The Duchess of Sussex wore Christopher John Rogers to the NAACP Image Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance in-person at Saturday evening’s NAACP Image Awards, which aired on BET. The awards show was a hybrid of half-virtual and half-in-person. I expected host Anthony Anderson to make some jokes about Prince Harry especially, but he did not (I think Anderson would have if there had been an in-person audience though). It was such a pleasant sight to see Meghan and Harry there in-person and all dolled up.
Both Harry and Meghan wore Black designers. Harry’s tuxedo was by Ozwald Boateng. Meghan wore a Christopher John Rogers one-shoulder gown, with a leg slit. While she’s worn this shade of blue several times, it felt especially poignant because the blue seemed to mimic the shade of blue in the Ukrainian flag. A happy accident, or was the gown organized last-minute when Russia invaded Ukraine? As for her “accessories,” wouldn’t you know that the Daily Mail hysterically screeched about how she wore “£7,000 worth of accessories.” The Mail also cried salty tears about the fact that Meghan and Harry came to the Image Awards from their “$14m mansion in Montecito.” I bet the Sussexes got a hotel room near the venue in Pasadena to get ready for the show, actually.
Meghan and Harry had clearly pre-written and practiced their speech, in which they went back and forth, finishing each other’s statements and sentiments. Harry was the one to make a statement about Ukraine, saying: “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community.” He also acknowledged that specifically the Black American community had given him a warm welcome, more so than British people welcomed Meghan: “I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.” A commitment to service, hm?? I thought Salt Island said that “service” is only for royals!
A few more photos from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's appearance at the @naacpimageawards tonight
— Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) February 27, 2022
Proud moms. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan brought Doria Ragland as their guest to the #NAACPImageAwards last night. Ceremony host @anthonyanderson brought his mother, Doris Bowman, along too!
📷: Earl Gibson III/@NAACP https://t.co/pTLIfHe6Vj pic.twitter.com/GCkHxuzsN5
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 27, 2022
That is such a vibrant color for a dress. I love it. It’s gorgeous, my favourite colir and Meghan looks stunning. No more made up protocol. Yes to one shoulder dresses and dark nail polish.
I always remember how Meghan got piled on for wearing the black Givenchy one-shoulder dress and dark nail polish at the British Fashion Awards; seeing her rock this same specific silhouette (and in that proud, blazing blue) feels like a really gorgeous 180 and a wonderful repudiation of that night and so much more. The NAACP nod isn’t just special for commemorating her work, but solidly supporting HER.
(Meanwhile, as Salt Island melts down over the Sussex loss, The Other Duchess frantically Googles more weaves and wiglets and blue dress knockoffs.)
Congratulations! So proud of them.
Love that Meghan is trending with over 46K Tweets!
They were trending in several countries too. From the US, France, South Africa, even the UK and several others.
Alright now! Go on, Duchess!
I guess I’m not surprised at that, we ALL miss her. I know I was looking forward to this event so I could see them.
Her gown was glorious. They were spectacular. It was a perfect event for them to show up to and they made it count, speaking with grace, professionalism, and warmth. We’re lucky they’re on our side.
They were glorious that is a great word. Stunning gown, beautiful speech. Absolute perfection.
They are truly inspiring! Harry and Meghan are such a wonderful couple who have beaten their haters at their own game!
But, let’s face it, Meghan is absolutely stunning here!! Meghan is the epitome of grace and elegance!! Meghan, as well as Harry, are such a beautiful couple with tremendous hearts and compassion!! They look so happy, in love and are truly humbled and appreciate that they have been honored by the NAACP!! We are just seeing the beginning of what they are capable of doing together, and what they have both done! Harry and Meghan will always be an example of what true leadership towards making the world a better place each and every day!!
Doria is stunning as well!! I am so happy for them both!!! They have
Glorious is a great description. The Firm probably broke multiple dimmer switches attempting to turn her glow down. One of my favorite looks for her. Love that the color from the amazing umbrella in the rain dress seems to be included. Lovely, warm and moving words from them. Which is who they are.
I can’t stop looking at the pictures. I think this might be my favorite meghan look to date.
I totally agree.. they both looked gorgeous and happy but she was absolutely and ridiculously gorgeous, that dress just added to the perfection. It was great to see 💙💛👏🏼👏🏼
I agree. That color is stunning on her, her hair looks amazing, and the dress itself is fabulous. She looks fantastic.
She’s just spectacular. I know it takes a lot of work to look so polished, but there isn’t a trace of effort in her appearance – just serenity.
Serenity is the perfect word🌷
I agree. She looks like a Grecian goddess. Absolutely gorgeous!
I used to think Meghan was simply a beautiful woman (ok that’s not simple, but it’s not that uncommon). Now I think she might be one of the most stunningly beautiful women I’ve ever seen.
I’ve never seen someone so lit from within. Not a single divot/sag/lump anywhere on her but not a sign of cosmetic work anywhere. Even other iconically glorious women have detectable work or a bag under the eye…something!! Meghan is just an angel.
My favourite look on Meghan, hands down. She was just glowing on stage. I’m so glad she has found some peace, I hope she never goes back to the UK.
Doria also looked absolutely amazing, she looks like she is the same age as Meghan.
Yes, Doria looked so young and lovely. I wonder if she lives with them full time? I know that she is a very independent person. But l am sure that Meghan and Harry are taking good care of her.
I agree!! Meghan was glowing from within and it shows!!! I have nothing but admiration for Meghan!! She has truly been to hell and back and is still standing strong, brilliant and is loving her life with Harry!! I hope that they are at peace and are enjoying their lives each and every day!! They deserve so much support and recognition for what they have endured!!
I know, right? I came for the Meghan and Harry, but I stayed for the Doria. I thought that she was one of the actresses, I didn’t know until someone said that it was Doria.
Salty isle gossip mongers were mad, mad last night. Piers got his ass up at 2am to bitch about (specifically Meghan) & Harry. And Devil Levin purposely mispronounced NAACP in her hate tweet. I hope they all choke on their hatred!😌
As for the stars of the night, they both look so good, but Meghan was flawless, from her whole look to her speech. And mama Doria is a queen!!🥰
I think Piers is just jealous. He cannot stand it when they get praised. He needs to get another hobby and move on.
Check out Bradley Whitford clap back to Piers on Twitter .. glorious
Saw it, and retweeted it immediately!!😁
I did and Whitford was brutal. PeePants Piers deserves it.
Do you have a link ?
Bradley Whitford’s clap back;
“Imagine being the clown who is more upset about the members of the royal family who advocate for justice than the one who raped children with Jeffrey Epstein.”
(Piss Moron’s whine: Imagine giving these two clowns an award when their only claim to fame is trashing their families on TV, ruthlessly exploiting their royal titles for vast financial gain, and preaching about equality and environment from their California mansion & private jets? Hilarious.)
Bravo Bradley Whitford.
Piers is woefully inaccurate even in his slamming. Despite it all, Meghan never trashed her father, it was the other way around. She never trashed her family. Also, Harry complained about his father (re not returning calls and the security issue)not the royal family in general. ANd rightfully so. Piers can’t even get his facts straight. And Charles and William are the big preachers with private jets.
Thank you jan90067, Peepee mourning is a sad sad unfinished man guess that makes him an an. I really think it’s the fact that Meghan never ever wanted him and he never ever stood a chance with him that is truly killing him
Whitford makes a very valid point. Where’s the same energy for Andrew?
I was so annoyed to see this story not far from being a headline on the DM. If it weren’t for Ukraine, you can bet it would have been a headline.
Piers Morgan aside, we get that the DM hates Harry & Meghan but the fact that there is a war going on in Europe and so many other terrible things happening around the world, why do they keep making H&M into such a big deal?
I’m completely with what Harry and Meghan advocate for but at the end of the day this was just an awards show and it feels really disrespectful and insensitive to make it into a big story right now.
@Chergui It was “just an awards show but the awards have to do with helping people who are suffering. So why is it “insensitive” to make it a big story? Are only those suffering in the Ukraine important?
Here is the link!! Enjoy!!!!
https://twitter.com/BradleyWhitford/status/1497799040334897155
What @Equality posted. All Day!!!
(I just had to go back and add two more exclamation points) because you were much nicer than I was about to be to someone who clicked on a story about the aftermath of an award show, spent time reading about it, then posted about it, only to whine about there being “more important” things going on. The hell!?
@Debbie All kinds of things make the news daily outside of the war in Ukraine so it’s interesting that this is what Chergui wants to settle on as not newsworthy.
Exactly @ Debbie & equality. It’s more than ‘just an awards show’ to the NAACP.
Chergui,falling back on a version of the fallacy of relative privation isn’t on H & M’s shoulders, nor is the reporting of it. The show was planned well before the Ukraine situation. H & M addressed it. It’s okay to talk about it with what is going on in the world. Should any discussion of the England vs. Wales game been withheld with the more important things going on? Maybe that game should have been cancelled? I hope The Fail and other BM haven’t reported on that sport event when more important things are happening.
That wasn’t really my point. I wasn’t saying it shouldn’t make the news. I was just saying that the DM had it right up there, in with the stories about Ukraine, as though it were as much of a huge deal. It felt like they knew they had to make Ukraine the priority but they really wanted another twisted hate article to be the headline.
Piss Moron is in Australia, so it was in the afternoon there.
He is openly working for Rupert Murdoch now, a show that will die a slow death.
I saw Trolleisha’s tweet, and I responded by calling her a lying cow.
It’s weird – she misspelled NAACP and then seemed to think that H&M created the digital award just so they could award it to themselves. It’s like she woke up in the middle of the night, tweeted from muscle-memory hate and then went back to sleep. And her followers are all, yup, yup, yup, this makes total sense.
At this point, correcting her lies and saying another day, another lie in A Million Little Lies should suffice. She is a lying cow though. Still would like to see people who bought her Harry book ask for refunds from the publisher if they bought it on the premise & marketing of AL’s lies of spending over a year with them and thinking they would be getting new info. Instead of information that came from other sources with a bit of her melted mind mind thrown in. Purchasers of James Frey’s A Million Little Pieces received refunds.
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2007-may-19-et-frey19-story.html
Piers M is a joke. I hope he falls face down in a fire ant hill. Though, looking at him, he already has-on the regular.
I find the British Press’s snideness about the NAACP particularly disgraceful. Thurgood Marshall’s NAACP? Ida B. Wells and Sherrilyn Ifill’s NAACP? I mean I don’t even want to get into it. It’s just soooo flagrantly racist and disgusting.
They are so blatant in their racism and anti-blackness. Loved the looks they both rocked here and the highlighting of black designers. Meghan especially looked gorgeous and her inner light shone.
As to Harry’s comment of the warm welcome he received, people from marginalized groups often have a great deal of empathy because of their lived experience so I am not surprised he was welcomed so warmly(and Megan received such staunch support). As my mother likes to say, “being black is a daily exercise is extending grace to others who would never do the same to you”.
It is disgraceful, clueless and equally points out their racism once again. And, yes, a number of blatant articles have been deleted from sites. It’s like they know who & what exactly what they are and know it doesn’t look good and want to hide it somehow. I might be using a few key words wrong in my search. Levin wrote an article a few years ago attempting to say that racism wasn’t the reason behind people in England not liking Meghan. AL decided that her made up story was best represented by saying that a black driver she had once didn’t like Meghan. D@mn, if you’re going to make up a story…come up with a better one.
Harry’s been welcomed because he is a loving person and receives love as well as he gives it.imo Great words @sunny. Recognized ostracization and empathy go hand in hand to those with self awareness and hearts. Some people just don’t have either one.
The Salty Island of Petty is all up in arms on the Daily Fail as well!
I love the fact that she kinda wore a royal blue colour. HA!
The colours blue & red really do suit her incredibly well.
Amazing. Go on Duchess.
I second that Noki!
C’mon, Harry and Meghan, let Angela’s and Piers’ blood boil. These rota rats are seething with rage and envy. They can’t accept the fact that the husband and wife are content and thriving away from malicious individuals like them. So irritating to hear from these two rota rats .
That glorious blue gown immediately made me think of her blue dress in the umbrella picture. Both so perfect in color for her, but also both very triumphant when worn. The first, basically saying you coulda hadda bad bitch, and the second one, I’m free, I’m loved, and I’m peaceful under a tree. They tried to dim her beautiful light, and she fought back and won. And, OMG, the way that man looks at her! He’s not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, and doesn’t care who sees it. Bless them both, they are just getting started!
@Babz my thoughts exactly! Blue is her I’m-thriving-and-triumphant color💙
I love that photo!!! She and Harry looking lovingly at each other!! They are such a dynamic couple but Meghan is truly a stunning woman that shines at every moment she allows us in!!! I am just happy for them!! They are living their lives on their own terms, which everyone deserves!!
Agree @ Babz. Mentioned that above before reading your post. Apologies. Love that photo.
I love how Anthony Anderson’s mom is like Imma get my hands on that ginger prince!
The sketch of the dress shows more of the lighter color, which I wish had been more visible, but clearly she looks FABULOUS. Also Harry was there. Loved what they said and how they continue living their best lives whilst also living a life of service, because that IS the best life to them.
Yes, her arms are only around Harry! And that smile. So cute!
I agree, that is the best part.
I am living for her expression!
Anthony’s mom is totally giving Harry her love. Doria and Mama Doris are pretty amazing. They both have children they love, have great relationships with and are proud of. Doris gained a lot of fans on To Tell the Truth. She’s delightful. Would love to be a fly-on-the-wall of a conversation between Doris & Doria.
Waiting for buttons mcmumbles to wear that blue in 5, 4, 3, 2…..
No doubt
The next appearance Khate makes at a formal event will feature a blue dress with a long, floaty, trailing silk scarf/train, mark my words. And I hope someone accidentally steps on it and rips it off.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Loving your evil thinking!! I hope she trips on the way down as well!!
Sea flower lol Dutches Buttons McMumbles 🤣
Doria looked incredible too.
She sure did! You could tell how at peace she is now that she doesn’t have to worry about her daughter’s mental health deteriorating on that Salty isle. Her baby girl (along with her son-in-law and grandchildren) are home safe and sound!🥰
Yes, she does look happy and relaxed. I am sure she has suffered as much as Harry and Meghan these past few years.
@cinders – Just what I was thinking! Doria is impeccably put together, and she is so pretty!
Doria is rocking that little black dress, she is at every important event for Meghan.
The man in Mexico is going to explode, Meghan even announced her Mom is here.
@Jan – I’d totally forgotten about the man in Mexico. We haven’t heard from him in a while.
@ Eurydice, let’s hope that silence remains in Mexico! I am certain that the RR’s will be bringing him in for his disgusting opportunity to sell out his daughter again.
@Jan, I will mostly forgive you for bringing up that man. He doesn’t need to be mentioned. It’s like saying Beetlejuice or Bloody Mary (the non drink version).lol
Mama Doria gives me life. She looks incredible. Those Ragland genes are doing wonders for both Doria and Meghan because they are aging beautifully and look so youthful for their ages. I love to see.
Doria and Doris need a podcast, immediately.
They’re aging backwards! If either one of them ever drops a skincare line, I’m smashing that Buy Now button so hard!
@ Christine, that’s a fabulous idea!!!
Doria looked beautiful head to toe! Not a fan of Meghan’s dress, but the color is nice on her.
I agree, she looks amazing!
I love Meghan’s gown, the colors are gorgeous. Both women looked lovely.
One-shoulder, leg slit, dark nail polish. She adopted everything she got criticised for and said “F you salty people”. Plus she took her signature hairstyle back and showed the world how you really rock a train. This outfit was perfect. And how beautiful was Doria!!
We can hear reports of screeching, fists banging on walls, hair pulling and tremors of incandescence have just shook the ground. Stay tuned for a copykeen discount version coming soon…
Oh yes, Kate’s will have buttons, a Victorian collar, more buttons and a picture of a flag on it.
It looks to me like she’s got a French manicure, not dark nail polish – but that would be cool too, if she wanted it.
I also love that it’s quite a simple dress in many respects. It’s not fashion (like what, say, Zendaya wore-which I LOVED). On anyone else you would call Meghan’s dress a safe choice. But on Meghan it’s just an absolute knockout. She and the dress together are a simply luminous.
I haven’t seen the hands, but she has dark nail polish on her toe nails.
Beautiful dress!
She looked amazing!!!! So does Harry but Meghan rocked that color!!
Happy to see them out getting recognition for their work. Isn’t it poignant that despite the noise from some in the UK the last 2 major red carpet event have been for Harry and Meghan being recognized for work they do/have been doing all their life. Love that for them.
And mama Doris looks so young!!
Magnificent! Doria looks so proud. That shade of blue is really Meghan’s color and I love these accessories, they were simple and elegant. The dress was the star and Harry and Meghan looked beautiful together.
I can’t remember who designed the earrings, but on Twitter it was announced that they have already sold out. This woman’s power!!
Anthony Anderson’s Mom looks like she wants to personally adopt Harry. I love this for all of them, they seem so happy.
So true, then she’ll have two sons.
Anthony Anderson’s mom is living her BEST life. She has met so many celebrities with him.
THIS is a true POWER COUPLE!
Meghan looks GORGEOUS, no other word to describe her: hair,makeup, flawless (she also seems to have lost the rest of her baby weight. That dress fit her to a T). Doria looked so beautiful and elegant, so proud. Harry’s not bad either 😉
Their speech was great. Funny how you could hear and understand *every*single*word*, isn’t it? 😄
On a shallow note, it was fun to see that I have the exact mirrored console that Dr. Sophia Noble has. Mine’s is behind the side back of my sofa 😊
Also, I would bet money they had a hotel room nearby to get ready. When I lived across the street from the Four Seasons Hotel, on Awards Show days, both sides of the street were JAMMED with limos from the stars who booked suites with their glam squads to get ready for the shows. (We had permit parking, and were forever calling parking services. I asked a driver *why* he kept coming back when we had posted signs, and the tickets over tickets, and he said, “It’s just the cost of doing business.”)
This dress!! She finally heard me when I recommended long she that this was her best look. Love the color, the cut, the drape.
She looks sophisticated and glamourous. Love it.
Meghan (and Doria) looks amazing. And their speech was perfect – from the shade at the BRF from Harry, about being welcomed by the black community, to the line about being committed to living a life of service. Loved it. I hope they use that “life of service” line in all their speeches to just remind everyone of how stupid the queen was when she tried to say that only royals can be of service 🙄
I also love that Meghan was wearing Diana’s bracelet so both amazing moms were present in a way…in person and in spirit.
It also shows the stark contrast of the service they provide now compared to a life of service based on ribbon cutting ceremonies or photo ops. The Sussex’s have partnered Archewell with charities and companies that are making a difference. The World Kitchen is everywhere there is a need from Tonga to the Ukraine they are amazing.
The idea of service being performed by everyone goes back to MLK (and I’m sure others). It’s a very American idea, tied especially to the black community, and it makes total sense in that context.
The fact that the RF continues to get up in arms about “service” shows how little they ever tried to learn about Meghan or the black community, and instead just expected her to adapt to them. I’m glad she and Harry are a team who continue to perform their acts of service together.
The BRF is very Orwellian when they talk about service because the reality is that they are the ones being served. Especially with the Cambridges since every engagement they do always ends up being centred about themselves instead of the people they are supposed to be serving. That’s why we get photos of slides and swinging in gardens and few about doing any actual work for others.
Sigmund, excellent point. The same could be said about their tone deaf reaction to Megan’s advocacy on voting. If they had any idea at all about the struggle for the franchise in the black community and how sacred the vote is and how black folks died to get and protect that right, they would have shut up. I couldn’t get over it. The nerve of those fools telling a Black American woman she had no right to encourage voting. Ridiculous.
@NIC010: Thank you for saying that about the RF’s ideas of “service.” I cringe and wince whenever someone says that about those who think posing with those who actually work means that you are working. Orwellian is the perfect way to describe it.
If you are a Sussex supporter y’all need to be liking, retweeting, sharing, commenting on all POSITIVE photos, videos, of Harry and Meghan like the BTS fandom.
Engaging with people like Piers or certain RRs is worthless. Piers has a show starting this week and wants engagement. It doesn’t matter if he’s being dragged it’s still engagement for a TROLL..which means more attention on him. He’s gonna talk about H&M a lot this week. STOP rewarding him. It’s literally the economy of hate. It’s why right wing media is so successful. They thrive off engagement from racist, sexist, anti “whatever is happening that day” posts.
Agreed, don’t feed the rats, they just get bigger and fatter.
@Tiredt, from your lips to all ears.
Indeed! I started doing that a while ago because I’m not going to give anything to the negative narrative from salt island.
Tiredt thank you! Complain about Piers the pitiful on here and like the positive stuff.
Yes, thank you! I don’t care what trash he has to say against the Sussexes, everyone knows by now that he’s a deranged stalker, so why give his rantings any attention or oxygen? I feel the same about the RR, I don’t need to know any of these nobodies’ opinions regarding anything Sussex related.
It is all “white noise” and not worth noting. Just as you would walk away from someone foaming at the mouth with hate- why read nonsense and hate. Seeing Meghan,Harry, and Doria is a glimpse at beauty in the world that hate cannot destroy. I am enjoying all the love today despite the despair I feel for the Ukraine. Let us pray for peace.
Excellent point Tiredt. ‘Economy of hate’ is spot on for people who are barely economical with the truth. At best, they might spell Meghan & Harry’s names right.
That’s what I do. I also (without great effect) report hateful tweets for “misinformation” or “abuse” even in blue check accounts.
This whole look is flawless 😍 both of them look so stunning 🥰
Cue a made up award for the salty couple of Kennel palace 🤞
Thigh high slit, black nailpolish, one shoulder gown,cape, Diana’s bracelet, her signature hairstyle…. COPY THAT BI*CH!!!
What’s really making them mad –
William has never looked at Kate the way Harry looks at Meghan.
They are blissfully happy.
You have hit the nail on the head. There is a sincerity in the look between them that can’t be faked.
Meghan looks amazing . Love the side part and the colours on her. No wonder they wanted her to be 50% less! Nice speech too & so nice to see Doria who has always been there at Meghan’s key moments from UN speech to Together book launch. Doria is a great advert for yoga. Her skin looks amazing too. I suspect this appearance by Doria will bring out the awful Markles though 😒
I agree I can so see a push for an award for Kate soon. Reminds me of when Victoria arbiter tried to push some made up report about Kate’s impact on early years 😬
I find it hilarious that royalists complain about the NCAAP award which is based in actual work done by Harry and Meghan, when the royals love for giving themselves honours for simply being born or married into the right family. All the orders given to kate (only three in a decade btw) are because of her identity and not because of any actions she’s taken. Same with William.
No organization is going to be giving the Keenbridges any awards. They like to bestow their medals and OBEs, etc. That makes no sense based on their status as representatives of the head of state, plus they only do symbolic work. I think while it was great to be recognized by the NAACP, and it’s amazing to see what they’ve actually accomplished ( they do the work!) the Sussexes partnering with the organization to create the digital award and grant is the real impact, and look forward to seeing who the future recipients are. Hope to see more in this area. I like how they are partnering with organizations that reflect their goals and values. They know they are newly established and don’t have the deep pockets and resources, but they have a lot to bring to the table and they have been really innovative in their approach. They know they can’t do it all so dive deep with the causes they care deeply about. They are the little engine that could and they stay focused. They looked absolutely amazing! Meghan looked stunning. The dress was gorgeous but the shoes were perfection.
I was looking at Doria’s beautiful toned legs.
LOL @ ABritGuest. I’m sure something will be forthcoming. I still laugh about Kate being given a Tuvalu Order of Merit five years after she was there. Was it based on her allowing them to carry her on their shoulders? That award was quickly made up after news of H & M dating and made headlines. The jealousy did go that far back. Ironic tweet I saw. ‘Royals give awards, celebrities receive them.’. Except when Kate is awarded something it’s an honor and she’s not a celebrity? Hypocrisy is the ruling mindset of antis and monarchists.
Perfection. He still looks at her like she is a snack. I love it.
Can I say I feel pride that they bought Doria with them . This for her has got to mean the world on such an incredible moment.Also I love their speech and that Harry knows that black America has his back because he protects his black queen
I’m so incredibly proud of them, the montage of all their work as individuals and as a couple was so amazing to see and to think that they’re just getting started.
Mama Doria looked stunning! I really hope we get to see more of them as a family doing great acts of service that inspires others to do the same. The world needs saving & I think this couple will help lead the way to doing so.
Naturally Meghan looked absolutely flawless, how long til that gown sells out? 😜
Their introduction was excellent, could not have been better mentioning wth photo montage of H&M’s accomplishments.
Sheer perfection! I love hearing Meghan speak, and then how she broke from her prepared words to say my mom is here with us tonight. The joy in her face as she said that! Well done. Bet you Kate is now frantically texting Christopher John Rogers for some looks for her Caribbean tour. I hope he texts back a big nope. Too late–I’m too booked and busy for your nonsense.
The BM saying the Sussexes have to use the BRF to get attention, the NAACP said NO, we’re only going to talk about Harry’ and Meghan’s achievements.
She’s probably on the hunt for black British designers as we speak, lol. Sorry Catherine Walker, you’ll just have to put those summer coat dresses on hold for now. Same with that order of sister wife dresses.
Lol, this made me laugh so hard. Kate is probably trying so hard but she could never match this. I thought people were joking about her copying Meghan since I don’t really pay much attention to royal stuff but it is really is sad. She should just be best basic self.
Mama Doria is luminous !!
Great speech from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Prince Harry wearing a suit by the one and only Ozwald Boateng (my wish came through, but I’d hoped for one of the brightly colored suits of Mr. Boateng.) Our girl was stunning in her CJR one-shoulder gown. Both are well-fed, much-loved. Tonight rice-eating is going to be lit. Rice-ing is doing their body good.
May Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Doria, Archie, and Lily continue to be happy, healthy, and safe.
So why criticize the jewelry which looks like it was mostly Di’s (or the watch Meghan bought herself pre-RF?)? You know K would have been praised for “honoring Di”.
And they keep going on about Meghan’s engagement ring, as if she buys a new one for every outfit.
What is the real point with the jewellery that Meghan is wearing? It is ongoing, being rehashed every time she is seen in public. On this occasion every piece of jewellery, except the earrings, is a gift from Harry which includes his late mother’s bracelet.
I wish she had worn that fabulous turquoise blue ring of Diana’s that she wore at the wedding reception.
Because how dare that WOC wear jewelry—much less be able to buy it. Slamming Meghan’s “extravagance” is a convenient cover. Underneath is a racist dog whistle hollering “See this uppity wench. She’s swanning around in jewels you good white folk could never afford. That should be you and yours having her life, but she cheated all of you out of it.”
They do very important work, both of them. I am so proud and happy for them. Meghan and Harry both look great. I love Harry’s shoes and Meghan’s dress, hair, makeup and accessories are wonderful. Also Doria Ragland looks GORGEOUS!
I love the dress so much! Not just the colour but I also love the train – trains and capes in dresses are my weaknesses. And I also love that Doria was there with them. Once again, congrats to them both!
Love how Meghan rocks the trains and capes. Regal superhero vibes. She’ll buy her clothes and anoint herself. No curtsies necessary.
I don’t know why but seeing Anthony’s mom hugging so hard on Harry just brought tears to my eyes, happy tears.
I hope every black mama will hug him like that, everytime they saw harry.
LOVE this look on Meghan. Congrats to them both. I will echo what is stated above: they look great, happy and THIS is what a power couple are. And I love PH’s speech.
I will touch upon the color of her dress because I recently read a fascinating article about color in fashion. Blue invokes calm, trust and loyalty. It’s not an “attention” grabbing color. Perfect color choice for this event. Not sure if Meghan looks at color play in what she wears depending on occasion, regardless, she looked GREAT.
That was a nice speech & nice intro of their work which didn’t even mention their royal roles. Meghan looks incredible& yes to the side part. I can see why she was told to be 50% less.
Was nice to see Doria. She’s been there at all meghan’s key events. She’s a great advert for yoga and her skin looks amazing. I suspect this appearance will see the awful markles brought out again though 😒
I can see a push for an award for William or Kate’s work too lol. Reminds me of when Victoria Arbiter tried to push some made up report about Kate’s impact on early years
They both looked fantastic. At what point does the DM stop pricing Meghan’s jewelry because the cartier bracelet is not new, she’s been wearing it for years and the other bracelet was Diana’s. Anyway it’s good to see them being recognized for the work they’ve been doing and I have no doubt this honour will encourage them to do more. If anyone still says that Harry looks miserable, which Richard Eden said the other day, or that he regrets his decision to leave they’re deluded.
Did Eden say that before or after we saw those pictures of Harry and Meghan at dinner with Eugenie and Jack and they are all laughing their heads off? Yeah he looked pretty miserable then didn’t he? *eyeroll*
After. It was a piece about Guy Pelly running a winery in the US. It was gratuitous but Eden doesn’t have the confidence to write any story without mentioning Harry and Meghan.
Even if she had been wearing new jewelry. So what? They earn their own money, so they can do whatever they want with it? Am I missing something? If the British media is of the opinion that, as members of the royal family who may have left royal “duties”, they must still be covered and reported on like the other members, well that’s one thing. However, the BM must then afford M & H the same courtesies that they endlessly extend to other members of the RF. You can’t have one without the other.
I gotta add that this award show is broadcasted on like 5 different channels in the US with completely different audiences. So people will actually get to see the work Harry and Meghan have been doing on the ground versus gossip.
“our lives were brought together for a reason.”
Chills! Imagine all the lives that will be saved just because two people met and fell in love. Millions of people watched this last night!! President Biden call them! Put them to work for you! They can do so much!
Meghan and Harry looked amazing last night and the speech was wonderful. I’m glad was there to support them. Brace yourselves for Bad Dad to be dragged it on somebody’s show to complain about not getting a shoutout
Bad dad will be the inaugural guest on Piss Morgan’s new show.
I don’t know if you’re joking or not about PM having Bad Dad on his first show, but my response is: Of course he will. But, didn’t Bad Dad whine that he didn’t have that much longer to live when he was begging Meghan to see him years ago? Anyway, PM and BD making off of Meghan feels… twisted and like “business as usual.”
She looks absolutely stunning, the color suits her and Harry looked dashing as always…..no wonder Piss Morgan woke up at 3am to cry lol
Meghan looks fabulous, and Harry very dapper. Doria, Anthony and his mother look amazing too.
Doria looks like she could be Meghans older sister.
She looked absolutely sensational. Just gorgeous.
All things already said above and we live in a world where a prince of England just accepted an NAACP image award. With all the horror right now, there are some positive aspects to living in these “interesting” times.
I love how you put that into perspective.
Doria got a good write up in People Mazagine; that she looked amazing in her black dress, how she kept a low profile and been supportive of the Sussexes. This is the same People magazine that exposed Thomas Markle’s lie that he didn’t hear from Meghan after the wedding (which Bad Dad confirmed the lie by his handing over Meghan’s letter to the Fail.)
Sad to hear Bad Dad is going on Pus’ new show. The ghosting will be brought back, the lawsuit, swipes at Meghan’s friends who told the story to People ( who he can’t sue). But People may decide to blow Markle out of the water with their own reporting.
Best revenge is living well. These two are living their best lives in a place and among people who see them, appreciate what they are doing and support them in their endeavors. They are thriving.
Meghan looks amazing. That dress is wowza. I was hoping she’d bring it and she did. Love that they chose black designers. They definitely understood the assignment. Their speech was perfect.
Last but certainly not least, Mama Doria was banging in her LBD. I know she’s proud of both of them and immensely happy Harry got them off of Salty Isle.
I love Meghan’s dress. I really love Doria’s dress too. Congrats to both H & M.
These pictures and the honor Harry and Meghan received move me to tears. Arriving in England, Meghan was bullied to the point of wanting to kill herself and her unborn child. The family she married into was thrilled and felt that to be the best possible outcome. They denied her the help she needed and asked for.
Last night, she and Harry received the President’s Award, an amazing, much-deserved award from the NAACP. Doria, after watching her daughter fight for herself and her family got to witness as Meghan and Harry received a prestigious honor, the first of many to come. I cannot imagine her pride in her daughter and son in law.
Harry and Meghan deserve this. I don’t care how badly the Saltines melt down, Meghan and Harry are living their best lives. In fact, they are living the best lives of the Royal Family. They are loved and appreciated by more than condemn them. They are good people and it shows.
This is what thriving looks like.
Our Queen looks beautiful and so does her mom Doria! Mama is simply gorgeous, her makeup is flawless and her black dress fits her like a glove.
Ok back to Meghan, the color looks amazing on her, the design is beautiful and her hair is on point. Harry looks amazing too… what I love the most aside from how beautiful they all looked was the speech and their commitment to service . Amazing!
Salty island, stay pressed!
Duchess Meghan looks beautiful as usual but I actually prefer both the moms’ dresses! Doria’s is a little business-y but still fashion, and love the print on Mrs. Anderson’s! All three ladies look fab.
Can I just say that these two people are just such an inspiration. Their speech hit all the right notes and was delivered with sincerity, humility, and grace. And Meghan looked so perfect. Her taste is exquisite.
Wait for Kate to screech she’s the I my one who can wear that shade of blue.
Didn’t they declare red “her” power color after Meghan wore red at the Intrepid Valor Awards? I can’t wait for the gymnastics to declare only she can wear blue. And red. And green. And yellow. And … and…
Meghan and Harry looked wonderful. So happy to see Doria. I loved the speech.
Unfortunately for the BRF as they prepare to send William and Kate to the Caribbean, they cannot remove the stain. The stain that black and brown people in the UK, the US and the Caribbean can see very clearly. They were vindictive toward Harry because he didn’t tolerate and accept their racist treatment of his mixed race wife.
The tabloids were given free rein to harass a pregnant and nursing mother. They cannot wipe the internet of the articles and the names.
Make no mistake, while Harry was much loved before this, he is more admired now by black and brown people because he “stepped back from everything he’s ever known” to save his mixed race family.
He and Meghan have been consistent in their actions and speeches.
It cannot be ignored that poorer countries (mostly black and brown people) have suffered from vaccine inequity.
The US has been donating to the Caribbean but no vaccine donations from Britain…..who is so proud of Commonwealth.
Wishing the Sussexes and Doria continued success, happiness and peace.
She looks gorgeous. So nice to see her continue to dress in a stylish fashionable way. Kate is always so dowdy, seeing Megan looking so well is refreshing.
A grainy screenshot of Harry and Meghan is getting more interest from major entertainment page than Kate and will bringing out George. It’s almost triple the engagement lol.
That’s why RRs continue to write about their lawn and property tax. Ha
Also why Harry and Meghan continue to lead way ahead of the pack.
Trotting out Cambidge kids no longer works. The star power of Meghan and Harry had them so shook that they started to bring out the kids more than ever. It’s old hat now.
The shoes!!! ❤️❤️❤️
I hold Meghan’s red look from the You Could’ve Had A Bad Bitch Tour near to my heart but I think this look tops it. Just STUNNING. And Ms. Doria looks amazing and refreshed. Even she looks much happier than the last time we saw her which I believe was Archie’s christening on photo— please correct me if I’m wrong.
I think you’re right, that it was the christening pics the last time we saw Doria. She looks so good and I like seeing her with Meghan and Harry.
Ladies, if your man doesn’t look at you the way haz looks at Meg, you might need to have a chat with him .lol
the sun shined in snowy GTA today with these pics. Let their light shine in on all the dark places we need to get in to for changes that need to be made. All things (ahem white men and the enablers who feed them) feeling uncomfortable in this shift are reluctant to give up control. If “King Charles” knows anything, he will embrace these two, try to make amends and use the power and light these two have. Regardless, Harry will still be son to the King of England and is entitled to health and safety in this world, mostly due to him being born in this Royal family and right now his Royal family are on the edge of survival. Interesting to see how Charles plays this.
I only hope what you said comes true.’
and I hope H said a BIG NO thanks to his father…..where was Charles when Meghan was attacked for wearing nail polisher? nail polisher? where was Charles when his own grandchild was compared to a chimp? where was he?
If H wants to go, he can but I hope Meghan says NO; her children are biracial and should never be around the other kids…..here in the US, we have a racism which is acknowledged; I can’t imagine Archie and LiliDi living in an island full of racists with no one acknowledging there is even racism even though dog whistles are used every f***k day!
Imagine a place where the most read newspapers are trashy tabloids, tabloids!!! no thanks; Charles couldn’t protect Meghan, there is no way he gives a damn about H’s kids. He has W’s kids as grandchildren, those white kids should be enough for him. Archie and LiliDi have Doria and their mother’s friends; they will be more than fine in the US
I FLOVE this dress so much more than the intrepid one(though she looks glorious in red) and love that it’ll give a designer a boost. The silhouette and color are perfection. Her simple, unfussy style is my preferred one. No offense to anyone who likes otherwise. Deliberate nod to Ukraine or not, the timing still works as one.it reminds me in a non copykeen way of Diana’s Sydney 1996 blue gown.
I am enjoying all the comments. Congratulations to Harry and Meghan.
The pride of the mothers for the three adult children is so apparent. Ms Ragland’s beauty is understatedly inspiring along with lovely Ms Bowman’s vibrancy.
I couldn’t stop smiling when they came on stage last night. Meghan is literally lit from within. She’s doing a-ok, folks. So happy for the both of them.
Willnot and Kannot couldn’t have planned this whistle stop to visit the Caribbean at a worse time. That the Sussexes have been given this prestigious NAACP award for their REAL service, not for some fakakta play-acting, couldn’t have come at a better time. The Lamebridges have put themselves and the BRF under a blazing spotlight showing that they are, have always been and will continue to be a family of racist, vile plunderers. Sometimes the stars align in such a karmically perfect way…
IKR?!! I love it. Not only that, but this tour will be the first Black majority nations they’ve visited after a whole decade of being “working royals”. And coming off the heels of Barbados’ independence, I’m sure few want to be bothered with them. The boos and jeers they always wish for Harry and Meghan just might land on the Cambridges when they step foot on the Caribbean.
Both looked radiant at the awards and their happiness is clear to see. They’ve found their place in this world and their purpose. They are thriving and it’s great to see.
How good was their speech? Meghan makes Kate look like such an amateur. No wonder the royals and the BM wanted them gone, they show up William and Kate for the useless pair that they are.
Service IS universal. Love to see them recognized. Doria looks amazing. And I bet not one of them are photoshopped. That is pure joy.
Meghan looked stunning and free! They tried to end her yet she continues to glow and thrive. Harry looked great too and their speech was on point and heartfelt. And I know the haters were sick as they watched that montage as it ran through some of their accomplishments. Ha!
Also, I can’t imagine how Harry was feeling. Meghan already knows what it means to be publicly recognized for the good work that you do. But Harry has never been allowed to have his praises sung. Every good thing he does has always had to be attributed to the queen or shared with Weeny and Keeny, with the latter two getting the bulk of the credit. After a lifetime of acknowledgement and credit being stolen from him, he’s finally being recognized in public for who he is and what he has done. And notice, not one was the world “royal” used when they were listing his accomplishments. This must be an overwhelming feeling for him.
This makes me so happy: the award, the mothers (and Doria looks gorgeous), the fashion, the good will and good works.
They are a magical couple! I wish they would show up more often in public with the kids. I love that they are here in America. It seems really special that we would have actual royalty at the NAACP Image Awards, a demonstration of just how far the African American and all minority groups have come in society. But still so far to go… Side note: Who was watching the kids?? You can’t leave those babies with just anyone!
I’m sure they have a Nanny, chances are the lady who took their Christmas picture in Canada is doing a sleep over.
Meghan do have friends in California.
I’d be shocked if they didn’t have help with the kids. Both busy people plus a young family. Especially with a baby. Nothing wrong with paid help when needed.
I actually think the kids are with friends…..is Eugenie back in the UK yet? if she is still in Montecito, that means she and Jack might be watching the kids; just like Meghan and Jack did when E and H went to the Superbowl
They do have friends. They have money to hire a competent, caring nanny.
Exactly. And not a nanny who is actually a mole for The Firm (like that incident with the night nurse they dealt with when Archie was born) — someone who they inherently trust with their children. I’m sure Doria helps out a lot but she also has a life of her own….she’s grandma, not expected to be their live-in childcare.
@Vesper. As much as I would like to see them with Archie & Lili, I’m quite happy that they are holding true to their values of privacy especially in regards to their children.
Maybe I’m an outlier, never wondered WHO was watching their children. Just assume that well regarded, trusted and caring people are. That’s how H & M operate. In my mind, there are a number of people safe guarding Archie & Lili. One of them being a 6’7″ 250 lb wall of a man (muscle wears more than fat) that the babes have wrapped around their wee fingers. Or, if you’re an Outlander fan, Murtagh is standing post.
That is literally the gown. of. my. dreams. The color, the design, everything. WOW.
They are amazing, inside and out. Yes, I’m gushing over H+M today. I’m not even sorry.
I really liked their statements (even if she did use my pet peeve, “humbled” by the award, ack!). They are very good public speakers and know how to really connect/engage with people.
I dont know if the blue dress was purposely cosplaying the ukrainian flag, but boy was it the right time to do it.
The designer said she emailed him a month ago, then they spoke and decided on the dress.
This guys designs for Rihanna, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Adele and made Kamala’s outfit on Inauguration Day, so he is doing alright.
The flag of Ukraine is blue and yellow.
They’re beautiful people inside and out, truly. Love that Doria was with them. Doria and Meghan both have a warmth about them that radiates through photographs.
Flawless! Stunning! Spectacular! Mesmerizing! Articulate! Oh and Harry looked great too.
Is there any link to watch the whole event please?
Try this link: https://youtu.be/rng9A8i7LDs
I am elated that their work has been recognized-they looked great on stage and that blue is a wonderful color on Meghan-Harry’s speech touched me the most because he has a very good understanding of how people can be beaten down and racially mistreated-he has seen up close and personal his wife’s situation-this time Harry gets his own praise for his achievements without have the BRF added to it-Doria looked smashing in that black dress and she also looked radiant along side Harry and Meghan-the point about Piers Morgan and the rebuttal he got shows his caveman ideals and ways-enough about him-I pray that the Sussex family is kept safe and God keep them in his hands-More power the Sussexes.
I have the distinct feeling that every publication in Britain, tabloid and otherwise, is absolutely clueless about the NAACP. I’ve read that 40% of London population is POC, which is astounding, but does that mean white flight is a thing in London & burbs? The POC representation in journalism is a shame – that’s probably why they can’t figure out NAACP, or America actually.
The level of ignorance about this organization is embarrassing by the British press. Does no one do basic background research? They even seem confused about the Sussexes award and the fact they are also creating a separate new award with the NAACP and Archewell. They try so hard to dismiss the Sussexes that they end up looking more stupid and racist than they usually are.
Squealed when I saw Meghan. She’s glowing, and love that Harry is doing his part and not only leaving it to Meghan to wear a Black designer. Doria also radiates warmth. So amazing their first evening re-appearance is something meaningful like the NAACP (and not some James Bond red carpet *rolls eyes*). The whole thing is truly a class act, love to see it!