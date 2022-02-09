Adele wore Armani & a large diamond ring to the BRIT Awards: interesting?

Here are some photos of Adele from last night’s BRIT Awards. Adele returned to the BRITs last night after several years away. One could argue that her performance at the BRITs in 2011 helped launch her into the stratosphere (she performed “Someone Like You” with only a piano accompaniment). She’s won many BRIT Awards over the years, and she ended up sweeping the big categories last night, winning artist of the year, album of the year and British song of the year. Her total BRIT Award haul now stands at twelve!

On the red carpet, Adele wore a custom Armani gown in black velvet and tulle. It was pretty in a kind of Disney-villainess way. Adele also wore a very large pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand. The ring is from Lorraine Schwartz, as are the coordinated and borrowed diamond earrings. Did Adele just borrow all of it from Lorraine Schwartz? Or did Rich Paul propose to her and this is how she’s announcing it? That doesn’t sound like Adele, but I have to admit… the vibe is strange these days. Adele canceled her Vegas show at the last minute and dramatically flew back to LA to hole up with Rich and work on their relationship… maybe he did propose? I truly don’t know.

Bonus: I never know how much coverage I should give the BRIT Awards, because inevitably as I’m looking through the photos, I have no idea who half these people are. So congrats, these are the people I recognized. Here’s Olivia Rodrigo in Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture and Hannah Waddingham in Dolce & Gabbana!!