Prince Charles stands ‘in solidarity’ with Ukrainians ‘resisting brutal aggression’

February 24th was the first full day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That same day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on their Archewell site, saying that they and the Archewell team stand with Ukraine against Russia’s breach of international law. A simple statement which was widely mocked by Salt Islanders and royal commentators. Harry and Meghan were called “breathtakingly arrogant” and of course there were mentions of how the Sussexes lived in a $14 million Montecito mansion with 85 bathrooms, so how dare they speak about Ukraine. Two days later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a statement – a tweet, actually – recalling how they met President Zelensky and how they too stand with Ukraine. The reaction from the British media was remarkably different, of course.
While I think it’s useful to point out that the media reactions were different between the two couples, I wish more people would talk about how slow the British royal family has been to simply offer a word of support? Like, Will and Kate only tweeted when it was more politically safe for them to do so. It’s the same way with Prince Charles – he waited until March 1st (Tuesday) to make his first statement about Ukraine and Russia:
Prince Charles is denouncing Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Charles, 73, spoke out during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day on Tuesday, condemning the devastating invasion ordered by Russian President Vladmir Putin.
The royal and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are visiting the seaside town for a council meeting to confer its status as a city. The Freedom of the City will also be presented to the widow of Sir David Amess, who was killed in a terrorist attack outside of his constituency surgery in October 2021. Prince Charles described Amess’ murder as “an attack on democracy,” before touching on the tragedy currently unfolding elsewhere in Europe.
“What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself,” the prince said. “We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”
Charles’ comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement on the invasion on Feb. 24.
The absolute correct sentiment… six days into the Russian invasion. It’s not like anyone expects Charles, William, Camilla or Kate to actually DO anything about Ukraine or Russia. No one is expecting any of them to come up with a peace plan by the end of business. They were simply hesitant to offer even lukewarm, vague, verbal “support” in a timely manner. Which makes it even more notable that Harry and Meghan made their statement on Day 1 of the invasion. They made the rest of the Windsor clan look like followers.
Since it’s ok for Royals to wade into politics, I expect more from them in the future. It is very striking that the Royal Family saw it fit, as late as it was, to speak out about Ukraine but had nothing to say about Afghanistan, Gaza or BLM.
The absolute lack of self awareness here is hilarious. A future KING talking about democracy. What a joke this family is.
yaaa, hereditary monarchists should prob stfu lolol
the only reason charles is a prince is because enough of his ancestors were bullying thugs like putin
A future king who went on a skiing vacation while the Queen was dealing with covid and a European war broke out. So happy he was able to go Klosters with his wife to ski. Presumably taking his private plane?
People’s royal coverage has been so sycophantic lately (I guess that’s their thing though, right? Sycophantic celebrity coverage?) but I did like how they made a point of mentioning H&M put out a statement on the day of the invasion.
I know some Charles defenders (not necessarily here but elsewhere) might say “well its different for him bc he’s about to be the head of state” but other heads of state condemned the invasion pretty darn fast.
His position as future head of state and the current regent makes it even worse that he didn’t say anything until now. He should be on top of things like this. I think the British press mocked H&M because they were upset that the “real” royals were in the wind when it was time to show leadership. The RF are followers, H&M lead.
@JT: You hit the nail on the head. The press’ reaction to Harry and Meghan’s statement was on behalf of the Royal Family who was upset that they were left flat footed by the Sussexes once again.
I think you are right but PC along with all of his aristocratic and government friends are scrambling to cover their a**e* and distance or hide how much money and influence come from Russia. Not long ago the Kent’s were caught selling access to the royals.. the current government is drowning in Russian money. I am actually surprised the EU doesn’t consider BJ a security risk.
I don’t know what took Charles so long and I’m not here to defend it but I do think there’s a difference in the way the Royals are able to comment on this type of thing.
Since they’re supposed to be apart from politics as a constitutional monarchy, they have to wait for the government to make up its mind on where it stands and what they can and can’t say. I suspect that was the cause of the delay with the Cambridges. It has to be approved first by a government who is too busy running from crisis to crisis, to deal with the royals.
Harry & Meghan have exited those constraints, so can say what they want, when they want, without it representing the British government or monarchy.
So it’s fine for the royals to pick and choose to be political. Scotland don’t vote to leave us, and sure, it’s totally cool for William to meet with anti-independent Scotland peeps, but also praise us for standing with Ukraine days later. They need to pick a lane, stick to it, and also STFU about H&M who don’t need a committee to decide how compromised they are with Russian money in order to make a statement. Either you are political or not at all.
“Oh, look, the entire world is supporting the Ukraine. I guess it’s safe to say something now.” 🙄🙄🙄
Yes or it took about a whole week for them to make sure PC wasnt linked to any russian money, ties or oligarch before speaking up.
I think he’s doing this because he HASN’T been able to extricate himself from the kleptocracy’s tentacles.
We don’t know where the RF keeps their stashes of money, so we don’t know if any of their accounts have been frozen. I will, however, laugh so f-cking hard if the sanctions lead to Andrew not being able to make the March 17 deadline to make his settlement payment. That will go over REALLY well:
“Your Honor, my client wasn’t able to transfer the settlement funds to Ms. Guiffre because his mother’s offshore accounts have been frozen due to the sanctions imposed on Russia. We respectfully request a 30 day extension for Prince Andrew to make the payment.”
👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽 That too! The UK conservatives are up to their necks in Russian money.
Yes, this is the snarl–the tangle of Russian money.
@ LaraW, your commentary is brilliant!!! I wouldn’t be surprised if they have a few million ££££ languishing in Russia, or have some sort of “agreement” with them. It takes two devils to make a deal!!
Well BoJo is up to his armpits in Russian influence – some of his closest allies are oligarchs so it only goes to reason that the BRF is too.
LOL, good point, explains a lot.
Ok but it is the politics of the British Royal Family to stay completely silent on such matters. That W&K said anything is very unusual for RF because that’s the queens order. This is maybe a sign that her reign is finally over and the RF can change. I don’t know i think they are all bonkers
I get that it’s the right thing for them to do but how fking AWKWARD for British Royals to be denouncing the invasion of a sovereign nation.
Charles’ delay definitely has me side-eyeing. Does it take 6 days to tidy up any untoward financial connections perhaps?
I wonder how man Putin-eque oligarchs have CBE and MBE and OBE after their names. Someone ought to publish a list
That’s a great way to look at it @ Ianne!!! It’s wonderful to see you again!!
Exactly.
He was counting what was left of his rubles to see if it was literally worth it to say something.
I mean, we know.
I have a question about a photo, the one with PC in front of the train with the little drape reveal stand.. do the Royals travel with this? It looks like the same one used at various plaque reveals they attend. Sorry I just am really curious if they bring it with them along with security 🤣🤔🤨
Well, that’s what it means to split from the RF. Each side gets to focus on what they think is important – for the royals, it’s a tour of the Caribbean islands.
Your right @ Eurydice! That was the day of the “big” tour!!! But it went from 12 to 7 days, I guess Baldimort didn’t want to be away from his lover that long OR Abe with CopyKeen that long!! Probably both, TBH!
I think the BM reacted with such vitriol to the Sussexes because they thought the BRF would not address Ukraine. Boris Johnson and the Tory government is in bed with Putin and Russian money. There has been ample evidence that the Russians were involved in the mis/disinformation campaign that helped BREXIT as an attempt to weaken the EU. So IMO they were anticipating no comments condemning the situation because the BRF is in bed with the Tories. And it been documented that the BRF likes Russian money ( ie. Prince Michael and Prince Andrews “business” deals ) But the silence was notable. Especially when the world united to condemn Putin. And numerous stories were being written about UK-Russian ties. The BRF is used for propaganda by the British government so IMO that is why they trotted out the royals. To make it appear the UK was taking a strong stance. The fact that Queen hasn’t issued a statement is significant though. That IMO is the compromise the Johnson and the British government is making. Appease people who want the UK to support Ukraine by using the future and future future but appease Putin by not using the actual monarch who has actual influence. The Cambridge’s and Charles have no power without the Queen’s endorsement. I’d be willing to bet that there is no statement from the Queen unless it clear that Putin is going to be defeated.
This is also a good point. It’s a bit hypocritical to condemn Russia when we all know that the royals are up to their eyeballs in shady Russian connections. Even William is rumored to be tied to the Kremlin. And once again, deafening silence from the queen who is supposed to represent the feelings of the people, in a year where she is being celebrated for her 70 years of “leadership.” The queen is a joke.
Pretty astoundingly ironic, since Britain continues to occupy the six counties in the north of Ireland. Tone deaf, as usual.
Took him a long time to say it, though, didn’t it? I think he removed Harry’s security much quicker than that.
It’s kind of a family tradition – waiting for others to tell them how to react.
At least Charles finally said something. He must have had his people move some assets around before the sanctions kicked in.
In 2014 he compared Putin to Hitler and got criticized for it so I don’t know. I don’t blame him for waiting before saying anything.