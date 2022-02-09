Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck were super-affectionate at an LA ‘Marry Me’ screening

Embed from Getty Images

Last night in LA, there was a special screening for Marry Me, the Jennifer Lopez movie. J.Lo stars in the film, she produced it, and she and Maluma did the album for the movie. They’re hoping for a big showing for Valentine’s Day. This screening also happened on the very same day that Ben Affleck was “snubbed” for an Oscar nomination for The Tender Bar. I wonder if Ben felt like sitting at home and feeling angsty, but no, he didn’t do that. It really is different this time around – Jennifer and Ben walked the white carpet together, in front of a huge background reading “marry me.”

Jennifer is, arguably, staying on-theme for the screenings and premieres too: bridal white. I mean, sure, she usually wears a lot of white. She loves white. White roses, white dresses, white shoes. But Jen and Ben definitely looked like wedding cake toppers!! Jennifer’s dress here is Giambattista Valli. It’s really cute and it suits her.

Ben was super-affectionate with her on the red carpet, keeping his arm around her and kissing her in front of the cameras. Then he backed off like a pro and let her pose with Maluma and people from the movie. I’m glad he came out last night. It shows the Academy that he’ll be fine even if they snub him. And Jennifer knows what it’s like to be snubbed too.

