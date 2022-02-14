Kanye West seethed on Instagram about Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi & Hillary all weekend

So much of Kanye West’s behavior these days is down to one simple thing: Kim Kardashian has moved on and she’s dating Pete Davidson. That’s it. It’s that simple. He can’t stand that Kim has moved on, and he can’t stand that she’s dating anyone, especially Pete Davidson, a younger guy who treats Kim well. Instead of just being an adult and getting over it, Kanye is determined to act as possessive, juvenile, psychotic and threatening as possible. Kanye spent the weekend making and posting threats and memes to his social media. As you can see above, he thinks there’s a “civil war” happening and on one side, there’s Pete, Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. I mean… I think Taylor would like to be excluded from this narrative completely. As for Kid Cudi, here’s what went down (because I’m not going to post all of the individual threats and bonkers sh-t from Kanye).
Kanye West is distancing himself from yet another artist. The 22-time Grammy winner, 44, announced that Kid Cudi will not appear on his upcoming 11th studio album Donda 2, sharing the news in a handwritten note posted to Instagram on Saturday.
“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you-know-who,” West wrote. “We all speak in Billie language now.”
In a comment captured by the @commentsbycelebs Instagram account, Cudi, 38, responded: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—– dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother.”
Cudi added on Twitter, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” The “Day ‘n’ Nite” musician also tweeted, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”
Cudi has been friends with Davidson since he started on SNL in 2014. The comedian has credited Cudi’s 2009 debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day with helping him through dark times.
“Cudi’s the best out of all of them,” Davidson said on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi.”
The pals celebrated Cudi’s 35th birthday together in January 2019 at a party that was also attended by West, Kardashian, 41, and Timothée Chalamet.
I’m glad Cudi basically told off Kanye for this sh-t. Too few people in Kanye’s life are actually backing away from him. Not that I actually believe Kanye would even respond to a “wake up call” by his friends, but I certainly hope the people in his life are paying attention.
Meanwhile, there are photos of Kid Cudi, Timothee Chalamet, Pete and Kanye all together at the 2019 party, and people were joking that Kanye is probably going to threaten Chalamet next. Also: in a “civil war,” would Drake honestly be on Team Ye? No, he wouldn’t. Drake and Ye have too much past drama.
KAYNE CROSSING OUT PETE DAVIDSON IS SENDING ME 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QajwKgUUoi
— alexis ⧗ || EUPHORIA SPOILERS!! (@DYLSWH0RE) February 13, 2022
On Sunday, Kanye continued to Instagram through the pain. He dragged Ariana Grande into it – because Ari used to be with Pete – and then he started referring to Pete as “Hillary Clinton’s ex boyfriend.”
Kanye West continues to share bizarre Instagram posts, drags Ariana Grande and Mac Miller into it. pic.twitter.com/XDYvrYmLSJ
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2022
I know he’s mentally ill and extremely disturbed, but I’m laughing my ass off at the introduction of Hillary Clinton into Kanye’s one sided beef with Pete pic.twitter.com/Hz8ep8z74e
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) February 13, 2022
Last thing: this SNL clip is from October 2018. People have been resharing it a lot this weekend. It actually aged REALLY well. Pete is great! Team Pete! I kind of wonder if Kanye is extra mad because Pete has clearly seen through his jackass act for years.
Someone needs to set Kanye up with Alice Evans. They would be equally obsessive narcissists in the relationship at least.
If we’re lucky they’d cancel each other out like multiplying negative integers.
Can no one on his team step in and say something like “look you’re making this worse for yourself.” I mean, he looks exactly like what everyone has been saying, unhinged, possibly not on his meds, abusive, narcissistic, dangerous, pathetic, etc.
Do you think he has anyone on his team who would question the genius he is? He surrounds himself with “yes people”, the ones who dare to question him, like Jay-Z did, are villanized.
You’re right. And they all should be ashamed of themselves. I don’t feel bad for Kanye. He’s an abuser and a narcissist but I feel like everyone needs someone and he needs someone to step in, if not for him for his family that he claims he loves so much.
he surrounds himself with yes men and enablers who are probably benefitting from sticking by his side with cash and other perks.
it is extremely difficult to question anything someone who is experiencing a manic episode says or thinks, in a way that they will hear it. EXTREMELY difficult.
they are delusional. *they 100% believe everything they think is true* and that everyone else is Wrong. it can even be dangerous!
mania is a helluva drug. it’s kinda like your brain is making free cocaine that you can’t not take. & very very difficult to deal with, without the right meds (which is part of what’s so frustrating, both for the person and everyone around them) because that is individual for everyone. the Drs may not get it right at first, so you have to try things and see what happens.
OMG that Pete Davidson clip had me howling! TAKE ‘EM!
I remember the rant that inspired it and how cringe it was. Pete just seems to me like a really good guy (and probably HSP). he was so adorable with Ariana, just besotted. Kim deserves a kind and funny dude in her life right now. hell, I would date him if he wasn’t such a wee babe compared to my advanced age (& if he would even look at me in the first place – I’m no Ari, Kate, etc. lol!)
The fact that he is on his fourth set of lawyers answers your question.
It’s like when Trump was in the white house an could not stop tweeting. Someone needs to take his phone and set up a pretend twitter account for him. If only because the world is sick of Kanye’s tantrum.
http://www.creedthoughts.gov.www/creedthoughts
He told Michael Che that he’d pay him twice his salary to leave SNL because of Pete. Che’s response was hilarious.
He said he’d need three times the pay to dump a friend.
He basically made it clear that Pete is his friend, not Kanye and highlighted what a jackass Kanye is.
I saw Michaels post, he joke mentioned he would need triple his salary among other things. But it was 90K ,please dont tell me the SNL cast get paid ‘peanuts’ as well.
I’m pretty sure Che was making a joke on that one. Because 90k is 3x 30k. He was also joking about dental and medical benefits.
Che’s post was hilarious.
Not only is he obsessing and being hypocritical (he had no issue putting his kids on social media all the sudden) like a typical narcissist, I’m getting some early stage mania vibes from his Instagram posts. I have a family member who is bipolar and when she’s unwell, she posts weird photos all the time. Kanye’s oddly cropped, weird photos on Insta reminded me so much of that. I know it’s a super specific thing to pick up on, and I may be wrong but it just was very familiar for me.
I don’t think this “early stage” mania, Kanye is having a full-blown episode that is going to have long-term consequences.
I’m bipolar and this is bat shit crazy wheels are falling off of the high speed train territory. He needs to be committed and medicated and placed under a conservatorship. This isn’t a little bit of mania.
Kanye is sick, but that’s something that we all knew. Hate that his kids have to see their father act a fool.
These men are so freaking childish and miserable.
His civil war pic reminds me of Brad Pitt tattooing an army tanker at Angie’s name
Ha! That SNL skit is still so good. Pete’s jokes are smart and self-deprecating. I hope nothing bad happens to him. Billie Eilish didn’t apologize, Kid Cudi laughed at him. I worry about Kanye continuing to escalate things.
I just realized that I have never seen Pete Davidson perform before. He is hysterical and everything he said was on-point 4 years ago!
Yes! He was so funny! I love his self-deprecating humor. I’ve never seen him on SNL, and I don’t really like SNL anymore, but I’ll definitely watch more of Pete!
Same here. I saw him on YouTube for the first time two weeks ago. I agree; he’s funny and very likable.
I never understood the attraction of Pete Davidson back when I only saw photos of him. I don’t regularly watch SNL. But after watching him on SNL, he’s so funny, so self-deprecating. I can see why so many women really like him.
This whole thing with Kanye seems so stressful. My dad has severe mental illness, and it was frightening to be around him when he was having an episode. He’s been fairly stable lately, but now that he’s older, he has a really good team of caretakers at his assisted living to keep close tabs on his mental health.
Watching narcissistic famous types lose their clout is a favorite pastime on mine. Kanye is 5 years away from screaming “don’t you know who I am” when he doesn’t get his favorite table at a restaurant. This feud is a tipping point for him.
Kim is going to end up with the sole custody of the kids and for a good reason.
I’m not so sure. After he made all those horrible posts, he took North and Saint to the Superbowl.
I don’t know just because Kanye took North & Saint to the Superbowl doesn’t mean Kim isn’t talking to her lawyers about restricting access to the kids. She could be allowing him the see the kids until something more formal is drawn up. Who knows, maybe there’s an agreement regarding visitation in place already. I think things might change if Kanye continues to drags his feet with the divorce & firing lawyers, though. I think there’s a strong possibility Kim’s close to a restraining order.
He took all the kids to church and you can see what seems to be a nanny accompanying them. In other pics with him and the kids there are always other people around that seems to be nanny’s and possibly security.I am gonna assume the nanny might have been around for super bowl too. I really doubt he is handling those kids all alone. Also Kim was in nyc with Pete this weekend which was clearly the reason for him melting down all weekend.
Kim is playing the long game. Collecting evidence and giving the judge no sign of parental alienation on her part. She will win in the end.
Yes, when your opponent is destroying himself, simply get out of the way.
I’m pretty sure President Obama called him a jackass first.
one of my favorite Obama quotes!
You’re right! Obama called him a jackass when he took the mic from Taylor Swift over Beyoncé. Lord!!
Miss me some Obama family.
I’d never seen Pete Davidson in action before that clip. You know, I think I finally get it.
Ha! While I’ve seen him briefly a couple of times over the course of probably five years, that clip, yeah I feel the same.
YES!!! I’ve never watched him before either. He’s too young for me (wait…I’m Kim’s age). But he DEFINITELY reminds me of the kind of guy I would have flirted with addictively during my younger days. Like I was smiling so much during this video. He has great timing.
IMAGINE going from the storm cloud that is Kanye to this. Kim must be floating.
Same. I’m not attracted to him, but I get why people are now. Also, great smile.
This is posted too late for anyone to see it but…welcome. Welcome to the dark side, we have cookies. We’ve got highs and lows but make yourself an adult beverage, there’s room on the couch.
I just came here to remind everyone that during the 13 years that Britney Spears was locked up and on lockdown in a conservatorship, the likes of Kanye West and Donald Trump were free to roam the streets. Just saying.
For a good 13 years, any time people needed to scare tween/teen girls and young women about the dangers of straying from ‘family values’, Britney was a favorite famous person to trot out. I wonder if people will be just as intense about making Kanye a warning example to young males about the dangers of being encouraged to say whatever you want about women, being taught that your ‘right’ to be misogynistic is just as important as a woman’s right to put herself out there, that balance= making room for people to be regressive, and being taught that conservative= moral?
Definitely feeling like Kanye may need conservatorship or something at this point. He’s being far more dangerously erratic than Britney ever was.
But I guess she had a predatory family and he has…well….
PMK did try but he dodged the net.
Unmedicated sick person on the loose. Poor Kim and Pete. Kanye will never do the right thing and take his meds or question his own behavior.
I never thought I’d feel sorry for Kim. But I feel sorry for her.
Is Travis on Kanye’s side? After all the mother of 2 of his children is KK’s sister.
The man whined and complained about not having his kids, not seeing his kids, not wanting his kids around sketchy men, not wanting his kids on social media…
And then spent the entire SuperBowl posting his kids and his hate and discontent while his two oldest sat uncomfortably by, surrounded by sketchy men, because it was never about his kids and entirely about the woman whose life he can’t control.
Yes, they all looked absolutely miserable at the game. Neither of the kids looked like they had fun.
It was probably scary for them to see their dad in that mask.
Yep. Let’s look at some of Kanye’s lies and distortions so far:
-Ex throws a party for my child without inviting me and prevents me from accessing her home without permission = kidnapping.
– Ex-wife dated someone after separating from me= she cheated on me, but also I let her fuck Pete so he should thank me.
– New man who has only ever dated women is dating my ex-wife= he has AIDS and is gay (as if there’d be something wrong with that).
– Pete voted for and took a picture with Hillary= Hillary’s bf, and if my account gets suspended that means the dems are silencing me for saying it (gotta pander to that base).
– North’s face innocently painted to look like a reindeer= no daughter of mine should be wearing lipstick (and I won’t repeat the gross, abusive thing he said).
From the time it was known that their divorce was coming up until now, a lot of people have pushed a certain narrative about Kanye. The idea was that even though he’s a problematic jerk, he’d be this truth-telling realist people could rely on for tea in the divorce, and unlike those women we don’t like, he’d never stoop to lies or manipulation. He’s definitely blown that theory. It’s important to remember those distortions and lies when he says things in the future.
@otakufairy love the way you wrap all this nonsense up so succinctly. I actually look for your responses then go from there.
That Pete Davidson bit reminded me of when Barack Obama clowned (80s slang because it works here) Donald Trump at the correspondents dinner. And the results are kinda similar too.
Never has there ever been a clearer instance of the need for someone to act their age rather than their shoe size. Kanye, as others have noted, is most likely hurting his argument for custody with this kind of middle-school behavior.
His bitterness, inability to let go, and obsessive use of social media also REALLY echo his buddy Trump’s.
For a moment, I didn’t get it, as his shoe size is probably near his real age in Europe.
And then I was: American shoe sizes, yes 😀
I didn’t think of that! If ONLY Kanye would act like his European shoe size. I’m guessing his American size is between 10 and 13.
There are actually pics of him with the kids and iryna ( when he was rumoured to be dating her) from like last spring or whenever that was. A few months after the separation. So as usual he is the biggest hypocrite. He can date but Kim can’t. He can have the kids around his dates but Kim can’t. Of course his dumbass stans ignore this and enable his narrative that he just wants his family back.
Also there are pics of him on dinner date with Jared kushner recently. So he’s still tight with the trumps.
That SNL clip is amazing, and it’s beautiful that it’s making the rounds during all this noise. Kanye can’t actually think he’s “winning” in this battle he’s fighting with the wind, can he?
Yes, he does. He believes everything he says. He is dangerous. He can make people suicidal, especially innocent children.
My ex was like Donald Trump and Kanye West, only with less money. He had to lose complete access to us through a permanent restraining order for us to be free, and he STILL WRITES US. My child was suicidal. I became suicidal after an over 10-year battle in court.
He absolutely thinks he can win. He is saying publicly that other people are influencing Kim to stay gone (he mentioned a name – one of her assistants?). My ex used to do that to me, then he’d tell people that he loved me, then he’d see me and try to make it seem like he was going to run me over.
Kanye West is a narcissistic asswipe.
Right? That clip has aged like good wine.
This is something I might have made when I was 12 years old and then only for fun.
And what’s with him trying to start fights with famous young singers?
Ariana too now? loser.
Even my husband, who never pays attention to this stuff, said to me last night, “What is up with Kanye starting fights with all these young women?” It’s truly bizarre.
Good thing he’s a man. A woman could not have gotten away with half the shit he’s pulled in the last couple weeks.
Damn right 🙁
He’s now encouraging his fans to harass Pete if they see him. Pete is the guy who deleted his social media because of mean Ariana stans, so this is very deliberate. He’s trying to get Pete to pull out of the relationship by intimidation, bullying and threats.
Kanye is dangerous just like his hero trump he’s encouraging his stans to do the dirty work for him. Someone needs to do something. I think people should report Kanyes account.
“If I was on a plane and the pilot said this is the real me, I would hop off.” Truth Pete! What a great clip! I hope those kids are being watched every second that they are with this man, he has gone off the deep end. But 💯 agree he is mentally ill AND A JACKASS. Being mentally I’ll is not an excuse to be a jackass. It slams millions who cope with their mental illness and are productive people to excuse this mess as just an episode!
Kanye, my dove
Fellow mentally ill person here (who is not a fan at all)
Please take your meds.
Imagine getting this obsessively bent out of shape over little Pete Davidson. The guy looks like Howdy Doody or Pee-Wee Herman and is just as goofy and Kanye’s so shook to the core by him!
It’s really comical.
Three things:
1. Remember when the orange guy would retweet dumb photos of himself in memes of game of thrones or WWE? Those were more professional, lol.
2. This poorly photoshopped avengers pic is too specific to not have been dictated by Kanye ( and notice how he sees Pete as his main adversary, not Kim. She doesn’t have agency in this, I guess.). Does he just have an intern whose job it is or do you think Ye’s spending a lot of time in Microsoft paint?
3. Drake is not my favourite guy, but he cares a lot about his image and I’ll bet he doesn’t want to be lumped in on Kanye’s side of this. I mean, look at that poster – which side has the most relevance? The most success? Drake loves a good petty beef, but he also likes winners.
Exactly! I would guess he had his entourage around him encouraging him and he had one of them make the photoshopped poster. OR it shows he’s looking himself up on twitter while he is trending and took it from someone else who did it. Either way looks ridiculous. Grow up, Kanye.
I’m inclined to lean more to the side of him and his minions cackling about it and making it up like little boys bullying someone. Except they’re GROWN MEN with children to think about. It’s just all so awful.
Disney needs to sue him for ripping of their property. They don’t play and do not want to be dragged into this shit show.
Lol at Juliye are broken..she really thought she was coming up from this instead of being laughed at by the world for that ridiculous makeup and claiming Kanye a day before lol…oh girl
I love Kid Cudi 💚 he’s a genius 💚 his music got me through some dark times too 💚
Oh my goodness. That Pete Davidson clip is genius. And as others have said, it has aged so well.
Crazy to see who is “liking” his posts and enabling that behavior (including people I follow 😱)
Mental disorders are a bitch.People who have them react in different ways at different times,to different triggers. I feel very sad for Kanye as it’s obvious he’s spiraling and can’t find his way ! Everyone thinks you just need to do this,or take that,and everything will be ok.It doesn’t work like that.Prayers Kanye and I hope you find your way back,soon!!!
Am I the only one who thinks that KIM is dating up??