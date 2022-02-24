Dave Grohl has severe hearing loss, but won’t see a doctor or use hearing aids

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins were on the Howard Stern show this week promoting their new horror movie, Studio 666, in theaters now. Reviews say it’s a ridiculous and fun B movie and that you can tell the band is having a good time. Dave admitted to Howard that he has severe hearing loss and tinnitus. He doesn’t want to use in-ear monitors to protect his hearing while he’s performing because it messes up his spatial understanding and changes his perspective of the audience. This is somewhat understandable, although it could end very badly for Dave. Have you seen Sound of Metal? Dave explained that he often can’t hear someone who is sitting right next to him if there’s background noise. He hasn’t seen a doctor about his hearing loss in quite a while and doesn’t wear hearing aids off stage. Dave admitted to Howard that he’s been reading lips for 20 years and that he can’t tell what people are saying when they’re wearing masks.
Dave Grohl… 53, described himself as “f—ing deaf” during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last week, and explained that he’s relied on reading lips for the past 20 years.
“I haven’t had them tested in a long time — I mean, I know what they’re gonna say,” he said of getting his ears looked at by a doctor. “‘You have hearing damage tinnitus in your left ear, morseo than your right ear.'”
Grohl said he finds it extremely difficult to hear other people in public places, and has struggled during the pandemic, as people’s masks cover their mouths and he can no longer rely on lip-reading.
“If you were sitting next to me right here at dinner, I wouldn’t understand a f—ing word you were saying to me, the whole f—ing time,” he told Stern. “There’s no way. In a crowded restaurant, that’s worse. That’s the worst thing about this pandemic s—, it’s like, people wearing masks. I’ve been reading lips for like, 20 years, so when someone comes up to me and they’re like [garbled noise], I’m like, ‘I’m a rock musician. I’m f—ing deaf, I can’t hear what you’re saying.”
Despite Grohl’s conversational struggles, he did say he’s still able to hear “the slightest little things” when recording in the studio and mixing albums.
“My ears are still tuned in to certain frequencies, and if I hear something that’s slightly out of tune, or a cymbal that’s not bright enough or something like that, in the mix, I can f—ing hear the minutiae of everything that we have done to that song, I really can,” he said.
While many artists wear in-ear monitors while performing in order to give them a direct source of sound and to protect their ears, Grohl does not, as he finds it “removes [him] from the natural atmosphere sound.”
Why are men like this? I’m sorry, but it’s typically men who put off going to the doctor, even when they get better treatment on average than women. I don’t understand why he can’t get the best hearing aids available and just use them in his personal life. There’s no shame in having hearing aids. (Also hearing aids should be covered by Medicare! Medicare recipients should be able to get state of the art hearing aids, which can cost thousands of dollars. My mom’s hearing aids cost over $5,000.) Dave Grohl’s career and identity is wrapped up in having to hear, but in his personal life he can take the L and wear hearing aids. He doesn’t have to wear them in the studio.
This reminds me of Huey Lewis opening up about his hearing loss and the fact that he suffers from Meniere’s disease. Huey is 71 and has said that his mental health has been strained so much from it. He now wears hearing aids. The Foo Fighters are touring this entire year! There’s still time for Dave to protect his remaining hearing.
The comments to this YouTube video are filled with advice from musicians urging Dave to at least wear earplugs while he’s performing.
I’ve been a hard rock/metal fan as far back as I can remember and started attending concerts in my early teens. My first rock concert was Nirvana, funny enough. I was careless about my hearing in my teens and twenties and I’m starting to pay for it now in my early forties. I’ve already lost some frequencies. But I love the music and I love the whole atmosphere and vibe of live music.
There’s a common misconception among fans that ear plugs lessen the experience, mutes the sound so it sounds muddy. The plugs you can get now are so much better than the foam thingies I was handed (and didn’t use) when I was in my late teens.
I hope he starts taking care of his hearing now. I will see Foo Fighters at Rockville this May, I’ll be wearing sunscreen, a mask and my ear plugs.
I’ve been wearing ear plugs to concerts forever. Otherwise it’s literally painful, and I’m just a fan who goes to maybe a few dozen live events a year. I can’t imagine how bad his are if he has been playing in a band on stage with amplification and without ear protection for what, thirty five years or so? And dang seeing him, he has hit the wall of late middle age suddenly hasn’t he, and it makes me feel old.
I also wear ear plugs because of my mom’s hearing loss, which doctors have told her is due to going to concerts when she was young. I’ve helped my son get into this habit as well. Even in fitness classes (pre-pandemic) the music was way too loud for me and I had to use ear plugs.
Dave, I love you but please look after your ears. What happens if you go completely deaf? I am a woman (living in a country with universal healthcare) that puts off going to the doctor so I understand. I hate going to the doctor, too, David. 🙂
The pandemic really made me realize how bad my hearing loss had become. I’m early middle aged, but have military related hearing loss. When everyone started wearing masks it was eye opening how much I had been reading lips and not realizing it. I’ve been fighting with the VA for two years now to pay for hearing aids and keep losing and they’re f-Ing expensive. And here’s a guy (that I love) who could totally go get some and is choosing not to. Come on Dave!
I have had severe hearing loss and tinnitus for many years due to working in the live theatre for decades. Tinnitus never goes away. I got hearing aids from Costco, and they help significantly. I also relied on reading lips, but masks ended that for me. That’s when I got the aids. I understand his reluctance. Sound is not as true through hearing aids. But, he’s missing out on a lot of life without them. I feel for him.
Bio feedback can help with tinnitus. Give it a try
I had tinnitus and took nortriptyline, an antidepressant, 50 MG every day for six months and the tinnitus stopped! They started me on 25 mg which did not help at all. I could not live with it. God bless you for being able to live with it. I thank the Lord that it stopped for me with that medication. No studies, it is anecdotal. Take care.
@VEGASSCHMEGAS – Do the hearing aids help with your tinnitus?
No, nothing really helps tinnitus. But the hearing aids allow me to hear other things, diminishing the tinnitus somewhat.
Ally, did you see Mimi’s response to you below?
I just did…thanks!!! Love this community!
He’s always been a bit of a dip sh*t. Not surprised by this.
yeah, me neither.
the sad thing is that modern hearing aids can be fine tuned via a phone app, and one of the things it can do is dial down background noise. I wish I had that in my life!
Dave’s a fool not to protect his hearing. does he want to end up performing inside a sound barrier like Townsend? he could wear a monitor in one ear, or just get some high quality filters and wear earplugs. or even wear one earplug, and save at least one ear.
Is that what Townshend does?? That sounds weird.
I can understand where Dave is coming from, but the dude is also loaded. He could afford instant and premium care. He should at least talk to someone because, although he’s adapted, being at the point where you’re relying on lip-reading indicates that you could use some support.
I have been wearing hearing aids since my late 20’s. Dave is my age. Our generation has messed up hearing. I agree with him, hearing aids do mess up with the spatial understanding. I too read lips even though I wear hearing aids, and masks have messed me up so bad. Hearing loss is difficult to “fix”. Hearing aids help only so much. He does need to go see a doctor.
Sounds like Dave could use some help accepting his current state of hearing loss before he makes a decision on treatment.
He doesn’t have to wear monitors or hearing aids but he will have to face what that means.
Once it’s gone, it’s gone. Better to do a little therapy now so that he can make an informed choice about outcomes.
Not all hearing loss can be solved by hearing aids. It sounds like maybe Dave’s can, but my husband is partially deaf, has struggled with masks and lip reading, and he can’t be helped by a hearing aid. My friend Phil also had gun/munition hearing damage from WWII and hearing aids weren’t the right fix for his damage (although that was like 20 years ago). Protect your ears! I worry about listening to stuff in one ear all day at work. I feel like old school headphones are better for you?
@SophieJara thank you for bringing this up! I have some hearing loss caused by auditory processing disorder as the result of prematurity, chronic sinusitis and multiple ear infections as a little kid. I had tubes as a kid because my ears just wouldn’t drain. Hearing aids wouldn’t do a thing for me, as I can hear but it takes my brain a moment to process some sounds.
My mom refuses to wear her hearing aids. It has significantly impacted our relationship. She is bitter and angry when I ask her to wear them. She is bitter when I refuse to repeat myself. She thinks people treat her poorly (like in stores/restaurants) because she can’t hear them greet her or they make a statement and she never replies. It’s awful, stupid, and childish. Wear your hearing aids.
@t3po that sounds so frustrating!
The other piece of it is they are starting to link Alzheimer’s and hearing loss, it is apparently very hard on the brain to have to strain so much to hear. I think this needs to be publicized more that it isn’t just about being able to hear people and participate in life but also about potentially very adverse consequences for how we live out our days.
100% agree. Going thru exact same thing with my mother. I don’t get it and really struggling with the idea that hearing aids fix the problem but she thinks they make her look old
My mom has hearing loss due to a disease and also an inherited predisposition. She refuses to get hearing aids because of the price and that they make her feel old. If you sit on her left side, she can’t hear you at all. Soft tones, like whispers or even soft volumes, are lost to her. She gets defensive when you finally get her attention and let her know you have been calling her multiple times. My uncle has hearing loss from the same predisposition and being a musician like Grohl. I have this fear for him that his hearing will get worse and his whole career (he’s been a musician his entire life) would evaporate for him.
Aw, I adore Dave but not going to the doctor for progressive hearing loss (or any other serious condition) when you can afford it is ridiculous.
Like Huey Lewis, I have Meniere’s Disease. I see a doctor for that every 6 months like clockwork because it’s important to track the progression of my hearing loss, which gets increasingly (and permanently) worse after every flare-up. I can’t imagine declining that gift of ongoing medical care. Meniere’s has been putting a strain on my mental health too, like with Huey. The tinnitus is the worst part because it’s with me 24/7, even between acute Meniere’s flare-ups. I see a therapist to help me cope, but TBH nothing gives me any meaningful relief. I try to be stoic and accepting, but if I’m being brutally honest, it’s kind of awful.
My husband has Meniere’s too – it really is awful.
I’m so sorry. We have a good friend that has severe Ménière’s. He has awful dizzy spells where he can’t even move sometimes. With medication it got better until it got worse. It is truly a shitty disease. Take care.
DeeSea and Khl: Sending both of you a virtual hug. Stay strong.
My husband can’t hear well and has tinnitus due to all the concerts he attended and now wear earplugs at shows. He’ll eventually have to have hearing aids, and he’s accepted that. It’s amazing the damage that those shows did to his hearing….he did attend ALOT of concerts…AC/DC, KISS, etc… I think he said that Ted Nugent was the absolute loudest he’d ever been to (please keep in mind, this was long before we knew what a d-bag Nougent was/is!).
I could write a thesis on this even though I’m not an expert. My husband is like this but 10 years older. He has hearing loss from various things (not music) though he’s worn protection all his life. He also reads lips and 90% of our arguments are hearing related. Mind you lazy arse needs to remember I need to hear too. It’s fine he mumbles to me apparently 🤷
Said in my best Mom voice: GO GET YOUR EARS CHECKED!!!! Sigh… why are people , specifically men, like this?
Reminds me of how the foo fighters were huge AIDS deniers in the 90s/early 2000s. Man doesn’t respect science.
Yeah, that was pretty surprising. I only found out about that recently. It sounds as though they’ve learned and reformed their beliefs, though. HIV/AIDS research seems to be one of the many causes that Dave supports. That’s a plus. It would help if they acknowledged it and apologized, rather than just sweeping it under the rug.
This one’s not just a guy thing. The pandemic made me realize how bad my hearing loss (mostly the result of ear infections) has gotten too. Getting the hearing aids seems like a daunting process, especially since it’s been recommended that I get surgery to remove scar tissue first. And I live alone and have always liked subtitles on media, so it doesn’t cause daily problems. I’m sure Dave has more help, but dealing with disability can be tiring.
@ALLY Have you tried using a Veteran’s Service Office to help with your VA claim? They know ALL the ins and outs to get claims approved and it’s free. Here’s a link to get the list of VSO’s which are recognized by the VA: https://www.va.gov/vso/
I’m 52 and have lifelong tinnitus and recent hearing loss. I wish there was an option to test hearing aids to see if they help with both.
I wonder if Biden’s recent push to allow over the counter hearing aids will bring down the cost.
Thanks Mimi! I’ll check it out. Overall I love the care I get from the VA, but this one issue has been super frustrating.
Someone who loves him needs to have a serious talk with him about the relationship between hearing loss and dementia.
Came here to say the same thing. Dementia is nothing to mess with.
I mean, I realize not all hearing loss is medically the same, but I watched my partner’s father go through hearing loss-related dementia over ten years. By the time he was willing to address it, it was too late. A horrifying way to live and die.
I was about to say the same thing. I have read that hearing loss will increase your risk for dementia.
My brother is in his forties and has hearing loss in one ear, he wears a hearing aid that you can’t even see because it goes into his ear, to be mad that he can’t read peoples lips because of masks is ridiculous since there is an easy way to fix it, I feel for people that are truly deaf (like my aunt that was born deaf), but not for him and I like Dave and have tickets for FF show this summer, but this is just whining.
I have a hearing aid.
I have either Meuniere’s Syndrome or something that mimics Meuniere’s that is a remnant from surviving spinal meningitis as a child. My right ear is worthless, so i only have one for my left ear.
It helps in some regards, but not all (Meuniere’s involves a ringing in your ears).
But here’s the thing. It cost $2500. You can use your HSA if you have one, but it is NOT covered under my insurance, not even in a toward my deductible kind of way.
And my insurance company (which insures my jewelry under a “valuable personal property” heading – won’t insure it, at all. It has a warranty, but if i lose it (perhaps while taking a mask off) i am just out $2500.
There is no human right to be able to hear.
Sorry this is all about me. Dave Grohl is rich, if he wants he can go to the dr AND afford really good hearing aids- that, by the way, he does not have to wear on stage, he could just wear them in regular life and take them out for playing music- it takes your ears a minute to adjust, but they do.
If you have a Costco Membership, you can get a pair of excellent hearing aids for around $1500. That was my holdup…my ENT was offering me aids for $6000, and they weren’t covered by insurance. Costco has an excellent product, they do extensive testing, and are guaranteed for 3 years. Also, if you hate them, you can bring them back within 6 months for a full refund.
Dave is acting like a jerk. If he were nt famous he would have no friends left because dealing with someone who has a hearing loss but refuses to acknowledge it, is exhausting and frustrating, as many people here know.
My (48yo) husband got hearing aids about 6 years ago and what Dave is saying about not being able to understand what people are saying sitting right next to him is exactly where my husband was. The problem though, is that your brain has to change the way it “thinks” when you are wearing them and it’s not something you can just go back and forth doing. When one of his batteries dies and he doesn’t have access to one, he is absolutely miserable. Once your brain “knows” how to hear, it’s really hard to go back to not hearing.
Just an FYI Medicare does not cover hearing aids and they are quite. I realize he could easily afford them but men are often resistant to medical car, 40 years as a nurse taught me that.
I have ruined my hearing from too many loud concerts & I regret not protecting my ears. Now I’m in my late 40s and suffer from tinnitus. I feel bad because I ask people to repeat themselves so much! I read lips too…
To all the people who have tinnitus, I had it. I went to a psychiatrist to get medication to deal with the depression and he said nortriptyline has been shown to help. No studies, but anecdotal stories. It can have side effects. I started on 25 mg and no change, then I took 50 mg per day and started noticing it going away. After 6 months it was gone! I was lucky, I did not have any side effects. I hope it helps those who try it. Take care everyone.
Surprised that no one has mentioned the need for learning American Sign Language with a progressive hearing loss and resistance to hearing aids. It’s a real shame that it’s not more widely know and learned by hearing people, because as we see just from these comments, hearing loss affects a ton of people are we move through life. The stigma of disability leads people to limit their lives because they don’t see or want to see themselves as disabled.
The older I get and more aware I become, the more I think that ASL should be taught in schools the way French and Spanish are. If they don’t want to bring back Latin, they should bring in ASL. 😉
Seriously, more people, myself included, would benefit from knowing it, and it would create a more inclusive world. Deaf and HOH people would be so much safer and get along better in the hearing world if there was less of a division between the two, while still being able to retain their unique culture.
I love Dave!
I want Dave and everyone to be able to get and use hearing aids, and all medically needed items.
I stopped going to the movies because the sound is too loud.
Last movie in theater, John Wick #1.
Came home with a throbbing headache due to the pounding overly loud sound in theater.
I get it. I was born with hearing loss and have never worn a hearing aid. He’s adapted, as I have, and probably doesn’t see the need for them right now, and I don’t blame him. There is a stigma attached to them that we still need to dismantle. I’m 33; he’s in his 50s and probably feels that in getting them, he’d be crossing the threshold into old age or that it would just be uncool. It’s not the correct view, but it’s not an uncommon one.
It sounds (heh) as if his hearing loss is more advanced than mine, and that he would benefit from the use of hearing aids, but you have to be ready for them.