Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid, she’s experiencing ‘mild cold-like symptoms’

February 10th: Prince Charles tests positive for Covid that morning, just hours after he attended the British Asian Trust event the night before, where he was maskless, sickly-looking and breathing on everyone. That same day, the Duchess of Cornwall (a close contact) does a day of events where she stays maskless, breathing on dozens of people and children. February 14th: Camilla tests positive for Covid. February 20th: THE QUEEN tests positive for Covid, after ten days of the palace playing fast and loose with questions about whether or not the Queen is even being tested, much less whether she’s tested positive. What an absolute mess.
The Queen has tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has said. The monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added in a statement. The Queen, 95, had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week. It is understood a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.
The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK’s longest reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February. She carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months on the eve of her Jubilee, meeting charity workers at Sandringham House.
BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said it can be taken as absolutely certain that the Queen is fully vaccinated. He said she had been taking life “rather more easily” since spending a night in hospital for medical checks in October last year.
[From BBC]
Incidentally, I still wonder if Prince William had Covid this month or last month and didn’t tell anyone or announce anything. It would make a lot of sense with his bare-bones schedule. As for the Queen’s Covid status… I actually don’t think Charles “gave” it to her? The incubation period and timeline wouldn’t make much sense. I think it’s far more likely that the Queen has been wandering around Windsor Castle maskless, and she got it from one of the Windsor staffers. Also: the Queen and her guests were all maskless at an in-person event at Windsor Castle on February 16th. That was likely around the time she was infected with the virus.
Sigh…. A mess is exactly what this is. Almost two years into the pandemic and it’s definitely NOT over. It’s not the time to let your guard down, even if you’re the Queen.
Personally, I don’t think the queen cares at this point. I think she is ok with catching COVID and dying from it. My uncle is 85 years old (battling vascular disease and is sickly all around) and is the ONLY living member of his age group both in his family and of all the friends he went to college with and he has been ready to go home to his maker for the past 5 years. He talks about the loneliness even though there are still people around him but he’s stated on numerous occasions how he’d be at peace if he left this earth today or tomorrow. I think the queen is of the same feeling at this point, so she doesn’t care whether on not she catches the COVID. I think she’s ready to pass on and probably has been ready for a very long time.
My grandma passed when she was 94, but I remember her telling me in her mid-80’s that all of her friends had died and she’d had to go out and make a whole new set. She was a very social lady who had a lunch group and went on trips and it was really hard on her.
My grandparents had similar outlooks at that age too. My Gran passed from a heart attack, which she probably could’ve survived but had DNRs on file and specific wishes. They were lonely, all their friends were dead or in nursing homes. I think they were starting to see their friends kids (in their 60s) pass away and it was depressing.
This is understandable under normal circumstances, but COVID is a positively excruciatingly painful death.
You’d have to be insane to be fine dying by it. You choke on your own lung fluid and it slowly suffocates you until every part of your body is no longer able to oxygenate itself and all your major organs start failing.
I’ve heard ICU doctors and nurses say they can’t even keep people appropriately medicated enough to not feel every bit of the pain.
And if they put your loved one on a vent to buy time so people can come say their goodbyes, it’s so awful patients try to rip the tubes out of their own throats even under heavy sedation.
This is why the queen and other “elders” should be making judgement on whether they’ll allow themselves to get COVID or not. Us younger adults with clearer and likely more informed judgement owe it to them to save them from such a horrible end.
Shocking absolutely no one.
The casualness that the RF has treated COVID is shocking. Why don’t they rapid test everyone she has contact with? Well Britain eases all COVID protocols on Thursday so I guess this is no big deal especially since PM couldn’t follow his own rules
Boris Johnson is due to make that announcement in Parliament tomorrow but it only covers England. He’s not had the ability to keep any Covid measures in place because of his behaviour during lockdowns, who would actually take seriously a PM being investigated by the police for 12+ parties? No one would take any guidance, regardless of the law, given by him after his hypocrisy over the last two years. I’m just thankful the devolved governments within the UK can set their own regulations because it’s rumoured that even if someone tests positive (lateral flow tests are still free for now) for Covid they, along with close contacts, do NOT have to self isolate. This is utterly ridiculous and it’s all to save Johnson’s skin. TQ testing positive has thrown a spanner in the works for him.
I seriously doubt a 95 year old with COVID symptoms is still “working.” They should just simply state “The Queen is resting comfortably and we will keep the public aware of her condition. “and send a sweet photo of The Queen in front of the fire place reading a book.
Exactly.
I saw someone post the Queen on a group chat before i opened and immediately thought the worst. This is really bad,she has been looking frail,she is newly widowed,i cant fathom why she cant just enjoy the rest of her days with as little schedule as possible ,atleast while the pandemic rages on.
Dunno, but when my husband died all I could do was work
I am so sorry Anna.
Sorry about your loss Anna, but maybe yours and the queen’s circumstances are different? I don’t know. I mean the queen is 95 years old (granted I don’t know how old you are) and IMVHO, even as privileged a life as she has lived all her life, she has earned the right to NOT have any engagements (light or otherwise) for the rest of her days.
She’s a Taurus, they’re tough as shit and work may be a distraction for her.
It’s all about control, I can’t understand why, tampon has been in training from birth to be king.
If you think this is the time the Queen had covid, I have a bridge to sell you.
None of the royals follow Covid19 protocols, long term Covid19 effects is not something they can control.
The Queen bears some responsibility for this, her Doctors must have told her to wear mask, and stay away from her covid carrying son.
The press is now reporting that many of her staffers have come down with Covid. I’m going to assume that mask wearing among staff wasn’t mandatory, hence the Queen gets infected. That they’re still going to make her work instead of rest for a week is cruel.
No one is going to make her work, they just said that to reassure people she’s not seriously ill. She’ll just open her mail and have someone read her messages to her or something. I don’t think she has been doing much more than that for awhile.
Or hold a bunch of “private meetings”
How do we know she didn’t give it to them? Charles gives it to her and then they lie about it.
There’s only 2 reasons they’re talking about it now. Firstly it’s worse than they thought. Or all the staff have it and it’s about to leak.
Of course she is not doing any work, they just say that to reassure people.
They made some comment on the news that obviously she’s had her three jabs or however many… She’s the Queen, she’s getting boosted once a week.
Her silly son came a calling to get the Camilla document signed. Totally clueless Charles.
There are reports that Andrew had a few secret visits with her this week too.
If they are not lying to us about when she tested positive then the last known visit from charles would be too long ago to be the source. That said since they are all idiots and don’t mask, he likely passed it on to staff who then gave it to her.
It was all preventable and they are stupid for their lack of precautions around her.
Considering they didn’t release word of her being in the hospital till after as well?
I wouldn’t doubt that they didn’t release word till *after* they saw she was doing alright.
I hope Those who came into contact with maskless Camilla and Charles all got tested.
*shrug*
According to our wretched government, covid is over, people with covid don’t need to self-isolate, clinically extremely vulnerable people don’t need to shield anymore, and free testing is being phased out so people won’t even do that, so following that ridiculous logic, the queen will be fine. It will be interesting to see if the prevailing libertarian narrative changes if the queen becomes seriously ill but if she doesn’t, this will just ‘prove’ everyone that has been minimising it right and things will get even worse for everyone that isn’t lucky enough to have personal physicians, servants to take care of them, and no financial worries.
Boris is doing his utmost to distract us from Party gate. Most people I know are still wearing masks and being ultra cautious. Why isn’t Queen and her household being cautious too to prevent covid transmission. Even mild symptoms can be nasty for O@APs and clinically vulnerable and no one wants long covid. If it all goes horribly wrong for TQ d peasants will be blamed not Chas. Although the Fail on Sunday published letter criticising splashing of coronation plans as bad taste and actually blaming the heir for over eagerness.
My job has done the same as Boris. Apropos of nothing they have basically decided Covid is over, everyone needs to go back to the office to manage staffs that are now officially fully remote? WTF. And no more mask mandate in the office, but “of course you can wear one” with the implication that only a slacker weakling would. And all this, ironically, after their best earnings year ever with a fully remote staff.
@EllenOlenkska: Wow! Just unbelievably short-sighted stupidity at play going on with the Powers-That-Be at your office. I wish you health and safety.
Thank you Hell Nah. I’m disgusted. Two of colleagues got Covid in the early days and kept working from home even though they were ill. Guess that just wasn’t enough.
Same issue at my workplace (in England).
The English attitude beggars belief, most don’t really care about the dead and the chronic sick due to Covid.
They follow the “appropriate” guidelines. So masking if you are around multiple people and potentially exposed isn’t appropriate? What about the “considerate” guidelines? Of course, all the royalists say is that they follow the government guidelines.
I don’t trust anything that comes from the Palace. She may have already had it and recovered and they are just announcing it now. Maybe she gave it to Charles but the decision was to delay the news release until they knew she was better and to also keep it from making it look like she was infecting those that came near her. There was no announcement on her health ten days ago when Charles was announced positive. It would have been very easy to say then that she had been tested but was negative but we got nothing.
I was going to say the same thing. There’s no point in trying trace a timeline because the palace won’t be honest about when anything actually happened.
*sets tin foil fascinator at a jaunty angle*
… prompting an accession statement expressing the Queen’s dearest wish that Cam be deemed Queen Consort “when the time comes” … Charles getting his ducks in a row.
I don’t trust them either. They have been silent about her health for weeks. I actually also think this was a way to try and change the narrative from people digging into to the royals finances post Andrew settlement. They were recently allowed to talk about it in parliament.
Now it’s going to be poor queen. We love our queen. Don’t say anything bad about her….
There’s a lot more going on than they are saying behind the scenes and it all smells like damage control.
Not just Pedo’s financial backing, but Chaz’s Titles/Honors for Money as well.
My thoughts as well @Polo….
they have the Andrew settlement funds and the Charles cash for access scandal, but also this revealed yesterday – Will and Kate’s charity Shout selling data :
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/feb/19/mental-health-helpline-funded-by-royals-shared-users-conversations?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other
Totally agree.
Today is when they announced it.
They don’t say when she tested positive. The fact that they did not confirm that she tested negative after Charles’ diagnosis was very significant.
I don’t trust anything they say now….
Exactly. It’s all shady and I don’t trust anything they say after watching them lie about Harry and Meghan. These people will do anything to protect each other. I think the problem they might come into with their lies is if someone in the government wants to use them to distract from Boris and his failings. Absolute sh**tshow.
That makes a lot of sense. She was exposed a few weeks ago, has been battling it, now that her health appears better they announce it casually.
That’s true Harper. Also the different time windows are averages, not hard rules. My roommate was exposed, went into quarantine (so no possible additional exposure) and didn’t test positive till day 10, what was supposed to be her “leaving quarantine” test. Maybe earlier false negatives? Idk, but that was our experience.
I agree she had it previously. Most likely around Ascension day itself which is why she was notably absent and they had to toss the Kween Camilla story in the mix.
Maybe Chuckles said “Mummy, you are on your death bed. If you want me to take care of Andrew when you are gone you have to sign off on Queen Camilla.”
I always assume it’s worse than they are willing to admit.
I also don’t believe she tested positive just today or yesterday. It’s been a few days/a week and they tried to hide it but people started to wonder after she reverted to Zoom calls.
With her age and how frail she already is, getting Covid is going to do a number on her, even if she is fully vaccinated.
I think they release this now to take attention from the millions she paid for her pervy son.
None of the Queen’s children are great human beings.
Charles, is a bitter, vindictive, jealous, adulterer, always passing the buck
Anne, snobbish, rude, adulterer.
Andrew, don’t know where to start, maybe with the teddy bears.
Edward, the forgotten child, could not last 6 weeks in boot camp, failed business, one day he will burst out of the closet
Weekend at Bernie’s here we come!! 🤣 Let NOTHING INTERFERE with this inordinate waste of resources called the Jubilee, or the crowning of Camilla in spite of the general public dislike of her, or the attempted covering up of ALLLLL the scandals these inept inbred wastes of humanity are facing, or the endless attacks on PH & Madam Duchess!!! *Don’t look behind the curtain, UK!!
@Jan Thanks for the laugh
My sister was 50 when she got COVID (Delta) and she had been vaccinated three times. She said it was the worst she’d ever felt in her life. So, I can’t imagine a 95-year-old feeling okay enough to do “light duties” around the palace.
If she dies before her great Jubbie, Charles will be blamed for this.
Charles? When that day comes, Just wait, the palace, CH, KP RRrats will try to spin blame back to the Sussexes, someway, somehow
Oh yes, the spin will say that “poor” Charles was so “sad” at not seeing Lili and Archie he forgot to put on his mask.
I saw someone edit the Royal Communications letter with the announcement to add “Meghan did it” at the end and frankly I am surprised they haven’t blamed her yet for this.
That’s the thing. Even a mild illness can have devastating effects on someone at an advanced age. Just a week of staying in bed can lead to a significant loss of strength and mobility that is really hard to regain
I swear for a family that’s supposed to represent stability they really are trying to push it to the limit. That being said the palace will likely spin this to help prop up the jubilee! Never mind the fact that regardless of what the damn government says BP could easily create their own set Of Covid protocols based on the number of interactions going on between them and the general public. Imagine if they decided Camilla wear a mask while helping to prepare food “just in case” or the queen imposed a five day waiting period before being exposed to someone with Covid because she’s 96 and “just in case” she doesn’t want to expose anyone else!
So true about the protocols. BP has a protocol for pretty much everything – down to what color nailpolish and who can open a car door. They could certainly come up with a protocol for not infecting the Queen with a disease.
While the press was hyping Charles exposing the Queen to Covid, they said nothing about a number of Windsor staff also exposing her. The press would have known before today that key personnel were getting Covid but they never reported on it. The invisible contract does exist and extends to Palace staff.
Windsor staff or her advisors, it’s not just household staff that would be in contact with her. Someone has been briefing her about Andrew and making requests for Charles and Camilla. I feel like her lower-level staff are getting thrown under the bus when she likely has a ton of people coming in and out “informing” her on things so they can say she has been “informed”.
Welcome to Windsor Superspreader Castle! Home of the Royal Strain of Covid!
FFS, what a mess! I wonder if the sports betting people are laying odds on the Jubbly or if that’s off the table. They bet on everything else!
Honestly at her age, she shouldn’t be doing light duties, she should be resting. I know people in their mid 40s who were hit pretty badly with it and they’re half her age. But maybe working helps her feel less frail and she’s been told by the government to work so they can continue to push their “live with covid” agenda.
What does “light duties” even mean?
I think it means she’s taken on Kate’s schedule?
@ElleF Your comment is hilarious!
Brilliant, ElleF.
ElleF FOR THE WIN! 👑
She is not invincible.. recovery is not guaranteed.
I pity the poor fool who has an appointment with the Queen tomorrow and is going to be forced to show up and get photographed maskless with her just to prove a point.
If “idiot” could be personified and wore a face, it’d be the Windsor one.
Wonder if it’s Ba.2. This is just not the time in her life that the Queen should be allowing herself to get sick, let alone with COVID. I actually hope she recovers. The COVID death is BRUTAL.
Interesting times, I wonder how bad it is maybe she took a turn for the worse and are using the Covid diagnosis as a way to prepare the public , what’s happening with Charles and Camilla. Are they on the road to recovery? Is this why they put out the announcements of Harry extending his lease and remaining a councillor of state. This is all so messy
How does the DM know he renewed a lease on his property? Is it a public record, or is it just Harry who’s information is public?
It wasn’t from the DM. It looks like it was from the Telegraph and their spokesperson released a statement with it. Looks like they released it before anyone leaked it? Or maybe someone was asking about it so they just confirmed it.
Thanks, Polo:)
This is so interesting and I hope we can talk about it more tomorrow. The renewed lease, the counselor of state and now BetterUp being touted by the Queen’s Trust. Something is going on with trying to bring Harry back into the fold.
I guess with her COVID diagnosis, we now have to forget that she is using £12M of taxpayers’ money to settle A’s sexual assault lawsuit.
Anyone know what Charles’s status is? Has anyone seen William lately? Whose running the ship?
@Snuffles — this “ship” hit the bottom and has been aground for years.
One of the corgis. ( and it’s doing a much better job than the official line of succession)
I’ll let you in on a secret. They don’t actually need any of them to run the ship. They could put a 10 year old to do it. Remember the queen does not have a degree, far less any O or A levels. Can you imagine this is the most important position in the land and there are zero qualifications except whose vagina you exited? Would she ever appoint a Governor or Governor general with zero qualifications? Would any country appoint a President without such? This is pure madness.
So true @royal blue. Agree with everything u said.
Even Vladimir Putin is taking more precautions to avoid covid for himself than she is. It is quite a bizarre thing the way they have behaved so casually with her at the palace. I mean, at this point, any little thing can take her out due to her age. What a bizarre operation this is…
No one in that family seems to take Covid seriously, of course being rich they can get the best medical care possible. The fact that they keep doing events and meeting people while they are contagious is reckless.
This is so sad and was totally preventable. Hope she’s comfortable and gets well soon.
I hope she’ll be alright.
On the other hand, I’m wondering how the BM will spin this in order to blame Harry and Meghan for it.
Only half joking :/
It’s amazing how careless the BRF and the Boris government have been about this virus. It’s not done yet and with continuous stupid moves like this it will continue unnecessarily. Public health measures like masks are bare minimum easy things to do. The virus doesn’t care about “stiff upper lip” nonsense and with the likelihood that they remove the requirement to self isolate if infected, they are just making things worse.
Re infection with omicron is very possible, especially with BA2.
It’s not actually amazing or even surprising, as long as it hits somebody else, they’re all fine.
“Some of you may die but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make”
🤦♀️
If the Queen of England dies of Covid, this pandemic will be powerfully cemented in the annals of history. Forever. Way more than it would be anyway.
I too think William had Covid again and that’s why he was missing from the public eye for weeks.
He may have, but I also think he took a holiday in Dubai prior to his one-day idiotic hand-waiving appearance there.
I think he has had covid too. He is the least present senior royal of all time. he is just a warm body biding his time with no real responsibility.
I think the reason for not being seen was a trip with another woman not Covid.
Oh Nic, I am sure that now he is finished with roses, he was out examining some daisies and petunias. No doubt.
I’m so mad she got covid. Her people should have done everything possible to prevent this from happening. She has had such an incrediblee life I certainly hope she can overcome this and keep going as long as possible. Hang in there Queen.
LOL, I hope yr prayers don’t get answered, LOL🤣🤣 Seriously though, I think people need to allow this woman to rest, she is bloody 95. She can go and rest in peace with her ancestors, C’mon. Younger people died from this virus; peoile that would have been useful to this world for another 40-50 years; its okay for the queen to die?….(shrugs) I mean, she’s lived a FULL life of privilege off of POC and poor people backs. I honestly wouldn’t shed any tears for the queen or prince Charles or Camilla if they died. They are senior citizens who’ve all lived full privileged lives….if they die of the COVID, oh well c’est la vie.
It’s almost like the England-based royal family shouldn’t have been normalising masklessness and complete indifference to the public’s health.
The positive test was ” reported” on Feb 20. No indication of when test was done, a little fact that has been left to speculation. No transparency at all with this group. They exist to ” serve” so why is the truth so elusive, not only with this issue, but so many others.
With the Sussex well run dry and SO many scandals with the royal family and the Boris/Tory government, they need a HUGE distraction. I feel like they are more than willing to off the Queen for “the greater good”.
She could also generate the appearances herself. The Queen does have some degree of personhood and she knows the limits and extent of her autonomy.
Some elderly people like to get into specific grooves and get fearful of deviating from them. Perhaps she feels a compulsion to do it and people are not protecting her from herself? Maybe she feels insecure if she is not photographed with some frequency. I have worked with elderly people as a home health care aide and they each had a routine they wanted to follow. I used to be flexible but now I like each day to be a routine.
This is ALL to distract from Andrew’s settlement and garner her sympathy.
They waited to announce her illness after the initial news story broke and gauge the public’s reaction.
Were I a British citizen, I would be mightily pissed that after years of we little people being asked to mask up, stay home, be safe, get vaccinated, years of skipping big holiday get-togethers and missing important moments, years of people dying alone in the hospital or saying goodbye on a Zoom call, these royal prigs are apparently still just prancing around doing whatever they damn well feel. But hey, Camilla will be Queen Consort, that’s the really important issue that I’m so glad we settled.
…….were I a British citizen, that is. (sips tea)
I don’t trust what the palace says. The whole line of succession may be compromised at this rate.
I’m not saying her son is trying to kill her. Absolutely not. But . . .
… but yeah, he’s sick of waiting. Meanwhile I picture him looking over his shoulder, making sure Willie Boy isn’t sneaking up behind him with a knife. You couldn’t pay me to be a royal.
You know who else should be looking over their shoulder? Andrew might have a target on his back.
This is the height of irresponsibility to have let this happen. Obviously they are lying about the time frame of when she got it. It is a great distraction from Andrew and Charles’s scandals. Unless of course, she dies. I hope she recovers, but she has obviously been going downhill already. Sad that they didn’t protect a woman who has worked for her country for as long as she has.
JFC, how hard is it to wear a mask and set an example instead of looking like an irresponsible dumb f&ck??!!
Normades, I think you describe most of the Republican party with your “irresponsible dumb f&ck” crack. Irresponsible dumb f&ckery is ascendant in the Republican party now. And I don’t say that lightly because it’s destroying our country and causing needless death.
I’m just… amazed at the stupidity. The Queen is 95. It is Jubilee year. Now is the time to freaking bubble wrap her to keep her safe. That they aren’t going above and beyond to protect her is…insane.
And the poor staff. Underpaid, overworked, and swimming in a germ pool. Rule Brittania, indeed.
William could have had Covid-19 but Mumbles McButton and their kids did not. Possibly because he does not reside with them. Also, the fact tht the writer did not conclusively confirm Betty completed her vaccines including a booster is crazy for a public figure.
Also, I believe the staff or “peasants” tested positive for Covid-19 hence the Betty announcement. It would have eventually come out. Wonder how the BP working environment is? If Betty refuses to wear a mask when photographed, does she allow her personal staff to wear masks?
I don’t believe it. How convenient, the queen has Covid. Will the doctors hold a press conference, confirm this, attach their names and reputations to this sham? Her reputation took a beating last week. People are not happy with her for given 12 million pounds to Andrew to settle his case, pay his legal bills, pay off his Chalet, conveniently find a buyer for the Chalet, so to turn opinion around, announce the poor dear 95 year old monarch has Covid. Who will dare criticize her now.
Gayle, now that we know the RF has routinely bullied the staff, I see no reason to believe Betty doesn’t grumble, “And take off that infernal mask.” As the head, she sets the tone. Also reminds me of the saying, “The fish rots from the head down.” If she gets Covid, then everyone gets Covid. Not exactly a priority for her, is it?
Sorry, the saying is, “The fish rots from the head.”
I don’t trust their timelines. Also you can test positive 10 days after exposure. I don’t know why they push this 5 day thing other than for economical reasons for selfish businesses. I’m bolstered and tested positive finally on day 6, same for my vaccinated aunt who gave it to me. Unfortunately being pregnant I was the weak link, brought it home to my family. My two toddlers and husband all succumbed to covid too after 4-6 days, we went down like dominos. Thankfully it was the new variant, scary but we all managed okay me faring the worst but over it after 2 weeks.
QE looks very frail in these pics, she has clearly lost weight.
Her entire family stinks (Not the little kids, yet and Anne seems OK) and it’s like a bad version of GoT, IMO.
At 95, she has lost her husband, sister, parents and now many of her friends she was young with are gone.
If I was her, I’d spend my time eating cake, hanging with the corgis. 😀
I think she chose to be queen first, wife second and parent a distant third. She is now reaping what she has sown. I wonder what the consequences of my life choices will be?
She coddled Andrew, she even indulged Charles, welcoming Camilla to the fold.. She is very selective in who she coddles and pampers. Harry and Meghan certainly were not helped by HM. She can’t be blamed for how her children turned out. They all have their own shortcomings. Nobody forced Charles and Andrew to behave the way they did. A large flaw of the Queen was ignoring problems and only getting involved when it hit a crisis point.
Not surprised at all. I think the world has thrown in the towel and decided we just have to live with covid and screw anyone who doesn’t have a good immune system. Remember the old days of contact tracing and trying to slow the spread? That seems so far away. A few days ago I commented here that my state (NM) would probably keep the mask mandates for a while and be one of the last states to have it. Later that day the governor did a complete 180 and removed it effective immediately. It was odd and a lot of people thought it was politically motivated. I think she realizes if every surrounding state isn’t enforcing masks and the more conservative areas were ignoring it anyways it’s just not worth the hassle. On one hand I’m so sick of masks and don’t think the kind most people are wearing are that effective and on the other hand I feel terrible for how scared people that are immunocompromised are now.
Of course the queen wants to keep up with her duties and be seen. Her grandfather was euthanized by his doctor to meet the morning newspaper printing deadline. She knows that as soon as she’s out of sight, anything might happen. She’s both very powerful and extremely vulnerable.
I must say, if the senior royals are brought low by Covid (ending QEII’s reign, Charles’ lifetime wait for the throne over in the home stretch, launching Wills into actual responsibility), the karmic justice will be too on the nose.
I think William will be a very flawed Prince of Wales. Already Off to a rocky start in his royal “career” by alienating his only sibling.
So 2 weeks into the royal family adhering to the Johnson government’s new Covid rules, the 3x vaccinated vaccinated first two people in the line of succession have it. Bodes well for those of us everywhere who are being told there’s no further need for vaccination pushes or masks.
I know right? Justin Bieber just announced he has Covid as well. He had just started his tour. We are not back to normal yet. We should still be wearing masks and doing all other precautions. I don’t understand why the eagerness to open back up as if it’s safe or something? I know Covid will always be around, but I think the case numbers are still way too high. Look at what’s happening in Hong Kong.
I assume she’s on the mend if they’re announcing she got it. But the first thing I thought was those maskless pics. You’d think that even if the Queen doesn’t want to wear a mask she would make her staff do so at least to control the potential spread
I KNEW Charles had breathed on her while he was symptomatic!
The misinformation is astounding. It like Game of Thrones over there. Trust me it’s half and half opinion on the queen and people are still are going on about Andrew.
Wear a damn mask, for god’s sake!
I’ve been astounded at the differences re: masking around the world. Recall seeing pix of people shopping in London late 2020 and no masks present, concurrent pix of Japanese researchers with asteroid samples in Australian outback – all masked, outside! Current unmasked ppl pix in U.K. compared to Beijing Olympics – people are all masked, even outside, unless actively competing. Recall going to Costco early in pandemic prior to masking rules and seeing Asian couples already masked, thought it was weird then, but no more! Am true believer in masking benefits, as is anyone who’s truly masking in public, crowds, etc; we don’t seem to be getting covid.
Nothing is ever as it seems with this family. The wording is loose imo. She’s probably had covid prior to THIS test. The callous behavior with the mask wearing is reprehensible. William is m.i.a. and the public is still talking about Andrew’s settlement and the Queen’s involvement. How long has Harry been trying to pay for security to go visit with his family 👪?
This press release leaves far more questions than answers…
Charles should have left things alone. He could have named Camilla Queen consort without the Queen’s permission and after she passed on. The whole episode to me was very weird.
I don’t think any of them will learn a thing. I can visualize the Cambridges touring the Caribbean and not wearing masks.
Wonder if she has addressed code status such as DNR and DNI.
For the God’s sake-would someone tell me why anyone would go near a 95 year old person without a mask-I don’t care if its her children, grandkids, or people working for the queen-those two soldiers came in the room with no masks the other day-has everyone lost their minds-a person the queen’s age should be protected 24/7-absolutely noone should come in her presence maskless-all around the queen shold be wearing masks to protect her as well as themselves-I read something about Andrew going to see her for night visits-people her age will have a more difficult time-stop breathing on the queen and anyone else-I tell my husband constantly you could walk in a store and a person a minute or two before sneezed or coughed and you walk right through without a mask-this covid is very airborne -I hope the queen does allright and get through this setback.