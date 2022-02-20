Kanye West rejects Kim’s request to bifurcate their divorce, he has lots of conditions

In mid-December, Kim Kardashian filed papers with the court requesting a bifurcated divorce. A bifurcated divorce means that Kim wanted to be legally declared single/divorced, with the understanding that the financial and custodial aspects of the divorce were still left to be negotiated. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a bifurcated divorce – they are legally single, but the financial and custodial parts of the divorce are still being worked on. For more than two months, Kanye didn’t respond to Kim’s filing. Now he has, and he’s clearly not looking to speed up any part of their divorce. Probably because he’s still expecting Kim to “run back” to him.
Kanye West is fighting Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single. The 44-year-old rapper filed a response to his ex’s December petition in the Superior Court of California Wednesday in Los Angeles County, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
West’s lawyers claim in the response that granting single status before issues like custody of their four children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½) and shared properties are settled in their ongoing divorce could result in “a risk of adverse consequences.” The filing adds, “An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence” if one of them “remarries before the case is concluded.”
The response lays out several “conditions” the Donda rapper wants to be met, including for Kardashian to forfeit her marital privilege with West — and her new spouse, should she remarry — until their custody dispute is resolved. Along with not having to testify against a spouse or serve as a witness, marital privilege also allows spouses to conceal conversations between them. “If status is terminated now without his condition, then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded,” the docs state.
In his conditions, West wants his “right of reimbursement” to be carried out “if either party dies” and for Kardashian to agree not to move assets from their trust before the terms of their property are decided, per the court docs, which state that Kardashian “rejected” West’s requests Tuesday. West’s lawyers said in the filing that “Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions.”
For now, a hearing on Kardashian’s petition, where she also asked a judge to restore her maiden name, is set for early March.
Those are… actually kind of interesting arguments? I wonder if Ye just told his lawyer “I don’t want the divorce, stall, say some legal sh-t” and this was what the lawyer came up with. It feels like Kanye’s concern about marital privilege is kind of odd, given that Kanye is sort of legal teflon at the moment? He was openly committing multiple acts of campaign fraud in 2020 and nothing ever came of it, and no investigations were launched. Putting up this kind of fuss about marital privilege makes me wonder if he’s worried about Kim talking about all of the crimes he committed while they were married? How bizarre. As for the money stuff… I truly have no idea. As I said, it has the feel of a legal stalling tactic. Oh, and I bet Kanye is very worried that Kim will end up marrying Pete Davidson! Ye shouldn’t worry. Kim won’t.
Some are very oddly specific asks, some seem common sense,
I am beginning to think this whole thing is a publicity stunt for his new Donda music and the Hulu series.
I think you are right (and spending $200USD to buy his version of a streaming service)
Some of the legal stuff i read i have to wonder if they are only for LA. I cant imagine anywhere where else such bizarre conditions being entertained. I remember it was rumoured Tom Cruise didnt want Katie Holmes to publicly date for 5 years after their divorce.
I am sure that 5 years before dating was in no way legally enforceable. She was probably just scared of the Scientology cult so she kept a low profile like he wanted.
I’ve always felt that was just gossip bullshit. Everyone needed a reason she didn’t immediately start dating after divorce I guess. And I think it was Jamie fox’s insistence on keeping their dating practically secret that had more to do with it than cruise’s. Anyway, I’m not a fan of bifurcation myself. I think it takes away a big incentive to settle your shit up.
I would worry that he is so concerned about things if “one party dies”. I would think that Kim’s assets would go to her (and his) children.
That’s what I found chilling.
Sure, legally account for every situation, but there’s no reason to think Kim will die anytime soon based on her age and health… Except that Kanye has definitely been acting like the sort of man to murder his ex for daring to move on without him. Why did his mind go to that place?
I’m no fan of Kanye’s and think he is behaving in a totally abusive manner (check my comments on previous posts) BUT young, healthy people die every day. Car crashes, plane crashes, falling and hitting their head, fires, freak accidents…
I cannot imagine putting provisions in case of the other party’s death is that unheard of and further it is very possible that his attorneys were the one to bring up/include the provision as a regular par for the course.
IK suspect its more so the kar-Jenners don’t get their hands on things
I think Kanye is worried about Kim remarrying, he was once blindsided, when they were just randomly (and maybe secretly) sleeping together (Kim and Kanye) and Kim married Kris Humphries (the 72 days marriage) without even telling Kanye. Kim said in some interview (some time ago) that she expected Kanye to contact her the minute her divorce from Kris became public, but Kanye didnt, so she reached out and that Kanye was hurt by the Kris marriage and Kim felt guilty. I dont remember now the timeline, if this overlapped or not with Kanye´s relationship with Amber Rose, but I remember Amber Rose saying that Kanye was sleeping with Kim while they were together. So maybe.
Anyways, I think for Kanye is a real possibility that Kim would marry someone just for a show, even for a few months, as he has experience with it. And Kanye is paranoid, so he sees Kim marrying Pete Davidson, even thou I think its not real. But on the other hand, Kim maybe wants to outdo Kourtney, who is engaged, so she will remarry, before Kourtney. Who knows what is in the storyline for their show.
Hopefully Kim got a bit wiser and also with 4 kids she will not rush to anything new legally, like a marriage
It’s very Kanye to feel betrayed by your sidepiece marrying someone else. The only person in that situation who had the right to feel any kind of betrayal was Amber. And people twisting themselves into pretzels to justify Kanye’s psychotic, controlling behavior is annoying.
Yeah i mean Kanye was « hurt because Kim dated and married someone else while he was with amber” is peak Kanye misogyny. Same as he’s on his 4th girlfriend/dating scenario since Kim filed for divorce while he’s loosing his shit over Kim’s one relationship since they separated. If he wasn’t so abusive and threatening you’d have to laugh at the sanctimonious narrative him and his fans are spinning.
This.
This feels like Pitt and Jolie. One side using the process of divorce to stalk, control and abuse their ex further.
I would think she would not want to be married again after dealing with all of this. I have decided that if anything happens with me and my hubs, I won’t, and I feel like I’m fairly happily married
I feel the same way. I hope she is happy having fun for a while without trying to get remarried right away. Untangle this mess a bit and get some breathing room from your stalker husband before picking out China patterns. This is basically Kanye announcing to the Court that he plans to use the judicial system to stalk and harass his wife. She should attach this Motion as an exhibit to her Submission about the reasons the bifurcation should be granted…
I hope so, but like how much has Kim ever been interested in marriage and how much has been PMK’s doing? The real hope is that 1. Kim has grown enough from this experience to take the reins on her life or, failing that, 2. PMK realizes that Kim – as a thrice divorced mom of four – can shine brighter as a mom and business mogul than trying to sell us on yet another fabricated romance. (And who knows, maybe Kim will find the real love of her life, who’s also a great step-parent, and have a low key wedding. Buy a house with some character and warmth to it as a hideaway love nest).
Are we not going to address the picture with the tank top where he is showing cleavage and has on the weird boots?
dying. the term “fashion victim” comes to mind
He looks like he’s off to do some intense manual labor. Feels like he should be walking around with a really big wrench. All he needs is a hard hat and the look would be complete.
That look says to me either “I’m off to help deliver a calf” or “a tractor got stuck in a ditch and we need to help. “
I think the picture proves he is off his meds due to weight loss. IIRC, he gained a fair amount of weight at one point which was attributed to medication.
We know he’s genuinely off his rocker when he thinks flabby man arms and garden boots are genius fashion
Aren’t those boots Balanciega? Lol
They look like garden boots regardless! 🙂
It’s worse than we all thought, this is Balenciaga x CROCS boots!! THE HELL!! LOL
Hahah that peekaboo top and those gardening boots ..my Goodness
Pec implants?
That’s what I was thinking when I saw the picture the first time.
Elevator boots, white powder on black wife beater, girdle, chipmunk cheeks, and mismatched limb muscle masses do not make a good look on anyone.
This is super controlling and creepy, removing the marital privilege thing means that he wants to drag anyone who Kim is married to into public discussions about their relationship. Basically it is a way of trying to ensure Kim can’t trust the next person she marries. I think? It is a little hard to parse. I don’t think this stems from how they got together and potential overlap with Kris Humphries, it is about controlling her now.
I think you’re correct – what he is asking is for no marital privilege to exist between Kim and anyone she might marry before their divorce is totally done, until their divorce is done. And yep it’s 100% just a way to keep himself centered in her life.
I would love to know from any attorneys in this house if that is even legally possible?
I am sure you are right but I am also sure he will not get what he wants. It is transparent to us therefore it is transparent to Kim’s lawyers and to whatever judge will be ruling on this. All Kanye is going to get is a lot of frustration and a declaration that he is a single man. He wants to be like Brad and Angelina and drag it out for years I am sure
He’s afraid a new spouse would be able to testify against him in court, probably. I wonder if his legal team has gotten wind of (potential) charges being filed against him for election tampering?
Basically, he’s saying he’s going to drag Pete into their legal fight and make him testify against Kim, it seems. Which is exactly what I’d expect from Ye.
The spousal privilege thing is weird. I’ve never requested that as part of a bifurcation and I’ve never had an opposing counsel request that either. His financial requests are actually pretty normal, though. It’s not uncommon for there to be certain stipulations surrounding finances when a case is bifurcated because it can greatly affect the asset division. It also allows people to file taxes single instead of Married Filing Separately for the tax year during which they’re divorced.
this may be a stupid question but can the court grant Kim’s motion over Kanye’s objection?
all but the financial stuff just seems bizarre & abusive
They could grant her motion over his objection but would likely have a hearing and maybe require some written arguments.
Yes, they can. I’ve had a judge allow a bifurcation over one party’s objection before. In that situation, though, the person asking for a bifurcation should be prepared to testify to why specifically they believe bifurcation is necessary.
If feels like Yeezer wants or *expects* there to be an A Few Good Men moments in this imaginary trial where he would be allowed to dehumanize and further abuse Kim by putting her “on the stand”. That’s not how divorces work.
Also picturing Kanye leaping up from his seat in the middle of a proceeding to interrupt the judge by saying, “HOLD UP, Imma let you finish, Judge, but I’ve just got to say that BEYONCE had the best album of the year.”
LOL!! I really hope that happens. Then Kanye can practice telling sermons to the other inmates in county jail
I read that his 3 “conditions” make no sense because their property was never intermingled, as per their pre-nup.
at the end of the day, Yeezys are a damn good looking shoe. Look at that last photo.
Uh…what are you smoking?
Those boots drive me insane. I imagine him sleeping in them, too.
Why do people marry these days?
@Chicago – I can’t speak for anyone in a country with national health care, but I’m assuming by your name that you live in the U.S. When one member of a couple has better health coverage than the other, marriage makes good financial sense. You get screwed on the taxes, but that’s nothing should one of you at some point need long term health care. I honestly don’t know why anyone outside the U.S. bothers with the headache of it all.
Pandabird, I think GrnieWnie is being sarcastic.
He’s insufferable.
If he’s having the manic episode I think he is, he’s going through money like toilet paper and is broke, or near it. So that explains the money issue.
As for the rest, I also wonder if his lawyer’s just throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks. I can see him dragging this out as long as possible, half out of spite and half out of the conviction that she’ll come back to him for some reason.
When will we be rid of this miserable beast?
He’s unremittingly awful, but please let’s not use dehumanizing language like this–it’s not suitable for any human being and it’s particularly loaded when used against a Black person.