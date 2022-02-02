Kylie Jenner welcomed a baby boy on 2/2/22, one day after Stormi’s birthday

It’s crazy that Kylie Jenner is only 24 years old, right? She’s lived a lot of life and weathered a lot of drama and controversy already. Minus the Travis Scott stuff, Kylie has been more low-key for years, actually. She welcomed Stormi Webster with Travis on February 1, 2018, meaning Stormi is now 4 years old. Then on February 2, 2022 (2/2/22), Kylie welcomed their second child, a boy. That was last Wednesday! Kylie kept it quiet until the weekend, when she announced the birth with a black-and-white image of the baby’s hand.

Stormi Webster is a big sister! Kylie Jenner, 24, welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared the news with a black-and-white photo of the infant’s hand. She also revealed the newborn arrived one day after Stormi’s birthday with the caption, “💙 2/2/22.” A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

[From People]

We don’t know the name yet, but people are already making guesses. Cloudy Webster. Rainy Webster. Snowy Webster. Hail Webster!! Sleet Webster. What if…this child’s name isn’t weather related though? What if she goes for an “S” name? Snow and Sleet Webster would be the leading contenders then, I guess.

Anyway, congrats to Kylie. The kid I thought would turn out the most damaged is actually okay-ish. She’s a hands-on mom who has the time, money and resources to provide for her kids. Stormi seems like a very happy kid. Now, do I think that Kylie and Travis are going to be together forever? Eh. But they’ve made it longer than I thought. I kind of wonder if they’ll go through another breakup cycle later this year, mostly because of all of the lawsuits he’s facing.

PS… y’all think it was just a coincidence that Kylie gave birth on Feb. 1st and Feb 2nd? Or that her baby’s birthday lined up perfectly to 2/2/22?