” that they could spend as much time as they wanted in. My guess is that Eugenie likely got plenty of money when Philip passed, and will receive even more from her grandmother, so they’ll have options.
I’m getting ahead of myself but I really hope this happens!! It’s going to be a lot harder for the BM to go hard on the idea of the Sussexes being total outcasts when Eugenie is making public appearances like this. And they need to be careful what they say about the daughter of Mummy’s favorite child…wouldn’t want to “disrespect her Majesty,” lmao.
I like that scenario, Lorelei, hopefully Eugenie will hop on board with that.
I think Eugenie sees the writing on the wall that when the Queen dies, Andrew and his family will be even further sidelined by Charles. She’s also probably well aware what huge snakes Charles and William are, and is focused maintaining relationships with the remaining family members who aren’t huge backstabbers.
and note that Zara is not usually one Eugenie usually hangs out with, so I am putting Zara on the backstabber list.
I think Eugenie’s seen it all along unlike her mother and father who pushed the ‘blood princess’ and working royals thing for years.
I agree with this thought. Her uncle Chuck is a drag and though she loves him, she has to be disappointed in her father and what he’s done. I don’t think she gets along with KKKate because that woman is jealous of any woman who she isn’t related to, and even then…
Eugenie worked for Hauser & Wirth in London so maybe she work with them again since they have an L.A. office as well. Just spit balling but I think it would be wise for her and her sweet little family to escape Salt Island while they can.
Is Jack’s mom still alive? They might not want to leave her so soon after losing her husband? I am not at all familiar with Jack’s family situation, are there siblings?
Yes, may god or karma or whatever she believes in bless Eugenie. She’s a real one!
She’s made it clear from the start of Sussexit that one’s going to stop her from loving and supporting her cousin.
She knows punishment is coming and maybe she and Jack counted their ££, decided that they have enough to live well and will eventually live outside of royal bubble. If I were Eugenie I would do that. Charles’ reign is coming and he will take anything he can from her anyway and BRF will implode sooner or later.
I personally feels that Jack can’t stand the royal family. They made them wait to do August’s Christening knowing Jack’s father was ill and they ended up having it after he passed away. Plus they were trying to set him up saying he was on a boat with some girls….
Makes you wonder if this is E’s first trip to CA and who else has been to visit.
I think we can guarantee that neither Covid-spreading Chuck and Cams or the copycatting Cambridges have been to visit or it would have been leaked all over the BM through rota-rats exclusives.
True. No one in The Firm but I’m sure some of Harry’s old friends, Spencer cousins and maybe some lesser Windsor cousins that no one pays attention to.
Exactly. This is the first time she’s been spotted publicly, but maybe she has been before.
A certain keen got overshadowed yet again. This is the best!
+1000000000000 !!
There goes another narrative out the tabloid window.
Seeing them enjoying the super bowl was too cute. LOVE how Eugenie (and maybe Jack?) wanted to visit their cousins in sunny California. We love a congratulator, not a hater. Eugenie’s been the only relative of the royals to consistently show support (and not afraid of traveling since she ventured to Canada to hang when Harry and Meghan were still dating).
I wonder if Eugenie and Jack are thinking about making a break for the states too? I can’t imagine things have been too easy on Eugenie with her father being a whole ass pedo and her trying to live outside of that dark shadow.
It would be nice, but unless it is a great job opportunity for Jack, I don’t think it is very probable. both sets of grandparents are in the UK, and actually, Jack’s father already passed from Covid, and I think Sarah will appreciate their daughters support with all the legal and financial problems Andrew and herself brought upon themselves . I think they will stay longer while they form their family. Who knows what will happen next, but I really don’t see Eugenie ditching their state protected home opportunities, much less if the queen has not passed.
You mean Freeloader will try and free the girls of some of their inheritance from TQ at some point, as she did once before (TQM’s trust). You *know* that is coming down the pike.
This was really lovely to see. I am so glad that Harry’s got a cousin who’s very publicly supportive. And yes I know the bar is in hell but I have always liked/appreciated Eugenie’s very public support of not just Harry but Meghan too. From pretty much day 1 it seems, she has been supportive of them both and it’s nice. Especially when you consider what H&M had in terms of other family support i.e nothing.
Well Meg an Eugenie were friends before Meg started dating Harry, so it makes sense that Eugenie would support Meghan as well. Was there ever an explanation of how Meghan an Eugenie knew each other? For some reason their friendship fascinates me.
Mutual friends with Misha Nonoo who likely also introduced Meghan to Harry
maybe Eugenie introduced them?
I didn’t know that both Eug and Meg knew Misha. Meghan is so connected. I mean she was already friends with royalty prior to meeting Harry and she didn’t have barge her way into his circle. She was already there.
Eugenie used to work for Misha’s ex-husband who owns an auction house (he’s now engaged to to Sharapova). Weirdly he also looks (to me) exactly like Edo, Beatrice’s husband.
She also lived in New York for a few years and the public did not care at all.
They don’t like to emphasize the fact that Meghan was already friendly with Eugenie, because it doesn’t fit their whole “Meghan is a scheming social climber!” narrative. If all Meghan wanted was to snag a prince (🙄), she could have asked Eugenie to set her up with Harry way earlier than they eventually met.
It was probably photographer Misan Harriman who introduced Meghan to Misha Nonoo. He made the beautiful black and white Valentine photo’s of pregnant Meghan, Harry and Archie in their Montecito garden in February 2021.
This a quote from his artcle about the photoshoot: “Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played.”
Source: https://www.today.com/today/amp/tdna208978
Eugenie introduced Cressida Bonas (second official girlfriend) to Harry.
Some people on Twitter have already started trying to say Eugenie was sent as a mediator for the family. ::massive eye roll::
I’ve got cousins I would go to war for. If they called, I’d bring a shovel. It would be sweet if that were their relationship too.
I hope Harry and Eugenie enjoyed the game and the halftime show.
Hope they enjoyed the game. Everybody was there & the game & half time show seemed like it was great. The Fail already got their dig in with a headline about how Eugenie’s father has been accused of rape. First time I’d seen the British media name it as rape as opposed to ‘sex scandal’ etc so you know they are pissed. Royal fans are being mean about Eugenie too. Such a turnaround from the days they were cheering Eugenie’s ‘real royal wedding’, & that she got the tiara they claimed Meghan wanted etc.
I wonder how the royal sources who know all about bird smells & water shortages in montecito missed this visit. Shows again how little royal insiders know about what’s going on in H&M’s life.
Interesting how Eugenie is showing people like Charles that planes work both ways If you really want to meet Harry’s children.
Watch out for nasty stories towards Eugenie or Jack. Or for the media to suddenly have all the tea on this cousins’ meet up and claim how Eugenie’s trying to stop Harry from slandering various royals in his book or stop Meghan from testifying against Andrew. Think we’ll see William & Kate seen out with a royal cousin or two again soon.
Oh I remember when monarchists were going “pOoR eUgEnIe that evil Meghan overshadowed her wedding and August’s birth sob sob” even though August was like a week old when H&M announced the pregnancy and whatever happened or didn’t happen at E&J’s wedding, Eugenie is very clearly over it.
*I don’t want to start an argument on E&J’s wedding and Meghan’s pregnancy.
That’s what gets me @abritguest. The fact that they used the word rape in this headline with Eugenie when normally they just write sex scandal. Will they continue to use that word when writing about Andrew? I think they should’ve been using that word all along but to use it here and not other places is just malicious.
So, basically the BM downplays the seriousness of Andrew’s case when it comes to reporting on his story. However, by using the word “rape” in a story about his daughter Eugenie and Prince Harry at a sports event, the BM is hitting harder at Eugenie than they hit at Andrew himself. That is some journalistic ethic.
Seriously? They finally used the word “rape,” solely because of anger toward Eugenie? Journalistic “ethics” are absolutely nonexistent in Britain.
TBH if I were Eugenie (or Jack), I would be most worried about phone hacking at this point. The BM has already proven that they never learn anything and will repeat the same disgusting behavior over and over again. And they are BEYOND desperate for any scrap of intel on the Sussexes. I hope Eugenie has a bunch of burner phones she switches back and forth from to thwart any attempt at hacking her (Harry and Meghan, too, for that matter).
Eugenie seems like a very strong and loyal person, but if the press is going to play *that* dirty that her father starts putting pressure on her to distance herself from Harry…IDK. I don’t envy her, and I hope she holds her ground. Disgusting that this is what she gets for merely maintaining a relationship with her cousin.
@ABritGuest, this shows once again that the royalists’ true motivation is not a love of the monarchy, but pure racist hatred of Meghan for infiltrating their lily-white monarchy. A large percentage of “Catherine fans” are not fans of Kate at all, and in fact were some of her loudest detractors until the moment Meghan came on the scene.
And they were so defensive of Eugenie from the tiaragate nonsense to the “Meghan purposely overshadowed Eugenie’s wedding with her pregnancy announcement!” bullsh!t — yet here they are, all turning on Eugenie overnight as soon as they learn she’s visiting The Black Duchess. She’s made it clear that she’s Team Sussex, so all of a sudden, nothing else matters. It’s so transparent; this all stems from pure, unfettered racism.
I just love to see Harry having the freedom he always wanted.
It makes so much sense that Jack has been offered a position in California with his current employer. Is Eugenie house hunting? The Frogmore lease is soon up so maybe they will jump before they are pushed out.
lol so the british tabloids had “intel” on foul smells around montecito but didn’t have a clue eugenie has been in california this whole time lmfao these people are clowns
I hope Harry and Meghan are helping Jack and Eugenie get work here in the US so they can get the hell off of Isla de Saltine. It would be just wild if another royal couple defected.
@Izzy, from your lips to gods ears!
@Izzy Isla de Saltine LOL!
Eugenie has already worked in NYC with Paddle8. Diageo, which now owns Casamigos (Jack’s boss?) has some offices in NYC. If they wanted jobs back in the US, they could have them without assistance.
What a nice surprise to see them at the game. Hope they had a good catch up and play date with the kiddos. Wonder if Jack came for work – his company had a Super Bowl party over the weekend in LA – and Eugene and maybe August came to visit her cousins.
Ah! That could explain the visit. Might as well hang with Harry and Meghan too while they’re in town.
I wonder if they were sitting in the Casamiga’s suite/box. Surprised BM don’t even know that yet
The Fail are laughable headlining this, throwing shade at the state of their marriage because Meg stayed home?! Yes Cbers they sat quietly and were masked not pulling focus from anyone but if Meghan had been sat alongside the Fail would have been in uproar about Showbizziness of it all! Still it is lovely that Harry has a loyal cousin and their kids will know each other.
They’re so full of sh!t, lol. Have there been any, “WHERE’S JACK?” headlines? Didn’t think so. They’re so pathetic that it’s actually kind of funny to watch at this point.
And I loved how Harry and Eugenie were seemingly the only celebrities wearing masks. One less thing to be able to hypocritically attack them for, especially coming on the heels of Camilla’s gross behavior last week.
Doesn’t Jack’s job involve some amount of hobnobbing with celebrities? It actually makes sense that he might want to be based in the Los Angeles area, at least part of the time. Both Eugenie’s and Jack’s families have the resources to visit as frequently as they want.
Also they referred to it as “a developing story.” How is it “developing?!” It’s just two cousins hanging out together. I actually hung out with my cousin last night too so this was extra funny to me.
Actually, now that I think about it, maybe “developing” really means “inventing a story to smear the Sussexes and any of their allies.”
@Roxy Lady, LMFAO, they’re seriously calling it a “developing story?” I totally missed that! That’s great. Two cousins went to the game together, the end. You’re exactly right that anything that “develops” next is their own bullsh!t that they’re workshopping as we type.
Harry looks so good here and I’m honestly happy he still has Eugenie. We all know how horrific his paternal relatives have been to him and Meghan but it’s very hard to cut off an entire side of your family especially when you’ve already lost your mother and most of her side of the family is shady af too, so it’s nice that he has at least one person in that family that hasn’t stabbed him in the back yet and knows how to be discreet.
Because it really is amazing that Eugenie (and presumably Jack and their son August) flew to California and might’ve even celebrated August’s birthday there and literally no one knew. I imagine that’s probably pissed some people off on the island but Eugenie’s made it clear the last year that she doesn’t seem to care that much about how she gets attacked every time she shows that she is still close with Harry and Meghan so she’ll be fine;(especially with her rich California based cousin in her corner).
I really love that Harry and Eugenie are there for each other and their families. What a nice to see the cousins hanging out together Stateside. I feel for Eugenie though because the British “press” will probably go in on both her and Jack now. You know that the racist Cambridge “fans” will be all over them.
I think Eugenie is going to move countries with her family after the Queen dies, Beatrice has wrongly aligned herself with the Cambridges in exchange for invites to palace parties and events, but she can be thrown under the bus and her daughter used as a scapegoat to cover for the Camb kids in future. Eugenie has seen this and she is rightfully trying to get out of dodge.
@Emma, Beatrice has aligned herself with the Cambridges? How so? I’m not being snarky, I just didn’t think either of the York sisters had much to do with them, and only really even saw them at events at which the entire family is present.
The only cousins (besides the Middletons) that Bill & Cathy and their kids ever seem to be seen (or, at least, photographed) socializing with are Zara and her kids. Beatrice has always seemed to me to stick to hanging out with her sister and mother? But I could definitely be wrong/have missed something.
I think you are right. B&E are close and there were early on stories of K mean-girling them. I doubt they trust her.
I will admit to fantasizing about H&M having a SB party and what kind of snacks that M would make but this is even better! I’m loving the thought of Eugenie joining Harry at the game while Jack and August hang at the house with Meghan, Archie and Lili snacking, playing, napping and watching the game.
I have a premonition. The way harry been hiding meghan since early this year. Meghan might be pregnant.. again.
I highly doubt it. She could just not want to go and wanted Eugenie and Harry to spend some time together and gave her ticket to Eugenie. Every time Meghan isn’t seen, she is assumed to be pregnant.
Well, TBH, she usually has been 😉
Lili is still very young. Even with help, Meg has limited energy and if she’s breastfeeding she probably doesn’t sleep a lot too. Count in her projects and she probably has no spare energy or time for unnecessary outings.
Harry isn’t “hiding” Meghan, that’s a pretty misogynistic thing to say. Furthermore, they’ve both said only 2 kids. She’s had 3 pregnancies, one ending tragically, so I doubt as an over 40 woman with a busy career she’d have a 4th.
Harry is not bidding Meghan. If she wanted to be there she would have been. My bet is that Meghan is about to make a solo appearance somewhere big.
I think Meghan is at home with Doria cooking up a storm of food for their royal house guests. And maybe for a christening.
Glad to see Harry catching up with Eugenie. The BM caught napping on this one; it was too busy checking for smells around Monteceito. The Brooksbanks may be staying at Monteceito, filling in what is going on with the queen. Another possibility is Eugenie is in town for Lili’s christening and she’s the godmother.
I think you cracked it. Christening has happened and E is a godmother.
The christening theory is good one. There hasn’t been any word if H&M had one and it would be very easy for them to do the christening on the low. The Super Bowl showing would be cover, especially if they had others flying in for it.
Ooooh!!!! I didn’t think about that! I could see Eugenie and Jack being picked to be god parents!
I like that idea too! Even better imo if they did a zoom christening with the Queen as well (and no one else) and the BM has no idea. They’d lose what’s left of their minds. 😂
This is proof that planes go in both directions and if you want to see Harry and his family, get on a plane and make it happen. It’s clearly not safe for him to go to you but you can always go to him. Take note Chuckles.
Eugenie has seen the writing on the wall. Why should she care about pleasing Charles or the rest of the royal family? I love that these two found they can trust each other in the Windsor vipers’ nest.
Maybe M is hanging with her family too or she’s like me and doesn’t like football. Or maybe she’s got a new project about to drop.
I can totally see her and her family moving to California after the old lady dies. What’s left for her once Charles takes the throne? Nothing.
Her parents whom she loves no matter what. Her sister, her BIL, her new niece. All of her other cousins. Her career. Jack’s family. The majority of her friend group. Leaving the UK would mean leaving behind a lot of things that matter to Eugenie.
@ Nota Thank you for pointing this out. I feel the same way we people question why Harry wants to go back too. He has family on the Spencer and Windsor side that I’m sure he still gets along with, friends from the Army and all his charity initiatives, and basically from growing up in a country until his late 30’s. Also, I’m sure he has plenty of good memories of places he went with his mother, restaurants he loves, museums, national parks and other cultural aspects of being in the UK. Those 5 or 6 people he has issue with in the line of succession aren’t the only people he knows, or reasons he would want to come back, just like they would be the reason Eugenie wants to stay.
But that is the case for all immigrants. We all leave people we love behind when we move. Personally, I think it would be smart for Eugenie to get out now, for some of the same reasons it was smart for Harry to leave now. While Liz is alive, and the BM believe there is a scintilla of a chance for Harry to return, there is some protection. But once Liz is gone and the BM and the royals realize Harry will not be coming back, there will be a need for a new scapegoat. The obvious choices are the York girls. Better to leave now and establish yourself in a new country before they have the chance to destroy your reputation. Better to go while your child is young enough not to have an attachment to the place you’re leaving, and while there’s a chance to establish a close cousinship with Harry’s kids in California. And if Beatrice decides she must go down the road, it will be easier if Eugenie is already established.
@TeeCee, ITA with everything you said. @Nota I don’t think anyone is disputing that Eugenie has loved ones in the UK, but both she and Jack have the resources to go back to visit as often as they want to, and have families and friends with the same resources to visit frequently — we’re not talking about regular people here. Plus, so much has moved online because of Covid that it’s almost irrelevant where one is based (unless they blatantly flout the rules like C&C and the Cambridges). As it is now, a lot of Eugenie’s contact with Beatrice has probably been over FaceTime since they both had newborns during the pandemic. I have no doubt that even if she did move, she would still see her mother and sister regularly. She probably wouldn’t be able to get rid of Fergie, lol. And AFAIK, both Jack’s employer and Eugenie’s (if she’s still working? Not sure) have offices in the US, and Eugenie’s lived in NY before.
Obviously none of us know what will happen, but I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that Eugenie and Jack would want to get away from the heart of the drama in the UK and put some distance between them, and Andrew’s mess, and whatever Charles has planned for the Yorks once he’s crowned King. They might want to make their move NOW, just like Harry and Meghan, so that they’re all settled by the time Elizabeth passes and all hell breaks lose in the UK. But who knows.
The Cantbridge are losing their shit over this. LOL. Especially for Kate. They know Meghan is the modern female royal. The cool one. And every time Eugenia associates with the Sussexes, she looks cool and modern too. Kate looks more and more like a stale fuddy duddy stuck over in dreary England. I love how pissed they are over this.
Eugenie is getting sooo much attention for this, I just know Kate is probably as incandescent as Will. There is nothing but praise for Eugenie in all of the articles, except the BM of course, and most have been mentioning Harry’s close relationship with his cousin. I just want Eugenie to instagram the hell out of this trip. I’m talking peaceful under a tree, at the beach, getting tacos. Disneyland. They better go to Disneyland together.
You’re right, Eugenie is getting so much attention for this, which makes sense. This is literally the first example of a member of the RF visiting Cali to see Harry.
Everyone seems to have forgotten about Kate reading a book. The news was all about Harry .
When Charles kicks them all to the curb, I wouldn’t be surprised if Eugenie and family end up in the US.
Charles has already made it clear that the York girls are on their own. E. doesn’t need Charles.
London is a truly fabulous city and I’ve wanted to live there most of my life, but I can think of a zillion reasons why the York sisters would be happier in the U.S., living an LA-NYC bicoastal life, as the truly blessed do.
I think that Jack being in California for work is a very plausible reason for the Brooksbanks to be in California, and a great opportunity to visit Harry and Meghan. It’s so nice to see Harry enjoying time with at least one member of his family.
I love that this caught everyone by surprise! My prediction? The others will show up to more sporting events, Kate suddenly attending multiple rugby matches (if there’s any). I know William does support Aston Villa regularly, but it won’t be the same from now.
Laineygossip is speculating that Eugenie is in town for Lili’s christening, I like this thought ❤️❤️
I’m still going with the Jack is in town for Casa Amigos, but if it is for the christening as well, I hope she brought the christening gown for Lili Di.
I have to say, Meghan hostage husband looks damm happy and good
It was cool they were there. No one had any idea Eugenie was in the US. Harry looked really good, I liked what he was wearing. I’m glad they were wearing masks , not only for health, but people couldn’t really see their expression or try to lip- read what they said. Harry went to the Rams locker room afterwards. I miss seeing Meghan but hope they all got to party afterwards. It’s amazing how much the Salt Isle haters are losing it. Harry’s not a hermit, but they’re really upset that they had no clue Eugenie would be hanging with her cousin, and they can’t wrap their head around the fact that Meghan wouldn’t want to be photographed at the Super Bowl. Was an amazing half- time show.
Maybe just maybe Meghan and Jack sat somewhere else in the stadium so the focus would be of Harry sitting with Eugenie
I hope they had many happy hours watching August getting to know his cousins.
Please don’t hate on me for saying this. I adore Harry and I *want* this to be a picture of Harry, but to me it looks like a man with slightly thicker hair and brown eyes. Has an official source confirmed that this is Harry? I mean, who knows. Pictures are weird, his hair might be thicker for reasons and eye color is notoriously hard to detect in low def images, but scrolling back and forth between the pics with and without a mask, I really wouldn’t have guessed that was Harry in the mask. It does look like Eugenie, though. (And I barely recognized a friend in a mask the other day, so this is not my strong suit).
There are other pictures online that he took with people backstage (one of whom was the woman who sung the national anthem) and she said it was him. (You can also more easily tell it’s him in those pics, he’s got that pre-sunburn British pinkness.)
Thanks for that. I did a google search for “prince harry at super bowl” and there are pics that look a lot more like him. His hair doesn’t look thicker in the higher res images, but he’s wearing the same outfit as in the grainy pics.
The picture that’s taken from the front is definitely Harry, his hair is redder than in the next photo taken from the side. I can also tell that it’s him from his eyes.
I really hope it’s for Lili’s christening and the Raglands are there and a Spencer or two. The chistening shuts off the crap that the Markles spew that Meghan cut off family.