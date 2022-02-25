The Cambridges ‘confirm’ their tour of Belize, Jamaica & The Bahamas next month

Yesterday, as it felt like the entire world was doomscrolling and watching in horror as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kensington Palace thought it would be cute to confirm the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s plans to tour Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas in March. Rumors of the tour began weeks ago, and Kensington Palace has been trying to hype up the keenness for the tour. Still, a very strange moment for this tweet to go out:

We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities. W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2022

William and Kate will be on tour from March 19 to March 26, and the tour is in support of the Queen’s Platinum Jubbly – the Royal.gov site did a big fancy press release about it too. Princess Anne, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall all plan to tour various Commonwealth countries as well ahead of the big Jubbly celebrations. I get that the courtiers really want to make the Jubbly so big and important, but… you know, maybe they could have read the room a little bit better this week?

Hilariously, Jamaica’s government ministers are already saying that they will not foot the bill for Bill and Waity’s tropical adventure. Jamaica’s Information Minister said that the government would likely only pay for the Keens’ security in-country and that’s it. Critics have also said that William and Kate are merely “colony hopping” and within Jamaica, there is a growing anti-British, anti-colonialism movement. Wow, this tour is going to be such a disaster!