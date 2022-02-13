Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott named their son Wolf Webster: thoughts?

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child on February 2, one day after Stormi’s fourth birthday. Kylie waited a few days before she announced the birth of her son, and it was said that she and Travis were waiting to announce the boy’s name to make sure they really loved it. Some of us (me) suggested weather-adjacent names for the boy, along the lines of Hail, Sleet, Cloud, Snow, or maybe even Ice. But no: Kylie went for an animal name. She named the kid Wolf Webster!
So… thoughts on the name? I’m not as mad as everyone else seems to be? If you ask me, Kim Kardashian’s baby names were a lot dumber. I’m saying that as someone who didn’t completely loathe the name Stormi too. I mean, Stormi and Wolf at least “fit” together somehow, at least in my mind. They sound like comic-book character names. Someone did bring up the fact that Kylie names her dogs super-normal human names though. Kylie has/had dogs named Norman, Bambi, Sophia, Odie, Ernie, Penny, Harlie and Rosie. And she named her human children Wolf and Stormi. Which is just funny.
People Magazine also had a story last week about how Kylie is very hands-on with her kids, but she does have help. Travis is also reportedly “around a lot,” which just brings up the fact that Travis and Kylie have never really lived together. Kylie lives in her home and Travis visits and stays over sometimes. Sources also told People Magazine that Stormi is “doing well” and she’s “very gentle” with her little brother. They’re even letting Stormi hold the baby.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Kylie's IG.
I don’t hate the name Wolf. It works with Webster. I wonder how many kids she wants to have?
with a name like that he’s either going to be a footballer, F1 Driver or interior designer
@Nievie, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would love that lmao
Wolf is an actual name that people have. Big deal.
In the 80s, I went to school with a Wolf! An actual kid, not the animal…although I would have preferred the animal.
I know a Wolf. He’s a lovely guy — and an epidemiologist– so tnese days, he’s very busy.
Yup. Wolf Blitzer is a name all 80s kids know. This is fine.
My friends named their, now 11-year-old, son Wolf. They named hi after a German doctor who’d treated (and saved the life of) one of them when they’d been on a business trip to Germany. It’s actually the perfect name for him
I was betting they would name him Thor or some Marvel comic ish.
Many years ago, Valerie Bertinelli & Eddie Van Halen announced the name of their baby boy. Wolfgang William Van Halen. Valerie calls him Wolfie and I kind of adore that. Won’t be a hypocrite now because of who Wolf Webster’s parents are.
Princess Beatrice’s stepson is named Woolf, so it is not that uncommon. Actually Wolf Webster sounds nice.
I love their little family , travis looks like a good dad and kylie a good mum . I hope they are not using each other and genuinely love each other
Wtf? A good dad doesn’t just play on while kids are being trampled in the audience. A good dad also doesn’t support a 44 year old man harassing a 19 year old girl because of some perceived slight because she effin stops playing out of concern for her audience. This guy has no empathy for anyone but himself.
“Travis looks like a good dad”, lol he just had a baby and is running around in the clubs every night. I’m wondering does he know he’s a father.
Thank you. The guy is trash and I hate that people seem to forget what he did just a few short months ago.
Ugh. She has awful taste. Since she pretty much chose a sperm donor who occasionally plays dad, she could have done a HELL of a lot better.
@Tate, same.
Can’t believe anyone can come back from that and still talk about him as he looks like a good dad or something.
Wonder what famous woman will be talked trash about and what her ‘problematic’ issue will be. Wear the wrong fashion?
@Flowerstar: +1. Sometimes it’s justified, but other times…☢🚫🔬
Travis Scott is utter trash. He’s ripped off other musicians, stiffed his first manager who got his career started, and has repeatedly defied rules and regulations around how many people are allowed in his shows and to NOT encourage the crowds to storm the stage. Now he has the deaths of 10 people and hundreds injured on his conscience, but apparently he doesn’t have one.
Jaded, he has been ordered by a judge to STOP encouraging his fans to storm the stage but he refuses to do so. His lies about not knowing what happened in Houston is also bullshit!! The arena at Houston is not that spread out and when he departed via a helicopter, he could see what was happening. Scott is a pr!ck for how he has handled the entire pain and suffering all of the families he crushed with his actions. I hope this kills her so called career as he isn’t worthy of the accolades OR the fame.
@BothSidesNow – Did you read where the families of those who were killed at his concert have turned down his offer to pay for the funerals. I admire them for taking a stand and I cannot for the life of me understand why Kylie Jenner is sticking with him. He is a disgusting leech.
Nope. He has a daughter. Yet he supported a 44 year old man trying to bully a 19 year old girl. She is also a daughter. A good dad thinks not only of his own children but the effect on other people’s children.
You know, like the 9 year old that died at his concert. Would he support his son going to a concert like that where behavior that resulted in a child’s death was encouraged?
Travis is awful. Him liking of the post Kanye made about billie tells us he has no real remorse for astroworld.
He and kylie were also the ones that gave Kanye the address to the b-day party so Kanye could stalk Kim.
Don’t let the baby distract from travis and Kylie awful behaviour which is really a cynical attempt to use Kanye to rescue travis career.
💯
+1
This. I will also never forget how Kylie looked before she completely transformed her face surgically, which I only care about because she uses that product to make young girls feel less than and like if they buy her crap they will look like her, which is not possible without at least $100,000 of plastic surgery.
Why is anyone letting them move on from Astro world when they clearly have never had a CTJ moment.
He’ll pay. Despite denying all legal liability in the Astroworld tragedy and requesting to dismiss 11 lawsuits he was named in, his fans are now turning against him and the billion dollar class action lawsuit will bring him down. His career is over and if Kylie has 2 brain cells to rub together she should dump him like a hot turd.
I like the name.
The names together sound very hick.
Let’s not use classist slurs against people who are geographically isolated, economically disenfranchised, and the main target for opioid manufacturers.
My bad,i misunderstood the term clearly. i was likening it to people living in a Montana ranch somewhere being one with nature and animals.
@Noki — “Hick” names would be Gomer or Billy-Bob. If they were living in a Montana ranch being one with nature they’d have “non-hick” names like Sunshine or Starlight or Aurora. You’re hitting fouls.
🤣🤣🤣My bad ,like i said i misunderstood the term. This has not been my week on CB,let me give myself a time out.
I’m not sure about naming black children after animals but anyway…
He’s so terrible ugh
Do all the current celebrities have a Bad Baby Names Book?
Will there ever again be a celeb baby with an old school name?
The kids of the Kartrashians are named what now? Dream, North, Wolf, Reign, Stormi and can’t recall any more.
Ah, the old days of Moon Unit Zappa, I remember them well. 😀
Penelope and Mason are the “odd” names in that generation lol
I don’t care for it, but it’s not my baby, so there you are.
I don’t mind it. I do think it goes well with Stormi and yes, it’s a name people sometimes have. She didn’t just make it up.
I don’t mind it. Wolf goes well with Webster. And way back in the day, I loved a miniseries (anyone remember 10th Kingdom?) with a character of Wolf who was awesome!
Ha! For awhile there I thought you were going to bring up the TV sitcom ‘Webster’.
That’s funny!
Travis just seems like a sperm donor to me, I don’t see them as an intact family for long. And I prefer her dog names (except Bambi which forever sounds like a stipper).
Does she actually *like* Travis, or is this another Kar/Jenner case of “must have babies by the same man, even if he’s TOTAL trash”?
Not sure which option is worse, honestly.
I am wondering the same. These women demean themselves by having and perpetuating the misogyny by having babies with these men. Who would want to reproduce with ANY of these useless and harmful men? I would think that with their vast exposure to decent men, they could have a families with men of character and substance but I guess those types of men don’t grow their businesses OR create good structures that children need. All of the K/J women choose the worst men to have children with. Though Kris is certainly maintaining influence of them, I suspect.
Hate. Whoever recently named their kid Wilde Wolf……….I think Wilde Webster would have been cute.
Also curious if Stormi and Wolf have middle names. It seems not?
I like Wolf. I like Stormi less. I think North West is f’ing hilarious and great. I have come across a family with the last name ‘Green’ and dad and the kids have names that are shades of green. Might as well!
I don’t know what it is about these 2 people. To me, he always looks “dead-eyed” because his eyes (at least in pictures) are always at half-mast; and even though her eyes are larger and wider, Kylie always looks “dead-eyed” in a different way too. It’s like they could not conjure up one thought between two minds. I don’t know if it’s intentional or not but it’s not becoming.
Agree! I think they are always high AF or rolling or on pills (hopefully she wasn’t when pregnant but I’ve never found this family or their sperm donors very intelligent so IDK). I’ve been around a lot of drugs and experimented in my youth a lot and these two’s main hobby is expensive drugs. It’s a pretty specific look.
She was exposed to so much at such a young age in that family and allowed to date a grown man when she was a teen, so I kind of think she looks a little bit dissociated from her body and the moment. I think she may have some issues/trauma from all that but it’s normalized and she’s “winning” and playing the part so she thinks she’s fine – when she’s not. I hope she is ok. May be hard on her when her daughter comes of age
Not bad. Stormi and Wolf sound like characters from retellings of two fairytales.
The name is fine to me. Too bad his dad is a huge POS. I don’t know much about Kylie other than being a Kardashian, plastic surgery addict and nepotism “billionaire” but she obviously has horrible taste in baby daddies (seriously what is wrong with that family? It’s like they’ll procreate with any loser they come across) so I hope things turn out ok for the kids I guess.
She’s actually a “Jenner” but definitely got sucked into the Kardashian sludge pit. I simply don’t understand why she and her half sisters consistently choose horrible men and actually have children with them.
People with enough money can get a baby made to order or tailored to fit expectations. Male, implanted to be ready for harvest or be induced 2-2-22. Happens more often than we know.
I thought she might name the baby Aquarius. She’s into astrology and has two aqua babies. I think Aquarius Webster would be such a cute celeb name and definitely not a common one!
I’m more curious about their relationship. Is it serious even though they don’t live together? Could I manage an arrangement like that? Sometimes your relationship can be great but living together can be a real test. Living with my now boyfriend is good but the ex husband was not. Maybe it wasn’t as good a relationship as I thought? Hmmm was it the relationship or the living together that killed it? Just random thoughts 😂🤣
How much can he really be in their lives if he doesn’t even live with them? Yet she has two children with a part/timer. I just don’t get it.
Their kids sound like they’ll both be on the news — Stormi a meteorologist and Wolf a reporter, lol. I like both their names, though! Wolf was unexpected but it’s reasonably normal for this family.