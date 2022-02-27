Ukrainian President Zelensky: ‘The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is one of the most badass people I’ve ever seen in my life. On Friday, there were widespread reports in the American media that the Biden administration had urged Zelensky quite strongly to evacuate Ukraine with his family. The American government was prepared to go into Kyiv to bring him out for his own protection. He refused the offer:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down an offer from the United States of evacuation from the capital city Kyiv, the Ukraine embassy in Britain said Saturday on Twitter. “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelensky told the US, according to the embassy. “Ukrainians are proud of their President,” the tweet adds. In a video posted on Saturday morning entitled “do not believe the fakes,” Zelensky revealed that he is still in Kyiv.

“I need ammunition, not a ride” is so brave, it brought tears to my eyes. Zelensky has been among his people in Kyiv since the Russian invasion. He’s been on the ground, rallying his people, urging them to fight for their sovereign nation. Ukrainians are more than willing to fight for their country too – civilians are taking up arms to lead patrols around their cities and towns and to keep the Russian invaders out. Zelensky has been photographed with military personnel, and on Friday night, he posted this video, which he filmed himself on the streets of Kyiv (I’m posting it with the English-language captions):

So brave, and one of the most effective pieces of political messaging I’ve ever seen. God bless him.

Here are some videos of the Ukrainian people – civilians – mobilizing, volunteering to serve, volunteering to take up arms, preparing Molotov cocktails to fight the Russian invaders. When y’all get young mothers who work as bank managers going to the local community center to sign up to kick Russian ass, y’all know the Ukrainians are going to win.

