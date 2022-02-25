Prince Harry & Meghan will receive the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards

At first, the announcement was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend this year’s NAACP Image Awards, which will air live on BET on Saturday (at 8pm). That was exciting enough, just the thought of Harry and Meghan at one of the largest and most prestigious award shows. But it turns out that it’s even better than that. Harry and Meghan are receiving an award, and they’re founding a new Image Award too, the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. Harry and Meghan will receive the President’s Award. Previous recipients of the President’s Award include: LeBron James, Rihanna, Kerry Washington, Colin Powell, Soledad O’Brien, Muhammad Ali, Jay-Z, Ruby Dee, Venus Williams and John Legend, just to name a few. The NAACP and the Sussexes all issued statements:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the President’s Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, the NAACP announced Thursday. The honor, recognizing notable achievement and valued public service, will be handed out at the ceremony airing live on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on BET.
“We’re thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the U.S. and around the world,” said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement. “Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.”
The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award is a newly established annual award that is supported by the couple’s global nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, and administered by the NAACP. The award will honor individuals who are not only leaders of transformational change in progressing civil and human rights, but who also seek advancements in the digital rights space and work to expand equity. This year’s recipient is author and scholar Dr. Safiya Noble, an internet studies scholar and professor of Gender Studies and African American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Additionally, she is co-founder and faculty director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry (C2i2), which works with the Archewell Foundation.
“It’s a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago,” said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a statement. “We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work and to also partner with the organization on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr. Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.”
Dr. Noble authored Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism, which Harry and Meghan have both referenced in their speeches and work in recent years, and they interviewed her (via video-conference) for a Times Talk. As for Harry and Meghan… they’re going to get a lot of respect and love in that room, but y’all know there will be jokes too. Mostly about Harry is one of the few white men in the room. I imagine Image Awards host Anthony Anderson already has a list of jokes specific to Harry, his red hair and his racist family. Whew, this is going to be GOOD. I can already imagine Dan Wootton collapsing on the floor from all of the “wokeness.” Because Wootton uses “woke” as a not-so-subtle dog whistle to mean “Black.”
I think this is so amazing and I am so excited about this! Just seeing them there would’ve been good enough for me, so the fact that they’re getting an award is like icing on the cake. And yeah, Anthony Anderson is gonna light the RF up. Twitter was like a zoo with the animals running wild after this announcement. The haters are sooooo mad about this. It’s a thing of beauty to watch unfold.
So that’s why Daniel Martin’s been in Montecito lately. He’s definitely doing her makeup for the event. Her purple eyeliner for the Intrepid awards was *chef’s kiss*
I also can’t wait for the coverage here on Sunday morning!
I caught myself grinning from ear to ear reading about this! As H&M stated; “Service is universal”. It so nice to see they’re getting recognition for what they’re doing when the RF and the rota are doing their best to put them down. The world is watching!
Meanwhile Kate Middleton went down a slide in danemark and announced that she would be island hoping during a war.
This made my day. After all the depressing news with Ukraine, THIS was needed. Well done Sussexes, well done. Show them all that they will not keep you down and you will make a POSITIVE difference in this world. This has made me happy. Cheers to you both and your beautiful family.
So happy and proud of them!!! On a very superficial note: I am DYING to see what she wears. We’ve been starved of M content for months
You’re not alone. I’m dying to see what she wears!
Am I the only one who suspects Meghan has worn a bullet proof vest at outdoor events? In NY when they were outside visiting schools, restaurants and again at the Global Citizen event in the park?
Um…..yes. You are.
This is so bizarre. Never would have occurred to me.
At some events, yes, it’s very plausible she has. But I don’t think we think of things like that often unless we see it.
@Southern Fried I absolutely think you are correct. It would be malpractice for her security if they did not actively encourage her wearing a vest. I have been very close to people who provide and receive executive protection and this is just common sense. Vests nowadays are not as bulky (unless there is a breast plate) and can be custom fit. It kills me a little that two people who have such a drive to do good things receive such hatred. I am also certain we would be horrified at the letters and threats they receive. I have seen some for others in the past and most were very specific and graphic.
ew. this is your takeaway? I find it a very creepy thing to speculate on.
You may have something there as she wore really loose fitting clothes when getting out of cars to get to events, whereas on stage there would’ve been more security backstage
Not so weird, I’ve read speculation that she was wearing a bulletproof vest a few times, started at that last event in England when she wore green & was snubbed by the Cambridges.
So happy for them!
Welp! I love them getting a public service award after the queens statement about public service after they stepped back from royal duties & their clap back about service is universal. Although wish archewell had been established for a few more years before they got an award like this.
Mainly love that they’ve partnered with the naacp for a digital civil rights award & safiya noble is its first recipient. Smart idea & again no leaks. They have a discrete team.
This isn’t just about their work with Archewell from my understanding They’ve both done public service for years..Meghan with UN/World Vision and her own volunteer work. Harry with Sentebale, invictis games, HIV awareness, etc.
I know I’m missing a lot in there.
@Skip, I think the Oprah interview and the revelations about racism within the BRF and media is perhaps another reason why they are receiving this award. They could easily have kept shtum but instead they courageously spoke truth to power sparking widespread debate and resulting in at least 2 high profile sackings/resignations.
I bet we are going to find out, down the line, that Meghan used her fail on sunday damages to establish this award. It would be so, so Meghan.
@AbritGuest
Be sure to listen to the citation preceding the award. Ive said this to a couple of derangers on twitter also. Its gonna blow your mind.
I agree that this is truly wonderful news!! I am not surprised that they have partnered with the NAACP, given that there is so many battles that are still to be won for equality. The number of states passing voting laws that are reverting back to the days of Jim Crow era is sickening. We need everyone to come together to fight against the injustices that POC experience everyday still!!
Sorry, I don’t have the ability to edit my comment above.
I don’t mean the President’s Award Meghan and Harry are getting, which is fully deserved.
I think Meghan doubled down and created the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, so she could pay it far forward. I’m not a mind reader, but the “Digital Civil Rights” part gave me big feelings.
And course there will be the thing where they will break down the costs of everything Meghan is wearing because how dare she! “Wait are those blood diamonds she’s wearing???” 🙄🙄
I hope she wears the most expensive gown and the most flashiest jewels. Screw what shutter island has to say! I’m just happy to see them both thriving, especially Meghan, and to also see them get their dues.
I agree, The Duchess! I want to be blinded by her jewels and I hope she wears an amazing, expensive, jaw dropping dress. I would even love it if she wore some sort of diamond headpiece that was reminiscent of a tiara. I would laugh and laugh. Just like the Sussexes are showing the BRF that you don’t need an HRH to live a life of service, she can show them that you don’t need to be a Queen to be a queen.
I’m sure she won’t go there with the OTT jewels because that’s not her style (huge pieces)…but I wish she would.
Di’s jewelry so they can lose their minds.
And black glitter nail polish too!!! 😏✨ The rota will choke themselves, screaming about protocol.
Honestly, Bluesky, that would happen if she wore a brown paper bag as a dress and tinfoil earrings. So she might as well do what she wants. We’ve seen that no matter how much she steps back or stands out, she’s ripped to shreds by some parts of the media so she needs to do what she wants and what’s right for herself (and family). Also, the British media is really on their own with their continued harassment, unfair, and racist coverage of her and they look like fools to the rest of the sane world.
I would love for her to wear her natural curly hair. That is all I need.
I hope she wears something by an African American designer, seeing as the award is NAACP.
That would really end Salt Island
That was my thought too. It would be very appropriate for her to wear something African inspired.
I love to see it! The Sussex familia is winning!
A prince of England is getting an award from the NAACP.
This is amazing and I am SO proud of them!
So excited to see them live again and so excited for this award for them. I think it means a lot to both of them to have their work and efforts recognized in this way, especially after their years in the Firm. I think they are realizing (or already know maybe) how the rest of the world sees them and that’s a good thing.
I wonder what Meghan is going to wear!
That’s a wonderful take away @ Becks1! I never thought of their award as a confirmation that their work up to this point, and continue to commit to, is being recognized on a global level. It confirm that their work is important and vital to many groups and organizations.
Thank you for giving me another view to their accolades and this award!
Haha you’re welcome!
It just makes me happy to think of the moments when its obvious that people see beyond the headlines and see them for who they are – when they were greeted with screaming cheers in Central Park, when the school kids in London were so excited to see her, when the marines gave him three cheers at his last event in the UK (M in the red dress) – like, the Firm was awful to them and the British press is abusive and toxic, but so many people see beyond that and I think that really means a lot to them to experience that.
The Sussexes always surprise me. I actually gasped in excitement when I saw this announced yesterday. I thought maybe they would be a one award show to network or present but never expected this. So excited for them and can’t wait to see them!!
Also love that they are both being recognized for their years of humanitarian and social justice work. This is just the beginning!!
There’s been so much speculation over the past few months over if they would attend the Oscars or the Vanity Fair party or if they would be at the Grammys or whatever – and I know some on here have said that their first big LA awards show wouldn’t be one of those. And here we are. They’re going to an awards where they’re getting a significant honor AND also giving an honor.
The fact that we’re not only getting an appearance, but that they will be giving one as well and it’s tomorrow (iykyk) really made my night last night.
Does anyone know if this is in-person? Someone on Twitter said it could be zoom. I really really hope it is a live in person event. I want to see Meghan!
Kaiser, just ignore Wootty’s existence altogether. You’ll feel so much better. The best thing Sussex squad can do to these vermin is pretend as if they don’t exist.
It sounds like it’s in person. There will be no audience. They had an interview with Anthony Anderson ( the host) and he said they would be in studio.
They will be there in person. They will probably spend most of the show, backstage in a VIP area, so no audience shots of them enjoying the show.
I predict a red carpet photos. MAYBE a few interviews to select news outlets. I’m crossing my fingers HARD for a pre-recorded comedy skit.
They will be present to receive their award and will give a lovely speech that will make the British establishment’s face melt with jealous, racist, elitist rage.
@Layla:
“The fact that we’re not only getting an appearance, but that they will be giving one as well and it’s tomorrow (iykyk)……”
Oh no! I DONT know! Please explain. Pretty please.
I think she’s referring to rugby. the cambridges are doing their joint appearance tomorrow at the rugby game.
LMAO I forgot all about that rugby game. Ah well. H&M didn’t schedule the NAACP award…let them take it up with BET. 🤣
This is so cool. Love that this is their first award show over any others. Also love how it was announced just a few days before the show rather than a month before. Less waiting to see it cuz I can’t wait!!!
+1 to all of this!
The fact that they now have an award being given in their honor probably means they will be at these award shows every year to present it.
Algorithms of Oppression is meant to be for a general audience, so it’s more readable than most books written by academics. Anyone who’s interested in social Justice online should check it out!
Absolutely. Safiya Noble is a phenomenal scholar who is committed to impact in the public. She is inspirational.
This is definitely a good thing and I love how much they are entering the digital civil rights space. They also have done a lot to promote Noble’s work which is awesome because everyone should read Algorithms of Oppression(and O’Neil’s Weapons of Math Destruction btw).
I’m also laughing my butt off because one of the things that the royal rota and the Royal family hated most about Meghan was that she was mixed race(particularly the hate of her is deeply rooted in anit-blackness and misogynoir) and one of the things Meghan and Harry have leaned in to working with people of colour and issues that affect them. Now they are getting an award from the NAACP. Love that for them! Happy BHM royals.
This is so amazing and exciting. I can’t wait for Saturday! I love that the first 2 red carpets they’re attending are for service recognition rather than the Oscars or Emmys. And I love love love that they are receiving an award from the NAACP and collaborating with them for an Archewell award. I hope all the racists’ heads explode all over the UK (starting inside palaces) between now and Saturday! 😏
Just heard what sounds like fists banging on the wall. Reports say they’re coming from Keensington Palace
Ahhhh, the sounds of incandescent rage in the morning. I love it.
I think that if we all listen closely we will be able to hear Bitter Brother screaming from across the pond!!!
Oh my, I think I hear CopyKeens extensions hitting the floor as we speak!!!
KEENsington Palace!….DEAD
I am excited about this too, but I believe the show will be most virtual this year 🙁
This is exciting. Cue the outrage from the royalists and the British press.
Oh the “outrage” definitely started last night when the news hit. It was so funny
It’s the same day as W&K’s rugby match so, of course, H&M “bought the award” and scheduled the show last minute to upstage them.
@equality: Oh, I didn’t know it was the same day as the Rugby match. Then the stans will be screaming that Harry and Meghan are overshadowing the future king and queen. I’ve seen at least one tweet saying that Harry and Meghan paid for the award but we all know that’s sour grapes talking.
Are rugby matches held in the evening? I thought they were a daytime sport. If so, neither couple would be stepping on the other’s news, although that’s not how the DM will spin it.
H&M scheduled the show just to overshadow a rugby match? The NAACP Awards have been happening since 1967. Unbelievable. Instead of whining about the Sussexes they could just focus on the Keens but I guess it sucks to be fans of people who aren’t all the noteworthy.
So pathetic. Why would Americans of the NAACP for that matter, care about The Keens and their stupid Rugby match? Aren’t the Image Awards held around the same time every year? Jealousy is an ugly emotion……
@LadyD: I may be going out on a (small) limb, but I really doubt that either the Sussexes or their fans were concerned about being overshadowed by a Cambridge appearance. Lord knows, even the British Media doesn’t focus much on their outings – which is why the BM has so much anxiety whenever H & M do anything. So, the only ones worried about “stepping on” the others’ news events are in England, not the U.S.
@JT: All I can say to your post is: Right On!
Haters: Harry and Meghan are broke, irrelevant and unimportant
Also Haters: Harry and Meghan are rich and powerful enough to buy an award and get a whole annual award show to reschedule their entire broadcast on a real network to upset the white royals.
The Sussexes appearing together will always overshadow anything the Cambridge’s do. However the awful Ukraine situation overshadows everything and l hope that the Sussexes mention it in their speech.
Harry and Eugenie appearing together overshadowed them. Meghan not appearing with them overshadowed them. I bet Eugenie enjoyed “overshadowing” them.
Beautiful.
Congratulations to them! H&M give so much so it’s nice to see them on the receiving end. Algorithms of Oppression sounds like a fascinating read and Dr. Noble should get a nice sales bump from her presence here as well. Of course I am excited to see what Meghan wears, but I hope Harry comes out rocking another velvet suit .. maybe with a turtleneck, so he can show Burger King how velvet is done.
Harry is dressing fine these days, T shirt and jacket, new shoes.
It even look like his hair is growing 🤣.
This is so amazing and such a spot of good news in the middle of the horror of this week. I hope Meghan and Harry look amazing receiving their award, and then I hope they pose with it in each of their 17 bathrooms for a pictorial essay and cc it to Dan Wooten.
Dear Dan, it’s a great day to be black-woke
Have a shit day you piece of dog droppings.
Now Onto pleasant happy thoughts. I am so happy for Meghan and Harry. I keep reading and hearing that black Americans calls Harry the light skin brother. I absolutely love that. He is loved and accepted by them because he protects his black wife. Love this award for them
Light skin Harry and he is getting invited to a lot of Barbecues, no more beans on toast or green peas.
That waffle and chicken lunch was just the start, he is a pro with collard greens now.
He now carries hot sauce in his bag
“Have the day you deserve” was made for that POS Dan Wooten.
Not everyone gets an invite to the cookout…..Harry has more than earned his.
Not surprisingly, the Daily Mail has not reported on the story, nor have they reported yet on Beatrice’s visit with Harry and Meghan in LA.
All they’ve done is “taken Harry and Meghan to task” for supporting the Ukraine on social media.
Wait….Beatrice went to LA too??? Or meaning they still haven’t mentioned Eugenie and Jack’s visit?
This is fantastic! The dig at them about ‘life of service’ has always stood out as being particularly patronizing and stupid at the same time. And after all the speculation about how H&M would go to the Oscars or Grammys or something ‘Hollywood’ like that, we get this.
I absolutely cannot wait to see pics and video of them. And, if I am honest, I will also enjoy the tantrums that will be thrown from usual suspects on Salty Island.
That dig was patronizing to all who do charity work.
It was, wasn’t it!! As if the BRF are the ONLY people on the planet committed to serving a life of duty and service. 🙄
We should get use to it by now, the Sussexes are always working on something, and it’s announced when it’s in the bag.
BM was expecting them to hanging with celebs and get photograph, not their MO.
I was lmao, when people who don’t know what the NAACP stands for, were claiming they’re going to stop supporting it.
What? They are all claiming that they are going to stop supporting the NAACP that has been in existence for over 100 years? Such morons……..🤦🏻♀️
I’m speechless…typeless! Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for receiving the NAACP President’s Award. Prince Harry is wholeheartedly WELCOME to the BBQ. Whoot!!!
Dr. Safiya Noble is an excellent choice as the first recipient of The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. Dr. Noble’s studies on how technology (digital) affects POC were an eye-opener for me.
Go ahead, ratchets! Let’s see them go after the NAACP. Let’s hear them yap about “wokeness” now. If the royals were smart, they would tweet a congratulations message. It would take all of 10 seconds to compose a gracious tweet (well, for those incompetents, it might take a lot longer), and there would be shouting from the rooftops about how “gracious” the royals are. Especially considering the Cambridges are heading to majority black countries shortly.
But of course no one will think of this. I think the courtiers should all resign their posts and turn over royal work to the corgis. I think the corgis would do a much better job.
“What’s the royal response to xyz?”
“Woof woof!” (or arp arp–I don’t speak corgi).
‘That’s brilliant, brilliant! That’s the most information we’ve gotten in years!”
No need to pay me for the suggestion, royals. And you would save the SG a lot of money, because I’m sure the corgis would consent to being paid in sausages.
That would mean acting like a normal family that values all members equally.
Wonderful idea Ianne! You are brilliant and so witty! The royals should hire you immediately!
I can’t wait to see what Meghan wears! This makes me hopeful they will attend the Oscars! Hollywood is loving them!!!!
I don’t know if they’ll to the Oscar ceremony but there’s a chance they would go to a Netflix after party.
Or Elton Johns Oscar after party since it benefits his AIDS foundation.
The NAACP Image Awards,imo, is greater and more important than to just say ‘Hollywood is loving them’. This isn’t about Hollywood.
Congrats to Meghan and Harry! And I love how they’re continuing their practice of never going anywhere without bringing gift – in this case, the new digital award.
Yes! This is so exciting, I’m so happy for them.
Congrats to the Sussexes! Will look forward to this tomorrow!
Congratulations to the Sussexes for this prestigious award.
So Meghan and Harry are receiving a very prestigious award for their humanitarian work while William and Kate have people protesting their tour/vacation and governments saying that they won’t pay for them, lol!!! I love seeing everyone get exactly what they deserve ❤️
The contrast is lovely.
@Harla. Is there actual protest/complaints about the Camb’s tour? Where have you seen this being reported? The Sussexes receiving this award is so wonderful for them and for those they strive to champion. I would love to be a fly on the wall at Kennsungton Palace right now. If the RF do not make public congratulations to them for receiving this award…well, that should once and for all tell the entire world what they are truly about.
Congrats to them! I also love that they’re not just presenting any award too but it’s an award that they’re supporting/help create. And yes on a superficial level, I cannot wait to see what Meghan wears.
I’m so happy to hear this! Can’t wait to see them 😊
I’m grateful for some news that lifts my spirit. Well-deserved.
I am SO excited for this! Even though I’m happy that she’s doing well and just living her life, I do admit I’ve missed seeing Meghan lately (we’ve gotten some Harry but it isn’t the same — haha) The universe knows what we need! LOL. Very proud of them to be acknowledged in such a prestigious way, and such a class and typical move of them to be awarding a new award they created too, to someone equally deserving. Love all of it.
Let’s not forget their wedding, where they had an African America Minister and an African American choir. On their most joyous day they put their inclusiveness front and center, to the dismay of the of the royals.
Wonderful news! H&M have gone from being reviled and threatened for her being biracial and him being *woke* to being given a prestigious award by the NAACP and GIVING one too! I wonder how Buttons and Beanhead are taking it, especially as this comes in advance of a Caribbean tour that may very well be a complete disaster. The irony is delicious!
I can hear heads exploding already 🙂
I strongly recommend Algorithms of Oppression to anyone who hasn’t read it yet. As an educator who has spent decades at this point coaching students on wisely assessing search results, I had never really considered that search result hierarchies are determined by the values of the coders, who – as we already know – are primarily white and male. The problem is that’s is a very dry read. It’s not sexed up at all (like the film adaption of The Big Short wisely did to get people to watch it). But it’s only 250 page and very important.
Thanks for the recommendation; have put it on my too-extensive reading list. Think Cathy O’Neil’s Weapons of Math Destruction is on of the best books I’ve ever read (after loving mathbabe.org), not surprised Bloomberg picked her up.
Can you imagine, just for a minute, if these two were the next generation of the British monarchy? If, instead of trying to shame and drive out a brown woman for daring to marry a price, wear nail polish and have an opinion, the royal family had actually embraced her and allowed her ideas and generous spirit room to grow?
To quote a fellow commenter, coulda had a bad bitch.
Problem is, she would have single-handedly become the shining star of that family — aka the new Diana — and they simply couldn’t have that. She and Harry truly would’ve eclipsed William and Kate without even meaning to.
It seems to me that the palaces act like Harry and Meghan don’t exist. I doubt that they will ever acknowledge any recognition given to the Sussexes.
I am truly proud to hear this for the Sussexes-this organization is about a 100 years old-it has been around for decades-the salty Brits-the hate you direct towards them speaks louder about who you as ahuman being-what’s bothers people from that isle is that internally they hate others for being a human being who are not white-if this was not true then prove it by not speaking ill of others you barely know or have seen personally for a while-Harry and Meghan are working in a more modern fashion-they love to create their own projects and ideas and see them through-that’s what draws me to their causes and discussions on Celebitchy-I wish them all the success and happiness in the world-God bless and keep their entire family safe.