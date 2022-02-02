Kylie Jenner welcomed a baby boy on 2/2/22, one day after Stormi’s birthday

It’s crazy that Kylie Jenner is only 24 years old, right? She’s lived a lot of life and weathered a lot of drama and controversy already. Minus the Travis Scott stuff, Kylie has been more low-key for years, actually. She welcomed Stormi Webster with Travis on February 1, 2018, meaning Stormi is now 4 years old. Then on February 2, 2022 (2/2/22), Kylie welcomed their second child, a boy. That was last Wednesday! Kylie kept it quiet until the weekend, when she announced the birth with a black-and-white image of the baby’s hand.

Stormi Webster is a big sister! Kylie Jenner, 24, welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram Sunday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared the news with a black-and-white photo of the infant’s hand. She also revealed the newborn arrived one day after Stormi’s birthday with the caption, “💙 2/2/22.”

A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

[From People]

We don’t know the name yet, but people are already making guesses. Cloudy Webster. Rainy Webster. Snowy Webster. Hail Webster!! Sleet Webster. What if…this child’s name isn’t weather related though? What if she goes for an “S” name? Snow and Sleet Webster would be the leading contenders then, I guess.

Anyway, congrats to Kylie. The kid I thought would turn out the most damaged is actually okay-ish. She’s a hands-on mom who has the time, money and resources to provide for her kids. Stormi seems like a very happy kid. Now, do I think that Kylie and Travis are going to be together forever? Eh. But they’ve made it longer than I thought. I kind of wonder if they’ll go through another breakup cycle later this year, mostly because of all of the lawsuits he’s facing.

PS… y’all think it was just a coincidence that Kylie gave birth on Feb. 1st and Feb 2nd? Or that her baby’s birthday lined up perfectly to 2/2/22?

Photos courtesy of Kylie’s IG and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Kylie Jenner welcomed a baby boy on 2/2/22, one day after Stormi’s birthday”

  1. Noki says:
    February 7, 2022 at 7:07 am

    Congrats to her. Kylie seems to have learned something after watching her big sisters drama over the years. She has the money and freedom to live how she wants AND keep a low profile. Pretty Ideal!

    Reply
  2. truthSF says:
    February 7, 2022 at 7:08 am

    If she a had a scheduled c-section planned, then it’s just par for the course for the parents to plan it closest to the best date within that specific time frame. So no, it’s not a coincidence at all!

    Reply
  3. clomo says:
    February 7, 2022 at 7:13 am

    I can picture her scheduling the birth date for that date, especially if the wee one was a little late. I got(had) to schedule my daughter and her birthday is on the cusp of 2 zodiac signs so I got to choose her sign. I’m not super into that stuff but I did put some time into figuring out which sign was better lol! She maybe did something similar, I doubt she planned it from the very beginning though.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment