Kanye West seethed on Instagram about Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi & Hillary all weekend

So much of Kanye West’s behavior these days is down to one simple thing: Kim Kardashian has moved on and she’s dating Pete Davidson. That’s it. It’s that simple. He can’t stand that Kim has moved on, and he can’t stand that she’s dating anyone, especially Pete Davidson, a younger guy who treats Kim well. Instead of just being an adult and getting over it, Kanye is determined to act as possessive, juvenile, psychotic and threatening as possible. Kanye spent the weekend making and posting threats and memes to his social media. As you can see above, he thinks there’s a “civil war” happening and on one side, there’s Pete, Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. I mean… I think Taylor would like to be excluded from this narrative completely. As for Kid Cudi, here’s what went down (because I’m not going to post all of the individual threats and bonkers sh-t from Kanye).

Kanye West is distancing himself from yet another artist. The 22-time Grammy winner, 44, announced that Kid Cudi will not appear on his upcoming 11th studio album Donda 2, sharing the news in a handwritten note posted to Instagram on Saturday. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you-know-who,” West wrote. “We all speak in Billie language now.” In a comment captured by the @commentsbycelebs Instagram account, Cudi, 38, responded: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—– dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother.” Cudi added on Twitter, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” The “Day ‘n’ Nite” musician also tweeted, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.” Cudi has been friends with Davidson since he started on SNL in 2014. The comedian has credited Cudi’s 2009 debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day with helping him through dark times. “Cudi’s the best out of all of them,” Davidson said on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi.” The pals celebrated Cudi’s 35th birthday together in January 2019 at a party that was also attended by West, Kardashian, 41, and Timothée Chalamet.

[From People]

I’m glad Cudi basically told off Kanye for this sh-t. Too few people in Kanye’s life are actually backing away from him. Not that I actually believe Kanye would even respond to a “wake up call” by his friends, but I certainly hope the people in his life are paying attention.

Meanwhile, there are photos of Kid Cudi, Timothee Chalamet, Pete and Kanye all together at the 2019 party, and people were joking that Kanye is probably going to threaten Chalamet next. Also: in a “civil war,” would Drake honestly be on Team Ye? No, he wouldn’t. Drake and Ye have too much past drama.

KAYNE CROSSING OUT PETE DAVIDSON IS SENDING ME 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QajwKgUUoi — alexis ‎⧗ || EUPHORIA SPOILERS!! (@DYLSWH0RE) February 13, 2022

On Sunday, Kanye continued to Instagram through the pain. He dragged Ariana Grande into it – because Ari used to be with Pete – and then he started referring to Pete as “Hillary Clinton’s ex boyfriend.”

Kanye West continues to share bizarre Instagram posts, drags Ariana Grande and Mac Miller into it. pic.twitter.com/XDYvrYmLSJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2022

I know he’s mentally ill and extremely disturbed, but I’m laughing my ass off at the introduction of Hillary Clinton into Kanye’s one sided beef with Pete pic.twitter.com/Hz8ep8z74e — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) February 13, 2022

Last thing: this SNL clip is from October 2018. People have been resharing it a lot this weekend. It actually aged REALLY well. Pete is great! Team Pete! I kind of wonder if Kanye is extra mad because Pete has clearly seen through his jackass act for years.