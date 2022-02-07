US: Jennifer Garner is close to getting engaged and she doesn’t want a prenup

Jennifer Garner was Hasty Pudding’s woman of the year and she accepted the award in person on Saturday. She was asked about her first kiss and she said it was at 18 with a guy named Matt Crittenden who “tried to go further than a kiss” so she “swatted it away.” Matt broke up with her the next day and called Garner a prude, which she called “a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since.” I really wonder why she used the guy’s full name, but it sounds like she dodged a bullet with that one.
I wanted to talk about the US Magazine cover story featuring Garner and her supposed imminent engagement to her on-again boyfriend, fast food technology entrepreneur John Miller. It’s bizarre to me that, with all the paparazzi photos we have of Garner, Ben Affleck and their kids, that we’ve only rarely seen photos of John. I don’t think the inset photo on the cover is real and it looks like they photoshopped the two of them together. I’ve talked about this before, and I’ve also mentioned that US seems to be Garner’s outlet of choice. They had the inside story of Ben’s fling with the nanny and they broke the news of Garner’s relationship with Miller. When there’s a cover story like this, I assume it comes straight from her PR people but I could be wrong. It’s very sugary and has some details about their relationship and their plans for the future. Here’s more:
“They love to cook and just chill out on weekends,” says an insider. “Sometimes, John will surprise Jen with thoughtful little gifts or something splashier, like a romantic trip. They have a great dynamic and he treats her like a princess…
“John openly admits to friends that he sees Jen as marriage material, so it’s really just a matter of time before they make things official,” the insider spills, adding that Miller is planning to propose ahead of Garner’s upcoming 50th birthday on April 17. “That’s when they’ll likely formally move in together,” says the insider, “and then start planning the wedding for later this year…”
[Jen is] happy to have someone who isn’t like her ex. “Jen doesn’t miss the drama and intensity Ben brought to the table at all,” the insider explains. “John’s reliable and mature and she never has to worry about what mood he’s in or how he’ll react if something doesn’t go his way.”
“Aging doesn’t faze Jen at all,” shares the insider. “She looks at [turning 50] as an achievement and is extremely excited about what the future holds. She has this rock-solid guy, a wonderful family, a great career and a support system that’s there for her no matter what…”
Word is Garner — who’s currently waiting for construction to finish on a new home she bought in L.A. — doesn’t want a prenup. (Miller is said to be worth $20 million, while she has an estimated net worth of $80 million.) She clearly feels Miller is worth the risk. “Jen’s had tough times,” says the insider. “There have been days when she really had to dig deep to stay positive. But she has a spiritual connection with John,” the insider adds. “He’s the type of guy she’s been dreaming of her whole life.”
[From US Magazine, print edition, February 14, 2022]
Us also reports that they’re likely to have a “a no-frills, low-key” wedding without a lot of fuss. They also have details of their breakup last spring, stating that they both agreed to take a break and that “There was zero interest on either side to date other people. Jen just needed to juggle the other priorities in her life for a while, and John totally respected that.” I wonder why they didn’t mention the pandemic because it was super risky back then to see people before the vaccines were widely available, especially if you had kids. It really seemed to me like they took a break and then got back together when they both were vaccinated.
This makes me wonder if Ben Affleck is about to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner may be close to getting engaged to Miller and she may want to control the narrative that she’s doing it out of one-upmanship. Maybe that’s just the stage they are in their relationship. Also, it’s dumb not to get a prenup. I don’t plan on getting married again but if it ever happens I will absolutely get a prenup. They’re not just for very wealthy people.
These photos of Garner at the Hasty Pudding celebration are from Saturday. I would not want people kissing me!
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Backgrid
She’s crazy not to get a prenup. Everyone should have one, IMO.
I’d get a pre-nup just for the conversation about money and priorities it forces you and your partner to have. Never assume. Get it in writing. That’s my life philosophy from here on out.
OK this approach I can get behind! Have an open conversation, discuss fears, the future, expectations etc. Then REVISIT on a regular basis. A prenup is part of the conversation but the more important one is just to be able to talk openly about finances.
If you’re getting married for the third time you know a prenup is a smart move but really why get married at all? And JLo saying how lucky she and Ben are to have a second chance um he’s the guy who cheated on her with strippers and then cheated on his wife with the nanny. I’m over the fairy tale narrative the celebrities and the rags keep pushing on us.
I couldn’t agree with you more especially about the JLO part.
I hate when tabloids call something a celebrity does “secret”. The word is private. And yes to a prenup for anyone getting married. Reaching agreement on those kinds of issues once things have fallen apart is a special kind of hell.
I think she’s way too savvy to not get a pre-nup. This sounds like a lot of US creative writing.
That was my thought too. And if not? FFS girl I’m sure you’ve matured but this will be your third marriage. Third. Trying to get all “take the risk!” romantic at this stage with three kids is a bit silly. Your instincts in this area have been…questionable.
Who would actually believe this? It sounds like total nonsense. Both of her previous marriages ended in divorce, and the most recent one took 3 years to complete. I don’t even think Burger Robot Guy is still around, rendering the whole thing moot. Garner’s PR team stays working tirelessly to keep her relevant in any which way that they can these days, I suppose.
Was the phrase “racing Ben to the altar” necessary? She and John have been dating much longer than Ben has been with JLo this time. If they are smart they both already have trust funds set up for their children and the house will likely be in her name and pre-wedding. I guess she got back at him for his remarks with “not missing his drama”.
US weekly needs to do better. “ he sees Jen as marriage material” what the actual f*ck is this 1800s misogynistic comment not the mention the aging part. You can tell a man came up with this storyline .
Ugh thank you. That was my immediate reaction too. I’ll happily remain “not marriage material” if it means I get to be a human being in this world without all the antiquated expectations.
How much did Garner’s PR team pay Harvard to get her this award?