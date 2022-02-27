Prince William & Kate stand with Ukraine ‘as they bravely fight’ for their future

During the first full day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (last Thursday), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement of support to Ukraine, saying that they “stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.” Just hours before Harry and Meghan released that statement via Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had also issued a personal statement. That statement? That they were very excited and keen to go on a tour of Belize, The Bahamas and Jamaica. Tone-deaf doesn’t even begin to cover it. Then on Saturday – two full days after their Jubbly tour keenery – finally William and Kate made a statement of support for Ukraine:

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

They did meet Zelensky at Buckingham Palace in 2020. They posed for photos and then… nothing. Anyway, I’m waiting on all of the royal commentators to make fun of William and Kate for offering a statement of support? Where are they? Where is Angela Levin? Piers Morgan? Won’t anyone call the Cambridges “breathtakingly arrogant” for standing with a sovereign nation as civilians fight in the streets to defend their country? Will anyone note that it looks pretty bad for the future future king to offer psychic support to Ukraine nearly 48 hours after his (not-future-king) brother?

Speaking of, apparently William got another security briefing:

Prince William holds private talks with the Defence Secretary. #Ukraine #royal To read Saturday's Eden Confidential social diary in full, click on this link via @mailplus https://t.co/kjrDYaEDhq pic.twitter.com/80KHfPgI3k — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) February 26, 2022

In case you don’t want to click on it, it just says that William had a briefing with Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, but that the meeting was scheduled before the Russian invasion. Oh, and of course Eden had to name-check Harry and Meghan for “grandstanding about Ukraine online.” Eden wrote that before… the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge grandstanded about Ukraine online.