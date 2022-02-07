US: Jennifer Garner is close to getting engaged and she doesn’t want a prenup



Jennifer Garner was Hasty Pudding’s woman of the year and she accepted the award in person on Saturday. She was asked about her first kiss and she said it was at 18 with a guy named Matt Crittenden who “tried to go further than a kiss” so she “swatted it away.” Matt broke up with her the next day and called Garner a prude, which she called “a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since.” I really wonder why she used the guy’s full name, but it sounds like she dodged a bullet with that one.

I wanted to talk about the US Magazine cover story featuring Garner and her supposed imminent engagement to her on-again boyfriend, fast food technology entrepreneur John Miller. It’s bizarre to me that, with all the paparazzi photos we have of Garner, Ben Affleck and their kids, that we’ve only rarely seen photos of John. I don’t think the inset photo on the cover is real and it looks like they photoshopped the two of them together. I’ve talked about this before, and I’ve also mentioned that US seems to be Garner’s outlet of choice. They had the inside story of Ben’s fling with the nanny and they broke the news of Garner’s relationship with Miller. When there’s a cover story like this, I assume it comes straight from her PR people but I could be wrong. It’s very sugary and has some details about their relationship and their plans for the future. Here’s more:

“They love to cook and just chill out on weekends,” says an insider. “Sometimes, John will surprise Jen with thoughtful little gifts or something splashier, like a romantic trip. They have a great dynamic and he treats her like a princess… “John openly admits to friends that he sees Jen as marriage material, so it’s really just a matter of time before they make things official,” the insider spills, adding that Miller is planning to propose ahead of Garner’s upcoming 50th birthday on April 17. “That’s when they’ll likely formally move in together,” says the insider, “and then start planning the wedding for later this year…” [Jen is] happy to have someone who isn’t like her ex. “Jen doesn’t miss the drama and intensity Ben brought to the table at all,” the insider explains. “John’s reliable and mature and she never has to worry about what mood he’s in or how he’ll react if something doesn’t go his way.” “Aging doesn’t faze Jen at all,” shares the insider. “She looks at [turning 50] as an achievement and is extremely excited about what the future holds. She has this rock-solid guy, a wonderful family, a great career and a support system that’s there for her no matter what…” Word is Garner — who’s currently waiting for construction to finish on a new home she bought in L.A. — doesn’t want a prenup. (Miller is said to be worth $20 million, while she has an estimated net worth of $80 million.) She clearly feels Miller is worth the risk. “Jen’s had tough times,” says the insider. “There have been days when she really had to dig deep to stay positive. But she has a spiritual connection with John,” the insider adds. “He’s the type of guy she’s been dreaming of her whole life.”

Us also reports that they’re likely to have a “a no-frills, low-key” wedding without a lot of fuss. They also have details of their breakup last spring, stating that they both agreed to take a break and that “There was zero interest on either side to date other people. Jen just needed to juggle the other priorities in her life for a while, and John totally respected that.” I wonder why they didn’t mention the pandemic because it was super risky back then to see people before the vaccines were widely available, especially if you had kids. It really seemed to me like they took a break and then got back together when they both were vaccinated.

This makes me wonder if Ben Affleck is about to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner may be close to getting engaged to Miller and she may want to control the narrative that she’s doing it out of one-upmanship. Maybe that’s just the stage they are in their relationship. Also, it’s dumb not to get a prenup. I don’t plan on getting married again but if it ever happens I will absolutely get a prenup. They’re not just for very wealthy people.

