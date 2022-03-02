Zoe Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ NYC premiere: kittenish?

The Batman premiere in New York last night got a good turnout. It does seem like things are “getting back to normal” pandemic-wise, and there were no masks at the New York premiere, and barely any masks at the State of the Union in DC last night either. The cast of The Batman all came out for the premiere, including Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Peter Saarsgard and more. Some New York celebrities came out too, including… um, Julia Fox. No one told Julia that her fifteen minutes of fame is over, but she’s still out here hustling, so it is what it is.

Zoe Kravitz wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress in black velvet. As you can see, she has cat-boobs. I love it? And it just means that I was probably right about her gown at the London premiere – it was meant to be an optical illusion of Batman’s cowl. As for her hair… her baby bangs are really messing with me! I hate this for Zoe. Still, I enjoy the fact that she planned out her fashion for the premieres and promotional tour with a bat-and-cat theme. It’s very cute.

Rob the Pattman wore Tom Ford. I’ve gotta wonder if Dior is lowkey mad at him? Dior pays Rob a lot of money to be one of their “faces” and that man is not wearing Dior on the biggest red carpets of his career.

33 Responses to “Zoe Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ NYC premiere: kittenish?”

  1. Mireille says:
    March 2, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Love all superhero films, but Batman never did it for me. I am pro-Superman, and yes, I feel it has to be one or the other. I also came here to say that Zoe Kravitz is so freaking gorgeous. Damn, considering she’s a combo of her parents, her beauty is just beyond comprehension.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 2, 2022 at 10:04 am

      I think my biggest problem with Batman is there are SO MANY versions. How many Batman movies do we need? I don’t get why we need his story told over and over when there are much more interesting DC characters and backstories that could be told.

      Reply
      • Fazel says:
        March 2, 2022 at 10:10 am

        Totally agree! I did read in a review something to the words of ‘thank god they don’t do the parents murder scene again’ so there’s that 😃

        I would have lapped this up if it hadn’t been for that woeful Ben affleck Batman. Have we had 3 batmans in the space of 10 years? Loved Bale, but I grew up with and had such a huge crush on Michael Keaton’s Batman.

        Ah hell I probably will go see it, I love the cinema and doesn’t seem to be much else out 😃

      • VoominVava says:
        March 2, 2022 at 1:59 pm

        I agree , Batman is overrated (Except Michael Keaton’s) , and Superman is superior to me . I can’t believe they’re doing another Batman and there wasn’t a Henry Cavill Superman sequel. He was the perfect Superman.

      • Sudie says:
        March 2, 2022 at 3:08 pm

        What about James Bond? How many times are we to see a bad guy try to destroy the world? There’s been 3 times as many James Bond movies but they keep churning them out. And how about how many times we have we had to endure a new Fast & Furious movie? Are there multiple ways to drive a hot car fast? My point is there are plenty who want to see and will pay to see these movies many times over, it’s all subjective. So I guess they will keep making new Batman movies until the general population stops paying to see them.

  2. BothSidesNow says:
    March 2, 2022 at 9:26 am

    I’m sorry Zoe, I love you and you are gorgeous, but I am going to have to say no on this one. It was a good idea for ONE dress but not to keep going with it.

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    March 2, 2022 at 9:29 am

    Zoe is a pretty girl, but I just can’t get into her. I really don’t know what it is.

    Reply
    • Fazel says:
      March 2, 2022 at 9:42 am

      Same. Though she does seem to have a little more to her than other nepotism kids. (And definitely far and away better than that Beckham kid lol)

      Hmm Julia fox…I admire the hustle, and the on theme cat woman dress 😃

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      March 2, 2022 at 9:43 am

      I’m glad you said it first. She is a weak imitation of her mom. Cute, but nothing special.

      Reply
    • robin says:
      March 2, 2022 at 10:35 am

      well, she always looks bored to death

      Reply
    • Zadie says:
      March 2, 2022 at 10:46 am

      I thought I was the only one! She’s so boring…and flat to me.
      She’s absolutely gorgeous, probably has a lovely personality too.
      I just cannot connect with her onscreen at all. Maybe this movie will be different, if I even decide to watch it?

      Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      March 2, 2022 at 2:02 pm

      Me too! She is perceived to be “cool and mysterious” through her parents without really earning any of it herself it seems.

      Reply
  4. MsIam says:
    March 2, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Nope. But I get that its done in conjunction with the premier so I guess it makes sense. But from a fashion perspective it gets a “no” from me, same with the one with the eye cut outs.

    Reply
  5. Normades says:
    March 2, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Love the kitty boobs and baby bangs. Zoe is one of the few who could pull this off.

    Reply
  6. HeyKay says:
    March 2, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Colin Farrell looks good. No to Zoes dress. Too cutesy.
    Zero interest in RPatz and another Batman movie.

    Reply
  7. Heylee says:
    March 2, 2022 at 9:50 am

    I’m actually obsessed with the outfit Katie Fox is wearing! She looks amazing and I love the old school cat woman image on her dress/tunic.

    Reply
  8. Silver Charm says:
    March 2, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Bummed we are just getting the same black column dress with cutouts over and over again. And Rob with the oversized black suits. I expected more fron them and these red carpets.

    Reply
  9. Merricat says:
    March 2, 2022 at 10:09 am

    I really don’t like baby bangs on anyone. Even Zoe.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      March 2, 2022 at 3:19 pm

      I can’t stand baby bangs. They look like a grown-ass woman cut her own bangs and screwed up badly. I truly do not understand the attraction in them.

      Reply
  10. jferber says:
    March 2, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Zoe is the most beautiful woman in the world. I like that Julia Fox is there and looking good. Just because Kanye dropped her doesn’t mean she disappears from the face of the earth. Why should she? Do your thing, girl.

    Reply
    • Zadie says:
      March 2, 2022 at 10:54 am

      You know, that’s a good point about Julia Fox. Maybe she wants to remove Kanye from her public persona & this is her strategy.

      Reply
  11. nikomikaelx says:
    March 2, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Robs outfits are meant to be “Bruce Wayne” outfits from the comics, thats why its bulkier etc.
    SUPER LOVE Zoes dress! Ive been watching interviews of the two of them, and their chemistry is out of this world!!

    I didn’t know, but they knew each other/were friends already, before filming started!!

    Reply
  12. Sasha says:
    March 2, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Zoe looks incredible! I love the kitten dress!! Rob looks incredibly dapper. Tom Ford really do men right, wow.

    Reply
  13. TrixC says:
    March 2, 2022 at 10:52 am

    The cat boobs are cute but I like nothing else about the dress, it’s such a dated look and I detest velvet. Zoe’s a pretty girl but the hair is too severe on her and I find her tattoos really ugly, like someone’s been scribbling on her with a ballpoint pen.

    Reply
  14. Cee says:
    March 2, 2022 at 11:12 am

    I won tickets for the Avant Premiere this Monday and LOVED the film. This Batman is kind of lost, kind of stubborn and a man of very few words.

    It’s almost 2:55:00 long but it’s so dynamic you can only tell by the way your body starts to hurt LOL

    Reply
  15. Rice says:
    March 2, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Something is wrong with my computer screen because Colin looks like a whole damn meal.

    Reply
  16. dea says:
    March 2, 2022 at 11:42 am

    Does Zoe have more than one facial expression? And her looks are way overrated, sure she’s pretty but the most beautiful woman in the world? Please, not on Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s watch. Y’all can have Pattinson, gimme Colin Farrell.

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    March 2, 2022 at 2:41 pm

    Gugu is beautiful for sure.

    Reply
  18. SomeChick says:
    March 2, 2022 at 4:00 pm

    I love the cat dress & would totally wear it! (hard pass on the underboob dress from the last premiere tho.) I think the forehead curl is cute, with ’20s/Josephine Baker vibes. I do agree that it is a rare woman who can rock the baby bangs. but I have a friend who looks amazing with them. all depends on bone structure and how it’s done. on me, I would look like a mental patient.

    Reply

