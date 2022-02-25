“Haley Bennett wore Dolce & Gabbana to a ‘Cyrano’ screening” links
Haley Bennett wore Dolce & Gabbana to a Cyrano screening. [RCFA]
Russian troops entered Kyiv, Ukraine today. [Buzzfeed]
The Russian Grand Prix was canceled by Formula One. [Just Jared]
This is why everyone was dragging Todrick Hall this week. [Dlisted]
Yep, the Cambridges are complete amateurs, offensively so. [LaineyGossip]
I don’t agree with all of these suggestions for how to improve the Oscars, but I like that we’re all brainstorming for AMPAS! [Pajiba]
Sophia Bush has good trousers & shiny hair. [Go Fug Yourself]
Andy Cohen, not this. [Gawker]
The Manhattan DA f–ked the Donald Trump investigation. [Towleroad]
What’s going on inside Megan Thee Stallion’s brain. [Egotastic]
Leighton Meester was on Law & Order. [Seriously OMG]

  1. Justplainme says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    ‘Yep, the Cambridges are complete amateurs, offensively so.’ Well said LaineyGossip

    • DuchessL says:
      February 25, 2022 at 1:21 pm

      Lainey is giving their “intelligence” too much credit. PR, relationists, reading the room, a war preoccupying the world: what were their reasons to go ahead? Like they had to think that far. No, they only said, we’re not getting involved in those political issues – people know this about us, it was said before – let’s go ahead. And boom, IG announcement got posted.

  2. jferber says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    A very pretty woman. She looks great with red hair (though apart from Julianne Moore, I usually don’t like red hair).

    • DuchessL says:
      February 25, 2022 at 1:04 pm

      A young kate Blanchet I find

    • Mrs.Krabappl says:
      February 25, 2022 at 2:03 pm

      A very pretty lady indeed. And that’s why I don’t care for any of the Cyrano de Bergerac movies. The message should be that looks don’t matter, it’s what’s on the inside — but the *actual* message is always that a MAN’s looks don’t matter, it’s what’s on the inside, but a woman has to be beautiful for men to fall in love with her. The secondary message (which the Incels believe) is that no matter how “out of your league” a woman might seen, any man who wants her is *entitled* to her, otherwise she is a b!tch.

      • t'otter says:
        February 25, 2022 at 5:43 pm

        “any man who wants her is *entitled* to her. . . ” by using any means necessary, yeah agreed.

      • BeanieBean says:
        February 25, 2022 at 10:43 pm

        You make a very good point. I knew I never liked Cyrano & now I know why.

      • jwoolman says:
        February 26, 2022 at 7:29 am

        But the latest Cyrano gives us another opportunity to watch Peter Dinklage doing stuff. He’s one actor I will watch doing any kind of stuff. He’s such a master at his craft.

    • Justplainme says:
      February 25, 2022 at 2:34 pm

      I find redheads intriguing, Sarah Snook on Succession is just gorgeous.
      Thank you for pointing that out Mrs.Krabappl.

    • The Recluse says:
      February 25, 2022 at 8:21 pm

      She looks like Jennifer Lawrence’s younger sister, if not a twin.

  3. LeonsMomma says:
    February 25, 2022 at 1:35 pm

    You had me all excited about Leighton Meester doing something new on TV! I wish she would do more — she was the MUCH better actress than Blake Lively.

  4. Dena Landon says:
    February 25, 2022 at 5:11 pm

    @katie – me, too! My son loved to watch it with me because I’m a full/time single mom and he could see himself in the kids. A surprising amount of sitcoms still revolve around two-parent families, and he really loved being like – oh, that’s like me! Or he’d comment about how he related to the kids

