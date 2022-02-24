A broom that works better, soothing serum and treats for your dog’s health



From CB: I got the Olaplex Bonding Smoother from last week’s post and it made such a difference in my hair! It’s a leave in styling cream and hair treatment, and my hair was definitely softer, shinier and nicer afterwards. It looked like I went to the salon. I have thin bleached hair but this is said to work for all hair types. It has a strong smell but I didn’t mind it. (I posted about it on Twitter and so many women said they loved Olaplex!) I’m going to try more Olaplex products as I use up my current brands. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

Support your dog’s health with tasty probiotic bites



From CB: My mom put her elderly dog on the Purina probiotic packets at her vet’s suggestion and her dog’s health improved so much. Unfortunately those are expensive at nearly at dollar a packet. These probiotic bites from Zesty Paws are about a third of the cost of Purina at $28 for 90 bites. They have over 19,00 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Dog owners rave about how these cured their dog’s gas, bad breath and digestive problems and improved their skin and eye conditions. “Not sure how but THESE WORK! I started giving to my Yorkie and Mini Schnauzer, and the changes in my Yorkie have been very impressive. I never understood why my Yorkie had such horrible breath at such a young age (my Roscoe is 2). I was sure his teeth were rotten, but the Vet said they were fine. Enter Zesty Paws—bad breath GONE! They also seem to have solved his anal gland problems—which used to require frequent suppression.”

A soothing and hydrating serum for sensitive skin



From CB: This soothing and hydrating triple oat serum from trusted brand Aveeno is competitively priced at under $13.50 for an ounce. There’s also a gel moisturizer, a cleanser and makeup wipes in this same listing. This fragrance free line has over 8,100 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say the serum reduces redness and makes their skin smooth and moisturized. “My face is always red and inflamed from chronic inflammation in my body and my face is dry, flaky and sensitive, even rubbing it will turn my face red, but damn, this serum changed that! After one use my redness went down by at least 70% and I use it twice daily.” “I absolutely fell in love with this new line from Aveeno. The serum and the gel moisturizer are amazing. I have really dry and sensitive skin so I need something to calm down the redness. I use this product by applying it to wet skin after I shower and let it seep in. I then use the moisturizer on top. My skin is so soft after and supple. I also apply this after shaving my face since it tends to be irritated.”

A broom and standing dustpan set for easier sweeping



From CB: I have an average broom that works ok, but I wanted to upgrade it so it’s not as annoying to sweep. (I also have an automatic standing vacuum which was an excellent purchase. I’ve mentioned it, it’s just a device you sweep dirt into and it automatically sucks it up.) This week I bought this broom and standing dustpan set. It was easy to assemble and makes sweeping a lot easier, especially in small spaces like behind the garbage can. You don’t have to bend over to get the dust in the pan. The bristles are a soft material that dust doesn’t stick to. This has over 17,800 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say the dustpan is great and that the broom is excellent too. “My mom was surprised & pleased with this long handled dustpan! She hasn’t had one before and gee is it nice to not have to bend over. My favorite part is the rubber edging on the dustpan that meets the floor does it’s job exceptionally well… I only have to sweep the debris into it ONE time, rather than the ‘ole backup-sweep-backup dance.” “I love this set. The soft bristles sweep up the smallest bits of dirt. The rubber on collection scoop is very pliable and even on textured flooring, if you push down, you can sweep all particles into it. You don’t have that stupid little line of dirt that just won’t sweep in.”

Cruelty free sheet masks for all skin types



From Hecate: My local drugstore has not had any sheet masks in for a while. So I get all prepped in my eucalyptus infused Epsom salt bath with my deep conditioner on my hair and my stupid naked face just sitting there, unpampered. That’s why I need these FaceTory masks. You get 7 masks for $16, but this week they’re $14 plus an additional $3 coupon. The pack comes with Hydrating, Calming, Moisturizing, Soothing, Smoothing, Refreshing and Rejuvenating masks. They’re formulated for all skin types and they are 100% cruelty free. They received over 3,600 reviews with 4.7 stars and earned a B on Fakespot. Customers say each mask does what it says, “Each one of these masks, the serum texture feels slightly different, which leads me to believe they are what they say they are and not all the same.” I want them just to feel fancy, but apparently they really work, “They leave my skin feeling so beautiful and I get so many compliments on how fantastic my face looks and glowing even hours after using them.”

A natural cream to treat and heal C-section incisions



From Hecate: I never used anything on my C-Section scar and it’s still partially visible. It didn’t occur to me, honestly. I suppose if I could’ve seen my scar, it would have been a priority but it took me so long to lose the weight, I forgot it was there. This MothersLove Cream is formulated especially for postpartum skin. It helps minimize the scarring while soothing the area. And it’s USDA certified organic so it’s non-GMO. This jar coasts $17 for 1.5 oz. It has 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed from over 530 reviews. Moms say that it really reduces the marks, “I am only 3 months postpartum now and between using this cream and doing the massages, it has made a HUGE difference!” “Being black our skin tends to keloid from cuts. Having this cream at least helped to minimize the appearance of my scar.”

Foot scrubs for luxurious home spas



From Hecate: I never pay for the extras when I get a pedicure because I can’t justify the expense, but I always want to. I love pampering my tootsies. So I’m thinking about one of these foot scrubs to pamper them at home. And they are at a price I can afford. A 6 ounce tub is $10 – $12 depending on the scent you chose. They come in Papaya, Apricot lemon, Peppermint, Himalayan pink salt, Cocoa and Mango. And they’re sulfite, silicone and paraben free. They have 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed with over 550 reviews. Customers said these scrubs do everything you get at your spa, “If you are looking for a scrub that lightly takes away calluses, exfoliates your skin, and moisturizes at the same time, this is the product for you.” One gives the tip to go the extra step when pampering yourself, “This is great to use, especially if you follow up with a warm towel.” Plus I bet they smell amazing.

A silicone wedding ring you don’t have to stress about losing



From Hecate: We got a request for silicone rings on our last post. Since my husband has lost countless wedding bands (he lost his first one in the Haunted House ride at Disneyland), this is right in my wheelhouse. I’ve even purchased a silicone band for him. So I can tell you that your best bet is to go plain on the band because anything printed on silicone will wear off. Silicone bands don’t move around the finger as much as metal bands (why do men like to twirl their bands so much?) But the grooves on the inside let air in so it’s not constricting. These are hypoallergenic and come in a variety of colors. The prices range from $9-$17 depending on size and how many you want to get at one time. There’s also a women’s version. These bands have over 10,000 reviews and earned 4.5 stars on both Amazon and ReviewMeta. Mostly wives wrote the reviews but they said their husbands loved them, “The comfort, the fit, the durability and the cost were perfect.” A few said they will be a little stiff when you first get them, just give them time, “These rings are great value for money. When you first put them on they are a little stiff feeling. After a few hours/days they are extremely comfortable.” Many reviews rave about how wonderful the customer service is so if you have a problem, it will get quickly resolved.

