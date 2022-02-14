The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid after being unmasked last week

Surprising absolutely no one, the Duchess of Cornwall has now tested positive for Covid. I wonder if she regrets breathing all over everyone last week, just hours after her husband Prince Charles tested positive for Covid. The timeline: last Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla attended the British Asian Trust event at the British Museum. Neither Charles nor Camilla wore masks, and neither did any of the other attendees. I also thought that Charles *already* looked sickly in those photos, his color looked off and he had a clammy, ill look at the event. The next morning, Thursday, Charles tested positive for Covid and Camilla tested negative. Charles canceled events and went into isolation. Camilla did NOT isolate as a close contact, and instead went to some kind of food expo later on Thursday. Again, she did not mask up, and she was standing close to people at the event, breathing on them and their food.
Camilla, 74, caught the virus for the first time just days after her husband the Prince of Wales caught it a second time.
A Clarence House spokesman said on Monday: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.
“We continue to follow government guidelines.”
The duchess has had three vaccinations. Charles, Prince of Wales, tested positive last Thursday, on a day when the duchess carried out a number of engagements.
I made a big deal about Camilla’s unmasked, Covid-adjacency last week for this very reason. Charles and Camilla were both WILDLY irresponsible. I 100% believe that Charles attended the British Asian Trust event while he was feeling poorly, and I don’t believe he suddenly woke up on Thursday morning and just decided to get tested for Covid for the hell of it. These were not “routine tests” – they were tests administered specifically because both Camilla and Charles were symptomatic. For Camilla to wander around unmasked and breathing on people just hours after Charles tested positive is one of the most heinous things she’s ever done and she wrecked two whole f–king marriages!!
William and Catherine must be over the moon.
All I can think about
Quite the contrary, Wiglet. Boosters CAN save them from being hospitalized and *dying* from Covid. That is the whole point of the vaccines/boosters.
The vaccines won’t prevent you from *catching* Covid. They’re not designed that way. It WILL mitigate the effects, make it milder, if not asymptomatic. And nothing can keep you from getting Long Covid affects, sadly.
Now, if you have a few co-morbidities, it could lessen the effectiveness…but it should *still* help prevent death.
What a selfish, stupid thing to do. It makes me so angry that these people feel so entitled and have no shred of human decency. I don’t care that BoJo removed masking rules to save his own backside, wear one anyway! STAY HOME IF YOU FEEL SICK!! I hope everyone they gave Covid to recovers well.
I’m confused about the rules in the UK now…I live in Quebec and we’ve had mask mandates in place for almost 2 full years, but I know things are more relaxed there. Aren’t people supposed to isolate if they’ve been in close contact with someone positive, or has that been dropped too?
I’m just trying to figure out why on earth anyone whose husband tested positive would go out the very next day, it makes zero sense. Even if she wasn’t feeling ill, shouldn’t she have stayed home to be on the safe side?
It should be the same in the UK. The rules aren’t even really strict, but it’s just obvious that if you’re a close contact to someone who is visibly sick and tests positive, you need to stay home as well.
I suppose Camilla will say she is “working” and must stick to a strict schedule, but we all know this is just PR for Queen Camilla. I hope they are now happy with their royal Covid super spreader PR.
It isn’t. The current rules are that if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine if you come into close contact with someone who is positive.
Yes the rule is not only dumb but dangerous health wise. Don’t shoot the messenger people, I’m just stating what the dumb rule is.
Too late to edit but I should have used guidelines instead of rule
It’s not “the rules” especially because I live in a red state, but I tested positive on Thursday and everyone I live with- my son, my mom and my stepdad have been in quarantine as well. They are all negative, thank goodness, so I’m in a different part of the house. The only thing they’ve gone out for once I tested positive was to get tested themselves and of course they let the nurse know they had been exposed. I mean it’s that easy. You just…. don’t go do things when you’ve been exposed. I would be livid if I had been at that food expo thing and caught Covid after Camilla had been there knowing Charles was positive.
omg and wow. when chuck was positive she should have worn her mask anytime in the presence of people for a week. this witch never fails to disgust me.
And not only was she maskless but she was talking very close to these people in doors. With how contagious omnicron is compared to other variants: why would you take that risk? Especially at a community kitchen full of less fortunate people and when you’re supposed to be a model of regal behavior or whatever
They love digging their own pr graves. Is it so effing difficult to mask up and social distance from people? Great example they are setting for everyone.
CDC guidelines are currently that boosted individuals don’t need to isolate due to a close contact, to but they do need to mask up. I realize the CDC doesn’t apply to them but my understanding is those are pretty much the most relaxed restrictions. I don’t understand why she wouldn’t have been wearing a mask knowing she had exposure.
Camilla didn’t mask up bc she didn’t want to. As typical of most of the royals, she has no care for anyone other than herself and Charles. So what if she infects other people? Those people are not important to her. She’s married to a man chosen by God (insert massive eye roll here) to be King so she must have been chosen by God to marry him. Therefore, she and her comfort are important. Other people, not as beloved by God evidently, are not important.
That whole family, man. Except for the Sussexes, Eugenie and her family, just flush them all.
It’s so weird especially with Omicron. It’s so contagious. My sister tested positive and I worked from home after I found out because we’d seen her. I know I’m privileged to be able to do that but Camilla could at least mask.
All that scheming to get the Queens signature for QC only to give her covid. Have there been any updates on PC? How serious is he because he was looking pretty rough in the photos before his covid positive announcement. I also believe she attended an event at a school with very young children (ages 4-6?). I pray they are also all ok since that age group can not get vaccinated yet.
All that scheming is why neither one wanted to stay home. It took over a decade to get that Queen C sign off and last week was supposed to be their victory lap to celebrate while getting all that “positive” press. But selfish people will be selfish. Neither one of their characters or morals have improved they just got older. I hope everyone especially the kids to young to be vaccinated will be okay….and good luck U.K. You are going to need it.
Somehow it reminds me of the pressure put on the sickly Edward VI, to bar his half sisters from the throne and name Lady Jane Grey (the daughter in law of the ambitious Northumberland who was pressuring Edward to sign a new will, he had drafted.
Nothing says “Future Queen who cares about the people” quite like unnecessarily putting vulnerable people at risk of getting COVID because you’re so desperate for photo ops and good press that you decide to go maskless in doors at a community kitchen the day your husband test positive for COVID. It’s so amazing how the British press pumps these people up as being role models when they can’t even do the bare minimum in being responsible publicly during a freaking pandemic.
Granted these are the same people who traveled to Scotland after Charles got COVID the first time but it’s been two years into this pandemic; you’d think they’d have learned something by now.
You’ve summed it up perfectly. Your next king and queen, UK. Enjoy! They are selfish selfish selfish. I feel so badly for all of the people those two came into contact with.
Your Future Queen, England. A caring, empathetic role model who wants nothing but the best for her subjects.
Not a surprise. She’s nearly 75, lives with someone who’s positive and hasn’t worn a single mask while out and about.
I cannot believe how callous and stupid they both are. How dare she, especially, as a close contact. Sucks they can’t be voted out.
In case there was ever any doubt that the BRF gives an actual sh*t about the people of England…..if anyone lands up in the ICU or worse from catching Covid from these two, I hope they sue them.
This story has been on Twitter for two hours and the DM STILL hasn’t reported it. Probably waiting for their directives from Clarence House so the spin is just right.
I wonder if they’ll use the photos of her breathing on the chefs in their story?
No article on CovidCammy, but two or three on Eugenie visiting Harry and Meg in CA.
And one on how Camilla called Meh “That Minx”
This article follows up one earlier in the weekend about how Harry’s memoir “will rock the monarchy ” by insulting Camilla.
The BRF/RF better hope Covid doesn’t take out Cammy because they clearly want and need her for distraction.
High up on the homepage too! They’ve been given orders to push the Cam vs Meg narrative and they don’t want to interrupt their scheduled programming.
I used to be such a Royal Stan and this is it. Still a history nerd and will continue to spend happy times within Richard III to Charles II eras. That Charles was a rascal but handled a plague way better. Also his wife.
They just couldn’t wait to rub Queen Consort in everyone’s faces. With an extra dose of hubris and disease.
I’m sure if any peasant contracts COVID19 from their future queen, they should feel honored and grateful that Camilla chose them to share in her illness.
Yes, they’ should be proud to have contracted Royal Covid – their friends and neighbors will be so jealous.
Going maskless in public is easy to do when you’re selfish.
“They were careless people, Chuckles and Cam- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.” With apologies to F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Vile, loathsome people. .
that Gatsby quote is a great summation of the entire royal family
Agree. Camilla is the original Daisy Buchanan.
And wasn’t shallow, spoiled Daisy the driver of the car that killed Myrtle Wilson and then pinned the blame on someone else? How life imitates art.
Yep. She let Jay Gatsby take the blame, so she caused the deaths of Myrtle & Jay (indirectly).
I always think of that quote when it comes to C and C. Perfect!
This was predictable from the second that charles was confirmed to be positive. That whole family has been so irresponsible when it comes to wearing a mask. From the choo choo super spreader tour to barely wearing masks, they have just been careless. It’s been two years and we know how this spreads. Even if Boris is removing all guidelines to cover his ass, the thoughtful thing to do would have been to wear a mask at her outing.
None of them, not Boris and his government, nor the queen and her family have followed the science. They’ve all done as they pleased throughout this pandemic. Camilla was not going to let Covid get in the way of her victory lap.
When will BP admit that the Queen also has Covid.
Camilla is such a moron.
How the royals have treated the pandemic is truly awful. They are so inconsistent with their mask wearing. They wear them for a minute and then take them off to breath all over people. This family is a joke.
Nobody should be surprised by this. Camilla was woefully irresponsible when she went ahead with her Queendom tour. She and Charles are just awful and selfish people.
I guess this is what happens when you test negative for decency.
Comment of the week!
I love this comment so much, I want to marry it!
She is really a super spreader isnt she?
To a married man and now to british people by spreading virus.
Okay. I’ll see myself out. Hihi.
Bravo!! 👏🏻🔥 Perfectly sums up Queen Concubine’s legacy.
Epic burn!! 🔥💀💀🔥
I’m really curious how many people in those pics with Camilla will end up getting Covid. Shouldn’t be hard for a journalist to find this out. Doubt it will happen though.
I’m going to hell for saying this. Imagine if Chuck passes (sorry) and Bullingham is our next King 😱 At least, this will ensure that once Liz has shuffled off this mortal coil, this will be the end of the Monarchy in the UK. Of that, I am pretty certain
And this is why it will take FOREVER to get over this. Screw the changing protocols, or blaming confusing info. If you ever wore a mask then YOU KNOW what it is meant for and why.
I will never stop wearing a mask for this very reason. You don’t know when you’re contagious, and when you test positive it’s too late.
Huh. I figured she didn’t have it because she wasn’t around Charles. My bad. These people are ridiculous. She definitely should have isolated. The least she could have done was mask up. I hope they all recover and learn from this. I doubt it, though. They can’t get out of their own way.
I think she got it FROM Charles at the British Asian Trust event (along with everyone else who attended) precisely because they don’t live together and that was the first they’d been in the same room for awhile. Five days is the average from exposure to being symptomatic 🤷♀️
She should have masked up after Charles’ positive test so… of course she did not.
How hard has it to set a good example?? I’m disgusted.
Awww guys, Cam is just a giving person. She wants give everyone Covid. You get Covid! And you get Covid… /s
Do people not get the concept of incubation period? That’s why you should be masking up if someone close to you has tested positive. Wear a mask, it’s really isn’t that difficult.
I more and more think that the Queen had covid when she was hospitalized, and given that she’s 95 it’s weakened her immune system to the point where she’s had to hand most of her responsibilities to Charles. So they continue to go unmasked despite him already having had it, he gets it again, Camzilla gets it but continues to go unmasked and breath all over people. Way to go you two walking carbuncles.
I think you are right about QEII catching COVID and the timing of it. It would explain a lot too. And of course, Charles apparently met with her right before they announced this latest go round of him having it, so QEII might have caught it again. These people are bizarre, to put it kindly.
This is the UK future King and Queen? They should be leading by example and instead we got this. Ugh.
I just tested negative for sympathy.
LOL! And I just tested negative for giving a sh*t.
. The smart thing was for them to cancel all appearances and if he did not feel well, stay home. This is recommendation to all people and it applies to royals too. Every single day I hear this same advice in the media. Do these royals take heed at all of what’s going on?
When I’ve read that people think she’d be a hoot to drink with and have cocktails with, I can’t imagine. She’s smug, self serving and obtuse. She’s exposed people due to her sense of entitlement. Disgusting