The Cambridges ‘confirm’ their tour of Belize, Jamaica & The Bahamas next month

Yesterday, as it felt like the entire world was doomscrolling and watching in horror as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kensington Palace thought it would be cute to confirm the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s plans to tour Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas in March. Rumors of the tour began weeks ago, and Kensington Palace has been trying to hype up the keenness for the tour. Still, a very strange moment for this tweet to go out:
William and Kate will be on tour from March 19 to March 26, and the tour is in support of the Queen’s Platinum Jubbly – the Royal.gov site did a big fancy press release about it too. Princess Anne, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall all plan to tour various Commonwealth countries as well ahead of the big Jubbly celebrations. I get that the courtiers really want to make the Jubbly so big and important, but… you know, maybe they could have read the room a little bit better this week?
Hilariously, Jamaica’s government ministers are already saying that they will not foot the bill for Bill and Waity’s tropical adventure. Jamaica’s Information Minister said that the government would likely only pay for the Keens’ security in-country and that’s it. Critics have also said that William and Kate are merely “colony hopping” and within Jamaica, there is a growing anti-British, anti-colonialism movement. Wow, this tour is going to be such a disaster!
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
Ballerup, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) pictured during a visit to Forest Kindergarten in Ballerup, on the second day of her 2-day visit to Denmark.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
Ballerup, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) pictured during a visit to Forest Kindergarten in Ballerup, on the second day of her 2-day visit to Denmark.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
So tone deaf. But then again, these two are not exactly the brightest in the bunch. We can’t forget the “all imPortaNt coVid ChOo cHoO” tour now can we?
Jamaicans and other Caribbean people are dragging the eff out of them on Twitter saying they can’t afford to support the lames. Like do they really not understand how bad this looks and how stupid it is considering they’re calling the Windrush generation criminals and holding off in deporting them until after the tour? Also we are looking at war. Their people are dumb af.
These countries have taken a huge hit with the pandemic. This is so tone-deaf as with everything they do.
Aren’t these countries still suffering from hurricane damage? Criminy…
So incredibly tone deaf i’m wondering if their own team woulndtbe working against them. They live in a cement bubble keeping them out of the real world. You cant invent idiocy like this. It’s a petty, future king and queen of england…
This is tour is going to be a disaster and honestly, it couldn’t happen to a better “very much not racist” couple.
I actually looking forward to it. Does that make me a bad person? Lol
No Chloe 😉 I wish the same 🤣. It’d be great if there are “crowds” telling them how lovely they are,so much that the country is willing to cut ties once and for all….
Well if you are a bad person then you have company. I am looking forward to this “car crash” tour too!
No Chloe, I too am excited about this disastrous tour, as well! It will be a full week of Kaiser putting the Lambridges on full blast!! The interactions alone with be comical!!
Cue Kate visiting a nursery school or other location with children. She’ll think those little black babies are darling…just not Royal material. She is monumentally stupid, and a racist witch.
You’re not alone. I need some comedy relief right about now, as I’m sure we all do.
God, yes, we all need what is sure to be hilarity right now.
I’d love them to go, so we can all just sit and watch, finally, them getting their come-uppance for the way they treated H&M…BUT! I bet it doesn’t happen: I bet they use the cancellation as a “we’re so tuned into things in the world, we realise this is a bad time to go, we’re soooo in touch with the people, so we’re cancelling…” You watch: they’ll pull out and they’ll BE APPLAUDED FOR IT AND THAT REALLY P*SSES ME OFF!
I’ll bring the popcorn. 🍿
I’m not sure how much of a disaster it will be because I think its going to be really stage managed. I don’t think they will have huge crowds to greet them, it will be smaller settings like what we saw in Denmark this week. Lots of small meetings but no large scale walkabouts or meet and greets etc.
Now that said, you can’t stage manage Kate and Will so who knows what kind of asinine comment one of them will make or whatever.
I don’t know @Becks. The way they have been acting so desperate lately, I really think the ship is sinking and they know it. It’s been revealed what racist and pedo-hiding POS’s they are. The mask is gone and the people know it.
Exactly this. Who knows what they will say, not intending offense, yet being offensive because they live in a sheltered privileged little bubble and are essentially idiots in the real world. And oh yeah they’re racist.
@PinkFlamingo oh I think the ship is sinking and I think there is certainly the POTENTIAL for this to be a disaster. I just think the palace is going to go out of its way to mitigate that disaster. Like I think there will be a very intentional effort to reduce or eliminate any events with large crowds from the public (so that there is no chance of Booing, or anyone asking the royals about Meghan, or Andrew etc.)
But thats not going to stop William from making an ill-timed joke about a global pandemic or a racist comment about a delivery person etc.
Or maybe I’m completely wrong lol and they’re going to continue to misread the room and they’ll set this up like an old-fashioned tour, with the peasants lining the street to greet them, and then it could get…..interesting.
It will be very controlled/managed. Look how they made sure in Denmark she didn’t speak to the press. I mean there are no audio of her to be heard. KP put out these little video montages set to music. No audio of even the event at the crisis center. I think only one short video with low audio made it out and it was Mary talking about the reasoning for the backpack. Other than that it was produced informercials with fluffy words on Twitter. I wonder if they will bring their own hype person like William had
Unless the situation in Ukraine gets sorted out positively and quickly, I suspect this tour gets cancelled. They already have high security demands and travelling like that while there is a massive conflict going on is even riskier.
And the optics would be very bad too. Celebrating the jubilee while a war is raging on in Europe is incredibly stupid.
@Iz_Q After her disastrous event w/ Dr. Biden, I think they learned their lesson. No speaking, no press questions.
Yes, William and Kate are excited— excited to get an all-expenses paid vacation. I wish they’d be ask about Harry and Meghan. William and Kate to respond “what else? “
Not all expenses paid anymore it sounds like!
That means the events will have to be compensated and any vacationing W and K do will be from their own money. Maybe… their security for leisure activities that are not work related will also not be covered.
Did you know EVERY visual reference to that eye-roll at Nower Hill High School has been wiped from the internet???? I just tried to find it. Nada.
@Jezz, you’re right! There are still articles discussing it but every video or link to the video seems to have disappeared lol Closest I could find was this still photo: https://thecelebreport.com/images/blog/thumbnails/202112/img_1612032822.jpg
There can be some score keeping: how many times William makes annoyed faces at Kate, how many times she uses the jazz hands, how many times she uses the word Broody.
She used the term in Ireland, Denmark and Lancashire around white babies. Would be interesting to see if she would say the same around black babies.
Black babies spark her inner white supremacist and desire to rule. I’ll never forget two moments: Her pathetic demeanor at M & H’s wedding, and her treatment of Meghan, in front of cameras, during the Commonwealth church affair when she refused to acknowledge Meghan’s existence. She is a racist.
And Will can comment how they need to stop having so many babies.
They’re going to have to pay people to come out and cheer them on. It’s going to be a total sh*tshow and I will be relishing every minute of their embarrassment.
Absolutely lovely letter in the Jamaica Gleaner questioning the purpose of their visit and wondering why they couldn’t have Harry and Meghan instead!
https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/letters/20220224/letter-day-colonial-past-lingers
Oh that’s gorgeously written. There’s so much weird emotiveness and defensiveness from monarchists to any alternative views- this was such a warm and level headed reminder that many people are NOT comforted by the pomp and ceremony (the v common “tradition”argument) and at the same time highlights the respect people have for Harry and Megan’s efforts.
No way this tour goes ahead.
Thank you for sharing the link.
Jamaicans don’t want to see William and Kate. They’re not welcome. Meghan and Harry’s visit is what they want.
In the middle of a war they decide to go on what we all know is a tropical vacation. Whatever is less than zero is the amount of shame these two have.
It’s not their war.
Not the Sussexes’ war either, but they managed to do the right thing and actually acknowledged the pain and suffering that an entire country is enduring at this moment. The Keens just want us to know they are really, really excited about getting a tan.
Not since WWII has there been an incursion of this kind on European soil.
Doesn’t make their timing of announcing this any less shameful @MAC. If they really cared about the continent they live on, they would use their platform and make a statement condoning Putin. But they don’t. They care about no one but themselves.
But it’s a platform for them to officially decry the atrocity that is occurring as we speak. The repercussions of this war are going to be felt world-wide and hiding out in their various lavish estates will inevitably shine a harsh light on the BRF.
Are you serious??
This affects everyone in the world. The only way it wouldn’t be “their problem” is if the UK wasn’t involved. As we saw yesterday, it is.
The royals going to say nothing because they don’t care and royalists will defend it as “not their business” or “too political”. A great thing having a monarchy as part of your governing bodies which can’t actually do anything.
Yes it will be a great look for kate to coo over babies in the Caribbean while the ones in Ukraine are being starved and murdered.
I don’t even feel like joking about everyday stuff, but sure, BRF needs vacation and celebrate that pampered woman lives long. The couldn’t read the room if it hit them in the face
@Iz_Q After her disastrous event w/ Dr. Biden, I think they learned their lesson. No speaking, no press questions.
After March 26, they will start deporting Jamaicans again.
3 days in Scotland for their last tour cost 1.5 million.
The Keen’s trip to Ireland cost the country a similar amount.
Yeah it was reported at 1.3 million euros for security costs, that included overtime and subsistence for gardaí. The Garda Commissioner was not happy about it, at all.
Wonder how much all that extra (OTT) security cost in Denmark?
The worst thing is that UK decided to hold off on deportations of the Windrush for this tour. The colonial energy is strong in that family.
That is so gross. They (BRF + UK government) have NO shame!
Stopping the deportations for 1 or 2 months for the tour is crazy, it just highlights the issue even more and shows they know it looks bad.
Yes, as if stopping the deportations for a period will cease the anger and disgust that these countries have towards Britain and TQ!!
I hope that all of the countries hand Bitter Brother and Mumbles McMutton their asses!!!
The DF reports it as deportation of confics. Are they deporting windrush folks or people who served time for criminal offenses?
Why is the country they’re visiting the ones paying for the visit? I could understand it if the country asked for the visit, but to have a visit forced on them and they have to pick up the tab is wrong, especially for countries that need the money for other things.
Those two will of course show up empty handed.
So, the Lamebridge tour is basically a “kickoff” for the next round of deportations.
It would be interesting if someone managed to leak the $$ the trip will cost Jamaica. Should cause an almighty kerfuffle 🙂
All I can think from that pic is:
“Hey, do I have spinach in my teeth?”
“Nope, you’re good”.
Hahahah, my sister and I do that. Grin manically while saying, “Anything?”
Look at the bags under her eyes.
geezus
She’s always had those, but they’ve gotten worse with age. The only time o can think of where they were reduced was the wedding. She was said to have had a procedure to reduce the area. There were a lot of procedures. Some made sense like the Botox on her armpits because the dress had so much pristine lace.
If, like me, you’re a foreigner who doesn’t understand the Windrush deportations, this is a great story.
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2020/aug/18/deportation-jamaica-britain-windrush-scandal-foreign-aid
@Nutella toast I think she looks upset – sad eyes
Her expression frightened me. The way she pulls a face at people all the time….!!
They really can’t read the room, can they? Officially announcing the tour yesterday was just so tone-deaf. It really did have a sense of “sorry the world is ending but we need to go on vacation!”
I feel like even in the past 10 years the world has changed a lot and the royals going on this kind of tour to celebrate the Queen doesn’t come across the same as it did 10 years ago when they did it for her diamond jubilee. This just reeks of “we will honor the little countries with a visit and they will be thankful!” I mean that’s what the visits in 2011/2012 were too but I don’t know, I just feel like the global atmosphere has changed a lot.
The world has changed. They never cared enough to go before Meg but now they want all the pics with black people to prove they are very much not a racist family. The deportations put on hold just so those two can have their little colonial adventure makes this even worse. It’s just such a bad look double when you consider the fact that Jamaica does not even want them to come.
You are totally right. Times have changed and we all see the Windsors now for who they truly are. #AbolishTheMonarchy
#StayHome
@Becks: I agree with you. The world has moved on. I also think that members of Royal Family are being sent out to countries where they is serious consideration being given to dumping the Queen as Head of State. Plus, somebody pointed out on twitter that the three countries that William and Kate are visiting, Harry visited during the last Jubilee tour which I don’t think is a coincidence.
Agree, Becks. If they paid attention or were even capable of grasping what most people are going through, they’d find a way to gift these countries something without imposing a huge financial burden on them.
But of course that would mean they cared, and we all know this is a vacation/reputation rehab tour funded by anyone else but them.
Yes, if they would give something to charities there, that would be at least something. But the purposes of their trips are always just about learning, learning, learning. As the Cambridges’ tweet itself said: they are going there to “*understand* more about innovative work being done across communities.”
I agree Becks1. the last jubilee was before the London Olympics which was broadly a much more positive time in the uk . Since then we’ve had a painful EU referendum & are now in a more toxic political climate with lots of division, rising poverty, use of food banks etc & war on our doorstep. So I cannot necessarily imagine the same level of patriotic celebration that greeted the last jubilee.
The royal family’s image isn’t that great compared to in 2012 especially with some recent actions by Elizabeth that even fans or neutrals weren’t happy with eg knighting Tony Blair or paying off Andrew’s accuser.
After black lives matters protests sparked by George Floyd’s murder, there’s been a bit more introspection about empire & colonialism so it’s going to be trickier to just be seen ‘going out to the colonies’ to wave at the people. Much more optics to consider & ability to justify these visits.
I bet KP have studied Harry doing the exact same tour in 2012 & will probably take notes from Harry & Meghan’s Oceana & Southern Africa tour. Might have Will helping Kate with her ponytail, big group hugs, ‘random’ stops, baking goods for people they visit etc. I’m here to see them dancing
The comments under that announcement tweet are scathing and mostly because the world is focused on Putin invading Ukraine but these two are too stupid to realize that maybe yesterday wasn’t the day to post a jolly tweet about a Caribbean holiday.
And the world has changed because more and more countries are acknowledging the negative repercussions of colonization and it isn’t cute anymore to treat the family that has benefitted from all this with welcoming arms for deigning to visit once in a while to have the local culture presented to them. Especially when we have seen how this family treats anyone who isn’t exactly like them.
I wonder how many of the positive comments are from bots in Russia.
There are a lot of fake looking new accounts praising the cambridges using Black profile pics as if to say “very much not racist!”
This tour is already shrinking from the previously announced twelve days to now Sat-to-Sat. Most likely Kate finally looked at what they had scheduled on her phone while flying home from Denmark and texted back “That’s too much.”
A 7 day tour which will mostly be travel time and Kate’s refresh time, on top of their private vacay built-in is a waste. Just stay home.
JT, the actual *meeting* of “locals” is just a by-product, so to speak. The MAIN reason for this so-called “tour” is to get a tax-payer funded vacation in the sun.
Watch, there will be more “off/personal” time, not to mention the travel time, the “primping” time (which will make them late to anything scheduled (and those won’t be for more than 30-45 min. at a time, as we know!)) than there will be actual meet n’ greets, or “learning” (HAHAHHAHA) experiences.
If there is more personal time it sounds like that’s because Jamaica won’t handle the bill anymore.
ha! so they’ll arrive on Saturday, there will be some sort of welcome for them, then they’ll rest, 6 days of work, and then Saturday they’ll fly out again. And then factor in travel time between the countries. So what, they’ll be in each country for two days MAX? Has someone decided that’s the most the Keens can tolerate in another country at a clip? Dubai, Denmark, and now this?
Don’t forget about the 2 hour hair refresh every hour.
@ WiththeAmerican, that stunt of hers still pisses me off!! Only due to how inconsiderate and selfish CopyKeen is. Keeping Queen Margrethe waiting was disrespectful. I hope she doesn’t plan on visiting Denmark again as I may think she burned that bridge!
@,Becks1
Maybe that’s the most the countries can tolerate House Cambridge?
Since they’re not too thrilled with them coming anyway?
Yes it is very interesting that they announced a 12 day tour and suddenly it’s down to 7. Probably more Mustique time added.
Was 12 days ever officially announced? Or was that just the rumor?
Considering the Wessexes are doing their own tour in April where they visit 5 more countries in 5-6 days, I wouldn’t be surprised if the initial 12 day tour (if that amount of days was true to begin with) was split with the Wessexes and giving them the bulk of it.
That’s a really good guess @Sofia. I could totally see that. The Cambridges say that’s way too much. We must divide it with the wessexes.
Yes, we are fully aware as to how important Mystique is to CopyKeen and her family. Too bad she wasn’t as smart as her sister to marry someone of the right pedigree with the money to boot!!
Lol, can’t wait for this. Time to pay the piper.
I hope all three countries announce they are leaving the commonwealth while W&K are there on tour! It would be so satisfying.
I just typed the exact same thing! I hope that as they leave Jamaica to fly to Belize, Jamaica is like, “we’re out” and so on. Like dominoes falling. I would also love for Belize and the Bahamas to state publicly that they also will not fund the entire tour.
I don’t think ANY of the countries should pay the bill of their tour. These countries have been in an economic depression from the COVID pandemic!!! They all rely heavily on tourism and they are still running red for their GDP.
Though I do love the shade with regards that they are calling it a colony tour, they never lift a finger during natural disasters, yet alone the poverty that these countries suffer from.
This tour is unnecessary and tone deaf on too many levels!
The commonwealth situation is one of the bigger reasons I’m glad Meghan got out. They wanted to use her as their token POC to represent the RF to all the countries they colonized and it was pretty icky. It would have put her in a really awkward position, too. So good for her for getting out.
They shouldn’t have to pay because they didn’t ask for this tour. If the Keens want to play Colonial Barbie and Ken then the UK, on behalf of the monarchy, should foot the bill for it. (Apologies to the Brits because I’m sure they don’t want to pay for this either.) This tour isn’t cementing commonwealth relations, it’s destroying them.
Then tour, baby, tour!
I know that photos snap just a brief moment in time, but that first picture is alarming. She looks near tears and is doing that weird teeth clenching thing she always does. She is clearly miserable, and just barely holding it together in public. Eventually even the rictus grins, and maniacal laughter won’t be able to hide it. Given how she’s lived the last 15 years of her life, and benefited from the maligning of others, I don’t feel too bad for her but it has to be obvious to others by now right?
Honestly for me it’s refreshing. It’s nice to see Kate’s true face. And it’s nice to know she has to wake up and see it in her mirror every morning.
Looks like she has a hangover., but we all know that’s her true face.
I also think that the black circles and puffiness could be too many cigarettes and nightcaps, as well as too much black eye pencil. Interesting that no one has tried to Photoshop this to minimize the aging effects.
Honestly, most people over 40 have circles under their eyes. I look ghastly in cellphone photos if people get right up on me, as they seem to do.I see my nieces post shot after shot on Instagram, shots taken at short range, and I think, Not when you reach my age! And even they Photoshop out anything they don’t like.
Kate is not a favorite of mine. But having 3 kids and an unfaithful husband cannot help. Meghan showed us that royalty is a terrible job. Kate is ill-equipped intellectually and at least trying to be pleasant, unlike her awful husband who is irritable and/or incandescent even in public. He should be helping her through all this. Pretty bad when Charles looks like a good husband next to Wills.
Kate has had these puffy eyes and large undereye circles since she was a child. Search pics of her as a brownie.
So I think she’s unhappy in her marriage and maybe her life overall, and the difference between her and someone like Diana or someone like Meghan (Meghan wasn’t miserable in her marriage, but obviously things got really rough for her for a while….) is that they enjoyed their work and got something out of their work. So as rough as things were for M, when she interacted with children or women on the South Africa tour, her face still lit up. When she traveled to Morocco she still brought her charisma and enjoyment of life and again, her face lit up during engagements etc. Diana likewise seemed to always thrive in her work, even when the marriage was on the rocks.
Kate doesn’t get anything out of her work and she doesn’t get anything out of the engagements so there is nothing really to hide her unhappiness. She’s in a miserable marriage, she’s jealous of everyone especially her SIL, she’s a competitive mean girl, and she hates her job. And every aspect of that shows on her face sometimes.
100%
I’ve come to believe that she, and Ma, had the “star syndrome”. By that I mean, you see the “glamour” of the job, the “perks”, but don’t realize the work that needs to go into getting to that point. It’s like that “I Love Lucy” episode, where Ricky’s determined to show Lucy that she only sees the “stardom” aspect of showbiz, not the hard work to get the spotlight. (Season 2 Episode 30).
I think Keen (and Ma) pursued BB seeing the jewels, the crowds, the cheers, the clothes…and didn’t realize that it came with a price tag of *more* than just being driven around in a car/carriage, waving to the crowd like you’re screwing in a light bulb.
Moreover, a further difference between Kate and Meghan- Diana is the fact that both women preferred to leave the toxic environment of the royal family than stay and mentally suffer for the title or the perks of the monarchy. Kate is here to stay for the queen title no matter what. If she’s really miserable, she could change that. It’s up to her.
Kate won’t leave. She is a Stepford wife and goes on about feeling BROODY and giggles and mugs for the cameras and is praised for her hair and outfits. Every now and then the “mean girl” looks emerge like when she rolled her eyes at the mention of Harry and Meghan.
@First comment, Kate’s in too deep at this point. Nor does she have the support and love of a devoted husband (Meghan) or friends/admirers (Diana) to gather the strength to get out. I also suspect she’s been brainwashed for so long by Carole that she’s worked too hard to get to this point to give it all up now, not when the Queen is 95 and ailing with Covid. The brass ring is within grasp, or so she thinks. Now is William planning to take her along for the ride to POW? Time will tell.
Jan90067–what kills me is that Meghan got slammed a lot for “not knowing what she was getting into when she married royal,” being too showy and Hollywood, and being too idealistic/”woke” for the job. Kate is a thousand times worse, because what she doesn’t know is a helluva lot–and she has no curiosity to really learn. She thinks this job is show and only show.
@Jan90067, can I just say how happy I am that you know exactly what Lucy episode you’re talking about. I’m always glad to see people who loved her too. I have a few from some favourite shows memorized too.
LOL at the ‘screwing in a lightbulb line. That’s exactly what the queen looks like she is doing.
I think you’ve nailed it, Becks1
@Dee(2) that was my first thought when I saw the pic. Also – she’s out of her depth on a world stage and doesn’t seem to have the inclination to improve. Whoever’s blowing smoke up her *ss and telling her that she’s doing a great job, is lying to her.
“celebrate local cultures”
AKA, they’re going to take some pictures with Black people.
It’s amazing they think some performative nonsense will work.
My hope is that as they leave each country (even before the entire tour ends), the country they’ve just left announces they’re leaving the CW or no longer will have QEII as head of state. I want them to be shown out for the absolutely useless lazy racists they are. The people in those countries are already saying they don’t want them to come so I hope the tours are embarrassing, low turnout disasters. And then afterward the country officially says “byyyeeee! We’re out and don’t ever come back!”
Yesterday was proof that the Royal Family lives in a bubble. If I don’t see at least one person holding up a sign saying “We want reparations” during this tour, I’d be disappointed.
You won’t, the people that want the monarchy gone won’t care to show up to royal events. The tour will be carefully curated and marked as successful by their sycophants, the only difference is that we won’t see genuine interaction but that doesn’t bother them
There’ll be a bunch of Lady Colin Campbell’s relatives and society friends showing up for some dumb tea party or something. Those women want to think themselves royally adjacent. Everyone else either don’t care or are calling for Meghan and Harry to come instead!
I’m sure that person would be escorted out of sight, just like the Danish media was threatened with removal if they asked about the family pedo. But I would love for some sort of protest to be made somehow. Maybe the best thing would be for people to refuse to participate in attending any events with them or along rope lines. So everywhere they show up is just empty.
I hope parents remember to tell the schools I don’t want my brown children trotted out to surround the colonizers for photos.
We’ll have to look elsewhere than the British media for reporting if protests happen. Unless Burger King is filmed getting hit in the face with a local fruit or veg and it goes viral, they will suppress it. There was zero crowd waiting for Kate in Denmark, and we saw in Dubai that Will’s man had to hype up the crowd for him to walk by. The Firm is counting on photos that show love for the Cambridges to combat the accusations of racism. They’ve been doing this performative crap for a year now. At least Meghan’s truth made the Cambridges dance for their supper.
If Jamaican’s turn out to protest over deportations I think non UK press would report it.
Sussexes: establishing a new award with the NAACP to combat the racism programmed into internet search algorithms and honoring Dr. Noble’s work.
Cambridges: announcing they will condescend themselves to tour some Black and brown countries.
Sussexes: being honored by the NAACP for their years of dedicated service in humanitarian causes.
Cambridges: being protested in Jamaica and everywhere else for their “charm offensive” to keep countries in an archaic, colonialist, and racist institution.
Love your comment, LARAW”. So true!
Looking at the royal tour schedules they dumped majority of the work on the Wessexes, they’re visiting about 6 countries. I wonder what was promised for them to agree to go on tour. Also I hope these countries leave regardless of any tour.
The Cambridges are really shameless about their aversion to royal “work”. They’ll only do the absolute minimum. I guess that Charles will be forced to keep the Wessexes on because Will and Kate won’t get off their asses and do the necessary work – ever.
Hasn’t Jamaica suffered enough with Covid?
Interesting with other tours available, W&K get the ones where people are protesting the visit. If they are the RF “diplomats” being sent in the monarchy is doomed. If I were in one of those countries I would feel more honored if I got the actual monarch or at least the next in line.
Everyone in the rf going on a ‘tour’ just reeks of desperation. Support is at an all time low and the rf are shaking in their boots. And the fail is not helping matters by calling the deported Jamaicans ‘criminals’. I think push back from Jamaica will continue to gain traction.
I just don’t see how she is going to be able to make it. These photos look awful. She has dark shadows under her eyes, and her eyes are looking more and more ……desperate? Can’t put my finger on it. I think she makes her braying face to cover up how she is feeling.
Her resting bitch face is very jowly and saggy. The rictus grins and manic laughing hide all that.
Twitter had side by sides of the Danish photographer’s pics next to the RR’s airbrushed ones. I can never unsee the difference.
Can the link be shared please? I tried searching for it.
I’m sorry @Seraphina I saw this late, and have been trying to find the tweet and can’t. It was on Twitter yesterday, probably posted by one of the squad. The untouched photo, though, was either the one Kaiser posted above or one very similar, from the same event. It was just the juxtaposition that really blew me away.
@seraphina
You can find it on twitter.com/RoyalSussex_ and lipstick alley the kant (kate) middleton unpopular opinion thread. Sorry I can’t post it for you but maybe you can post it for others to see?
The whole ‘we’re not deporting people until W&K leave’ really, really bothers me. It’s just so gross and looks like W&K are incapable of handling the realities of what their government is doing and how much suffering it’s causing. Like, we must keep everything pretty for the royals and then treat others like sh!t. I realize that I’m not explaining myself well but this just pisses me off to now end. #abolishthemonarchy
It is really gross and so incredibly disrespectful to Jamaica on the part of the UK government.
I truly hope they get protestors about that along with people chanting for H/M. It is not lost on the Jamaicans on what they did to Meghan.
I’m praying too that the Jamaicans stand up and say “not on our watch.” As a West Indian American I don’t want to see one photo of those two fake smiling with the locals, making sure to keep juuuust enough space between themselves and the people they are posing with so the black doesn’t rub off on them. (I keep being reminded back to Kate’s panicked face when Lebron put his arm around her back on that US tour years ago). It’s utterly disgusting that they think halting deportations for the duration of this tour magically makes it all okay. Don’t let them get away with it, Jamaica!
It’s not only that the world has changed, but I think in 2011/12, you could be forgiven for thinking that maybe the Cambridges were keen to renew ties with the commonwealth. They made such a big deal about touring Canada, Australia, New Zealand, even the non commonwealth United States – I’m sure it did not go unnoticed which countries were overlooked.
And after more than a decade of their only contact with the Caribbean being secretive getaways to Mustique, it’s unreasonable to expect a hero’s welcome now that they deign to visit. They are not even bothering to be circumspect about why they are going – it’s all about preserving their status as colonizers. Since they can’t even be bothered to pretend the visit is about paying respect, it doesn’t bode well for them answering questions about uncomfortable topics like colonialism, racism, and particularly Windrush. They’ve shown us who they are at this point, haven’t they?
Announcing this tour yesterday of all days was really offensive. Could they not have waited a few days? But to announce their celebration tour on the first day of war is beyond tone deaf. How disrespectful! They could have waited and announced it on a different day. Why didn’t they??? Are they that idiotic? It’s just evidence that this firm is archaic and has no function anywhere.
Of course they are tone deaf, as is anyone who is narcissistically and miopically self-absorbed. They have shown that they do not come to serve, their motto is not “how may I serve thee” but they want everything to make themselves look good. If the Royal Family were thinking about other people, Charles would not have driven off Diana, and they wouldn’t have driven off Harry and Meghan. They were thinking of themselves instead of other people.
National Lampoon’s Cambridge Vacation.
Fingers crossed:)
The fact the actual tour time has been lessened screams: “We want more vacation time! More fun in the sun!” And if anyone thinks these two can lead a “charm offensive”, well, William and Kate couldn’t even do that in Scotland. Now the Palace thinks they can do that in countries that don’t really want them there in the first place? Finally, to release this “exciting” news when there is a hideous war going on is just insane. I’m sure the people of Ukraine are thrilled to hear about this lovely royal tour of the Caribbean….
They need to drop by Dominica and visit the kitchen H&M helped fund.
I can’t help thinking how different this tour would be if Meghan and Harry were doing it.
These are nothing but glorified photo ops. A waste of everyone’s time and money. Putin has invaded Ukraine, food & energy cost are thro the roof and the BRF care only about the jubbly. I’m surprised the UK puts up with this.
Do you think these two are so lazy that they’ll need servants to apply the sunscreen for them?
(There’s an episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ where a woman pissed at Larry draws a smiley face on his head in sunscreen, letting the rest of it burn. William would have a sunburn frowny face.)
Considering C&C are going to Ireland, Anne to Papa New Guinea and the Wessexes going to 5 other Caribbean countries, these tours very much feel like a “please don’t dump the monarchy” especially since some of these countries have some strong republic rumblings (especially after seeing Barbados become a Republic). Probably why Canada/Australia/NZ aren’t being visited. Or it could be that there simply isn’t enough people anymore to do a tour to those countries. But still, it’s the countries being visited that are probably high on the monarchy’s “they’re gonna dump us” list.
They’re not visiting Australia, Canada and New Zealand bc those countries are white and have said they don’t have the budget for it. Plus all 3 countries have a huge anti-monarchy group who will come protest. Imagine all the Indigenous people in Canada coming to yell about poisoned water and the bodies found at the residential schools. Or the Aborigines in Australia coming to protest their sacred lands being turned into tourist sites. Those countries are wealthy enough to make them back off. Going to poor BIPOC countries soothes their racist feelings of superiority. I think they’re making a huge mistake bc the republican movement in the Caribbean is growing and seeing how much better Barbados is without having to give money to the UK and that they’re asking for reparations is waking up a lot of people
This cracks me up: “understand more about innovative work”. They don’t even say in what area!! Early childhood development? Green energy? What?? Inquiring minds want to know why sending these two on a very expensive Caribbean holiday in the spring (probably the best time to visit) while we’re all still dealing with a pandemic & now a dire international crisis. Good gad, these people! I really really hope they get rotten pineapples thrown at them. Or bananas. Something tropical & sticky.
It’s just a lot of buzzwords – no doubt we’ll also hear more about “synergies”, “scaling projects” and my personal fave, “building resiliencies”.
Well Kate has matured rather quickly, just yesterday in her photos from Denmark she looked like a happy teen….hmmm….guess the petals are off that Rose.
And yes I’m superficial and totally here for these un- photoshopped pics!
I showed my son (who couldn’t care any less about the antique monarchy) the unphotoshopped pictures of Kate yesterday. He’s never seen her without photoshop and didn’t he believe it was her.
Jamaica is a survivor, she will endure. While the resentment is understandable due to the leaking the postponement of the deportation that reeks of a desperate act from a government that is seen as weak internationally.
No more geo-politics for now.
The visit is now deemed a fait acccompli. The locals must be seen as gracious; an unenviable effort to teach the foreign caravan good manners.
There must be absolutely no dancing, folks had to dance since their arrival in St Kitts in 1623/4 and Barbados in February 17, 1627 (with 80 Englishmen and 10 Africans).
Caribbean dancing denotes a freedom of the body and spirit that bondsmen cannot understand.
The itinerary should include the presence of lots of school children, with aceppella folk songs and poetry, make it a teachable moment for the children.
Jamaica is know for its festival of books with visits from noted authors from other countries.
(They do not need good propaganda from an accompanying press caravan).
Remember, this too shall pass.
Finally looking forward to see some unfiltered images of the visit. I hope the host country indulge us with uploads on an accessible media platform.
Respectability politics hasn’t worked. Make those leeches feel unwelcome, uncomfortable and inferior. They should have no access to children considering they’ve harbored numerous pedophiles and rapists. They should be treated with disdain. Black people don’t owe wealthy white colonizers and racists a thing.
That Calabash book festival is amazing. Really want to go someday.
Anybody know if the local reporters on this tour will have to presign Stalinist list of suitable questions to gain access to Batman and Robbing the colonies?
I can only imagine that the press there will be given very specific instructions in order to gain access as it is the BM way. However, I expect that, like with Denmark, those dictations will be revealed by local media and appropriately scorned by social media. Whether press beyond the local will scorn it remains to be seen. Def not the British media but possibly American outlets? I hope so.
Kate can grin, giggle and dance and sing. In between she can visit schools and go on about being BROODY. It will be just the same old same old.
Yes, but will she jazz-hands her way down a slide again?
What is wrong with her face? Are her cheek implants slipping? Celebitchy should always use this photo!
What the hell is going on with her eyes is that fillers or something. Her grey dress yesterday is shapeless cosplaying Diana’s dress, I guess you can’t go wrong if you’re copying everyone’s fave. Anyway good luck Jamaica you’ll be footing the bill.
So they are announcing that they’re going on spring break?
Is it me or does Kate look really haggard in those pictures with the green jacket?
That’s what happens when Photoshop isn’t used.
It was SO tone deaf- it was like posting on September 11
“COLONY HOPPING!”
Love it!! And to think that the royal family is deploying a whole flotilla of the magnificent seven to tour the little brown islands when Harry visited the same number of islands by his own little self. Just proves, what Harry did, the whole family together cannot duplicate.
This is so cringe. Visiting the black *colonials* so they can bow and scrape to the white royals. What century do they think this is where they can show up without being invited and be given the most lavish accommodations, meals, entertainment and insane amount of security and think these people are happy to see them. I hope protesters come out in droves.
Just admit you’re taking a vacation and be low-key about it. Jesus. What century are we in?? I cannot believe they’re skipping off to the colonies and acting like it’s work. STFO.
The free world: We stand with Ukraine.
Archewell: We stand with Ukraine.
The Fail: Haha, Putin doesn’t care what Harry and Meghan say.
NAACP: Awarding President’s Award to Harry and Meghan for their social justice work.
RF: Look at us, look at us!!! We’re the best royals and we’re all going on vacation!!
LMAO!!!
So this means they are most likely going to do the Earthshot visit here? Have mercy. These people are rock-stupid beyond belief…
Caribbean person here. The mood varies from indifference to irritation. There’s no way the under 55 or even 60 crowd will be out there fawning like our grandparents once did. Even the older folks are done with them after their treatment of Meghan.
The salty comments on Twitter from Brits who are angry that we’re upset is something to behold. We’re just poor, shit hole countries anyway, apparently.
Oh my goodness these people have no idea. It will be a disaster in the rest of the world, but we all know that the BM will declare it a “triumph” no matter what happens. No integrity and no friggen clue!
From Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness:
Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on 18 April: “My interest is to ensure that the Windrush generation and the children of the Windrush generation get justice. We have to call it out for what it is, but we also have to ensure that those who have been deported get access to a process that gets them back. They should get access to all the benefits that their citizenship will entitle them to. If there was an acceptance that a wrong was done, then there should be a process of restoration. I’m certain that the robust civil society and democracy that you have will come up with a process of compensation.”
My guess is Jamaica is one place they will regret visiting.
I know they’re going for “work” but I think they just wanted a trip to a warm island climate.
While not just the Early Years but children of all ages suffer irreparable harm from being bombed out of their homes in the Ukraine, the very next day after Kate Middleton”s – Duchess of Cambridge – International trip to Denmark in support of the Early Years, there is a deafening silence from Kensington Palace. Suddenly the people’s princess has nothing to say, even though she is all about ‘save the children’. You couldn’t make up a more hypocritical character than Kate Middleton. She truly only cares about promoting her own image. Shame on her and the British royal family. She and William even personally met President Zelensky of the Ukraine and his wife on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, the very first engagement there during the pandemic. And it is quite clear now that they couldn’t care less. What an utterly heartless couple.
Well said.
That family didn’t help their own close relatives back in 1918, they saved Romanov jewels, but not the family.
Is it possible that DM did not even report the post from the Cambridges, as if even DM knew the C were so tone deaf, they needed to be protected from their own mistakes/silliness.