“Haley Bennett wore Dolce & Gabbana to a ‘Cyrano’ screening” links

Haley Bennett wore Dolce & Gabbana to a Cyrano screening. [RCFA]

Russian troops entered Kyiv, Ukraine today. [Buzzfeed]

The Russian Grand Prix was canceled by Formula One. [Just Jared]

This is why everyone was dragging Todrick Hall this week. [Dlisted]

Yep, the Cambridges are complete amateurs, offensively so. [LaineyGossip]

I don’t agree with all of these suggestions for how to improve the Oscars, but I like that we’re all brainstorming for AMPAS! [Pajiba]

Sophia Bush has good trousers & shiny hair. [Go Fug Yourself]

Andy Cohen, not this. [Gawker]

The Manhattan DA f–ked the Donald Trump investigation. [Towleroad]

What’s going on inside Megan Thee Stallion’s brain. [Egotastic]

Leighton Meester was on Law & Order. [Seriously OMG]

