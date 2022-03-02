Scarlett Johansson on L’Oréal: she didn’t want ‘to represent other people’s beauty ideals’



Scarlett Johansson has a new “clean” skincare line out called The Outset. The packaging features an all caps font in blue and the promotional materials are so bad they could pass for a parody. The line is out now and it’s overpriced compared to similar lines like The Ordinary, Tree of Life and Eva Naturals. There are only five products and the serums and creams are all over $40. Scarlett did an interview with InStyle and she was just as pretentious as she always is.

The decision to start a skincare brand of her own came at the same time that Johansson decided to stop doing beauty endorsements, which she had been doing for years with brands such as L’Oréal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana. “It just no longer felt desirable to represent other people’s beauty ideals,” she said. “I had a better sense of self and confident in my point of view in this space. [The decision] mirrored my acting career in the sense that I wanted to take charge of my own career in a way…” And while Johansson’s pick is the night cream, her husband, SNL comedian Colin Jost, is particularly fond of the eye cream. “He’s the first partner I’ve ever had that uses an eye cream,” she says, adding that it fills all his needs and jokes that it’s why he looks so good on Saturday nights. However, as her partner, he helped her test a few formulas, and it wasn’t always smooth sailing. She explains that at one point, she had thought about adding a face mask to the skincare collection and was testing a formula. “I forgot to tell Colin it was self-warming, and he thought he was having a really crazy allergic reaction to it,” she shares while laughing. “He was like, ‘it’s spread and it’s melting off my face!’ He was completely freaking out…” Her daughter, Rose, is seven-years-old, an age when kids are curious about everything. Johansson shares that it’s funny because Rose questions everything she does. “‘Why are you tweezing your eyebrows? Why are you curling your lashes? What’s a tampon? What’s it for?'” she laughs. “She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was. I was like, “’cause you don’t want a line in your pants,” and she was like “Why?” And I was like, “’cause then you could see my underwear,” and she was like “But you are wearing underwear.” Like I know, it’s weird.”

I understand what she’s saying about wanting to go in her own direction, but she could have framed that better. Imagine getting paid four million dollars to represent a beauty brand, one that has other celebrity faces like Helen Mirren and Viola Davis, and then saying you were representing “other people’s beauty ideals.” (Four million is just what L’oreal paid her, I couldn’t find an amount for Dolce & Gabbana, but it was surely millions.) Scarlett was being well compensated to represent brands. She has a skincare line that’s different than those brands offer, because they have different priorities. She could have said “I wanted to move away from working with other companies and focus on clean ingredients instead of cosmetics” but instead she subtly shaded brands that paid her millions of dollars.

Also, was this the most revealing story she’s told about her daughter? I think it was.