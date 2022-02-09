Adele wore Armani & a large diamond ring to the BRIT Awards: interesting?

Here are some photos of Adele from last night’s BRIT Awards. Adele returned to the BRITs last night after several years away. One could argue that her performance at the BRITs in 2011 helped launch her into the stratosphere (she performed “Someone Like You” with only a piano accompaniment). She’s won many BRIT Awards over the years, and she ended up sweeping the big categories last night, winning artist of the year, album of the year and British song of the year. Her total BRIT Award haul now stands at twelve!
On the red carpet, Adele wore a custom Armani gown in black velvet and tulle. It was pretty in a kind of Disney-villainess way. Adele also wore a very large pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand. The ring is from Lorraine Schwartz, as are the coordinated and borrowed diamond earrings. Did Adele just borrow all of it from Lorraine Schwartz? Or did Rich Paul propose to her and this is how she’s announcing it? That doesn’t sound like Adele, but I have to admit… the vibe is strange these days. Adele canceled her Vegas show at the last minute and dramatically flew back to LA to hole up with Rich and work on their relationship… maybe he did propose? I truly don’t know.
Bonus: I never know how much coverage I should give the BRIT Awards, because inevitably as I’m looking through the photos, I have no idea who half these people are. So congrats, these are the people I recognized. Here’s Olivia Rodrigo in Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture and Hannah Waddingham in Dolce & Gabbana!!
Adele is a beautiful woman and I like the look, elegant cut; cleavage, open but not too revealing. I also love the jewellery, beautiful.
But I think she looks… not happy or content, not at peace. Not really unhappy, but whatever is bothering her inside is showing.
I was thinking the same. I hope she’s alright.
She looks really self conscious to me. It could just be that her makeup is too heavy handed and it was too late to change it. It’s making her look older than she is. The blush is especially bad. It’s too dark and in the wrong place.
I agree, the makeup is way too heavy
She may have been nervous as she was supposed to perform too. But I think she is self conscious because she canceled the Vegas thinf ans has so much bad press from it.
I don’t like her make-up either. Eapecially the brows, I think they are two shades too dark.
The dress is beautiful and she looks amazing in it, too bad fir the make-up job, because her face is gorgeous.
@Monette yes!!! The brows. She went back to England and they gave her the ol’ Scouse brow special.
It feels like she’s trying hard to prove everything is fine. Like those people who’ll post “fun” clubbing photos after a break up to shoe they’re better than ever. The ring feels deliberate. She cares too much what people think.
I agree @Anita. I wasn’t sure if it’s just her makeup was too heavy or the eye makeup specifically was off. But I think you hit it right on that she’s not at peace.
@Anita she looks tired and like she’s over it all
Yeah, I kind of get a dissatisfied vibe, too. Maybe it’s her relationship she has to work on that’s taking her away from enjoying life…
I agree with all you said Anita. I absolutely love this dress. I love her style but also think her makeup is always too heavy. She has always done this with makeup, she loves to be done up all the way. I think it looks a little more overdone on her slimmer face, as she is already so angular with that magnificent bone structure.
She is so gorgeous. Just beautiful. I hope she is ok.
I’m not loving Adele’s new vibe. I really enjoy her music and have enjoyed her candor in the past but there’s something off. Her moves (and even facial expressions here) seem…manipulative? It reminds me of dealing with an alcoholic (not saying that’s her deal) who is never wrong, always the victim and a bit pompous. She’s obviously talented I’m not knocking that I just get bad vibes from her recently.
This is a truly bizarre comment.
Wow, all this from a red carpet look and a “vibe”. Hyper-critical much.
Not sure how you got manipulative from a few red carpet stills. And the alcoholic comment is out of line too. Olivia isn’t smiling a lot in her photo either, is she those things too?
manipulative? alcoholic? pompous? What a weird comment. I don’t think Adele displays any of these traits.
Adele’s gown looks matronly to me. The other two gowns are ok. I hope Adele is able to get things back on track with her Vegas show.
Embee, I understood that you were talking about Adele in general, not just this photo (because reading comprehension). I don’t pay enough attention to her to comment on that, but just letting you know I got what you were saying.
I think it’s the bad publicity following the Las Vegas fiasco. There were a lot of negative comments and speculation about her appearance at these awards because of whatever happened in Las Vegas. Perhaps that is what you are sensing.
Hannah’s such a hottie!
IKR?! She is so statuesque & gorgeous. I would kill for her figure. I’m patiently waiting for season 3 of Ted Lasso, she’s such a standout even though the entire cast is amazing (I would 100% watch a spin-off about Rebecca).
Agreed on all accounts!!
Love Hannah!! Can’t wait for season 3 of Ted Lasso too!
What lol?? Since when is someone trying (but admittedly failing) to smize on the red carpet “manipulative?” And have we ever called a male celebrity’s expression in front of hundreds of photogs on a red carpet manipulative? I feel like no…
I love Olivia’s look ❤️
The dress is great but her posture is worse than terrible.
I love Adele’s look but as I’ve said on here time and again, I’m a sucker for black velvet. That dress and the jewels are gorgeous. Maybe she is announcing an engagement with that ring, who knows?
I don’t get engagement vibes, but the ring and earrings are absolutely stunning! I think she just wanted tongues wagging. I hope she’s ok, I, too, think she looks burdened.
Love the look, her performance one was really pretty too but my favorite was the short dress she wore. Stunning!
I think she looks stunning! I really love that gown. Not sure about the eye makeup coming inward, but she looks beautiful.
Hannah looks amazing and as bothered as I am by it being D&G, that dress is spectacular on her.
Im sure, she bought it herself… Borrowed? She should’ve used the money to compensate her fans who were traveling to Vegas when she canceled.
The dress is stunning and I Love her hair — her make up is rough and makes her look like a well preserved 50 rather than 30 and there is no light in her eyes. Let that man go and move on.
She’s been showing this heavily made up look for a loooong time. It *has* gotten even heavier since the weight loss though. I get the eyes, she’s always done that. But the bronzer/blush/contour is almost comical now. She is a GORGEOUS woman. She needs to get the m/u artist to put the trowel down.
As for the ring, I think it was to get people talking about something other than how all she needed was just a piano and a backup band to get out on that stage in Vegas. She did it at the Brits, and she was just fine.
Personally, I think Adele just panicked at the thought of performing in that spectacle of a production every weekend. If it was just a simpler production, she might’ve gotten through, like on her last tour (the *biggest* part of which (at least at Staples Center in L.A.) was a small, square stage coming up in the middle of the arena, when she did “Set Fire to the Rain” with lights looking like rain was coming down around her).
Agreed, her makeup is awful. It ages her at minimum 10 years. The heavy blush, over-contouring the nose… it’s not a great look.
Go easy on your makeup, baby!
As much as I love Adele, I’d probably never buy tickets to see her perform myself… She’s so unreliable. 😩😭😭
Love Olivia’s dress! The difference between her posture and Hannah Waddingham’s made me laugh, mine’s similar to Olivia’s though.
Ever since I found out about her throwing a tantrum and causing mental distress to that poor Australian journalist, I can’t stand Adele. You’re fu*king Adele. You don’t need to get people fired (or bring them to the brink of a breakdown) because they didn’t listen to your emo album.
Adele had a lot of good will here in America, so I hope she makes her canceled concerts right with the people who paid big money to see her. She shouldn’t book anymore concerts until she gets settled in her personal life (if that’s what going on to make her bail on her fans). If she genuinely has stage fright or whatever, stop booking concerts (though I know that’s how singers make most of their money). Her good name is more important, though.