Prince Charles stands ‘in solidarity’ with Ukrainians ‘resisting brutal aggression’

February 24th was the first full day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That same day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on their Archewell site, saying that they and the Archewell team stand with Ukraine against Russia’s breach of international law. A simple statement which was widely mocked by Salt Islanders and royal commentators. Harry and Meghan were called “breathtakingly arrogant” and of course there were mentions of how the Sussexes lived in a $14 million Montecito mansion with 85 bathrooms, so how dare they speak about Ukraine. Two days later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a statement – a tweet, actually – recalling how they met President Zelensky and how they too stand with Ukraine. The reaction from the British media was remarkably different, of course.

While I think it’s useful to point out that the media reactions were different between the two couples, I wish more people would talk about how slow the British royal family has been to simply offer a word of support? Like, Will and Kate only tweeted when it was more politically safe for them to do so. It’s the same way with Prince Charles – he waited until March 1st (Tuesday) to make his first statement about Ukraine and Russia:

Prince Charles is denouncing Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Charles, 73, spoke out during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day on Tuesday, condemning the devastating invasion ordered by Russian President Vladmir Putin. The royal and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are visiting the seaside town for a council meeting to confer its status as a city. The Freedom of the City will also be presented to the widow of Sir David Amess, who was killed in a terrorist attack outside of his constituency surgery in October 2021. Prince Charles described Amess’ murder as “an attack on democracy,” before touching on the tragedy currently unfolding elsewhere in Europe. “What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself,” the prince said. “We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.” Charles’ comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement on the invasion on Feb. 24.

The absolute correct sentiment… six days into the Russian invasion. It’s not like anyone expects Charles, William, Camilla or Kate to actually DO anything about Ukraine or Russia. No one is expecting any of them to come up with a peace plan by the end of business. They were simply hesitant to offer even lukewarm, vague, verbal “support” in a timely manner. Which makes it even more notable that Harry and Meghan made their statement on Day 1 of the invasion. They made the rest of the Windsor clan look like followers.

