Kim Kardashian wore Prada for a trip to Milan Fashion Week: love it or hate it?

After Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, she swore that she would fundamentally change her behavior. I felt so bad for her, because she did blame herself for what happened, and she believed that she was too loose with her security during that Paris Fashion Week, that she was tagging her location in too many social media posts, that she was simply too open, too trusting that nothing would happen to her because she was famous.
In the years since her robbery, she has gone to various fashion week shows, but she’s showed more caution – she hasn’t been pap’d 24-7 when she flies into a country, she is less likely to ‘gram her way through her travels in real time, and I believe she brings in more security whenever she travels too. But gradually, she has been going back to the “look at me!” stunt-queenery. Which brings me to these photos.
Kim has been in Italy for Milan Fashion Week and she’s been getting pap’d A LOT. Coming and going from her hotel, coming and going from Prada’s atelier, coming and going from fashion week events. It’s interesting. Some of it can’t be helped, and it’s not like she went to Milan in secret or anything. I’m happy that I can see her guards in almost every photo of her in Milan. But yeah… these photos do have a “pre-robbery” vibe.
The baby-poop-colored jumpsuit is from Prada, by the way. It’s like “mechanic’s coveralls, but make it fashion.” I’ll admit to liking the black ensemble though. It’s very early-aughts Matrix.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Milan, ITALY – Reality Superstar Kim Kardashian showed off a whole load of cleavage as the sexy star was seen leaving her hotel in Milan during Milan Fashion Week.
Milan, ITALY – Reality Star Kim Kardashian visits Fondazione Prada in Milan during fashion week. Kim wows in a PVC leather suit that reveals a busty display.
Milan, ITALY – Reality superstar Kim Kardashian visits Fondazione Prada wearing a curve-hugging black outfit in Milan during Fashion Week.
Milan, ITALY – Reality superstar Kim Kardashian visits Fondazione Prada wearing a curve-hugging black outfit in Milan during Fashion Week.
Hate It!
Lol same. Those gloves, lmao.
They look like they’re the same outfit, except one is too tight & one is too baggy. Maybe her third such outfit will actually fit.
The brown one is baggy because it’s from the men’s collection.
Hate all of her looks!
Same here! I think the brown one make her look dumpy. To me, she looks weirdly shaped.
The K Klans are liars and never mean what they say. She claimed she was going to tone it down and be less flashy oh please. No one even expected her to do that so she really should have just that lie to herself.
Except she has toned it down. Except for the fact that her bra is showing a little here, she’s been almost completely covered up lately. Before she’d have worn an open bra and sheer skirt or something. These outfits are relatively demure.
Also she’s wearing zero jewellery. Like, not even a thin gold chain. That’s what they were targeting. No one is going to steal that hideous brown outfit.
I like both of the outfits. And I’m really glad she’s getting away from her ex’s aesthetic.
my very first thought was “Oh, why is Kanye still dressing her?”
She has been doing the latex look for awhile now except she’s gone from sausage casings to a baggier look. Those gloves look like they are for changing the oil and the pants are wide leg instead of seamless with a bootie — but all I see is Kanye’s “fashion”.
This! Has noone told her she is allowed to pick her own clothes again? My take on this is, Kanye may have left the building, but she has kept his favourite stylists. No way does she watch the shows and pick out that stuff herself. It’s all about what’s on the rack that is being wheeled into her house by the stylist.
What? This is no different from when Kanye was dressing her! Same monochromatic look, same colors, same covered hands, etc.
Can you imagine what it’s like to be her? Always in the most uncomfortable clothes imaginable. One, maybe two layers of spanks-type undergarments. It’s like she’s living in Victorian times… but sexxxy!
No amount of wealth would be worth her existence. Constantly stage managed. Undergoing frequent painful procedures. Living in tight uncomfortable clothes (and possibly dehydrating herself so she doesn’t have to pee wearing an absurd outfit?) Serious question. Does she enjoy her life at all?
I watched her AD video and actually felt sorry for her, a freaking billionaire. Her face doesn’t move, everything about her has too be perfect and tight, those huge, awful rings. The souless house, that stupid basketball court.
I think if I had her money and fame I would be tempted to do the same: laser everything off, tidy up every loose hair, suck all the fat, make every bit of myself and my house PERFECT.
And I would still be unhappy, and it still wouldn’t be enough and I would have that souless look in my eye.
It’s just… sad.
I also wonder how she goes to the bathroom with such tight clothes. It must take hours and 10 pounds of baby powder to get those on.
Not a fan of it and I don’t hate it. I am glad that she’s not wearing that Balenciaga all black face mask or whatever it was like Kanye had on at the Super Bowl.
The baby poop one reminds me of a looser version of what her ex put her in. But I guess when you have your fashion identity rearranged by someone who makes ugly clothes for you (KW definitely made her over) it’s now a hard habit to break I think. She’s tiny with insane (man made) proportions, I hope she finds her voice again and it’s not the color of baby poop.
(Also the black one..the way the hem hits the ground makes her look squat instead of petite/short. )
Hazmat suit.
My first thought (after “Oh no, not baby poop brown again”!) was about the proportions. She’s so short and that outfit has wide legs, no waist, and gloves that look like something you’d wear to wash the dishes. But as other people have pointed out, at least she can go to the bathroom without a team of assistants in this one!
It just looks like it’s made for a tall/lean model so absolutely does not fit her.
They both look like you”d just be sweaty inside them.
While she is getting out there more now, I bet she has more security than she used to and is going to more secure hotels.
Horrible…ugh. I wish she would just wear pretty fashion and quit trying to be so edgy all the time. There are beautiful, fashionable garments out there!
People used to blame Kanye for Kim’s horrible fashion. Who you blaming now? This is NOT the look. Her and Kanye keep wearing gloves everywhere. Why?
Kim apologists will always find a way to keep propping her up. Maybe they are just trolls that Kris is paying.
LMAO!!
She’d look about a million times better dressed in the sofa covers from her minimalist palace instead of THIS sofa cover from her car mechanic’s rumpus room.
Her butt implants are so out of proportion to her height. She always looks ridiculous in what she wears as a result.
She’s had about half of the original butt removed too, I cannot imagine how any of the butt generation even sits down — that goes for Madonna, Minaj, Khloe etc.
Not a fan of the wide leg, flared pant trend at all
I’m so glad she got her BBL partially reversed. It looks so much better on her!
Looks like she got her hips slimmed down too.
It always amazes me that someone with so much access has such bad fashion. The black suit isn’t so bad but the brown suit has so awful it’s ridiculous.
The brown suit could be tailored to look better… it’s clearly a loaner and not fitted to her size. But the color is gross.
She must be sweltering.
Nah, somewhere in those many surgeries she’s had a remote-controlled internal temperature regulator installed.
Biggest Pet Peeve is dragging hems. I don’t know why it’s a thing. You pay thousands of dollars for a poor-looking mechanics suit, but then have the hems flop over your shoes and drag all over the gross streets and grounds of where you are walking. I Just really dislike that fashion trend.
Haven’t like anything she’s worn in about 10 years!
She did. To some, seeing situations where someone is eventually worn down to the point of blaming herself for things others do= “winning”. For other people, that’s not enough.
The poop outfit is terrible. The black one isn’t too bad.
Ugh. I hate that she was robbed – that’s a season I actually watched, and I can only imagine how terrified she must have been. Just *hearing* about it gave me chills. And I hate what she’s going through with Kanye and his abusive behavior.
That being said, I can feel empathy for her and also roll my eyes sooooo hard. She’s a tone-deaf, super *extra* stunt queen with no demonstrable talent or personality. And frankly, most of her fashion – even without Kanye’s influence – still sucks.
Awful. She never looks comfortable or at ease in the godawful clothes she wears.
Yuck, just yuck!
Her clothes always look like they are wearing her, like a costume.