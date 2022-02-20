Jean-Luc Brunel, an Epstein associate & abuser, was found dead in a French jail cell

All of this Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell/Prince Andrew stuff has been downright chilling at times. The story of Epstein’s in-custody death was that he was on suicide watch, with video cameras trained on his cell and plenty of guards around, yet he was able to hang himself and not be discovered for hours. Oh, and none of the cameras were working. Except for the cameras which were working, but the videos are missing. And he definitely hanged himself except coroners still have questions. As I’ve said, I was really worried that Ghislaine would mysteriously die before her trial as well. She did not – she was tried and convicted, and she’s sitting in a prison cell as we speak. Not so much for one of Maxwell and Epstein’s human trafficker buddies, Jean-Luc Brunel. Brunel allegedly hanged himself in his French jail cell on Saturday. No cameras were working for this “suicide” either.
The body of Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, was reportedly found hanging in his cell in the early hours of Saturday. The French prosecutors’ office confirmed the report and said an inquiry had been opened into the exact cause of death, but early indications pointed to suicide. Brunel was arrested in December 2020 at Charles de Gaulle airport before boarding a plane for Dakar in Senegal where he told police he was going on holiday.
He was officially put under investigation on allegations of the alleged rape of a minor and sexual harassment shortly after his arrest, and was put under a second investigation for the rape of a minor in June last year. Investigators had also questioned Brunel on suspicion of the human trafficking of underage girls for sexual exploitation. He was being held on remand in La Santé prison in Paris.
Several top models had come forward to accuse him of sexual assault and rape, and French police had reportedly interviewed hundreds of potential witnesses. Brunel had denied any wrongdoing or any involvement in illegal activities. He disappeared from public life shortly after Epstein’s death in August 2019. Epstein also hanged himself in his prison cell while awaiting trial.
In the 1990s, Paris-born Brunel was a model talent scout and boss of the prestigious agency Karin Models. After he was banned from the agency in European 1999 following a BBC undercover report on abuse in the fashion industry, he moved to the US and founded MC2 Model Management with funding from Epstein. He is credited with discovering a number of supermodels including Christy Turlington and Milla Jovovich. He met Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner, in the 1980s and she had introduced him to Epstein.
His legal team said in a statement: “His distress was that of a man of 75 years old caught up in a media-legal system that we should be questioning. Jean-Luc Brunel never stopped claiming his innocence and had made many efforts to prove it. His decision [to end his life] was not driven by guilt but by a deep sense of injustice.”
I’m not going to tell French criminal defense attorneys how to do their jobs, but isn’t it pretty quick on the draw to declare this, definitively, suicide? And why are they so eager to blame this on “injustice” when really, they should be the ones advocating for a full investigation into their client’s mysterious death. Virginia Giuffre knew Brunel too – she’s named him repeatedly as a abuser, rapist and procurer of young girls for Epstein and Maxwell’s trafficking operation, and she’s said that Epstein once bragged to her that he had “slept with” (raped) more than 1,000 of “Brunel’s girls.”
A lot of “messes” have been cleaned up over the past three years. Epstein, suddenly arrested and then hanged in a jail cell. Maxwell, arrested and convicted. Brunel, arrested and then hanged in a jail cell. Andrew, paying off his rape victim and being stripped of a public royal role. And I guess we’re not supposed to see how weird all of this is.
The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter. I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison.
— Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) February 19, 2022
Jean-Luc Brunel, held on suspicion of supplying girls to Epstein, found hanged https://t.co/HhINoHkycC
— The Guardian (@guardian) February 19, 2022
IG courtesy of the NY Post. Additional photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This entire story screams that “messes” have been cleaned up. Hell, Hugh Heffner even had a clean up crew and they were called that as well (Secrets of Playboy). So one can only imagine what a global scandal like this would and does involve.
I am AMAZED that Ghislaine is still alive.
I hope that the victims find solace knowing he is gone and are able to heal a bit more from the trauma they endured.
Secrets of playboy was chilling and, not to thread hack, but I wish it was covered here.
The story about the Soul Train host Don Cornelius was awful. I was shocked. if I remember correctly, he committed suicide too.
His death is cold comfort to victims who were seeking justice. They have been denied their day in court and their opportunity to speak their truth.
@Mac – wholeheartedly agree.
@CourtneyB, agreed!!! I always thought HH sold his soul to the devil. He always gave me a weird feeling – not good. He is no better than Epstein. What is also sad and infuriating is that both men used women to help them abuse women. It angers me to my core.
My thought is Ghislaine is alive for now. She will meet a similar fate as soon as this dies down a bit, no pun intended.
She’s alive because she hasn’t talked..her trial focused on Epstein & her, no one else. There might be another reason, too. Whatever she has on anyone else could be released in the event of her death.
Agree 100% – I wouldn’t doubt she gave her lawyers or someone else an ‘in the event of my untimely demise’ envelope that would go to the press and spill all the details of everything. While she’s a terrible person she seems like someone who would have a contingency plan.
@Jjn9310, YES. I can see that. Items sent to major (and not so major) press and social media. I can DEFINITLY see that her life insurance to NOT meet an untimely demise. If that is the case, she learned a lesson from Epstein’s death.
I feel like the secret players are okay with hanging her out to dry as long as she doesn’t spill too much. She was definitely a major player, but she wasn’t dealing with the money aspect of everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if Epstein kept her away from the dirty money dealing.
You know, Maxwell procures the victims and reaches out and makes contacts. Then she sets up a meeting with the potential client (barf) and Epstein. Possibly.
Interesting and weirdly coincidental. Apart from Maxwell and Andrew’s case, I didn’t know that there were others who were being actively prosecuted. I wonder if there are more.
I could *swear* I remember reading something (perhaps here?) that TFG’s “modeling agency” had ties to this guy as well, getting “models” for him.
If anyone else remembers this too…help me out!
The only thing I can say is…..
Well……bye.
Not to fine too fine a point on it but, I hope he, and others of his sort, burn eternally in Hell! Ghislaine will join him eventually.
I think she is still alive because they are still trying to track down her items used for blackmailing. As in if something happens to me it will all be released publicly.
That’s a strong possibility, probably closer to the truth than anyone knows.
I would think copies would be left with “multiple” someones/banks’ saving deposit boxes, etc. She won’ leave it with just one person who could be bought off.
Huh, I never knew hanging could be contagious. This is not a coincidence I am willing to accept.
Ghislaine: girl, they coming for you!! 🤣🤣🤣
Did Jean Luc Brunei leave a burn down the house suicide note? Will we ever be told if he did?
Epstein’s brother allegedly left his mansion with all the surveillance videos after his death. Haven’t heard a word about those tapes since. He’s either marked for death too or made a lot of secret $ to hand them over. GM could still feel a suicide coming on, despite being convicted.
BRF tying up loose ends before the Jubbly. Not sorry this pathetic excuse for a human being is dead, but I’d be curious to learn how often people in these prisons are “mysteriously found dead in their cell”. Either the jail guards are totally incompetent everywhere or these are hit jobs. If you rewatch the News night interview, PA knows WAY too much about how to make a murder looks like a suicide. It’s chilling. These people are pure evil in this world. I hope all the victims get what they need.
Who is PA? Sorry I’m blanking on this one.
Is PA Prince Andrew? If so, what did you see that he know so much about making a murder look like a suicide? I’d love to see that!
I’m not one for conspiracy theories, but the day I believe Epstein hanged himself/hanged himself without “encouragement” to do so, is the day pigs will fly.
When will the DOJ investigate the whole grotesque Epstein case as international influence and blackmail?
The rich & powerful must be protected at all costs no matter what, apparently. Again I wonder, who has the blackmail? An individual? A government agency? It’s absolutely deranged grown pedo rapist men are being protected by any means necessary.
No tears here.
In the initial release to the news outlets, it was said that cells in that particular jail do not have cameras in them, only in the hallways, as it’s a privacy/human rights issue in France. It also stated that he was not considered a suicide risk. My tin-foil rabbit ears theory is that he was incarcerated in that jail, which is a notoriously tough and dangerous place, in order to facilitate his murder. Maybe it was jailhouse justice — most male prisoners don’t take kindly to rapists. In any event, I’m positive Epstein didn’t commit suicide, the photographs of his neck injuries look like he was garroted with a wire, not hung with a cloth rope. I hope photos are released of Brunel’s neck to see if the wounds are similar.
I agree with you. I am not really a conspiracy theory person, but this screams conspiracy. They were killed so the powerful men that were involved would be protected. I think we cannot even imagine who these people are. Probably it would be mind-blowing to know.
Interestingly enough, today the Daily Fail is reporting he had tried to commit suicide several times, but no other media is reporting this. The Fail is about as reliable as a rubber crutch so who knows what to believe, it’s all as shady AF.
@Jaded
The La santé prison in Paris in notorious for being where the V.I.P are sent.
a real harsh one would be fleury merogis.
So Brunel must have lived his last moments in the “happy few” section, for the rich and famous and influent people.
I think for a lot of frenchs, there is no surprise,or Maybe the fact Brunel was caught.
justice here is infamous for being incredibly indulgent for sexual harassment, assault, rape. Even when it is pedophilia case, it has to be a bulletproof one.
And the richer you are the better it is.
few days ago, a serial rapist killer, Nordhal Le landais was condemned to the maximum (30 years) because he was the perfect monster, a social pariah and pest you can sell to society by the press.
During the same period of his trial, there was another case of pedopornography, but the guilty one was the son of a billionaire, Ladreit de la charriere, so he was protected with less media about it. Moreover it’s his third trial and he keeps getting lenient condemnations.
Brunel, Epstein and Maxwell were all having big networks in France. The first and third were having french passeports.
Brunel was a big boss in the awful world of high fashion and Epstein wealthy, which helped them being introduced in the tout Paris, mingling with aristocracy, politics, business….
So there was no way the french TPTB would let that epstein affair trashing their already dubious reputation.
Hmm. I don’t know, I think conspiracy theories aside, that once these guys lose the protective veneer of respectability that vast wealth and connections give them, once they are just small pathetic pedophiles in a prison cell, surrounded by really nasty, tough people, they take the coward’s way out.
This is it for me too.
Also as I said down thread, I think most conspiracy theories involving the government can be explained away by run of the mill incompetence and the attempted cover up of of that incompetence.
I wish I could believe that male prisoners would hate rapists but since free men (and some women) seem to make every excuse for their favorite rapists, I have my doubts.
This is so shady. We are watching a real time clean up operation and no one seems to be batting an eye.
Conspiracy or incompetence and a coverup of that incompetence?
In Epstines case anyway… our prison system is a joke. I am totally unsurprised that people who “should” be under closer supervision are not as closely watched as we would hope. I am totally unsurprised that cameras aren’t working. And I believe that officials would try to cover up their incompetence.
there’s also the fact that the guards who supposedly fell asleep on duty had been doing internet searches on expensive stuff (on work computers) around that time. gee, I wonder why they might have suddenly come into extra money.
To me that proves absolutely nothing.
I search for stuff I can’t afford all the time. Literally. All the time. I look at expensive designer handbags or fun cars etc etc.
Can anyone explain to me the significance of Prince Andrew settlement as it relates to Brunel death? The press is trying to connect the two but I don’t see it.
Virginia Giuffre was raped by both men; Virginia successfully got a settlement by one & was pursuing legal action against the other.
Ok thx. Do you think Brunel killed himself because Virginia was after him next?
I’m normally 100% against conspiracies and think it’s usually too hard for humans to keep secrets but I’m not buying this or Epstein was a suicide at all. This shit runs deep and enough powerful people have to connections to pay off the right people to get the job done.
The investigative reports I’ve seen on YT about this scumbucket are chilling. The fact that these people got away with this abuse for so long is just more proof that it is systemic and tolerated or ignored on so many levels. So disturbing.
Yet another one. The no cameras, no suicide watch cleanup continues..
I have no trouble believing that rich rapists facing an uncertain future in jail killed themselves to avoid becoming someone’s bitch. Also have no trouble believing that overworked guards fall asleep. As far as cameras not working, how often are they tested? Don’t know anything about the conditions at La Santé, but recall that even El Chapo said Metropolitan Correctional Center was so depressing as to provoke anyone to suicide.