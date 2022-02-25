The Sussexes ‘stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of… law’

Three royal “things” happened over the course of about seven hours yesterday. One, Kensington Palace issued their press release and tweet confirming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s big tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they would attend the NAACP Image Awards and that they would be receiving the President’s Award for their social justice work. Three, the Sussexes issued a statement on their Archewell site about the situation in Ukraine:
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.
My gut-reaction is that the differences between the two couples couldn’t be starker. Harry and Meghan are receiving an award for their commitment to social justice, and they’re using the power of their pulpit to make a clear message of support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. William and Kate were the ones who looked like they weren’t reading the room, issuing a press release about their keen neocolonialist busywork tour in the middle of the first full day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Would it really have been that difficult for Kensington Palace to wait a day or two before issuing the press release? Would it really have been that difficult for the Cambridges to issue their own personal statement supporting Ukrainians?
So, obviously, the Daily Mail had to… make fun of Harry and Meghan for acting like the humanitarians they are.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows today after intervening in the Ukraine crisis with a statement condemning Vladimir Putin’s invasion, amid jokes that the Russian president would be ‘shaking in his boots’.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on the website of their Archewell charity: ‘Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.’
But the couple, who live in an £11million mansion in Montecito, California, some 6,000 miles away from Kyiv, were criticised for a ‘breathtakingly arrogant’ statement and accused of ‘once again making this about them’.
Today, Twitter was abuzz with reaction after Harry and Meghan issued their statement – which was headed ‘We Stand With The People Of Ukraine’ – as some social media users posted memes poking fun at the couple. Royal biographer Angela Levin, author of 2018 book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, said that the statement was ‘breathtakingly arrogant’, also tweeting: ‘Only a few days ago Harry was calling himself ‘just a regular guy’.’
GB News host Colin Brazier added: ‘Nothing throws an invasion into reverse like a lightning strike from the Sussexes.’ And broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted: ‘This will really rattle Putin.’
Does Angela Levin think that Harry being a regular guy means that he can’t also be a humanitarian who cares about the suffering of Ukrainians? Harry and Meghan never claimed that their words would stop an invasion! The purpose of people like the Sussexes making these kinds of statements is that A) people actually do want to know where they stand, and B) it stops the narratives about “why haven’t they said anything.” They would have been damned either way, and I’m glad they made the statement. I genuinely believe that people like Angela Levin are mad that William and Kate didn’t think to make a simple statement of support as well.
This is stupid. These same people wanted to hear from Harry and Meghan when the Queen gave her blessing to Queen Camilla.
Another thing, apparently Piers Morgan is eager to have Meghan as one his first guests on his new NewsCorp show so we all know he’s lying when he says he doesn’t want to hear from Harry or Meghan.
He’s desperate for attention and since he’s had a one sided feud with her for the last 5 years, he’s perplexed as to why Meghan hasn’t given him the time of day. He’s been trying to get her attention for years now. I think he’s genuinely upset that Meghan hasn’t broke and a acknowledged him like all the others he’s done this too. All of these people are trying to goad the Sussexes into a conversation and acknowledgment and the problem is that it’s getting boring and borders on harassment. Piers and these media stalkers will never get the acknowledgement they desperately want from the Sussexes especially Meghan.
And had he issued a statement about “queen” Camilla (I refuse to put that in uppercase) then the response would have been “Who cares? He walked away! He blindsided the Queen! He’s just trying to stay relevant.”
@Sarahlee: I actually think that if Harry had said he approved of “Queen Camilla” that the press would laud it because they want Harry to play the game. His “silence” on the issue, in the press’ eyes, is seen as disapproval.
I strongly believe that the Daily Mail is doing a double time in exacting its revenge against Harry for his latest lawsuit against said publication, thus the publication DM will really pick them apart and make them unpopular, shamed and ridiculed the world over. But the Sussexes remain unbowed and unbroken.
oh absolutely. they attack Harry and Meghan at every turn anyway, tho, so what difference does it make? there’s certainly no point in trying to placate them – it would never happen. they are unhinged.
They’ve been exacting revenge ever since Meghan won her lawsuit and that’s what’s going to get them in trouble. Going too far with the hate and lies over the security is why they’re being sued again.
Lol, the DM is a trashy tabloid and the whole world knows it. The Sussex reputation, however, is sterling on a global level.
the Daily Mail isn’t treating Meghan any differently post-lawsuit than they did pre-lawsuit. The DM has always and likely always will allow and encourage abusive articles to be published about her. Also Angela Levin has her knives out for Harry and Meghan and amplified hate accounts on her Twitter feed – accounts of people who are likely going to jail for what they did.
The British tabloids are sooooo jealous of Harry and Meghan’s success, especially while the rest of the rf are having one of the worst years in a long time. They are tying themselves in knots trying to shade H&M and quite frankly they look ridiculous doing so.
And we’re only into February. If the white RF is having one of its worst years already, the Jubbly is going to be SO MUCH FUN.
If standing with the people of Ukraine is arrogant, add me to the list!
Amen Krista.
Me too!
You, me, most other world leaders and governments and the whole of the Empire State Building (which was lit in Ukrainian flag colors).
Like does the fail Not stand with Ukrainian is that what they’re saying…
Call me arrogant as well. I stand with the people of Ukraine. Most of the world is having I am Spartacus moment, and are like-minded in this. Stand with the people who won’t kneel to a fascist, authoritarian dictator.
Add me too! I’ll be ‘breathtakingly arrogant’ about this. What complete ignorant and apathetic cretins the BM/royal whatevers are. I think this article is one of the few times these ridiculous types of items from those people over there should be shared and amplified. They really look like idiots trying to make fun of H & M here. Haven’t heard anyone, through the course of business or other daily interactions, say that they didn’t support Ukraine.
My newsletter today from Baker Creek Heirloom seeds had a statement with info that all sales through midnight Sunday will go to helping Ukraine. It’s on their twitter too (if you need to buy some seeds).
And me
Add me to that list too!
add me as well
put my name down as well.
Me too, and I’m just a regular person.
Throw my name on the list.
+1👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Yes, me too!
Add Canada to the list — Niagara Falls (the Canadian side) and the CN Tower in Toronto were lit up in the Ukrainian flag colours last night. It’s a breathtaking show of support and leaders from all over the world are joining the chorus to reinforce their solidarity with Ukraine and its people, and their utter disgust of Putin.
Bravo Canada!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I stand with the people of Ukraine!!!
I stand with the people of Ukraine. Viva democracy! Glory to the fight for independence!
Um , it’s great when high profile people like the Sussexes use their position to educate and inform, as opposed to Cardi B riffing that she’s unsure of who to support, NATO v Russia.
We need more of this kind of statement from Sussexes.
I’ll drink to that!
Cardi B is as dumb as a box of mall hair and she says idiotic things like this just to garner attention.
Cardi isn’t dumb. Just because she has an accent doesn’t she is dumb.
Having high profile humanitarian/philanthropists make a statement also brings additional awareness to what is going on. Not that it’s not everywhere right now but the more people condemn Russia the easier it will be to help Ukraine in various ways.
The shortsightedness of the RR is awe inspiring.
The tweets supposedly of people making fun of their statement were plastered all over the article. I honestly think they were engineered by the DM.
I would bet money on that.
The daily fail has a personal agenda and it is glaringly obvious, I hope PH is able to put a stop to there dangerous harassment.
H&M are damned if they do and damned if they don’t by Royalists and the British media/propaganda machine. So they may as well do.
I believe that Harry spoke about how once he realized that he felt free, free to do or say whatever he wanted because people were going to be nasty regardless. It’s incredibly freeing to truly not care what others think but to be sure in your own opinion. Meghan has also spoken about it before too.
They don’t even realize that turning this situation into another opportunity to be racist, misogynistic, and petty about Meghan makes them guilty of exactly what they accuse Harry and Meghan of doing.
Piers Morgan put out some sort of statement himself, so really arrogant and hypocritical to act like others should not. A lot of celebs have put out statements. These H&M haters are off the charts with making themselves look obsessed and ignorant.
The Fail stood with Hitler. Enough said. that desperate stalker psycho rancid miserable cow can take all the seats. Better yet, she can press her ass to the damn floor and stay there.
I read that all the other royal houses in Europe issued statements about the invasion except for the Brits and yet these monsters can’t stop snarking at H&M for ONE day?
I’m curious if anyone from the RF is going to say something about Ukraine? It’s crazy they haven’t. Is it bc they’re too close to Russia or just slow to react? It’s glaring that all the other royal families have done so and the BM has not.
Right. Are they that scared to offend Putin or is the Queen so out of it that they forgot to write something up?
Apparently endless self promotion is all the RF is interested in.
The British Royal Family have this ‘protocol’ that they do not involve themselves in politics – otherwise known as allowing them to firmly fence sit in tricky situations. Normal people would assume that condemning Russia’s aggression against a sovereign state on the flimsiest of pretexts would not be ‘a tricky situation’ but, as various stories have shown us, the BRF loves money and they’re not fussy about where it comes from. There’s a vast amount of Russian money floating around London and I would not be at all surprised to discover much has found its way to various Royal causes. Hence the silence.
Of course, were this a political situation that adversely affected them in any way then they would be out making their feelings on the subject clear or pulling strings behind the scenes to protect their interests.
Guys, even the Taliban put out a statement asking for peace between Ukraine and Russia. The f*cking Taliban.
Considering Russian oligarchs own a crapton of property in London, it’s no wonder that there is radio silence from the RF on the war. They’re probably helping to launder Russian $$ too.
Boris Johnson released a statement that says in part:
“Our mission is clear. Diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”
So the RF should release a statement on humanitarian grounds to support the government elected by the British people. After all, they’re there to serve the people, correct? lol.
Maybe there’s a conflict with all the work Prince Michael of Kent has been doing meeting with Russian oligarchs. 😐
It’s against the constitutional arrangement. The sovereign and her offsprings normally do not comment on politics, and the British people do not expect them to comment on politics. They even discourage the royals from discussing politics. The government position is their position, since legally and politically it’s the Queen’s government. The Sussexes are not working royals any longer, therefore they get the leeways, but it is still frowned upon. Recent memories include the Queen’s private clash with former prime minister Margaret Thatcher on her policy towards Apatheid South Africa, or the Queen invated Romania’s last dictator president Nicolae Ceaușescu for a state visit at the “advice” of her then government.
The Dutch King and Queen did.
Funny… the Dauly fail seem to have handpicked comments coming from Keeny Weeny’s announcement and applied them to Harry and Meghan. Hmmm
I think people for lack of a better word, like piss Morgan. Angela the unhinged and that other man whoever he is, are just like puntin so they see absolutely nothing wrong with what he is doing.
A guy on the bird app called him “Petite Organ” and I can’t read anything else LOL
You’re right though, they ‘like’ him and his war-mongering ways…same as those who like 45 and tried so hard to help him start a civil war. When that failed, the gun makers and their trolls decided to start a war away from home ~
I am SO glad they did this! Real leadership! There must be some way our State Department can find a place for them, especially since Meghan HAS diplomatic experience.
I can’t with these people .. they called themselves journalists? “The couple were criticized..accused..” by who? The usual suspects? And for what? For standing by a nation which is being attacked? They all live in a bubble (the royal family and the British tabloids) and they’ve absolutely none rapport with the rest of the world and its problems. They criticized the Sussexes for everything…On a funny note, I’m really shocked that the number of their bathrooms is not mentioned in the article after the 11£mansion..😉
They’re not journalists, they’re the propaganda arm of the royal family.
I “like” how the article is about how people are criticizing the Sussexes and then quotes Angela Levin and Piers Morgan. LOL. Of course they criticized the Sussexes. And of course the article had to mention how much their house cost.
What kind of statement has the Queen made from her castle? Which one is she living in now? And what about Charles? Or William, or is he too busy preparing for his third palace?
The Sussex statement was simple and to the point and is the kind of statement that lots of people with a spine made yesterday. I saw posts from everyone from Angelina Jolie to Daniel Martin. the Sussexes don’t have social media so posting a statement on their website made sense.
That is what I don’t understand. As TQ is Head of the State, where is her condemnation of Putin invading Ukraine? Why has no one on Salty Island of Petty issued a statement? Putin is intent on restoring the Soviet Union by every measure that is necessary, but no words for the Ukrainian people from Britain?
My gawd, the BRF is ignorant and selfish for NOT coming to front and sharing their concern and standing with Ukraine.
I was awake most of the night watching and I am heartbroken for Ukraine. They are truly wonderful people.
If a statement does not come out from the queen or Charles, I’m seriously side-eyeing secret connections with Putin’s oligarchy and money. It feels very conspiracy crazy to say that but it’s baffling that nothing has been said. Am I missing something?
The queen’s cousin Michael of Kent was selling access to the Kremlin, so we know that some of the family have ties to Russia. The was also the rumor that William also has some shady connections to Russia as well, most likely through all of the Tories that William employs at KP. I personally think they haven’t said anything because they are compromised and they are weighing how hard they can go on Putin.
Makes me wonder why Willnot visited MI6. What was he told there. They’ve got to have plenty of proof of the BRFs connections with Russia.
It’s odd, isn’t it? Johnson has made statements supporting Ukraine, the UK government is imposing sanctions on Russia – so it wouldn’t be “political” for the RF to make a statement that’s in agreement with the government.
Yikes, imagine if there is a real financial connection to Putin – no amount of “thinking positive” can help them with that.
Ha! Their silence tells on them. They have financial ties to Russia and probably shady ones too.
According to Byline UK sanctions on Russia will actually halt progress because the UK is compromised with Russian money. Many Russian oligarchs have been very generous to Bojo and his contemporaries in the Tory government. I imagine that extends to the RF as well.
Its breathtakingly arrogant to stand against tyranny and oppression? Ok Daily Fail, Angela Looney Tunes and company, keep showing us who you really are.
It is a neat hat trick for sure, for the press to breathlessly report on the Sussex “arrogance” and what not for designating themselves important enough to make a statement, while said press at the same time is seemingly agreeing it is newsworthy by publishing this article.
Angela Levin retweets and interacts with people who say Meghan faked her pregnancy. There is evidence of this. And do you know who has her on to give royal expertise? Yes, ITV does so the regular, which is gross. But the bbc literally had Angela Levin on to talk about Andrew just a few weeks ago. The BBC! I know that the bbc is still sycophantic to the royals but even still. They give legitimate air to a lady who retweets about a black woman having a fake royal baby.
The BBC has fallen so far in reputation. Ugh.
Agree their rep has fallen. Was fairly impressed with Amol Rajan’s series bc it really had some interesting interviews with Pasternak especially. But having Levin on to discuss royal stuff when she legit retweets rumors about a fake baby is crazy. The fact that the BBC and ITV have her regularly on air is an endorsement of lies and hate and misinformation. These news programs should be mortified and ashamed but clearly they are not bc they keep keep having her on. Let her go on GB news with Woo woo Whooton or whatever but that should be it.
Of course Cain, Wiglet and Chuck are not going to release a statement of support. When those monies for their ‘foundations’ are being investigated.
Those oligarchs will have no proper talking when it suits them.
Those oligarchs have longgggg tentacles which I have not doubt reach deeply into the BRF.
Whatever. Angela, Piers, the DM, all of them – they’re irrelevant.
I know these people are tiring but It’s never going to change and Harry and Meghan know this. It’s become redundant and predictable the point that the RR and RF are shooting themselves in the foot. The Royal family aren’t having a good year and more and more people have been calling them out for the double standards and hypocrisy concerning other members of that family. Attacking Harry and Meghan doesn’t have the same gravitas anymore. Sometimes you gotta leave people where they are.
“ Attacking Harry and Meghan doesn’t have the same gravitas anymore.” So true. It is just noise pollution. It has deafened people.
It’s always the same old twitter accounts and royal reporters that attack. They don’t even register to me anymore.
I envision the “royal sources” “experts” and “royal reporters” sitting by their computers with their well worn thesaurus, ripping out their hair to put a new slant on the very old and very boring hit pieces they put out on H&M. With all that is going on in the world, attacking H&M is getting very tiresome. When I glance at the DM it bothers the hell out of me that they have huge articles on the war beside a pic of someone in their bathing suit on a yacht. Like it just makes no sense to have war and bikinis on the same page! So right there is why I can’t understand anyone with a brain taking the DM seriously.
Normalize speaking out against this invasion.
What a snide and mean hearted article. I have friends posting similar things on fb, doesn’t make them arrogant ffs. They are just so nasty and jealous. And yes once again the Kensington’s look totally out of touch.
Levin, Piss Morgan and whoever the hell that other guy was (never heard of him) are worse than kindergarten bullies. What and sad and pathetic lives they lead. Imagine spreading poisonous bile and negativity constantly as your life’s work. Wastes of oxygen and skin, all of them.
The Royal Family is all for war! Why would they even dare a comment against the invasion of Ukraine? Isn’t attacking and warring what the Britsh Royal Family does every day to its very own family members?
The palaces are in their war zones against each other and the California Royals every day!
Delusion and Deception run rampant in their palaces!
How idiotic those people are. So no one can say they stand for Ukraine because apparently showing support is arrogant? What bullsht.
They’re just pissed because even if the BRF actually put out a statement, it wouldn’t get half the traction the Sussexes statement is getting.
The BM is mad it can’t bring the Sussex’s to heel like the rest of the, Windsors. Even weaponizîng Bad Dad is not working.
Let everyone hear this-Meghan and Harry live in the USA-if they want to make a statement about the war against Ukraine-they have freedom of speech to say so-if you disagree with what they said try explaining your reasoning instead acting like shitstains on a rug-they don’t have to get permission to make a statement about something as horrible as this-while they complaining about the Sussexes-Putin just threatened Sweden and Finland if they join NATO-these salty Brits need to get a grip on reality.-Peace OUt