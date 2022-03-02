Zoe Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ NYC premiere: kittenish?

The Batman premiere in New York last night got a good turnout. It does seem like things are “getting back to normal” pandemic-wise, and there were no masks at the New York premiere, and barely any masks at the State of the Union in DC last night either. The cast of The Batman all came out for the premiere, including Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Peter Saarsgard and more. Some New York celebrities came out too, including… um, Julia Fox. No one told Julia that her fifteen minutes of fame is over, but she’s still out here hustling, so it is what it is.

Zoe Kravitz wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress in black velvet. As you can see, she has cat-boobs. I love it? And it just means that I was probably right about her gown at the London premiere – it was meant to be an optical illusion of Batman’s cowl. As for her hair… her baby bangs are really messing with me! I hate this for Zoe. Still, I enjoy the fact that she planned out her fashion for the premieres and promotional tour with a bat-and-cat theme. It’s very cute.

Rob the Pattman wore Tom Ford. I’ve gotta wonder if Dior is lowkey mad at him? Dior pays Rob a lot of money to be one of their “faces” and that man is not wearing Dior on the biggest red carpets of his career.