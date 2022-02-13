Kanye West lyrically threatened to bring goons to SNL to murder Pete Davidson

Everyone knows this by now, but let’s repeat it anyway: Kanye West is currently harassing and badgering his estranged wife publicly, and he’s absolutely desperate for her attention in any way he can get it, positive or negative. He is particularly irritated by the fact that Kim is dating Pete Davidson, and Kanye keeps dropping new music in which he lyrically threatens Pete as well. The latest is a song called “City of Gods” by Fivio Foreign. Kanye has a drop-by and he uses his time to suggest that he’s going to pull up to Saturday Night Live with a crew of “goons” to murder Pete.

Sounds like Kanye West is stuck in the anger stage of breaking up from Kim Kardashian, and he’s taking it out on Pete Davidson with a new hint of violence … in a song, at least. Ye is featured on Fivio Foreign’s new single, “City of Gods,” alongside Alicia Keys. Great track … unless you’re Pete because when Ye’s verse comes up, intimidation towards Pete comes flying out. We mean, how else should the ‘SNL’ star take these lyrics — “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.” Ye even throws some shots towards his estranged wife … “And if I let ’em have my wife, n****s should thank me … With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee.” Don’t forget, this isn’t the first time he’s put his feelings about the couple in lyrics. In the track “Eazy”, he says “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The Kanye diss apparently doesn’t have any effect on Pete … a source close to the comedian tells us, “Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise.”

“Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported…” Ain’t that a hell of a thing. Pete is absolutely doing and saying all the right things. The new boyfriend is focused on supporting Kim while Kim’s estranged husband is publicly threatening her and harassing her, and threatening violence on Pete.

Meanwhile, to the shock of absolutely no one, People Magazine is now pretty much confirming that Kanye and Julia Fox are over. Ya think??

Kanye West’s whirlwind romance with Julia Fox may be winding down. A source tells PEOPLE that the pair’s relationship, which began after they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, has been difficult to maintain cross-country. “Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard,” the insider says. “They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”

There’s more in that piece about how Julia is basically in denial and she keeps talking about him in interviews and pretending that they’re just a normal couple in a long-distance relationship. Hon, he ghosted you. It’s okay to admit that and it’s all fine. Take your new clothes and try to book some new work. As for Kanye… he’s going to keep My Fair Yeezy-ing women in the misguided hope that he will get under Kim’s skin.

Also: Saturday evening, Kanye was going bonkers on Instagram, and beefing with his (former) friend and collaborator Kid Cudi, basically saying that Cudi had to choose between him (Kanye) and Pete, and because Cudi was still friendly with Pete, then Kanye was kicking him off his latest album. Cudi responded by calling Ye a “f–king dinosaur.” There’s more but I guess I’ll devote a post to this mess tomorrow. But Kanye keeps throwing these bizarre tantrums every weekend in 2022.

Kid Cudi responds to Kanye West's Instagram post: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣 everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for u brother. ✌🏾” pic.twitter.com/Xu2SZulgVZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2022