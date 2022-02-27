Kate Winslet: ‘Middle-aged women have long been underestimated, disrespected’

Over the years, I’ve grown to dislike Kate Winslet’s personality, but I still watch her movies and TV shows. I loved Mare of Easttown, it was a great limited series and one of the best series of 2021, honestly. The White Lotus was so stupid, I hated that series so much, but Mare was where it was at. Since most of the TV awards separate “limited series actors” with regular series actors, I think Kate is probably a leading contender for many awards for Mare. As she should be, she did a great job as a harried, vaping, 40-something cop in a gritty, working-class Pennsylvania town. Kate is doing some awards-season campaigning right now, which is why this Guardian interview happened:

On Mare’s no-makeup, gritty appearance: “The discussion about how Mare looked blew my mind. People were asking, ‘Did she gain weight? Didn’t she look frumpy? Wasn’t that brave of her?’ But why should that be brave? I suppose because it’s not how leading actresses are represented. Maybe Mare will be the tipping point, and we’re going to stop scrutinising women on screen quite so much. We were always saying on set: ‘That’s too TV. Keep it real.’ I’d constantly be rubbing Marmite into the knees of my jeans, or scuffing up my sneakers with a Brillo pad. You can’t just make one thing feel real: it has to be everything.”

Mare was Peak Pandemic: “Mare is how most of us felt through lockdown. She validated the permanent pyjama look…It came along just as people badly needed something to discuss other than who they knew who had died from Covid. It put families on couches, and there was a nostalgic quality to the one-episode-a-week format. It gets conversation going while you’re waiting for the next one…. [But] Covid has taught me how to binge. In more ways than one. But yes, Ned and I watched Ted Lasso pretty much back-to-back. Covid made you not feel so bad about hanging out on the couch.”

Middle-aged actresses: “Middle-aged women have long been underestimated, disrespected and disregarded in the film and television community, and now that’s changing. Look at the actresses who won at the Emmys. None of us were in our 20s by any means, and that’s cool! I feel way cooler as a fortysomething actress than I ever imagined I would.”

Whether American cop shows should reflect the real-life qualms about cops: “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here and in America will find their way into the stories we tell. One hundred per cent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened. It’s horrible, isn’t it? This moment in time. It’s horrific. You can hear me, I can’t quite find the words because we all feel so betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in ways that hadn’t even crossed my mind in my 20s.”

Seeing Leo DiCaprio for the first time in three years: “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”