Jean-Luc Brunel, an Epstein associate & abuser, was found dead in a French jail cell

All of this Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell/Prince Andrew stuff has been downright chilling at times. The story of Epstein’s in-custody death was that he was on suicide watch, with video cameras trained on his cell and plenty of guards around, yet he was able to hang himself and not be discovered for hours. Oh, and none of the cameras were working. Except for the cameras which were working, but the videos are missing. And he definitely hanged himself except coroners still have questions. As I’ve said, I was really worried that Ghislaine would mysteriously die before her trial as well. She did not – she was tried and convicted, and she’s sitting in a prison cell as we speak. Not so much for one of Maxwell and Epstein’s human trafficker buddies, Jean-Luc Brunel. Brunel allegedly hanged himself in his French jail cell on Saturday. No cameras were working for this “suicide” either.

The body of Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, was reportedly found hanging in his cell in the early hours of Saturday. The French prosecutors’ office confirmed the report and said an inquiry had been opened into the exact cause of death, but early indications pointed to suicide. Brunel was arrested in December 2020 at Charles de Gaulle airport before boarding a plane for Dakar in Senegal where he told police he was going on holiday.

He was officially put under investigation on allegations of the alleged rape of a minor and sexual harassment shortly after his arrest, and was put under a second investigation for the rape of a minor in June last year. Investigators had also questioned Brunel on suspicion of the human trafficking of underage girls for sexual exploitation. He was being held on remand in La Santé prison in Paris.

Several top models had come forward to accuse him of sexual assault and rape, and French police had reportedly interviewed hundreds of potential witnesses. Brunel had denied any wrongdoing or any involvement in illegal activities. He disappeared from public life shortly after Epstein’s death in August 2019. Epstein also hanged himself in his prison cell while awaiting trial.

In the 1990s, Paris-born Brunel was a model talent scout and boss of the prestigious agency Karin Models. After he was banned from the agency in European 1999 following a BBC undercover report on abuse in the fashion industry, he moved to the US and founded MC2 Model Management with funding from Epstein. He is credited with discovering a number of supermodels including Christy Turlington and Milla Jovovich. He met Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner, in the 1980s and she had introduced him to Epstein.

His legal team said in a statement: “His distress was that of a man of 75 years old caught up in a media-legal system that we should be questioning. Jean-Luc Brunel never stopped claiming his innocence and had made many efforts to prove it. His decision [to end his life] was not driven by guilt but by a deep sense of injustice.”

[From The Guardian]

I’m not going to tell French criminal defense attorneys how to do their jobs, but isn’t it pretty quick on the draw to declare this, definitively, suicide? And why are they so eager to blame this on “injustice” when really, they should be the ones advocating for a full investigation into their client’s mysterious death. Virginia Giuffre knew Brunel too – she’s named him repeatedly as a abuser, rapist and procurer of young girls for Epstein and Maxwell’s trafficking operation, and she’s said that Epstein once bragged to her that he had “slept with” (raped) more than 1,000 of “Brunel’s girls.”

A lot of “messes” have been cleaned up over the past three years. Epstein, suddenly arrested and then hanged in a jail cell. Maxwell, arrested and convicted. Brunel, arrested and then hanged in a jail cell. Andrew, paying off his rape victim and being stripped of a public royal role. And I guess we’re not supposed to see how weird all of this is.

IG courtesy of the NY Post. Additional photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

46 Responses to “Jean-Luc Brunel, an Epstein associate & abuser, was found dead in a French jail cell”

  1. Seraphina says:
    February 20, 2022 at 8:06 am

    This entire story screams that “messes” have been cleaned up. Hell, Hugh Heffner even had a clean up crew and they were called that as well (Secrets of Playboy). So one can only imagine what a global scandal like this would and does involve.
    I am AMAZED that Ghislaine is still alive.
    I hope that the victims find solace knowing he is gone and are able to heal a bit more from the trauma they endured.

    Reply
    • CourtneyB says:
      February 20, 2022 at 9:52 am

      Secrets of playboy was chilling and, not to thread hack, but I wish it was covered here.

      Reply
      • Poisonella says:
        February 20, 2022 at 7:42 pm

        The story about the Soul Train host Don Cornelius was awful. I was shocked. if I remember correctly, he committed suicide too.

    • Mac says:
      February 20, 2022 at 9:59 am

      His death is cold comfort to victims who were seeking justice. They have been denied their day in court and their opportunity to speak their truth.

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        February 20, 2022 at 11:03 am

        @Mac – wholeheartedly agree.
        @CourtneyB, agreed!!! I always thought HH sold his soul to the devil. He always gave me a weird feeling – not good. He is no better than Epstein. What is also sad and infuriating is that both men used women to help them abuse women. It angers me to my core.

  2. Tw says:
    February 20, 2022 at 8:23 am

    My thought is Ghislaine is alive for now. She will meet a similar fate as soon as this dies down a bit, no pun intended.

    Reply
    • Purplehazeforever says:
      February 20, 2022 at 9:19 am

      She’s alive because she hasn’t talked..her trial focused on Epstein & her, no one else. There might be another reason, too. Whatever she has on anyone else could be released in the event of her death.

      Reply
      • Jjn9310 says:
        February 20, 2022 at 9:49 am

        Agree 100% – I wouldn’t doubt she gave her lawyers or someone else an ‘in the event of my untimely demise’ envelope that would go to the press and spill all the details of everything. While she’s a terrible person she seems like someone who would have a contingency plan.

      • Seraphina says:
        February 20, 2022 at 11:05 am

        @Jjn9310, YES. I can see that. Items sent to major (and not so major) press and social media. I can DEFINITLY see that her life insurance to NOT meet an untimely demise. If that is the case, she learned a lesson from Epstein’s death.

    • cassandra says:
      February 20, 2022 at 1:32 pm

      I feel like the secret players are okay with hanging her out to dry as long as she doesn’t spill too much. She was definitely a major player, but she wasn’t dealing with the money aspect of everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if Epstein kept her away from the dirty money dealing.

      You know, Maxwell procures the victims and reaches out and makes contacts. Then she sets up a meeting with the potential client (barf) and Epstein. Possibly.

      Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    February 20, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Interesting and weirdly coincidental. Apart from Maxwell and Andrew’s case, I didn’t know that there were others who were being actively prosecuted. I wonder if there are more.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      February 20, 2022 at 10:18 am

      I could *swear* I remember reading something (perhaps here?) that TFG’s “modeling agency” had ties to this guy as well, getting “models” for him.

      If anyone else remembers this too…help me out!

      Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    February 20, 2022 at 8:43 am

    The only thing I can say is…..

    Well……bye.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      February 20, 2022 at 10:21 am

      Not to fine too fine a point on it but, I hope he, and others of his sort, burn eternally in Hell! Ghislaine will join him eventually.

      Reply
  5. JustMe says:
    February 20, 2022 at 8:49 am

    I think she is still alive because they are still trying to track down her items used for blackmailing. As in if something happens to me it will all be released publicly.

    Reply
    • Purplehazeforever says:
      February 20, 2022 at 9:20 am

      That’s a strong possibility, probably closer to the truth than anyone knows.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      February 20, 2022 at 10:20 am

      I would think copies would be left with “multiple” someones/banks’ saving deposit boxes, etc. She won’ leave it with just one person who could be bought off.

      Reply
  6. SarahCS says:
    February 20, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Huh, I never knew hanging could be contagious. This is not a coincidence I am willing to accept.

    Reply
  7. phlyfiremama says:
    February 20, 2022 at 9:37 am

    Ghislaine: girl, they coming for you!! 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  8. Julia K says:
    February 20, 2022 at 9:56 am

    Did Jean Luc Brunei leave a burn down the house suicide note? Will we ever be told if he did?

    Reply
  9. smee says:
    February 20, 2022 at 10:14 am

    Epstein’s brother allegedly left his mansion with all the surveillance videos after his death. Haven’t heard a word about those tapes since. He’s either marked for death too or made a lot of secret $ to hand them over. GM could still feel a suicide coming on, despite being convicted.

    Reply
  10. Slippers4life says:
    February 20, 2022 at 10:21 am

    BRF tying up loose ends before the Jubbly. Not sorry this pathetic excuse for a human being is dead, but I’d be curious to learn how often people in these prisons are “mysteriously found dead in their cell”. Either the jail guards are totally incompetent everywhere or these are hit jobs. If you rewatch the News night interview, PA knows WAY too much about how to make a murder looks like a suicide. It’s chilling. These people are pure evil in this world. I hope all the victims get what they need.

    Reply
  11. Sally says:
    February 20, 2022 at 10:34 am

    I’m not one for conspiracy theories, but the day I believe Epstein hanged himself/hanged himself without “encouragement” to do so, is the day pigs will fly.

    Reply
  12. Gertrude says:
    February 20, 2022 at 10:36 am

    When will the DOJ investigate the whole grotesque Epstein case as international influence and blackmail?

    Reply
  13. Mslove says:
    February 20, 2022 at 10:39 am

    The rich & powerful must be protected at all costs no matter what, apparently. Again I wonder, who has the blackmail? An individual? A government agency? It’s absolutely deranged grown pedo rapist men are being protected by any means necessary.

    Reply
  14. jferber says:
    February 20, 2022 at 10:40 am

    No tears here.

    Reply
  15. Jaded says:
    February 20, 2022 at 11:14 am

    In the initial release to the news outlets, it was said that cells in that particular jail do not have cameras in them, only in the hallways, as it’s a privacy/human rights issue in France. It also stated that he was not considered a suicide risk. My tin-foil rabbit ears theory is that he was incarcerated in that jail, which is a notoriously tough and dangerous place, in order to facilitate his murder. Maybe it was jailhouse justice — most male prisoners don’t take kindly to rapists. In any event, I’m positive Epstein didn’t commit suicide, the photographs of his neck injuries look like he was garroted with a wire, not hung with a cloth rope. I hope photos are released of Brunel’s neck to see if the wounds are similar.

    Reply
    • Fernanda says:
      February 20, 2022 at 12:12 pm

      I agree with you. I am not really a conspiracy theory person, but this screams conspiracy. They were killed so the powerful men that were involved would be protected. I think we cannot even imagine who these people are. Probably it would be mind-blowing to know.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      February 20, 2022 at 12:57 pm

      Interestingly enough, today the Daily Fail is reporting he had tried to commit suicide several times, but no other media is reporting this. The Fail is about as reliable as a rubber crutch so who knows what to believe, it’s all as shady AF.

      Reply
      • Nem says:
        February 20, 2022 at 2:21 pm

        @Jaded
        The La santé prison in Paris in notorious for being where the V.I.P are sent.
        a real harsh one would be fleury merogis.
        So Brunel must have lived his last moments in the “happy few” section, for the rich and famous and influent people.
        I think for a lot of frenchs, there is no surprise,or Maybe the fact Brunel was caught.
        justice here is infamous for being incredibly indulgent for sexual harassment, assault, rape. Even when it is pedophilia case, it has to be a bulletproof one.
        And the richer you are the better it is.
        few days ago, a serial rapist killer, Nordhal Le landais was condemned to the maximum (30 years) because he was the perfect monster, a social pariah and pest you can sell to society by the press.
        During the same period of his trial, there was another case of pedopornography, but the guilty one was the son of a billionaire, Ladreit de la charriere, so he was protected with less media about it. Moreover it’s his third trial and he keeps getting lenient condemnations.
        Brunel, Epstein and Maxwell were all having big networks in France. The first and third were having french passeports.
        Brunel was a big boss in the awful world of high fashion and Epstein wealthy, which helped them being introduced in the tout Paris, mingling with aristocracy, politics, business….
        So there was no way the french TPTB would let that epstein affair trashing their already dubious reputation.

    • Bex says:
      February 20, 2022 at 2:20 pm

      Hmm. I don’t know, I think conspiracy theories aside, that once these guys lose the protective veneer of respectability that vast wealth and connections give them, once they are just small pathetic pedophiles in a prison cell, surrounded by really nasty, tough people, they take the coward’s way out.

      Reply
      • Colby says:
        February 20, 2022 at 5:58 pm

        This is it for me too.

        Also as I said down thread, I think most conspiracy theories involving the government can be explained away by run of the mill incompetence and the attempted cover up of of that incompetence.

    • teecee says:
      February 20, 2022 at 3:18 pm

      I wish I could believe that male prisoners would hate rapists but since free men (and some women) seem to make every excuse for their favorite rapists, I have my doubts.

      Reply
  16. Liz Version 700 says:
    February 20, 2022 at 11:53 am

    This is so shady. We are watching a real time clean up operation and no one seems to be batting an eye.

    Reply
  17. Colby says:
    February 20, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    Conspiracy or incompetence and a coverup of that incompetence?

    In Epstines case anyway… our prison system is a joke. I am totally unsurprised that people who “should” be under closer supervision are not as closely watched as we would hope. I am totally unsurprised that cameras aren’t working. And I believe that officials would try to cover up their incompetence.

    Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      February 20, 2022 at 1:51 pm

      there’s also the fact that the guards who supposedly fell asleep on duty had been doing internet searches on expensive stuff (on work computers) around that time. gee, I wonder why they might have suddenly come into extra money.

      Reply
      • Colby says:
        February 20, 2022 at 5:48 pm

        To me that proves absolutely nothing.

        I search for stuff I can’t afford all the time. Literally. All the time. I look at expensive designer handbags or fun cars etc etc.

  18. Julia K says:
    February 20, 2022 at 12:19 pm

    Can anyone explain to me the significance of Prince Andrew settlement as it relates to Brunel death? The press is trying to connect the two but I don’t see it.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 20, 2022 at 12:59 pm

      Virginia Giuffre was raped by both men; Virginia successfully got a settlement by one & was pursuing legal action against the other.

      Reply
  19. Luna17 says:
    February 20, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    I’m normally 100% against conspiracies and think it’s usually too hard for humans to keep secrets but I’m not buying this or Epstein was a suicide at all. This shit runs deep and enough powerful people have to connections to pay off the right people to get the job done.

    Reply
  20. Mary says:
    February 20, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    The investigative reports I’ve seen on YT about this scumbucket are chilling. The fact that these people got away with this abuse for so long is just more proof that it is systemic and tolerated or ignored on so many levels. So disturbing.

    Reply
  21. JRenee says:
    February 20, 2022 at 3:56 pm

    Yet another one. The no cameras, no suicide watch cleanup continues..

    Reply
  22. kirk says:
    February 20, 2022 at 6:34 pm

    I have no trouble believing that rich rapists facing an uncertain future in jail killed themselves to avoid becoming someone’s bitch. Also have no trouble believing that overworked guards fall asleep. As far as cameras not working, how often are they tested? Don’t know anything about the conditions at La Santé, but recall that even El Chapo said Metropolitan Correctional Center was so depressing as to provoke anyone to suicide.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment