Zoe Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ NYC premiere: kittenish?

The Batman premiere in New York last night got a good turnout. It does seem like things are “getting back to normal” pandemic-wise, and there were no masks at the New York premiere, and barely any masks at the State of the Union in DC last night either. The cast of The Batman all came out for the premiere, including Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Peter Saarsgard and more. Some New York celebrities came out too, including… um, Julia Fox. No one told Julia that her fifteen minutes of fame is over, but she’s still out here hustling, so it is what it is.
Zoe Kravitz wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress in black velvet. As you can see, she has cat-boobs. I love it? And it just means that I was probably right about her gown at the London premiere – it was meant to be an optical illusion of Batman’s cowl. As for her hair… her baby bangs are really messing with me! I hate this for Zoe. Still, I enjoy the fact that she planned out her fashion for the premieres and promotional tour with a bat-and-cat theme. It’s very cute.
Rob the Pattman wore Tom Ford. I’ve gotta wonder if Dior is lowkey mad at him? Dior pays Rob a lot of money to be one of their “faces” and that man is not wearing Dior on the biggest red carpets of his career.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – ‘The Batman’ premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Pictured: Julia Fox
BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – ‘The Batman’ premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Pictured: Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – ‘The Batman’ premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Pictured: Colin Farrell
BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Celebrities attend The Batman Premiere at Lincoln Center in New York.
Pictured: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Celebrities attend The Batman Premiere at Lincoln Center in New York.
Pictured: Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Celebrities attend The Batman Premiere at Lincoln Center in New York.
Pictured: Robert Pattinson
BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Love all superhero films, but Batman never did it for me. I am pro-Superman, and yes, I feel it has to be one or the other. I also came here to say that Zoe Kravitz is so freaking gorgeous. Damn, considering she’s a combo of her parents, her beauty is just beyond comprehension.
I think my biggest problem with Batman is there are SO MANY versions. How many Batman movies do we need? I don’t get why we need his story told over and over when there are much more interesting DC characters and backstories that could be told.
Totally agree! I did read in a review something to the words of ‘thank god they don’t do the parents murder scene again’ so there’s that 😃
I would have lapped this up if it hadn’t been for that woeful Ben affleck Batman. Have we had 3 batmans in the space of 10 years? Loved Bale, but I grew up with and had such a huge crush on Michael Keaton’s Batman.
Ah hell I probably will go see it, I love the cinema and doesn’t seem to be much else out 😃
I agree , Batman is overrated (Except Michael Keaton’s) , and Superman is superior to me . I can’t believe they’re doing another Batman and there wasn’t a Henry Cavill Superman sequel. He was the perfect Superman.
What about James Bond? How many times are we to see a bad guy try to destroy the world? There’s been 3 times as many James Bond movies but they keep churning them out. And how about how many times we have we had to endure a new Fast & Furious movie? Are there multiple ways to drive a hot car fast? My point is there are plenty who want to see and will pay to see these movies many times over, it’s all subjective. So I guess they will keep making new Batman movies until the general population stops paying to see them.
I’m sorry Zoe, I love you and you are gorgeous, but I am going to have to say no on this one. It was a good idea for ONE dress but not to keep going with it.
The dress is a direct rip off of a Helmut Lang from the 80s. She looks great but the kitty titties are a bit much & not at all original
I thought they were bats, not cats.
Zoe is a pretty girl, but I just can’t get into her. I really don’t know what it is.
Same. Though she does seem to have a little more to her than other nepotism kids. (And definitely far and away better than that Beckham kid lol)
Hmm Julia fox…I admire the hustle, and the on theme cat woman dress 😃
I’m glad you said it first. She is a weak imitation of her mom. Cute, but nothing special.
well, she always looks bored to death
I thought I was the only one! She’s so boring…and flat to me.
She’s absolutely gorgeous, probably has a lovely personality too.
I just cannot connect with her onscreen at all. Maybe this movie will be different, if I even decide to watch it?
Me too! She is perceived to be “cool and mysterious” through her parents without really earning any of it herself it seems.
Nope. But I get that its done in conjunction with the premier so I guess it makes sense. But from a fashion perspective it gets a “no” from me, same with the one with the eye cut outs.
Love the kitty boobs and baby bangs. Zoe is one of the few who could pull this off.
Colin Farrell looks good. No to Zoes dress. Too cutesy.
Zero interest in RPatz and another Batman movie.
I’m actually obsessed with the outfit Katie Fox is wearing! She looks amazing and I love the old school cat woman image on her dress/tunic.
I like it too. Unique & eye catching
Bummed we are just getting the same black column dress with cutouts over and over again. And Rob with the oversized black suits. I expected more fron them and these red carpets.
I really don’t like baby bangs on anyone. Even Zoe.
I can’t stand baby bangs. They look like a grown-ass woman cut her own bangs and screwed up badly. I truly do not understand the attraction in them.
Zoe is the most beautiful woman in the world. I like that Julia Fox is there and looking good. Just because Kanye dropped her doesn’t mean she disappears from the face of the earth. Why should she? Do your thing, girl.
You know, that’s a good point about Julia Fox. Maybe she wants to remove Kanye from her public persona & this is her strategy.
Robs outfits are meant to be “Bruce Wayne” outfits from the comics, thats why its bulkier etc.
SUPER LOVE Zoes dress! Ive been watching interviews of the two of them, and their chemistry is out of this world!!
I didn’t know, but they knew each other/were friends already, before filming started!!
Zoe looks incredible! I love the kitten dress!! Rob looks incredibly dapper. Tom Ford really do men right, wow.
The cat boobs are cute but I like nothing else about the dress, it’s such a dated look and I detest velvet. Zoe’s a pretty girl but the hair is too severe on her and I find her tattoos really ugly, like someone’s been scribbling on her with a ballpoint pen.
I won tickets for the Avant Premiere this Monday and LOVED the film. This Batman is kind of lost, kind of stubborn and a man of very few words.
It’s almost 2:55:00 long but it’s so dynamic you can only tell by the way your body starts to hurt LOL
Something is wrong with my computer screen because Colin looks like a whole damn meal.
Does Zoe have more than one facial expression? And her looks are way overrated, sure she’s pretty but the most beautiful woman in the world? Please, not on Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s watch. Y’all can have Pattinson, gimme Colin Farrell.
Yassss to Gugu 🤩
She’s drop dead gorgeous. Like a Barbie doll come to life.
Gugu is beautiful for sure.
I love the cat dress & would totally wear it! (hard pass on the underboob dress from the last premiere tho.) I think the forehead curl is cute, with ’20s/Josephine Baker vibes. I do agree that it is a rare woman who can rock the baby bangs. but I have a friend who looks amazing with them. all depends on bone structure and how it’s done. on me, I would look like a mental patient.