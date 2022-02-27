Ukrainian President Zelensky: ‘The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is one of the most badass people I’ve ever seen in my life. On Friday, there were widespread reports in the American media that the Biden administration had urged Zelensky quite strongly to evacuate Ukraine with his family. The American government was prepared to go into Kyiv to bring him out for his own protection. He refused the offer:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down an offer from the United States of evacuation from the capital city Kyiv, the Ukraine embassy in Britain said Saturday on Twitter.
“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelensky told the US, according to the embassy.
“Ukrainians are proud of their President,” the tweet adds.
In a video posted on Saturday morning entitled “do not believe the fakes,” Zelensky revealed that he is still in Kyiv.
“I need ammunition, not a ride” is so brave, it brought tears to my eyes. Zelensky has been among his people in Kyiv since the Russian invasion. He’s been on the ground, rallying his people, urging them to fight for their sovereign nation. Ukrainians are more than willing to fight for their country too – civilians are taking up arms to lead patrols around their cities and towns and to keep the Russian invaders out. Zelensky has been photographed with military personnel, and on Friday night, he posted this video, which he filmed himself on the streets of Kyiv (I’m posting it with the English-language captions):
went and translated that zelensky selfie video from the streets of kyiv, just to know what he was actually saying in response to the russian reports that he had fled — so here it is for the rest of you, plus this music naturally felt right. enjoy. pic.twitter.com/JDLXtYAq5q
— Alex Kliment (@SaoSasha) February 25, 2022
So brave, and one of the most effective pieces of political messaging I’ve ever seen. God bless him.
Here are some videos of the Ukrainian people – civilians – mobilizing, volunteering to serve, volunteering to take up arms, preparing Molotov cocktails to fight the Russian invaders. When y’all get young mothers who work as bank managers going to the local community center to sign up to kick Russian ass, y’all know the Ukrainians are going to win.
Volunteer fighters armed with assault rifles patrolled central Kyiv on Friday, ready to defend their country.
Follow live updates. https://t.co/hQc2wYb6r0 pic.twitter.com/n2B2lPrgVL
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2022
Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land] pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB
— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 24, 2022
True leadership and courage.
and the bravery of Ukrainian citizens is a lesson and example for the world.
I love that woman telling the soldier to put sunflower seeds in his pockets so that when he’s killed flowers will grow. Wow.
They are a wonderful country of people coming together to all fight against a vile, corrupt and completely power hungry president who thinks he can take what HE wants no matter the cost of human lives.
Their countrymen are all to be congratulated on all coming together to fight against a tyrant! It’s awe inspiring and also heartbreaking that they are under siege and are being bombed due to on man’s ego.
We can all learn what happens when we all come together for the greater good.
As for the Ukrainian woman who stood up to the Russians, I would love to hug her!! She is one badass bitch!! Her statements were so poignant and spot on!!! I loved her parting shot that they should put sunflower seeds in their pockets!!
Inferring, too, that the Russians are fertilizer.
Total badass.
I grew up and lived in Oklahoma when the Murrah building was destroyed by terrorists, and I was in OKC on that day. We all rallied, but this? This is what I will remember for the rest of my life.
Zelensky is not a despot or western puppet who bolts when war erupts. He is a legitimate leader fighting for his county and it would be unthinkable for him to flee. Imagine if Churchill had fled the UK during WWII.
CHURCHILL was directly responsible for the deaths (genocide) of millions in the Indian sub-continent during the World War . Gotta appreciate how you white folk will never stop kissing his dead ass and even hail him as some personification of peace. The West was even close to awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize. Nobody cares when black and brown lives are the ones that get massacred.
Churchill was responsible for one of the worst famines in the world. He blamed the Bengalis for *breeding like flies* when, in fact, it was a combination of wartime inflation, speculative buying and panic hoarding that created mass starvation. His wartime cabinet confiscated millions of tons of rice and cargo boats in order to starve out the Japanese, and as a result upwards of 3 million Bengalis died. He may have been England’s saviour but ignored the plight of Indian people.
Churchill was a genocidal scumbag. Zelensky is an honorable leader.
This kinda goes to show that we have to be careful when we incense political leaders. Zelensky’s actions in the past weeks deserve all the praises he is getting, he has show a lot of courage, but I would hold on planing where the statues should be erected yet as yesterday’s liberators sadly have a tendency of becoming tomorrow’s oppressors. I sure hope it won’t be the case here but the problem is that we never know the future.
While I totally understand distributing weapons and ammunitions to anyone willing to fight, calling for volunteers preparing explosives to defend your home country from an hostile invader, I very much hope there’s a plan for how to get the weapons back when/if combat ends. There are right wing extremists and neo-nazi militia that are participating to the defence efforts and there needs to be a way to disarm them later on and the political response at that time will be just as important.
Sangeeta Thank you! I always put these types of things into context but Black and Brown people leaving Ukraine is still not being offered help, are being forced to wait in the back of transit, and not allowed in countries. I am tired of how easily the West loves and falls over themselves to uphold Western Supremacy values.
Arpeggi, we are in 2022, not sure why you are immediately concerned with future statues. You seem to be advocating we all just sit back and wait until academics tell us how we should feel, right now, in 2022.
Russia invaded Ukraine, against all of the rest of the world. Ukraine needs to defend Ukraine. This is an A+B=C equation.
But sure, I’m going to dream about Zelensky statues being dragged to the ground, when I’m going to sleep tonight. Not the actual Ukrainians who are dying, right this very day.
P.S. Zelensky was “incensed” when Russia invaded Ukraine. I would go ahead and say he was full on fucking pissed off.
My heart definitely goes out to the unbelievably brave Ukrainian citizens. I feel like this is how America revolution started and now we’re so far from it. I also feel for a lot of the young Russian conscripts- literally teenagers – who had no idea they were going to Ukraine and don’t want to fight. May Ukraine prevail and Russia come to its senses and cease aggressions.
There was a video of captured Russian soldiers where they were saying they didn’t want to fight but had to. Otherwise would ended up jailed or worse. I really think Russians as a nation do not wish this war at all.
And God bless the Ukranians and their president. My heart breaks for them.
I was moved to tears by the Russian protests against the invasion. I believe many of them don’t want this either, as they know it’s only going to hurt Russians as well as Ukrainians. This is all Putin.
This is Putin’s war, not Russia’s war.
The bravery and willingness to fight among civilians is also brilliant psyops against the Russians. The only way to enter Kyiv is by ground and every single building is potentialy filled with armed fighters.
It’s not just that they are coming together to fight.! (Which is incredible!!!) It’s the unreal mobilization and unity on EVERY front. Whole communities making Molotov cocktails and the country has TOO much blood and TOO many volunteers to GIVE blood, meanwhile I can’t get an operation because OUR hospitals don’t have enough blood for the emergency patients coming in. We could sure freaking learn from Ukraine how to come together and mobilize in a crisis. I’m so embarrassed for our country. We have gotta stop with the jingoistic “Greatest Freest Best Country on Earth” bullshit because this is patently untrue when we can’t even unify to fight a f*cking virus.
My heart is full of hope for the Ukrainians. They just want their home and country. F*ck Putin.
Germany is sending some weapons, the US has sent military aid and activated troops in Europe though I’m not sure where they are. Russia has been defeated before, lets hope it happens again.
I think Germany thought Putin was bluffing but they are taking him seriously now. They’ve proposed cancelling their to be constructed German/Russian gas pipeline and increasing their defense spending plus sending arms to Ukraine.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has already been built. It’s just not operating yet. The German government has, due to mounting international pressure, with a flimsy excuse basically pushed pause on the certification process, which had effectively been finalised as well. Which will lead the companies operating the pipeline to sue said government/the German state for breach of contract to the tune of billions of € and German taxpayers footing a big part of the bill. All because Germany kept positing for years that the pipeline was “just another energy project nothing to do with politics”. *eyeroll*
Germany saw the future of Europe changing and they shifted. This fight has been amazing and tearful to watch. The worldwide response, from the cold open of SNL featuring Ukrainian singers singing a prayer for Ukraine, to the 20K people of Switzerland demonstrating their country has not done enough. Motherf-kin SWITZERLAND, the epitome of staying neutral. The Ukraine brewery that switched over to making molotovs for everyone, with a custom label that said Screw Putin. The Russian banks got thrown out of Swift!
The one person operated Javelin missiles that are smart missiles against tanks, and the Stingers that are smart missiles that take out planes, are pricey and getting shipped in from EVERYWHERE. Elon Musk is sending Starlink services & terminals so they stay connected to the internet. This is an amazing fight for a country that isn’t in the EU or Nato.
Such an incredible badass. This is what true courage and leadership look like.
I really thought this Ex comedian was in over his head. Boy was I wrong. This man is a legend and I have nothing but respect for he and his country of bada$$es. What an amazing way to rise to the moment. What an amazing example of courage for the world. F*ck Putin & his minions forever.
He’s a great ex comedian as well! I watched his show, Servant of the People, and liked it very much. Hope he stays safe ❤️
“I need ammunition, not a ride,” is straight up iconic. And the videos!
He probably was in over his head, but he’s the right man for this job. I pray that he and his family (and Ukraine!) are safe and Putin folds/is yanked.
He also has a law degree. He is more than just an ex-comedian
A true leader and I’m in awe of the Ukrainian people. Their bravery and determination to protect their country is inspiring. They will not let Putin win and we should do everything to support them in their fight against him.
A true leader would condemn the literal second class treatment of African, Sikh and other Ukrainians of colour who are being denied access to trains and opportunities to leave the country in preference to white people.
I don’t think it’s fair to blame that only on him, it’s also due to those countries receiving them.
Let’s face it, the only refugees that a country like the UK would accept they wouldn’t be PoCs because those aren’t ‘sellable’ to our awful PM’s fanbase – just to give you an idea of the political climate here, there was a proposal to use war frigates against the dinghies full of immigrants coming from the French coast 😱 our own Home Office secretary is a PoC and is seeking to have a very racist law being passed (stripping British citizens of the citizenship with no official communication, which would affect – guess who – mostly PoCs and Muslims).
It’s a sad state of affairs but it’s where western world is at now.
Let this be a warning to all tyrants, despots, and MAGA who stormed the US Capitol (and that stupid ass truck convoy) that they will lose. And, as angry as I am about this invasion, I want the world to not forget the Rohingya, Uyghurs, Yemeni, Afghans, and all other communities who’ve had their lives ripped apart by brutal regimes, war, occupation.
I also fear a desperate man. There is no going back to cordial international relations with Putin. He’s got nothing to lose at this point and the Ukraine resistance is truly pissing him off. He’s not going to abide by any rules of war or Geneva convention, he’ll do anything to win. We’ve already seen what he’s capable of against his critics.
The hope, with sanctions and restrictions hitting the oligarchs too, and no quick victory in the war, is that Putin’s internal support will crumble and he’ll be removed, like a lot of dictators before him, by his own inner circle.
Let’s hope this happens sooner rather than later – the Ukrainian Resistance, with their courage and bravery, is making this a very possible outcome.
It was reported last night that Putin’s financial director of Gazprom in Russia has committed suicide. Gazprom is basically the gas industry.
“…. Putin’s internal support will crumble and he’ll be removed, like a lot of dictators before him, by his own inner circle.”
A lot of the pundits I follow were of the same thought. I wonder if Putin is having all the windows in the buildings he frequents sealed up right now, or perhaps he’s hiring a food taster…. Hmmm?
@Southern Fried — interesting. Last month the body of another top Gazprom executive was found dead in the same village where Tyulakov’s body was found. What do you think the chances are they were both “suicided”?
@ Jaded, it’s quite interesting to see how many of those within Putin’s circle commit “suicide” when they run afoul with Putin.
I would like to add that I am loving that many Russians are protesting against their president when they know the possible consequences of their actions.
@ Mireille I’ll add the Sudanese people to your list. Citizens out in the streets, opposing a dictator and his military goons. PS – as historically consistent, women lead the fight for justice in Sudan.
Your comment expresses it all so well, every word. Thank you @Mireille.
Very well said @ Mireille!
I retweeted a side by side photo of Zelensky staying and facing death with his people and Ted Cruz flying out to Cancun while Texans froze to death. We Must Not Forget the bravery shown by one and the cowardice shown by the other.
Such a powerful comparison. Cruz doesn’t have an inkling as to what bravery and standing up for your constituents need. There was close to 1,000 deaths last year, but the GOP didn’t care, especially Cruz!
What a difference of true bravery and an incompetent coward.
And let’s not forget the Bunker Bitch who hid when people peacefully protested outside the WH.
This is the difference between a leader and a politician. Give him a follow on IG so he can continue to get the truth out.
👏 he had 11.9m followers last night. This morning he had 12.3m. Part of this war is being fought on social media. Let’s do this!
Just following him on insta. He is up to 13 million followers!
This is why Afghanistan fell like a house of cards to the Taliban and Ukraine is slowing down the Russians. The Afghan president ran and Zelensky is going nowhere. What a difference it makes to have a true leader that stays and fights.
This man is a true leader💙💛👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.. Putin is rumored to be “not of his right mind”, so I pray for all those in his path. This isn’t over by a long shot.
@Cessily I agree. Something is truly off with Putin. He keeps talking about ridding Ukraine of “drug addicts and Neo-Nazis “…??? Wtf .His language sounds like the late 60s era or something. This is a very strange and stupid thing for Putin to have done. He has run mad.
I agree, he is acting as if he was terminally ill and he has nothing to loose.
Idk I wonder if Putin was trying to use misinformation online to say Ukraine is full of nazis and thought that would justify his invasion. Pretty sure that has mostly backfired…cuz Putin looks like a bully and Zelenskyy is becoming a legend in the making.
He sounds like Trump
The former US Ambassador to Russia said the same thing. He had never heard Putin sound like this and he thinks he has lost the plot.
They are rumors he is ill. Cancer was mentioned but no concrete evidence. Macron was saying how much he has changed from a few years ago. It wasn’t like talking to the same person.
No, Putin has all of his faculties together. This has been a mission of his since ‘95. Putin has been declaring for decades that the greatest regret was the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Putin has made it his mission to restore it. No matter how and at what costs it is to his people and those in the countries he wants to invade and take over.
They should arrest and impose a life of prison of Putin and those like him. From al-Assad, Jinping, Kim Jung-il, Karimov, al-Bashir, Burma and many more that would take an hour to spell out.
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 For Ukraine and it’s brave people that they defeat and turn back this Russian invasion. Putin is threatening a nuclear option again due to the sanctions. And Belarus maybe allowing Russia to stage nukes on its soil. It will be interesting tomorrow to see how the financial markets react to the actions taken over the weekend to cut Russia off from SWIFT. Predictions are the ruble will be in free fall.
Yes, very worried Belarus leader is in Putins pocket and fully support him. This could get a lot worse, Putin will want to save face, he has every incentive not to give up.
There’s going to be a meeting at the Belarus boarder. Is Belarus a free country or is it controlled by Russia?
@Twin Falls: Belarus is very, very, very much controlled by Putin. The people tried to get rid of the current President (Lukashenko) but Putin kept him in power. The people of Belarus despise him and participating in Putin’s war could be his downfall.
And there’s apparently a vote in Belarus today that could enable the current awful guy to stay in power to 2035. Shades of Putin again. I really hope the combination of Ukrainian resistance and international sanctions will give putin second thoughts. But given that he says he walks talks at the same time as upping the level of nuclear alert it’s mixed messages to say the least.
I’d go to Miami just to witness the oligarchs relieved of their homes, yachts, cash and bank accounts.
I’d also like to see all of their kids sent home from schools. Let them deal with surly teens/early 20s kids being taken from their parties and excesses. Good luck with *that*! lol
Lol, Just desserts I think it’s called.
The head of a state supported TV talk show was complaining about losing his 2 Italian villas. I want to see the wives and mistresses thrown out of villas and US properties, locked out of banks. Lmao the oligarchs need peace asap!
Yes, but not before the children/adults are held responsible for their actions.
On another note, Saudi nationals that should be permanently expelled from the US for their continued criminal actions and the Saudis assisting with those fleeing prosecution.
The Ukraine people and their President have my absolute admiration and respect. Has anyone seen the ship the Russians destroyed? It is breathtaking. President Zelensky , the Ukrainian people and their military have earned their place in history. God bless them all for their valor. We are with you Ukraine.
Did you read of their final words to the Russians?: ‘Go f*ck yourself.’ Dayum!
It is all over the internet:. So, we all agree? Russian Warship, go f#ck yourself. #Heroes
I am in tears after watching the video of President Zelensky and the other officials. This is what strong leadership looks like. The courage, bravery and general badassery the Ukrainian people have shown, from the president down to housewives, is extraordinary.
L E G E N D A R Y
Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine have become an example to the whole world about what it means to be united, fierce and compassionate at the same time. They embody the very definition of integrity. What an incredible time in history. They will be legendary in the history of humanity forever.
The video of him and his officials standing outside was hard af. The man in the back showing the date and time on his phone? They’re standing 10 toes down for their country. Immense respect.
Very inspiring. Risky too. If he’s captured and/or killed, would the resistance crumble? Or has it been built up enough that it would survive him? At this point, I think it might prove to be a rallying cry and that the resistance would continue -but- there is a risk that it wouldn’t and so many times, decisions are based on avoiding the worst outcomes rather than fighting for the best ones.
I pray that he survives, but if he is killed it will rally his people even more. A statue of him will stand in Kiev for 1000 years. Purim’s only success in this horrific war has been to make this man a legend.
Agreed. If Z is killed, the Klitschko brothers can step in. The former heavyweight champ is already mayor of Kyiv. This is the peoples of Ukraine war, it would be like cutting off Medusa’s head to kill Z. Ukraine will generate many more, it’s been said that the best Russian generals were Ukrainian. Their talent runs deep.
I pray he will be safe because his nation needs him but if they dare to kill him , that will rally his nation even more as well as the world.
F*** Putin. There has to be a special place in hell for that horrible man
The personal risk for him is very high. No doubt that Putin wants him dead in hopes that his death will crush the resistance. Zelensky is a legend and will go down in history as a symbol of courage in the face of tyranny. I’m totally in awe of the courage and commitment of the Ukrainian people. They are a true inspiration and my heart goes out to them. 💙💛💙💛
Zelenskyy is the leader the democratic world needs and it’s amazing to see. His troops are being kind to the Russian teen soldiers, allowing them to call their parents at home. The Ukrainians also put down that terrifying Chechen leader who was famous for his brutality. I feel hopeful — the world is cheering on and has the backs of the Ukrainians and Big Z!! Slava Ukraini!!
Their compassion knows no bounds. I hope that we call all stand behind Ukraine!! Ukrainians are a special breed of bravery, resilience and dedication to their countrymen and their country!! It’s awe inspiring to watch and see!!
I bet Putin wasn’t expecting that, I’m so happy to see him fighting back and not be a coward like those NATO leaders. Btw Putin is now threatening to use nuclear weapons, I wonder if someone other that the Ukrainian president will do something.
Let’s give Ukraine everything they need to repel this Nazi-esque invasion. Shout-out to Delta Airlines for taking the lead in cancelling code-sharing flights with Aeroflot.
I have been in awe of the Ukrainian people’s bravery these past weeks. 💙💛💪
Putin MASSIVELY underestimated the Ukranians. Was reading that after 15 days Russia’s money and ammo run out.
As others have said this is Putins personal war based on some fantasy from the Cold War. The hacker group Anonymous hacked Russian state TV and was showing the true reality of the war and how badly it’s going for Putin.
Apparently Putin has also threatened Finland and Sweden if they support NATO.
Putins days r numbered he can’t walk back from this and neither can Russia. His cronies will turn on him like rabid rats and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person. The Belarusian President also better watch his back.
I’m old enough to remember the anti-Vietnam war protests in Chicago during the 1968 DNC. Demonstrators were beaten and arrested by police while they chanted “The Whole World is Watching” over and over.
That phrase comes to mind as Zelensky fights for his country and people — the whole world is watching you Putin, and praying that even your own people turn against you for this atrocity.
Thankyou to Kaiser for this article.I won’t be redundant bc you gave such a great write up!I saw Zelensky at the gym Friday eve and couldn’t believe what I was seeing-his courage!!!
You have all said in comments what I would also say so there is nothing else.
What a true leader and a gentleman ,we truly don’t know his fate,but the history books(I pray)shall have this correct regardless the outcome.Putin is the wavering coward trying to get a legacy while Zelensky will go down as the hero ,as he is mine;and so are the people of the Sovereign Ukrainine!
Since I’m on a gossip site and you have all said so many profound things I’m going to say-I think Zelensky is the new heartthrob,a wise and true man and good to his people.A real fighter with the walk to back up his talk so to speak; Hollywood couldn’t produce this type character-it only comes from within.
All of my prayers are to the people of Ukrainian,the russsians who wish no conflict,and those of us ,citizen of this would who pray for peace.
Now and truly always.Stay strong.God Bless.✌️
@ Spice Cake 38, I am so glad to hear from you as a Ukrainian!! Your President is a hero in our eyes which is well deserved. All of Ukrainian citizens are hero’s as well! You are brave, courageous and fighters to your core!!
I would love for you to keep us posted how you, your family and loved ones are holding up.
I would also like to ask what I, as a US citizen can do from here to help and support you and your countrymen? What and where can I send support?
I am heartbroken that you are all suffering from the ego and fragility of a dictator that knows no bounds in trying to take what is NOT his to take. Putin is a coward but he has a military force behind him.
We are ARE supporting you and your country!!!! Give Putin 🖕🏻 exactly what he deserves!!
Spice Cake, it is amazing that you are there and took the time and care to comment here. The world is with you all.
I have purchased a Ukrainian flag for my apartment balcony here in Canada but want to do more. Please let us all know how best we can support you and your brave compatriots.
With the amount of Russians hating Putin, I’m amazed he hasn’t been assasinated yet.
Who would think that a former comedian and TV star has more grit, bravery, and mettle than the insecure, paranoid, megalomaniacal, ex-KGB spy? In your darkest hour, your true self is revealed. This is Zelensky’s finest hour. Fight on, hero. Fight on.
So I’m following the #AfricansinUkraine discussion on Twitter. It’s revolting that even during war white people find a way to be racist. Video of actual Ukrainians blocking Africans from getting in trains to seek refuge. Africans in Ukraine are being stranded. I’m tapping out of the overall discussion until I see this presented more. The historical erasure of black people in the discussion by those with blue checks is underhanded and menacing.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cae3Ax1uMot/?utm_medium=copy_link
The above links to a post by Viola Davis with information that could be helpful to Africans trying to leave Ukraine.
I hope this information can help those looking to leave.
They are not forgotten
I am so stunned by the bravery of President Zelensky. I like to think if I was in a situation, remotely close to a war, I would be brave, but I’m not sure I would be. My heart is with all of the Ukraine, and I’m glad you have a real leader.
I seriously urge all the people reading this to consider would they leaders stay in this situation-which is a good test to see if they are worthy of their position/office.
I know that mine would not and I bet that most of the leaders of much richer, better protected countries wouldn’t.
Just something to think about.
My screen gets blurry when I try to read this.
Moved by tears by this man. I have never pulled for a world leader before so hard. He is not just helping his people, but all of us in a Democratic society to remain free. We need more brave men like this as leaders. He, my friends, is what a true leader is.