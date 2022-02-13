Kanye West lyrically threatened to bring goons to SNL to murder Pete Davidson

Everyone knows this by now, but let’s repeat it anyway: Kanye West is currently harassing and badgering his estranged wife publicly, and he’s absolutely desperate for her attention in any way he can get it, positive or negative. He is particularly irritated by the fact that Kim is dating Pete Davidson, and Kanye keeps dropping new music in which he lyrically threatens Pete as well. The latest is a song called “City of Gods” by Fivio Foreign. Kanye has a drop-by and he uses his time to suggest that he’s going to pull up to Saturday Night Live with a crew of “goons” to murder Pete.
Sounds like Kanye West is stuck in the anger stage of breaking up from Kim Kardashian, and he’s taking it out on Pete Davidson with a new hint of violence … in a song, at least. Ye is featured on Fivio Foreign’s new single, “City of Gods,” alongside Alicia Keys. Great track … unless you’re Pete because when Ye’s verse comes up, intimidation towards Pete comes flying out. We mean, how else should the ‘SNL’ star take these lyrics — “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”
Ye even throws some shots towards his estranged wife … “And if I let ’em have my wife, n****s should thank me … With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee.”
Don’t forget, this isn’t the first time he’s put his feelings about the couple in lyrics. In the track “Eazy”, he says “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
The Kanye diss apparently doesn’t have any effect on Pete … a source close to the comedian tells us, “Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise.”
“Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported…” Ain’t that a hell of a thing. Pete is absolutely doing and saying all the right things. The new boyfriend is focused on supporting Kim while Kim’s estranged husband is publicly threatening her and harassing her, and threatening violence on Pete.
Meanwhile, to the shock of absolutely no one, People Magazine is now pretty much confirming that Kanye and Julia Fox are over. Ya think??
Kanye West’s whirlwind romance with Julia Fox may be winding down. A source tells PEOPLE that the pair’s relationship, which began after they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, has been difficult to maintain cross-country.
“Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard,” the insider says. “They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”
There’s more in that piece about how Julia is basically in denial and she keeps talking about him in interviews and pretending that they’re just a normal couple in a long-distance relationship. Hon, he ghosted you. It’s okay to admit that and it’s all fine. Take your new clothes and try to book some new work. As for Kanye… he’s going to keep My Fair Yeezy-ing women in the misguided hope that he will get under Kim’s skin.
Also: Saturday evening, Kanye was going bonkers on Instagram, and beefing with his (former) friend and collaborator Kid Cudi, basically saying that Cudi had to choose between him (Kanye) and Pete, and because Cudi was still friendly with Pete, then Kanye was kicking him off his latest album. Cudi responded by calling Ye a “f–king dinosaur.” There’s more but I guess I’ll devote a post to this mess tomorrow. But Kanye keeps throwing these bizarre tantrums every weekend in 2022.
Kid Cudi responds to Kanye West's Instagram post:
“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣 everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for u brother. ✌🏾” pic.twitter.com/Xu2SZulgVZ
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2022
What ever name he wishes to be called we are witnessing very dangerous behavior.. this is not normal by a long shot, it will not end well and should be addressed by the courts. I’m surprised that Kim has not filed for a cease and desist order along with a restraining order. (And what ever else that might apply)
This is absolutely dangerous and scary. If he were a non-famous person writing these threats on Facebook, he might actually be facing consequences.
Court orders are just pieces of paper to people like him. Everyone should be worried for Kim’s safety and Pete absolutely gets it.
Agreed. When this kind of behavior from an individual is combined with the public’s misogyny and encouragement, it can also be very bad for a woman’s mental health. So there are a couple of reasons why all of this is a safety issue. There are people who would exploit or be gleeful about that part of it.
This is an act of domestic violence and should be treated as such. He is scary. My heart goes out to Kim.
Yes, exactly. And the very public aspect invites a mob to join him in harrassing and harming her. He whines about love and family but this is about her escaping his control.
His lack of self control is going to cost him his kids.
Exactly, HOW is this acceptable behavior, for anyone? The lack of outrage is shocking. I’m thinking back ot the outrage for Sandra Bulluck, however many years ago, when Jesse James was a giant cheater. Imagine what it would have been like if Jesse James acted remotely like Kanye.
Kim Kardashian does NOT deserve this, no one deserves this, NO ONE.
@Mac, I hope you’re right. It should cost him his kids, and it was horrifying that he was allowed to take them to the super bowl today. He should not be allowed unsupervised visitation. It’s not that far a stretch to see him instigating a hostage situation, because it’s all about his narrative and his feelings and his rights, and no one else’s.
Having gone through precisely this scenario ten years ago I feel for all of the parties. Having largely gotten past the trauma and fear of it, I am now really, really angry about the state of mental healthcare and the laws related to those suffering from severe mental health events. We say that people are “free to be crazy” but that freedom significantly impacts the freedom of those around the mentally ill person. Furthermore, to expect a person who is literally psychotic to make reasoned choices about their healthcare is illogical.
I realize that men used to have their wives institutionalized as an easy out, but the pendulum has swung too far the other direction. Kanye cannot help himself right now. He needs to be placed into care and stabilized.
And I truly feel for Kim. The terror you feel when someone you love(d) and had children with becomes violently angry with you its….you have fewer emotional defenses against it. Your heart cannot comprehend that this face, this voice saying these horrible things is the same one that cherished you and built a family with you. It’s just absolutely horrifying, even when your brain knows that he suffers from mental illness. And these psychotic people have SO MUCH ENERGY and TIME to direct toward their terroristic acts whilst the sane partner is picking up double duty in the home. Horrible
I am concerned for both Kim and Pete. Kanye’s behavior is escalating.
I think this is extremely worrying. If I were Kim I would be scared. Somebody needs to intervene.
There is a theme to the posts today. Adele wants to have a baby, Kylie just had a baby, Rhianna is going to have a baby and Kanye is acting like a baby.
Kanye is trying to intimidate Pete or any man that dates Kim.
Pete is from Staten Island I’m sure he can turn up with a posse also and they will not be from rent a thug like Kanye’s.
He is even tagging Kim in his Tweets, some are saying Kim should block him, but I think she is gathering evidence.
Kid Cudi drop the hammer on Kanye, think he is tired of Kanye’s drama.
Kanye is even attacking his dead mother, it begs the question why name an album after her.
Whatever people may say about both Pete and Kim, they both seem to have a lot of long-time, loyal friends. I think they need every boy of support they can get, this would be so awful to live with.
“Kanye is acting like a baby.”
Babies don’t write songs saying they are going to roll up at someone’s workplace with goons and leave people dead.
This isn’t childish, ridiculous behavior. This is dangerous, threatening behavior from a grown man with the freedom and resources to make good on his threats. It’s behavior that needs to have consequences to end the harm it’s already causing and prevent physical harm from happening to someone.
Consider my comment an upvote of yours 😀
@zen this is my favorite comment
LMAO!! Pretty much. Also Kid Cudi is right, pretty much everyone that focused in on how Ye’s music was produced is in the same boat.
https://www.theroot.com/9-thoughts-about-kanye-wests-donda-1847598010
Panama Jackson pretty much nails it in reviewing Donda:
“Here’s the last thing, and this might be the most controversial thing I’ll say: One day we’ll have to reconcile with the fact that while Kanye West’s 808s and Heartbreak album is largely given credit for shifting Black pop music into this phase of existence that it has Kid Cudi’s fingerprints all over it. You could literally put Kid Cudi all over this album and it sounds just fine because this sound is Kid Cudi’s through and through. Oh, that controversial statement: Kid Cudi is the most influential artist of the 2010s. “
Just here to echo that Kid Cudi is the most influential artist of the 2010s and he, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar are shaping up the 10s-20s as the most influential rappers out there. I don’t feel Kanye is changing the genre like they are. Not at all. Arguably, Cudi is the most uniquely talented and versatile among them.
I said it before and I’ll say it again-Kim, you in danger, girl. Take those kiddos out of the country, hole up with some fancy nannys and airtight security in somewhere beautiful and remote, work from home, and let the lawyers do their jobs until this resolves. Kanye’s behavior is nothing to take lightly.
Zen, I agree with 3 of the 4. Kanye is just showing again how an unhinged dangerous narcissist behaves. Babies are cute and innocent. Kanye is neither.
🤣🤣🤣
He’s such an embarrassment. He was posting pictures of Pete and involving Taylor and Bille in his mess.
Love kid cudi calling him a dinosaur! And he’s right. Cudi has been integral in the making of some of Kanye best work ( 808, MBTF and TLOP) and is the best part of his lesser work ( everything since TLOP) . The fact that Kanye is now working with the likes of French Montana and Marilyn Manson but has alienated the real MVP tells you the sad state of affairs. Also Travis Scott should sit down he wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for kid cudi. Drake is whack for being friends with these idiots.
Truuuuuuly. And you know he knows it too, hence his version of an apology post to Kid Cudi on insta earlier today.
It must be exhausting to be Kanye…it’s certainly exhausting just keeping up with his posts..
“If I let’em have my wife..”? Disgusting sense of ownership of a woman.
Yeah that line is really gross and very telling of his mindset.
The crazy thing is that he said he’s the one who wanted the divorce and didn’t even try to save their mariage while she did.
The K Klan have moved in on their friends men in the past so thats nothing new in terms of lines they wont cross. Pete and Kanye were friends!? Maybe thats why he is losing the plot. Pete broke the ‘bro code’ !
Pete and Kanye weren’t friends. Pete and kid cudi are friends. The photo of them together exists because they were both invited to kid cudis birthday party. Pete literally credits kid cudi music with saving his life when he was younger and was struggling with the loss of his father.
It was a private party that Kanye crashed, the had moved to a totally different room where he ordered 1 of everything of the menu (in case anyone forgot that Ye is pretty much trash to all service staff he encounters) for which he left Pete with the bill.
Pete and Kanye friends? Says who.
They met on SNL, as is the custom with guests appearing on the show, the cast go out dinner after the show.
Kanye is an annoying bully, first Swifty, Doja Cat and Billie.
Kayne was saying toxic misogynistic things about womxn long before he & Kim broke up.
Even if Pete was his friend it’s not an excuse for his behaviour. He’s publicly harassing Kim & publicly releasing songs with violent threats Pete… and your takeaway is that it could have been caused by Pete breaking the ‘bro code’?
Kayne West is a grown up who is responsible for the choices he’s making.
Pete was not Kanye’s friend. Pete his friend Codi to dinner for his birthday and Kanye crashed the dinner order a lot of food and left Pete with the bill. Kanye is a bully and cheap also. I’m wondering if he took that Berkin bag back from that pretend girlfriend.
Noki, your arm must be sore with how hard you’re reaching to blame something about this on Kim Kardashian. Hope you stretched properly beforehand.
@songs…exactly this
+1
Noki is blaming Kim and making fun of a domestic abuse situation.
Victims are victims. Because we don’t like someone never means they aren’t experiencing a crime of abuse against them. If this was anyone else I’m sure their tone would change.
He is a bully and a misogynist. End of story. He walked out of the marriage, left his kids for nearly a year. If he is like this in public, imagine what he is like in private. Those poor kids. Kim is doing the right thing. Ignore him and live her life. A for a “bro code” what the heck? What are women? Possessions?
Lol, Noki does this all the time. Kinda amusing to see the patterns of certain commenters on this website.
This is not a “breaking the bro code” thing at all. This is vicious, spiteful threats against an ex-wife’s boyfriend by a mentally unstable and dangerous man. If any man did that to me I’d have my lawyers on him like a pack of hounds. I hope he loses all custody of his kids because he’s clearly capable of doing something deranged.
Noki, goodness you’re reaching here, but one phrase you say “broke the bro code” is telling. The bro code is nothing by misogynistic nonsense treating women – once again – as property without their own agency. I’m guessing you may fall into the dinosaur category with Yeezy.
Isn’t threatening to have someone killed against the law? When does this person cross the line? I am concerned for not only her safety but Pete’s as well.
Yeah I’m wondering about this too. It’s a documented threat. It should probably be investigated and Pete should probably be taking precautions.
this would definitely be used as evidence against West if something were to happen and, frankly, could & should be used as further evidence of his mental instability/threatening behavior to limit his interaction with his children (and ensure he is supervised when with them) since the things he says to them can have pretty significant negative impact on them.
Also, it’s bad enough when someone uses their own music to make these sorts of threats but it’s utterly disgusting that another artist is giving West yet another platform to do it. I’ll give Keys the benefit of the doubt that she had no idea she was contributing to a track one which West would be providing a threatening riff, I have to side-eye her if she doesn’t at least make a statement about the situation.
I’m also giving Keys the side-eye but I’ll wait till she says something (hopefully she will).
She couldn’t possibly have known, could she? Is Alicia Keys ever involved in drama? That’s not my sense of her.
kim needs to bring down the 5150 code for him.
Looks like.
For his safety and hers, their kids’, Pete’s.
Once you have demonstrated that you are a threat to yourself or to others, its much easier to get involuntarily committed.
so the question is, what passes the smell test of ‘demonstrated’. is a verbal threat sufficient?
Kanye is so embarrassing… he needs to be committed. It’s actually scary.
If Ye is going public with these kind threats imagine what’s going on in the background? I feel for KK, Pete’s response is perfection. Show Ye how a man treats a loved one ❤️
I admit talking back to someone with a mental disorder doesn’t get you anywhere, BUT let me bow down to KidCudi for being the first person to say out loud what a lot of people have been thinking. I am so tired of famous people pretending he is just excentric.
This behavior is absolutely not acceptable and Coachella and every single venue needs to cancel his ass. We would be thrown off celebitchy or any other site for a lot less. You do NOT threaten people period. At this point I think the tables should turn and every other artist should threaten to pull out if he plays.
At my workplace last year, a former employee made threatening statements on Facebook. The building doubled security (not only did you need your pass card but also show your employee ID and driver’s license to even get in, more security guards and the police patrolled the neighborhood more) and police questioned the employee. But the employee wasn’t Kanye West so she wasn’t able to get away with squat
However that is a weakness in most domestic violence cases. No one acts until after something happens. That’s terrifying.
Legal query; during separation/divorce proceeding can both or either party be compelled to keep everything private and off social media ? I am concerned because of this high profile split but also Alice Evans have been live tweeting her split too despite being parent to minors. Is social media just the wild west show now? Kim asked him not to make the divorce anymore difficult for their children by going public with a running commentary. This is their private business between them and the lawyers and anything involving young children should not be disclosed to everybody on social media!
Not a lawyer, but I’ve seen non disparagement/keep it private orders in divorce before in the US including celebs (trying to think of names). The only reason the other side doesn’t stop them initially is usually either gathering evidence, or trying not to escalate a situation.
The way Kanye is going, he’ll be lucky to have unsupervised visits soon, and certainly not sleep overs.
On a lighter note, “My Fair Yeezy-ing” made me choke on my coffee. 🤣😭🤣
thank you!!
I second that. Most accurate and hilarious thing I’ve read about this entire situation.
I lolled at that. Perfect.
Instead of enunciation they get cone bras.
My fair yeezying omg
Seriously, on.the.floor.
A misogynistic, narcissistic Trumper threatening violence? Shocker.
When Trumpers threaten violence they very often follow through. If Kanye isn’t detained someone may get hurt before this is all over.
Kanye is on his 4th divorce attorney now, don’t know if they quit or he fired them, because lawyers do put up with a lot.
An old video of Pete turned up about taking his medicine, saying his mother and the postman were tired of him off his medicine acting like an idiot.
That kind of attorney turnover usually indicates a client who refuses to listen to advice from their counsel and/or someone who is not paying fees.
This is what happens when a narcissistic bully can’t grasp that he ain’t shit anymore.
Right? He has to burn it all down because he can’t accept reality.
Does Kanye really believe that Pete is the reason Kim hasn’t run back to him? Even if Kim was single, she would still be going ahead with the divorce.
Also, Kid Cudi calling Kanye a dinosaur reminds me of that one Halloween Kim and the kids were dressed up as the Flintstones. She wanted use to believe Kanye was in the dino costume. Full circle moment here.
Lashing out like the abuser that he is. Pete is a surprisingly mature and decent guy. Given a choice, I’d also choose a friendship with him over one with Kanye. My prayers are with Kim and her kids.
Kid Cudi calling Kanye a dinosaur is sending me. That’s what he is: an old man yelling at clouds
My teenager was talking to me about the Kid Cudi documentary. He’s never talked about Kanye so.
Kanye: You Kid, get off my lawn!
Kid Cudi: Too bad I dont wanna be on ur dry patchy lawn u f*ckin dinosaur hahaha. (While doing a heel flip)
What really sucks for Kanye is that this has probably had the opposite effect on Kim and Pete’s relationship than the one he wanted. Rather than tearing them apart, it’s probably made them much closer much more quickly than if he had just left them alone. Like, the first stories about them were all “just having fun” and then Kanye starts making threats and suddenly things are “getting serious.” When shit gets hard and a person you’ve only been with for a short period of time makes a choice to stick around and support you through it, it can definitely change your feelings towards them.
And also, I agree that everyone should be taking Kanye’s threats seriously. Even if he doesn’t personally do anything, he’s a big enough star (even now) to have crazed fans who might “carry out” an attack on his behalf.
Exactly. Pete is mostly an SNL guy, Kanye might make him a household name? In years past it was Pete’s mental health that was a huge issue, and now he is the stable supportive one? Damn. I still think Pete is a “Kramer irl” from the Seinfeld show. Falling ass backwards into women and notorious adventures. It’s all fun and games until the death threats.
In my opinion from observation and idle gossip. Pete Davidson was in a really bad, dark place just few years ago. But unlike Kanye, it seems like he’s done the work on himself and for his mental health since then. So yeah, he’s the stable supportive once because he took the time and energy to learn how to be that way for himself and other people.
💯. Pete was in a very dark place, and suicide was a daily concern. He may never be fully free from that. It was very touching to hear after Bob Saget died that Saget had been on the phone with both Pete and his mom for countless hours during that time. To make sure he saw the right doctors and got the right medicine. You can disparage the brotherhood of comedians for sticking up for the likes of Louis CK and others but they hard carried Pete and now he is supporting in kind for others.
If he’s making threats against Pete, then isn’t that enough to say he’s a potential harm to someone else and he needs to be hospitalized? I’m honestly worried for Pete and Kim’s safety. I’m sure at least Kim has security but this is just scary.
I’m with you, is the fact that his threats are in music form getting him out of police trouble? I just don’t get it, if someone went on FB and made these comments in sentence form, it would be actionable by the police, I think?
Eminem sings about killing his mother and ex-wife. I guess it’s art?
Eminem doesn’t have public mental health struggles and refuses to take meds for them or a history of being violent.
Kanye is a joke! Kid Cudi won’t be on the album because he’s friends with you-know-who? What is he? Five? And that mock-up of the Captain America! Did Drake cosign on being on Kanye’s side? Are they even that cool? It was just a few months ago that Kanye was embroiled in beef with Drake. I am not familiar with Kid Cudi’s work but I will be checking for it and will support anyone else who stands up to Kanye. I am so done with him!
His poor kids. Does he think of them at all?
And he’s not going to let this die for awhile. The who Travis Scott apology is all about getting into the Ks good graces.
Why in the hell are artists like Alicia Keys still working with him? She seems better than to collaborate with an abuser! Don’t know the other artists mentioned but why are people still enabling him? Men can just go around trying to mess up our democracy and publicly abuse the mother of their kids and other big names just shrug and cash the paycheck?
Alicia pretends to be a feminist and then enables this misogynistic behaviour. Shes fake AF.
Solange would never.
Looked at that PopSugar tweet, and it’s frightening the amount of positive tweets in support of Ye. Dude’s having a full blown meltdown. There’s nothing to support here.
I am so afraid for this man’s children. I hope Kim has her legal custody locked down!
He just posted he’s taking North and Saint to the SuperBowl today.
Kanye has a breakdown before every single one of his albums comes out…every single one. If people would stop reporting on him he’d go away.
I think Kim is staying quiet for the most part bc she is letting Kanye prove to the courts how incompetent he is to be a fit/safe parent. She is sitting back and gathering evidence as he spirals. I hope he gets charged with threatening to kill Pete.
If I was Kim I’d be so scared to let my kids have time alone with Kanye.
Kim needs a restraining order. Pete too. I know they both (Kim especially) already have solid security, and I know that Kanye won’t give a shit about it, but it would give them some legal standing for when he inevitably escalates the situation.
It’s still going on. I guess he just got up and immediately took to Instagram again to rant about Pete. He deleted all his promo and his page is now just dedicated to attacking Pete. He’s off his trolley in a big way.
I don’t understand why Instagram hasn’t suspended his account? How is this allowed? I think the minute Pete called Kim his girlfriend (which he did this week in an interview), it sent Kanye off.
Every time I wonder if Kanye can stoop any lower and then I’m never disappointed, we know how petty and immature he is but lord, he’s such a pathetic loser and textbook abuser. Good thing Kim got on with her life, if I didn’t care about her and Pete, now I’m really rooting for them. Also I hope she’ll get full custody of the kids because man’s clearly not well.
These past few years have been crap in so many ways.
Kayne is clearly in a dangerous mind set, IMO.
And yet, he still gets PR coverage, jobs, etc.
He is going thru a public mental breakdown that has included threats of violence.
Stop booking him for concerts, stop enabling his constant need for huge PR coverage.
He has shown himself to be unwell mentally for months and months, living in a stadium, ranting about Kim, running for POTUS, supporting Trump and pushing PR for him.
Does Kanye have no family to help him see how bad he is getting?
It seems obvious to me that he has no true friends, he must be surrounded by Yes Men and GF wannabe’s, because of his $$$$.
Kanye has been disrespecting and dehumanizing women in his music for decades. He sets it all to catchy hooks and samples to make it palatable. Has anyone listened to the podcast Dissect? He has broken down a couple Kanye albums and Kanye is absolute trash in how he treats women.
If Kanye was a woman he’d have been placed under a conservatorship by now.
Word
A THOUSAND PERCENT 👏🏻
DAMN RIGHT he would be! Britney never threatened anyone, either.
Yep. refer to princess Charlene.
I love Kid Cudi. His music got me through so much 💚💚
I hope Pete and Kim have good security. This is scary and serious.
I see Julia is in LA no doubt thinking she would be the plus one to Kanye’s parties but he took the Kim wannabe instead…ooops Julia think your 15 minutes of grifting is over. Did you see where she’s friends supposedly with Anna Delvey…
But ya If I were Kim I wouldn’t let him anywhere near my kids for fear he’d kidnap them…and he has some whack comments from people on his Instagram offering to eliminate Pete 😳
As an aside, Pete Davidson is the new John Mayer.
EW! Why???
UGH. Okay. My take: Ye needs help. ASAP. Medical intervention from people who love and care about him.
What he’s doing to KK is terrifying and should be taken as an immediate threat for her safety. Order of protection and extra body guards and legal threats are necessary.
I feel for Pete and KK who seem happy and I’m worried this will scare Pete, and any potential loves for KK to go far, far away. Nobody wants the wrath of Ye on them. This is so unfair to the kids and Pete and most of all to KK.