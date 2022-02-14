Dr. Dre, Snoop, Kendrick, Mary J. Blige & Eminem did a great Halftime Show, right?

Embed from Getty Images

The sound quality was somewhat poor and the staging was somewhat blah, but the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year was one of the best ones I’ve ever seen? It felt so organic, like all of the artists knew each other, liked each other and coordinated well with each other. That’s rarely the case, as the NFL tends to throw wildly different artists together for the Halftime Show as some kind of stunt. For this year’s show, we got Dr. Dre and Snoop, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick, Snoop and Dre are all from LA/Compton/Inglewood. 50 Cent and Eminem are close to Dre, who produced the show. And Mary… I think they just wanted Mary, and she killed it. She was one of the best parts, singing a medley of “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.” (The NFL is being tricky with the embed, so if you can’t see this video, go here to YouTube).

There was a lot of conversation on Twitter about how this was the most “Gen X” Halftime Show ever. I did have a moment where I was like… wow, Mary is singing stuff from a 2001 album. Eminem did “Lose Yourself,” the Oscar-winning song from the 2002 film 8 Mile. Snoop is 50 years old! So yeah… it was pretty Gen X! Kendrick kind of evened it out a bit – he’s a Millennial, but Gen Xers love him, so IDK.

You know who didn’t love this Halftime Show? Red states and Republicans! The amount of complaining because the Halftime show was full of “rappers” and (gasp) Black folks was really something. There were conservative commentators full-on weeping that Eminem was the only white artist (and Em was arguably the most openly liberal artist on the show). Not only that, the NFL tried to tell all of these Halftime artists that they could not make any reference to Colin Kaepernick or social justice or kneeling, and then EMINEM was the one who kneeled on stage.

That halftime show was so Black red states will have legislation to ban it by tomorrow morning. — Covie (@covie_93) February 14, 2022

Reportedly the NFL nixed Dre saying “still don’t love the police” and Eminem kneeling but both things happened — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 14, 2022

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images