Zoe Kravitz wore Saint Laurent to ‘The Batman’ premiere in London: hot or not?

The Batman’s London premiere was last night, and here are assorted photos. It makes sense that their first premiere would be in London, considering the whole thing was filmed there. I wonder how many premieres they’ll do for this – they obviously need it to make a lot of money, but how much of that will be dependent on Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz physically going country-to-country to sell this movie?
When I first saw Zoe in this Saint Laurent dress, I saw the close-ups of her from the waist-up and I was like “wow that’s a lot of underboob.” So I made a point of grabbing the full-length photos which don’t feel so… mammogrammy. In the full-length pics, her dress is sort of a cool optical illusion, do you see it? Like, the dress is Batman’s cowl and the boob cutouts are Batman’s eyes. It’s a cool optical illusion and I think she did that on purpose. Also: I could seriously do without the baby bangs, MY GOD.
As for Rob Pattinson… my lord. He’s been the face of Dior menswear for years now and I don’t understand why Dior does this to him. While Rob is humble (hilariously so) about his looks and body, he IS a good-looking guy with a great jawline and cheekbones for days. He’s also tall and he can wear clothes well. So why give him this tragically oversized suit? This is a whole mess. Update: I thought this was Dior because, obvs, he reps hard for Dior. But no, this suit is Jil Sander. A MESS!
Bonus photos: Jeffrey Wright (one of the most interesting character actors working today, and Commissioner Gordon in this film) and Paul Dano (who plays the Riddler).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Robert Pattinson
Zoë Kravitz
Jeffrey Wright
Zoë Kravitz
Paul Dano
Robert Pattinson
Zoë Kravitz
Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz
Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz
Robert Pattinson
I like Zoe’s bangs, but Robert should sue.
Me too, I think they’re a bit of a Breakfast at Tiffany’s callback especially given Zoe’s dress.
They can’t send this beautiful, beautiful man to a tailor? No excuses for the bad fit.
I love Zoe’s look and how Batman inspired it is. Every year she looks more and more like her mother.
As to the film, not super excited to see it but Robert has been doing really interesting films for like a decade so I can’t see this film being formulaic or boring.
Sadly it’s not a tailoring issue, that’s the style. But I agree the giant suit is just bad. Apparently he is working with a new stylist this press tour who keeps putting him in these oversized clothes. I’m not a fan. Bring back edgy Rob with closer fits. His face is gorgeous as always though, and he and Zoe are giving great funny interviews.
I feel like you are both right. Oversized is the latest style AND it could still be tailored a bit (eg pants are meant to be slouchy but they are too much so, tighten up the length of the coat and arms slightly).
I’ve always appreciated that Pattinson is game to work with designers and push new looks on the red carpet. But I also hope he leaves the oversized suits in Europe and we get to see some more fitted looks on U.S. red carpet and premiere events next week.
I get that it’s Noir Batman so theyre all doing black this press tour but I’m already bored with it and you can’t see the details of the fashion. And Baby Bangs are terrible.
I actually get more of a cat than bat vibe from zoes dress.
Pete the Cat
LMAO! I can’t unsee that.
I think they look great. However Zoe has a completely different face than she used to. She was always pretty, still is, but different. Age and weight loss sure, but that’s not all.
Buccal fat removal. (See also Eiza Gonzalez and Bella Hadid)
Wow. You’re right. Eiza G is dramatically different. I think Zoe’s eyes are lifted too.
Chin implant also.
She looks like her dad in these pics. I don’t think she’s had work done at all.
I agree, I think Zoe looks the same, as in, gorgeous. She’s always had a strong jaw and cheekbones, overall a very angular face. It’s like the best features from each of her parents were used to create Zoe.
Her bat-boobs are clever.
And I love the bangs.
Jeffrey Wright is killing it in that suit. Dare I say he is a snack, is that term still used?
I don’t know, but I’ll say it with you because he IS.
He looks really good! I noticed that too.
She looks fine, Robert seems to be channeling David Byrne and it’s unfortunate. Jeffery Wright looks so good that I’d like to sit in his lap. That other dude is fine.
But David Byrne’s ICONIC over-sized suit was tailored TO PERFECTION! Unfortunately…THIS AIN’T THAT😝
David Byrne is my forever Bae. Just thought I would randomly say that since his name was mentioned, lol
he looks like David Byrne’s eebil twin! I’m also a huge Talking Heads fan, and yes, David wore it better. the fabric really weighs this one down, for one thing.
Driver8, you earworm me every time I see your name!
Jeffrey Wright showing the young ones how it’s done. He looks amazing.
Rob gives good face. But man, that suit is tragic in every single way.
I think she looks great and major Audrey Hepburn vibes from this look. I think rob also looks fab, i love the architectural quality of his oversized suit.
I LOVE Robs suit, its actually in style right now, (oversized everything). Zoe looks fantastic as always!
So, men went from too tight, too short suits to oversized? Who decides this? I will never understand fashion… “Get off my lawn, kids!”
Haha i guess so, from one extreme to another. I personally love anything oversized so I’m happy with the current trends lol.
Zoe looks stunning, bangs and all. It’s unfortunate that she has to stand next to someone who looks like he is pranking us by wearing Subway Jared’s pre weight loss suit.
LOL! Very accurate.
I too think Zoe looks good, she’s one of the few who has the facial features to make those baby bangs ok.
Robert’s suit is actually Jil Sander, not Dior
I’m sick of boob baring fashion but once you pointed out the Batman mask thing I kinda like this one. Zoe looks severely cute. But i hate that big man suit on Rob. H looks so uncomfortable in it too. Were any of them with their famous S.O.’s?
I agree re boob baring fashion fatigue, but I like this dress on this woman for this occasion. Her bangs don’t bother me but that’s probably because she has an amazing face and can carry a lot of different hairstyles.
Like the dress and bangs. Zoe is gorgeous and can do anything. regarding Rob’s suit, I really like the color, and that red button and the longer jacket, but why is it so big?! It’s too big to even be called oversized. That actually could have looked really cool.
They both look great. Curious – is Zoe still with Channing? They gave us so many great photos then disappeared off the map.
I actually rly like Robert’s suit ☺️😍
They both look ridiculous but man do they both have cheekbones!
Zoe looks like Rooney Mara. We don’t need another Rooney Mara.
Love Zoe’s dress and Bat/Cat underboob eyes but whatever is happening on her arms is seriously distracting…
Won’t she want the fat back in her face later on as she gets older? I like her dress, but somehow the bottom of the dress doesn’t quite work for me. I’d have liked to see some leg or an edgier cut? I don’t know. Of course she is insanely beautiful. Jeffrey Wright is hot. Nicely styled too.
Her bangs look great and she looks amazing.
That suit kind of reminds me of uncle fester from the Adam’s family… over sized with a small head.
Robert’s outfit is giving me David Byrne vibes… Definitely not a good look!!
Zoe looks flawless as usual !!
It looks great, I wish people would smile though.
Zoe looks gorgeous. I think she looks more like her mom, Lisa, now.