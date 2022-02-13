Adele sort of indicates that she is engaged to Rich Paul & she’s still wearing that ring

At the end of this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, my “comment of the week” was an insightful comment about how Adele seems a bit “off” these days. It’s not that she seems unwell or in a bad place, but it’s just that…something seems like it’s unsettled, maybe? A lack of happiness, a lack of joy? Maybe I’m just reading too much into it, but I truly think something is going on with her. Maybe career drama, maybe relationship drama, something is gnawing at her. She had to cancel her Las Vegas residency at the very last minute because it wasn’t ready. She’s also reportedly been having drama with her boyfriend Rich Paul, and once she canceled her Vegas show, she went straight to LA to see Rich.
Last week, she appeared at the BRIT Awards and she also stopped by the Graham Norton Show. At both appearances, she wore a huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. People wondered if it was just a borrowed piece for the BRITs, but she wore the exact same ring on Graham Norton. She also seemed to indicate that she and Rich were engaged but not telling anyone (or something) and that she wants to have a baby next year (hm).
First off, she talks about the ring, saying “as if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t” engaged. When Graham says “as a casual observer, it looks like you are!” Adele laughs and then says “alright!” So yeah, she’s engaged.
In this clip, she explained what happened with the Vegas show. Graham actually prods her a bit and asks the right question, which is: her show could be very simple, just Adele and a piano and a spotlight, so why didn’t she just do that? Her answer is basically that she did want to do a more Vegas-like show and actually have a real set and everything. Which I understand. Plus, I think it was a confidence thing for her, that she wouldn’t have been able to put on a show which she felt was half-assed.
In this clip, she talks about disappearing after all of her album and concerts are done. But she also says that she’s trying to be “less anal” about her privacy.
She is insufferable
I kind of agree with you on these clips she kinda was. She wasn’t always though, the Adele from 19 and 21 made me fall in love with contemporary music again. I saw her live just after 19 released before anyone really knew her and her voice, To this day still the most amazing voice I’ve ever heard.
She is not that person anymore, she is famous, LA Adele now. And most people become insufferable once they move to LA.
“And most people become insufferable once they move to LA.” —- wow!!! I am amazed and I should probably stop here……
I like the idea of blaming LA for this new Adele. It might be true!
I wouldn’t blame it on the place, it’s true that there’s something about English musicians who move to LA and fans not liking their “new personas”, not just Adele. It’s a thing! The Arctic Monkeys come to mind particularly as one of their first hits was a song making fun of those kind of people and then they ended up moving there.
However I think it has more to do with fans wanting their idols to stay the same through the years and that is impossible, people change and they need to respect that. If they have more freedom or like it better there, let them be.
@ SOF, given the way Meghan was treated, I should t be surprised that British rags are after her as well. It seems that the rags hate it when their homegrown talent move to LA. They have it out for them as if they “own” the person.
Let Adele be!! They are just angry that she has moved to LA and they feel like the jilted lover. Move on Britain!!
First of all, Hollywood is not a metonym for LA. LA is a huge city that spans multiple neighborhoods that are also a significant to LA identity. Folks from very LA cities like Inglewood and Compton would probably disagree that “Adele is LA.”
Second, considering Adele herself referred to her PR team’s careful curation of her social media, she probably has always been like this. I am sure her recent life changes–divorce, health kick–have made her more confident, and she is acting herself, whether you like it or not.
Came here to see if people would agree with my thoughts…I see they do. I was really rooting for her…but yes, the LA Adele is…insufferable. Eh, Hollywood.
IDK is it LA or Hollywood or just a product of where she is in her life RN? She is effectively the CEO of a worldwide brand, who is also the COO of that brand (responsible for production) and she is also a mom, still working through what sounds like it was a very painful divorce, a new relationship in the public eye, desire for a larger family and major changes in her lifestyle. She’s a major emoter (or she couldn’t be the COO of her product) and someone who tries hard to stay authentic and not have a major gap between her person and her public persona.
She’s a big f’in deal and I wish women in her position weren’t held to perfectionist standards. She’s a complex person, artist and business person and personally I appreciate how she speaks her mind while also trying to examine her own choices and life path.
@NOO – Exactly. It’s crazy how people beat up on women for not being perfect while juggling so many different things. She seems to be going through a transitional phase in her life, but she’s not hurting intentionally hurting anyone. I wish people would cut her some slack.
What’s so insufferable about her? She still has the same personality and laughter to me.
Every time I look at her ring, I recall that episode of SATC where Carrie finds the (bad) ring Aidan picked out for her with Miranda’s help. Carrie says, “Well, it wasn’t good…it was a pear-shaped diamond…with a gold band.”
She just got divorced, why rush into another marriage?
Exactly. Rumours of drama in the relationship doesn’t mean there are but she does seem to attract that noise. it’s pretty fast when you don’t have to marry. And she’s got Angelo to think about.
At the award show, didn’t she shout out to ex husband Simon Konecki and her son, and not mention her current love interest? It doesn’t sound like those are the words of an engaged woman but who knows.
@ NOO, I agree with you. Why must women be held to a different standard than men? She is living her life how she chooses. Adele isn’t hurting anyone and she is trying to raise her son while also being an artist and creating her music.
It’s about time we STOP holding women to be perfect while giving men in the same position adulation for not being held to the same standards.
As for her not performing in Vegas had many layers of difficulty and she doesn’t want to put on a show without it being perfect. Adele wants her fans to walk away pleased and ecstatic about her performance, which she couldn’t pull through.
Honestly my gossip senses tell me that her and Rich are on completely different sides on what this relationship is, like a couple that hasnt had ‘the talk’ and the other one is just assuming.
I’m really getting vibes that if they are engaged it was a bandaid engagement.
I didn’t buy the cheating rumors but now I’m thinking that is what happened and there was an ultimatum.
@Kiera.. Seems plausible but Rich Paul is not famous mainstream and is very wealthy. He doesn’t need Adele for clout, his world of sports doesn’t overlap with hers.. Honestly,I’m getting desperation vibes from her, not Bandaid.
@Chic Agree so much. That’s actually why at first I didn’t believe they were engaged/cheating/ etc. I’m just getting weird spidey tingles.
I really thought Vegas happened because she was so nervous about performing for crowds in a significant way and got into her own head about it. Because she is so successful it felt infantilizing to say that she couldn’t possibly be focusing on work due to a man. I still think that that is correct but there is just some thing that isn’t passing the sniff test now.
I think they are already married. She quietly got married before. She already talking babies. I don’t see that an an engaged divorce talk but more of an already married woman. That’s why she’s coy about whether she’s engaged. She’s not. She’s married.
Yup. He is a 40 years old man who is a father of 3 children without having been married before. If he was the kind of guy who does family, doesn’t she think he would have done it by now? With 3 flesh and blood reasons to get married existing already?
Does she really think her own child – his fourth as a stepfather, and an additional baby on top are going to change who he is as a person now at this age and make for a good lasting marriage?
My gossip senses tell me she may already be pregnant. There was also some gossip about the timeline surrounding how he and Adele got together. He was dating her stylist or something? Anyway, she seems really immature when it comes to relationships.
I’ve felt something has been off about her since she got divorced and lost all that weight. Something about her seems a little insecure and sad.. and maybe a bit unhinged too.
Yep, and from what I am reading in other places, she wants a baby and he does not.
I think she just lost her “center” with all these big changes in her life, and is trying to find it again in Rich.
I can’t figure her out but she does seem sad or unsettled.
Just wondering does anyone like her ring? It is a huge diamond 💎 but I do not like it at all.
I said the same further downthread. I mean, everyone has their own taste in jewelry but I just don’t understand a pear shaped doorknob weighing down your finger all day?
Okay I’ll say it. It’s both ugly and basic. Sorry!
I like a big ol’ rock, and I prefer more interesting shapes over the brilliant cut, so I ~should~ like this, but I don’t either.
I don’t think the delicate band and the lone enormous diamond are complementing each other well.
@ Bread and Circuses : The actress Delta Burke told an interviewer about how she and her then fiancé Gerald McRaney went in to buy her engagement ring. The salesman was talking about types of rings and cut of rings and carats and she just cut him off and said “Bring me the biggest rock you’ve got!”.
What a weird answer. She purposefully wore a diamond solitaire on her engagement ring finger to work and in this interview and then said when asked about it well I’ll never say? And brings up unasked that she wants to have more children to fuel speculation? That’s so strange. Agree her whole vibe right now feels off.
Be careful when you feel hatred towards a woman. Adele became “too” successful; “”too” beautiful, and is not fitting into the role of a good British wife and mother. They are trying to bring her down now. To put her in her place. Here we go again with a tear down attempt that we’ll all be apologizing for in a decade. Watch yourself when you feel disdain towards a woman you don’t even know, for Adele, but more often women of colour.
Ooo, @Slippers I completely agree with this assessment! I do not get the comments about Adele. Something “seems off” with her? WTF. Let her be. She made a professional error – it does not mean anything is wrong with her. And that report about her relationship originated in a rag, not celebrity-approved People. I do think some people have a problem with the changes Adele has made in her life.
Also, people need to have all the seats with their side-eyeing of Rich Paul. He’s a professional (and a big deal) in his field and we know NOTHING about him. Seems like a good guy. If anyone has weird “vibes” about him, please check your biases and stop dog-whistling. Jesus.
+1 @slippers +1 @green desert, and in terms of the professional error/Vegas, Adele is the one owning this in public but she has a whole entire team around her. And in Vegas maybe a little bit of a different scenario then she’s used to as the venue has a larger say in what’s going on compared to her tours.
She might need to strengthen her team or change her leadership style for the future, but it seems to me that the worst case scenario for them was canceling the show…which they waited as long as possible to pull that trigger. And then in the end it was a gong show with it being last minute. There needed to be better risk mitigation and decision making but it is STILL a freaking pandemic and many teams and organizations are making bad decisions due to the fatigue.
Yes, agree. Jameela Jamil had a breakdown of current media coverage of Adele on her Insta stories yesterday. Real eye-opener. I wish it was still up. There is definitely a play book which they are now using with Adele.
I didn’t see this on IG and I’m not disagreeing with what you are saying with regard to the media playbook on women, but in this instance we have Adele’s own words, her own behavior, her own choice to wear a gigantic ring in very public places and then play it off. She said unprompted that she wanted a baby next year. This is not “a source close to Adele” trying to drum something up, she said it herself.
And her own decision to call her fans and cry that she has to postpone the Vegas show because of corona, but now admitting that she was crying and lying abut it.
First hand information from her own mouth.
She should have let her PR handle it and tell her what to do because the way she’s over the top trying to move attention to other topics is coming off both amateur and unprofessional as well as insensitive to all her fans who were there for her.
I think it’s strange an obsessively private person is playing coy games with the public about her personal life. That’s what seems off to me but obviously I don’t know her as a person and maybe she’s starting to reveal more of her actual self. She’s the one that said “Rich says hi” on the heels of her show debacle. She’s courting speculation and again that doesn’t track (to me) with her previously very contained public persona.
Relax, no one hates her on this site. We are commenting on her questionable actions. Although I take your point about the British media piling on, they are too ready to pull her apart.
She just made a “professional error” as if she arrived late to the show or sang the wrong lyrics? She literally canceled her residency barely a day before the show was going start after people spent thousands of dollars to fly out to Vegas to see her. There is no indication of when she’ll even be ready to resume the residency and she’s already talking about going on a break to get engaged and have a baby next year. This is more than a professional error, this a lack of regard for everyone’s time and money. From her fans, to Caesar’s, to the crew who were working on the show until she canceled the night before. There was nothing professional about this. I love Adele but I personally think she should be getting a bit of heat for this. And when she was responding to rumors of why her show was scrapped, she responded with “Rich sends his love.” As some of you have said, she is the one bringing her relationship into her work drama, or distracting from her work mess if you ask me. Adele should wear this, because this is amateur hour coming from one of the biggest talents around. I personally think the press has been rather easy on her, all things considered. So yes, something is off with her, and it’s not hatred to want to talk about it.
Thank you for saying this. I agree completely. Responding to @Slippers
@Slippers4life—- I can only clap and say THANK YOU
You read some weird comments about LA/Hollywood, losing weight and how all of that has changed her….just nonsense imo
She is living her life, sharing her music with her fans and is dating someone who is super successful and very discreet…..we all have issues of course but not sure where the read of her being unsettled is coming from
Right? And she’s ‘too LA’? I haven’t followed her closely, but she’s very talented & smart & doing the PR game quite well.
@Hikaru: what do you mean lying about COVID being the reason for canceling the Vegas show? She explained quite well the effects of the pandemic on getting crew & etc., needed to stage her show. It’s been affecting EVERYTHING.
Katy Perry also has a residency in Vegas going on right now and Covid has not effected her ability to put on her show, a show with all of the bells and whistles that Perry is known for. Not only is her show successful but she’s added more dates as well. I don’t see how Adele was not able to achieve the same thing, unless she just wasn’t adequately prepared to deal with any obstacles, she didn’t realize how much work it would be, or her heart wasn’t in performing again. Either way, she just dropped the ball in a spectacular way and I don’t know why it’s a problem for people to say. She wasn’t focused on her work and it shows.
+more at Slippers. I’m really not seeing anything in the videos other than someone being assertive about their life and thoughts. She is a different person now from when she was 21. Hopefully, most people don’t carry the mindset of 21 year old into their 30’s. It’s called growth. It was sometime in the last few months that she did the icantrememberhowmanyquestions thing and she was fun. Then, the BM, and their tentacles, started laying out hard on her when she chose Harry over William. Too LA, give me a break. We won’t know all the reasons why the Vegas show was cancelled and the tabloids don’t know either. I do feel bad for the fans.
Whether or not it’s an engagement ring, not a fan of it. The size of it takes away from what would be a pretty ring.imo
the brit press is also resentful that she’s with a Black dude. so many dog whistles in those articles. starting with “they’re very different people” and calling Rich an “NBA guy” like he’s a basketball player instead of a successful agent.
Get your sh*t together, gurl. No guy is worth looking a fool over
This is so so messy.
Beautiful voice, really messy personal life
Remember on SATC when Carrie describes the engagement ring from Aiden she found.. “it was a pear shaped diamond ….. on a gold band.” And Charlotte and Samantha gasp as if nothing could be more horrible? Well, that’s the first thing I thought when Adele flashed that massive diamond. I can’t tell the band color and to each their own when it comes to jewelry taste, but it’s a no from me.
I think it’s quite lovely. Humongous, yes, but very pretty.
Sigh, money and unlimited access really does bring out the worst in people. Maybe she was always this unstable but 10 years ago she seemed more down to earth and normal.
Seriously, I read everyone’s comments and agree with everyone. I have no idea what to think! I love Adele but not sure what is up here. I trust her judgement (not like she’s my friend or cares etc etc but you feel me) yet this all seems off. Fully support women in their choices professionally, with men, jewelry etc, but this is ALL squirrelly. The ring is impressive, yet also tacky. I’m so torn!!!! Came here because you guys always help me sort out how I feel but nope, not this time. lol
This is how I feel, too – def see both sides.
Also, aside, whenever I see the name Rich Paul, instead of reading Rich as his first name, I see it as a modifier (like Terribly Wealthy James Matthews). It makes me giggle and I can’t unsee it.
same! Rich Paul, like Prince Paul or Tall Paul. as opposed to Poor Paul, Peasant Paul, and Short Paul. lol!
Rich Paul had his own career that he has to take care of and that doesnt mean he can drop everything to be at her side. Take her probably a lot of phone calls and texts when things were going south in Vegas — remember she dropped everything to be with him. I think he is pulling back from her but she has bulldozed it into an engagement.
I feel bad for them for different reasons: her because her insecurities, him because I think he truly loves her but the constnt neediness is wearing on him and how it may affect his business.
“It would have been half assed”
Ok so then you knew way before you canceled, less than 24 hours before the show.
I LOVE Adele but this canceling for BS reasons when fans has spent thousands and already arrived in Vegas? No thank you.
I don’t believe her reasons for canceling the show either, especially less than 24 hours before the show was supposed to start. I mean, who does that? Particularly someone of Adele’s caliber. She had to know well before then that the show would’ve been half assed, if she was actually focused on the show, which I don’t think she was. That show must have been non-existent to cancel at that stage and the rumors coming out of Vegas from the crew were saying that she wasn’t as involved with logistics or planning as she could’ve been. Just completely unprofessional and amateur. I wish that would be the focus rather than her relationship but she seems to be the one who would rather talk about that than why she completely fumbled the bag with her work.
The “engagement” fells like a bit of a distraction from the Vegas residency cancellation. Maybe I’m reading too much into this but all the distractions that the royals put sometimes has me seeing them everywhere now. Lol
I 100% believe this – especially with the non-answer answer.
If she really didn’t want people to know/ask the question, she wouldn’t wear the ring to public events.
Completely agree. She’s trying to get people to focus on something besides the 11th hour cancellation that cost other people a ton of money, vacation time, etc.
I wonder if she’s pregnant? Something seems to have thrown her off. And then the baby comment out of the blue? Hmmm…
Does Rich Paul know???
Feels like a promise ring not an engagement ring. Ala Jesse and Darcy on 90 day. I mean, better than a fake key but still.
Love Adele and feel like she’s going through some stress right now. Media coverage is probably adding to that. I wish her the best and hope Rich isn’t a Jesse
There’s something very “performative” about all this drama with the Vegas residency cancellation at the last minute and the deliberate flashing of a gigumbo diamond on her ring finger then stating “as if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t”. I hope her head’s in the right place but honestly, she’s giving off very “erratic” vibes.
I really think she found out she was pregnant during the prepping of the Vegas residency.
I think things were going sideways with covid and being ready for the residency but ALSO went sideways with Rich…and she made that a priority and needed to work that out with him.
If this is the case, I don’t judge her but I do feel sorry for all those fans that spent $$ to fly to Vegas!
To those wondering if she’s pregnant already…I highly doubt it given that she went out and got completely wasted after Graham Norton. There’s a ton of pics and video of her drunkenly partying at a London Drag club.
Is she entering JLo territory of “must have man” clinginess/desperation?
TRAINWRECK IN 4…3…2…1
We overlook (or at least shrug at) all sorts of problematic personal behavior by famous men, but if a woman isn’t always all things to all people, with a perfectly curated image and on-point branding (no blips or periods of transition allowed), we decide she’s a train wreck or a hot mess.
I hate this part of our culture.
If anyone has had the chance to watch the Avicii documentary it gives a really interesting insight into extreme stage fright and just losing perspective of it all generally as a world wide famous artist. She’s talked about her stage fright before so I would buy that she just bottled it with the residency and probably, rightly, will have lost a load of money due to it.
I wish her every happiness. Her album documented years of turmoil and growth. Now that she is back in public, maybe she is not feeling ready or totally confidant under the spotlight. If she makes mistakes or falters now that millions of eyes are on her again, I hope she takes the time to get it right for herself and doesn’t listen to anyone but herself and those who love her.
PURE SPECULATION. but when I was in a really unhealthy relationship with a narc- my life fell apart. It ate me up as he’d disappear, reappear, blame , use.
She seemed very ‘off’ at the brits. The whole show was basically about embiggening adele but she just wasn’t really feeling it. It was like she was in a bad mood or upset, but still having to smile and act happy for the cameras. But i could tell summat was up with her. I dunno what’s going on with her, maybe she’s just going through some sh*t. I think she’s had such an incredible career, but maybe she’s just over it.