Guess who’s being blamed for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust’s shenanigans?

About one year ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were forced out of all of their “royal” patronages, including their honorary positions as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. About six weeks after Harry and Meghan were removed from the QCT, the organization’s chief executive Nicola Brentnall was also squeezed out for the crimes of “being woke” and “acknowledging that colonialism exists” and “saying that racism is bad.” Brentnall was obviously a Sussex ally too. As far as I know, various anti-woke, anti-Sussex people took over the QCT last year, and obviously, Harry and Meghan have no formal (or even informal) roles there. Apparently, Harry did give the QCT “young leaders” a deal on BetterUp coaching as a gift. So clearly, Harry is at fault for what sounds like a lot of financial mismanagement at QCT?? From Eden Confidential:
A royal charity that has partnered with Prince Harry’s life coaching firm paid its staff 98 per cent of the money it raised in a year, the Daily Mail can reveal. The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) brought in £796,106 from donors but paid out £787,314 in staff costs to its ten employees in the 12 months to March 2021.
Over half of the cash went to its five most senior executives who earned £420,000 between them, Charity Commission accounts show. Chris Kelly, the chief executive, earns at least £140,000 – a similar salary to the boss of the RSPCA, despite the animal charity raising some £130million in donations and employing nearly 2,000 staff.
The figures raise questions over how much emphasis the organisation, with the Queen as patron, puts on charitable endeavours. The QCT was set up to provide funding, tools and support for young Commonwealth leaders to help them transform their communities across agriculture, education, employability and more.
The QCT has already raised eyebrows for promoting online coaching company BetterUp, which employs Prince Harry as its chief impact officer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been president and vice president of QCT before they stepped down from royal duties a year ago. Now it has entered a partnership with BetterUp and runs testimonials on its website describing Prince Harry’s business as ‘truly phenomenal’, the Observer reported.
David Haigh, chief executive of London consultancy Brand Finance, said the QCT should have carried out a careful due diligence process to ensure the charitable partnership was appropriate. He said: ‘Any company which is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is going to gain credibility, and this will be of economic value.’
But QCT told the Mail the BetterUp deal was ‘a generous one-off gift from Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as the Former President of QCT, in order to support young people’. Although BetterUp is providing support to young leaders for free at the QCT, it usually charges up to £360 per month for its virtual coaching services. It comes after the QCT made supermodel Naomi Campbell its first Global Ambassador last year, despite her own charity, Fashion for Relief (FFR), being under investigation.
The Charity Commission is probing allegations that FFR spent £1.6million on a fundraising gala in Cannes, France, yet gave only £5,000 to good causes over the same period. The Queen launched the QCT in 2018. The next year it was given a one-off £2.7million donation from the Queen’s Trust, which then closed. But the latest figures show it is eating into that donation to keep afloat, with total expenditures last year at £1.5million despite the small amounts raised.
A spokesman for the charity said: ‘The impact of Covid-19 has been felt across the charitable sector – and impacted fundraising for many – QCT included.’
Is it just me or is this story chaotic? Like, purposefully chaotic, because they’re trying desperately to fudge what’s really going on and create some kind of suspicion that Prince Harry was personally looting QCT funds and overpaying executives, and then link that to the BetterUp deal. We’re supposed to believe it’s all some kind of quid-pro-quo? Don’t get me wrong, executives are definitely being overpaid and it also sounds like the QCT is still desperate to be associated with the Sussexes. If anything, the BetterUp deal shows that Harry still cares deeply about Commonwealth youths and their leadership, regardless of his lack of patronage-association with them.
Tin foil theory: I wonder if Willyboy got his fingers in the QCT pie? We know he was up to some shady dealings with his foundation.
Bitter Brother probably needed to pick Peter’s pocket to pay Paul, as the saying goes. Wouldn’t surprise me in the least. We KNOW they tried to grab the Cookbook monies at first.
Has there *ever* been a *real* dive into *his* Royal Foundation’s finances?
Certainly possible. But I tend to believe many charities and funds, especially those attached to the BRF are just tax havens and, in this case, justification to keep the BRF around. Look how much charity they do! Look at all the foundations! Pay no attention to the book keeping though…..
This, 100%! Tax havens and P.R. propaganda for the royal family.
@Rapunzel: William has no connection to QCT. William is not the all knowing, all conquering person that people think he is.
@Amy Bee……thats because of the deafening silence surrounding anything wannabe King Joffrey is involved in. His puppetmasters want to present him as seemingly squeaky clean but thats only possible they refrain from looking too closely at what he is actually involved with.
We know he wants the things that H had, such as H’s former honorary military titles; we also know he wanted Invictus; we know he tried to hang on to Endeavour Fund when it was under Royal Foundation, before H wrenched it away and placed it under the Invictus Foundation.
And with the EarthShidt project that W’s masters finally got off the ground for him as his “life-long” project (like how theyre trying to make Early Childhood Development kHate’s “life-long” project) what do we know abt where its multi-million dollar donations are coming from and the terms: surreptitious middle east visits anyone?
And BTW, we know all this because W’s masters in the britshidtmedia played around the edges of some these revelations.
Yeah this article is definitely all about trying to make Harry and BetterUp seem shady.
I wonder how much money the QCT raises in a normal year – if 2020/21 was a low fundraising fiscal year, it could make sense that they didnt want to cut executive salaries if they anticipate more fundraising this year and going forward, but I’m not sure how other charity organizations have been dealing with any fundraising losses.
I can’t speak for the UK, but charitable giving hit an all time high in the US in 2020, with 2021 also being a stellar year. I find it hard to believe a charity associated with the queen would have difficulty raising funds.
A read an article in either WaPo or the NYT that said that Americans give more to charity than almost anyone, so it makes sense that during one of the toughest years because of the pandemic, charitable contributions went up. It’s why all of those royal charities have branches here in the US. The fact that most of the QCT money went to executives and not towards the actual goal of the charity is a problem.
@Mac, interesting, I didn’t know that! I would imagine it was similar in the UK, but obviously that’s based on nothing, lol.
So it does sound like overall the QCT has a problem with its overhead costs, particularly the executive salaries.
Paying staff salaries that are merited based on their experience isn’t a problem, not raising money to execute program is a problem.
I just checked the CAF report, 2020 was a record breaking year in the UK.
It says in the article the QCT started in 2018, so it could be hard to say what a normal year would be for them. Quite a few other charities had to furlough many of their employees during Covid. This is written by the Mail+ so we can take for granted they’ve cherry-picked what suits them to put Harry, Meghan and BetterUp in a bad light. It might be these employees jobs are to mentor or support the young in various ways, not fundraising. Only shitty tabloids can make a donation of support to young leaders a bad thing.
Youll notice that no mention has been made of the new management that was brought in during the same period being discussed, including betty’s man, Geidt who was front and centre.
Chuck is really working hard to bury his cash-for-honor scandal huh?
Man, this feels like when Harry’s father tried throwing him under the bus in his own fishy cash for access scandal involving a charitable organization, and ended up making it worse for himself. Let’s brace ourselves for even more “own goals” from the BM.
That Eden fella is proving to be quite despicable always tagging meghan in disparaging stories hoping to up his engagement. They stepped down in march 2020 and had a years review which ended in march 2021.
this a charity that should probably be shut down. if the people in charge cannot fundraise. even with niaomi at the helm as ambassador.
When I read they chose Naomi Campbell as Global Ambassador, I rolled my eyes and said “Of course they did”. She’s as problematic as they are. They can’t keep blaming the Sussexes for things that didn’t happen until after they left.
Naomi was also part of Epstein’s circle of friends.
I’m just here to say I will always love that green outfit Megan wore. It’s so elegant.
ME too! I loved her so much on this day, her expression, her outfit, her ability to stay above all the drama and just be beautiful. I also was crazy about Harry’s jacket lining matching her dress. LOVE IT ALL.
I loved this look as well and it really holds up as time goes on.
came here just to say i never noticed his jacket matched! i love it
A phenomenal look! That glowing peacock green. Just so uncompromising and modern and so, so her.
I LOVE the top picture of them. It just screams, “fuck off bitches, we won!! Peace out” lol!!
I do a double take every time this picture pops up, it’s just stunning.
Harry is about to file another lawsuit.
My first thought also. Do it! Do it! Do it!
Not that I have much sympathy for them but the QCT released a statement refuting this. The royals were so happy to strip Harry and Meghan of these patronages and push out their allies so whatever accountability they face is all on them. Every day Eden obsessively tags Meghan’s name in some nasty tweet or tries to harass Scobie and calls him Meghan’s PR ( who has him blocked).
Harry’s pr and legal teams have proven themselves enough at this point that I bet this bonkers narrative gets shot down pretty quickly.
I mean this is what they’ve been doing since the jump but especially the last few years to Harry and especially Meghan. They’ve tried to do the same thing to every charity, business, avocado, potato that they have worked with or ate.
From Clevr Blends to their Eco Investment to Better Up.
A lot of times it’s Richard E writing these articles. Same ole same ole.
Muddy the water to make it look like the Sussexes are doing something shady meanwhile the real shady people are protected “for now.”
There is a warm spot in h*ll waiting for Richard.
More distraction tactics! And they refuse to learn! They really should tread lightly because Harry is. not. playing! This is very serious and I have no doubt that the Sussexes have and will provide receipts. They have shown that they will not allow the Sussex Brand to be smeared. This is a major lawsuit waiting to happen. After all the hits the RF has taken recently, the discovery process alone (revealing the financials) could deliver a fatal blow to the monarchy. If the Commonwealth isn’t jumping ship now, just wait. Oh and didn’t William want to be president of the QCT and TQ gave it to Harry instead -before taking it back after they left and then she gave it to William?
Are these passive aggressive hits by the BM on the BRF? Because lately, every smear against the Sussexes has inadvertently (accidentally on purpose?) exposed the BRF to greater scrutiny and has damaged their previously well crafted facade. I dont think trotting TQ out every time these scandals break is effective anymore. I need to buy more popcorn!
When I first saw the story, I thought it was about Archewell and it struck me as odd for the DM to be so concerned about the finances of Harry and Meghan’s charity, only to found out it was about QCT. The objective was to connect Harry and Meghan to the financial affairs of the QCT. But the Patron of the QCT is the Queen, so maybe Richard Eden should take this up with her. The press pushed for and celebrated when Harry and Meghan were stripped of their royal patronages so Eden and co. can’t place the blame of the running of the QCT on them now. It has nothing to do with them.
“The Daily Mail can reveal ” – I’m sure they can, now that they’ve read the article in The Guardian a few days back. I guess I don’t understand how a one-time gift can be a partnership or how a one-time gift to the QCT can be called support by the QCT. As for the London consultant guy, what he said in The Guardian article is that due diligence *would* have been done, meaning he assumes it did. By changing *would* to *should* the DM makes it sound like due diligence wasn’t done. So interesting the way the DM manipulates words.
So these people think they are dunking on the Montecito Royals, when in reality they are telling on themselves for running a money laundering operation.
Got it.
So it is okay for the RSPCA leaders to be paid a ridiculous amount because they raise more money? This article doesn’t even make sense and seems more a slam at the Queen who created and is patron of the QCT.
“Any company supported by the QCT is going to gain credibility”? Lmao! Haven’t we been reading that BetterUps valuation has tripled, it’s into the billions now? But sure they need the QCT to “gain credibility”. Listen, I’m not saying that they aren’t glad to have the exposure but they don’t “need” this at all. Everything that Harry does to try to help organizations on Shutter Island is sh*t on by the press over there. If I were him I would wash my hands of it but I know he’s a better dude than me.
If no one’s blaming the Cambridge’s for Shout (despite their investment into the fund) why blame the Sussexes for QCT. #doublestandards
This is definitely the context we should be thinking about.
The fact that their budget is almost entirely payroll is peculiar, but those salaries are not outrageous. There’s a common misconception that nonprofit staff shouldn’t be paid competitive wages, or that it’s somehow unethical for them to be paid competitive wages. That myth hurts nonprofits and their staff – and it’s not good for the communities they serve either. Google the “nonprofit starvation cycle” and “overhead myth” to learn more.
Several years ago the NY Post did an article on that family distribution of funds raised and little goes to the charities. The only royal named Liz, Phil, Chuck and Will. SURPRISE!
Link to the NY Post article about BRF w-hands out to America:
https://nypost.com/2019/12/14/americans-donate-big-to-british-royal-family-charities-which-skimp-on-their-cause/?utm_source=pocket_mylist
Sounds like Eden already knows he’s stretching the limits trying to link Harry & Meghan to QCT since they left posts more than a year before problematic period cited. So he lifts Guardian words making it sound like BetterUp is getting more benefit than QCT? Obv PH is fond of grandma and wants to support young people. Hopefully he’ll find better avenues in future.