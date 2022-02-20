Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid, she’s experiencing ‘mild cold-like symptoms’

February 10th: Prince Charles tests positive for Covid that morning, just hours after he attended the British Asian Trust event the night before, where he was maskless, sickly-looking and breathing on everyone. That same day, the Duchess of Cornwall (a close contact) does a day of events where she stays maskless, breathing on dozens of people and children. February 14th: Camilla tests positive for Covid. February 20th: THE QUEEN tests positive for Covid, after ten days of the palace playing fast and loose with questions about whether or not the Queen is even being tested, much less whether she’s tested positive. What an absolute mess.

The Queen has tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has said. The monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added in a statement. The Queen, 95, had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week. It is understood a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides. The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK’s longest reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February. She carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months on the eve of her Jubilee, meeting charity workers at Sandringham House. BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said it can be taken as absolutely certain that the Queen is fully vaccinated. He said she had been taking life “rather more easily” since spending a night in hospital for medical checks in October last year.

[From BBC]

Incidentally, I still wonder if Prince William had Covid this month or last month and didn’t tell anyone or announce anything. It would make a lot of sense with his bare-bones schedule. As for the Queen’s Covid status… I actually don’t think Charles “gave” it to her? The incubation period and timeline wouldn’t make much sense. I think it’s far more likely that the Queen has been wandering around Windsor Castle maskless, and she got it from one of the Windsor staffers. Also: the Queen and her guests were all maskless at an in-person event at Windsor Castle on February 16th. That was likely around the time she was infected with the virus.