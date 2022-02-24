Kim Kardashian wore Prada for a trip to Milan Fashion Week: love it or hate it?

After Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, she swore that she would fundamentally change her behavior. I felt so bad for her, because she did blame herself for what happened, and she believed that she was too loose with her security during that Paris Fashion Week, that she was tagging her location in too many social media posts, that she was simply too open, too trusting that nothing would happen to her because she was famous.

In the years since her robbery, she has gone to various fashion week shows, but she’s showed more caution – she hasn’t been pap’d 24-7 when she flies into a country, she is less likely to ‘gram her way through her travels in real time, and I believe she brings in more security whenever she travels too. But gradually, she has been going back to the “look at me!” stunt-queenery. Which brings me to these photos.

Kim has been in Italy for Milan Fashion Week and she’s been getting pap’d A LOT. Coming and going from her hotel, coming and going from Prada’s atelier, coming and going from fashion week events. It’s interesting. Some of it can’t be helped, and it’s not like she went to Milan in secret or anything. I’m happy that I can see her guards in almost every photo of her in Milan. But yeah… these photos do have a “pre-robbery” vibe.

The baby-poop-colored jumpsuit is from Prada, by the way. It’s like “mechanic’s coveralls, but make it fashion.” I’ll admit to liking the black ensemble though. It’s very early-aughts Matrix.