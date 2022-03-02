Kanye West fired his fourth divorce lawyer ahead of a critical hearing today

Something I think about a lot is the fact that Kim Kardashian is well-respected and well-liked in the LA legal community. Part of that is respect for her father, who was one of the top lawyers in LA for decades. But part of it is that Kim likes and respects lawyers and she wants to become a lawyer. I imagine that it would be difficult for anyone to hire a good, respected lawyer to go up against a Kardashian in LA County. In Kanye West’s case, there are other problems though. Problems like… he doesn’t want to get divorced, he doesn’t want to work with a lawyer, he wants to do everything possible to stall the divorce, and he wants to treat Kim like she’s his property. So, big surprise, Kanye has fired yet another divorce lawyer.

Kanye West is playing the game of musical chairs with his legal team once again … dropping his divorce attorneys in the eleventh hour and just before a pivotal hearing with Kim. Sources with direct knowledge tell us he recently fired his lawyer, Chris Melcher. We’re told the relationship between Ye and Melcher had become extremely difficult, with little communication. Our sources say at times, Kanye had expressed he just wanted to settle things with Kim … and at others, he expressed a desire to put up a fight. We’re told Kanye’s now hired attorney Samantha Spector, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce with Dr. Dre. Interestingly enough, Dre was repped by “Disso Queen” Laura Wasser in his divorce — so once again, it’ll be Spector and Wasser on either side. As for Wednesday’s hearing, it’s expected the judge will rule to make Kim legally single. We’re told it’s “highly unlikely” Kanye will attend in person, but according to the court record, Kim will either call or video chat into the hearing. If you’re keeping track — this is apparently Kanye’s 4th attorney he’s parted ways with since Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. In a rare, and public statement she made last month, asking Kanye to stop with the nasty posts about his family, Kim also mentioned, “Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.” What’s currently unclear … is whether or not Spector will ask the judge to continue Wednesday’s hearing to buy her more time as the new lawyer.

My guess is that one of the biggest issues Kanye has had with lawyers is that they won’t simply do whatever crazy sh-t he wants. These lawyers are officers of the court, duty-bound to behave ethically and legally. They can’t go into court and say “my client says the divorce can’t happen because Jesus wore leather jeggings, your honor.” It’s clear that Kanye’s last lawyer was just trying to do whatever half-assed stall tactic he could think of to placate Kanye, and I would imagine the relationship soured over that. Anyway, good luck to the new lawyer, she’s going to need it.