Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck were super-affectionate at an LA ‘Marry Me’ screening

Last night in LA, there was a special screening for Marry Me, the Jennifer Lopez movie. J.Lo stars in the film, she produced it, and she and Maluma did the album for the movie. They’re hoping for a big showing for Valentine’s Day. This screening also happened on the very same day that Ben Affleck was “snubbed” for an Oscar nomination for The Tender Bar. I wonder if Ben felt like sitting at home and feeling angsty, but no, he didn’t do that. It really is different this time around – Jennifer and Ben walked the white carpet together, in front of a huge background reading “marry me.”
Jennifer is, arguably, staying on-theme for the screenings and premieres too: bridal white. I mean, sure, she usually wears a lot of white. She loves white. White roses, white dresses, white shoes. But Jen and Ben definitely looked like wedding cake toppers!! Jennifer’s dress here is Giambattista Valli. It’s really cute and it suits her.
Ben was super-affectionate with her on the red carpet, keeping his arm around her and kissing her in front of the cameras. Then he backed off like a pro and let her pose with Maluma and people from the movie. I’m glad he came out last night. It shows the Academy that he’ll be fine even if they snub him. And Jennifer knows what it’s like to be snubbed too.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Lol @ wedding cake toppers.
I don’t know. Ben just looks like her show pony to me. But I’m cynical and don’t think people really change all that much.
I don’t believe ppl change either. We can be cynical together 🤷
I don’t see cynicism, it’s just being realistic! I do think people can change. But celebs are constantly performing for the public eye- it’s all an act.
I would hope they’ve both changed a little, but I still predict this is going to slide right back to where it was before.
I also agree with you that people don’t change, but I’ve always thought Ben wanted to be her show pony/living doll. I think he likes it when he gets all dressed up with her and they play power couple. It’s like a feather in his cap. I believe he enjoys this kind of attention, but the first go around he wasn’t comfortable in his status in Hollywood. It seemed like he was worried that her star power would hurt is career choices, but now he doesn’t care. That’s just the vibe I get from hearing him in interviews.
I just saw these pictures and commented that Ben is clearly letting Jennifer dress him again and he looks much the better for it.
As someone who likes to look good, but often cannot be bothered, I do appreciate when my mother and/or my husband (who are both very stylish people who are also willing to put in the work for it) offer to dress me up. I’m obviously meant to have a team.
Any time I see Jennifer Lopez, I think of these facts and I immediately remember that yes, she may be hardworking, but her success came at the erasure of many talented women of color:
https://youtu.be/bOEmCERi21U
Jennifer was a dancer who got very, very lucky. She was created in a studio by a man hellbent on continuing the abuse of his ex. So I find the premise of this ridiculous movie rather hilarious. Ripoff of The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston-a woman who should never be in the same conversation.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
You did a very realistic story. Jennifer was always snubbed by the greats of Hollywood, a group that Ben valued in the past and for which he saw that only whoever they want wins and shines.He also saw that Jennifer was honest with him and the work she loves to do. We are not in a position to judge their relationship, let alone hope it all ends, It’s terrible how some people still manage to spew hate and bad things about a happy couple. He’s been amazing supporting her and her being a partner as well. I don’t see anything wrong.I don’t see cynicism and much less falsehood or acting. Being happy is what counts in this life. Bennifer is the moment! They were flawless and anyone who says otherwise is lying .😌
Had no idea about any of it. That video… just wow. The music industry sucks. I don’t think I’d be able to live with myself if I had done what she did. I know it’s just business, but that’s so f’d up. Talk about lack of morals… She’s just plain disgusting.
Now I know why Mariah can’t stand her lol…
Yes 👏. I will never understand the absolute audacity it took and still takes for her to pretend she was the one singing those songs. I would think normal people would be filled with such imposter syndrome and shame, but instead she thinks she’s the shit.
I always felt her music career was very manufactured, but I saw this last year or so and it’s really atrocious, everyone who did this.
Holy…! Didn’t know all that about jlo I swear this is the one website where I like to read the comments lol there’s always some good information and some tea. 💎☕️
I love how supportive and affectionate they are with each other and they looked really cute last night.
I’m wondering what Ben really think of Marry me though lol
This movie looks terrible.
It really does. The trailer made me cringe lol
The title alone- so embarrassing.
It truly does. I can’t believe it’s getting a theatrical release!
Shouldn’t this be a straight-to-streaming kind of turd?
It is straight to streaming -it’s being released on Peacock the same day. Everything is given away in the trailer and it looks 100% cheesy.I don’t understand the point of her doing two marriage themed rom coms back to back. Although at the time she did them she was engaged and perhaps she somehow was going to tie them in for publicity with her big wedding to ARod?
Yeah the movie is no for me too.
I do think she’s talented as an actress, I don’t understand why she keeps limiting herself to those cheesy and badly written rom coms especially when she’s the one producing them?
My guess is she looks at them more from a business perspective, less as an artist wanting to craft a unique character. I would think films like this are inexpensive to produce and market, easy to make, and earn decent money. She’s probably going to sell music from this one too.
Lopez does her best work with good directors-with-vision, but folks like that are not going to put up with her celebrity-is-everything ego. A shame, because she can act, and she’s only hurting herself by doing this lame stuff.
I know this movie looks like garbage but I am totally going to see it. I really need the escape right now. Thanks a lot, Convoy of Jerks.
@LUCY2
Good point! But then she can’t complained because she’s not getting good scripts and she’s not taken seriously. She can’t have it both ways
I love her shoes.
He looks drunk or stoned.
She is so in love with him that she is going to overlook that?! I do not approve lol
I really don’t see him looking like that and honestly, he’s had issues before and it rubs me the wrong say that some people seem to be anxiously expecting him to relapse.
But I agree. He looks under the influence of – I’m guessing – prescribed medication at the very least, like a benzo. His eyes are barely open and he just looks like he isn’t really present. Or maybe he’s just exhausted. But he doesn’t look alert. Although to be fair, I don’t blame him.
@DIEGOINSF
I agree. It’s like ppl are waiting for it.
And he’s been vocal about being under medication for anxiety and depression, but i guess it’s too boring to acknowledge that than saying that he’s drunk
I’m no Ben apologist, but I look like that in every photo and I’m always totally sober! I just have a resting stoned face lol
And I too hate it when it seems people are rooting for someone’s relapse.
I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.
They look so cute together!
😍
I actually also really love Maluma’s and JLo’s chemistry as costars, in interviews they seem to really like and respect each other.
Love Jlo by extension Ben. Love them together.
in my head, I’ve already started preparing myself and started the countdown to their split. 🙁
not because I WANT them to split – I am totally rooting for them – but she made a comment in an interview recently to the effect of “we’re never going to break up because” reasons…and I was like “NOOOOOOO! Don’t say that!” I feel like she jinxed it.
I think what she said was we wouldn’t have gotten back together if we thought we were going to end. To be fair, who starts a relationship thinking it’s going to end? That’s defeating the purpose lol. Unless it’s an extramarital fling because you’re bored or something.
Future Razzie contender right there.
I’ve actually been reading a lot of good reviews about the movie, lol. Cheesy but a feel good rom-com. I’m going to see it.
I’d love for Bennifer to work out. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s the love of her life. We’re talking about Ben though and he has a lot of problems. Drugs, alcohol, womanizing, etc. It’s difficult to see a happy ending for them with all things considered.
I just saw this review on rotten tomatoes, so excited
On paper, nothing about ‘Marry Me’ makes a lick of sense, particularly its silly premise. Yet, despite all the odds, everything works remarkably well.
Please, the academy didn’t snub him! He was never going to be nominated despite all the publicity and campaigning he did. And I think he knew it deep down but he just wanted to hear himself talk. Big mistake.
And? Per your opinion, every actor can promote their work but not him?
I think it’s very telling that Owen Wilson didn’t show up to the screening or do ANY promo for the film at all! I mean, Owen’s done some stinkers before, but I don’t think he previously didn’t do promo for a movie. I know he was the replacement for AH, maybe that was part of the contract, if he had to do the movie, the only way he would do it was with no promo. LOL
Ben just looks sad and tired.
Owen promoted it on the today show and the Armie Hammer replacement wasn’t even for this movie btw 🤣
Sorry- but Owen doing one show… In comparison JLo and Maluma having been everywhere. Owen did one show LOL. And as for the AH flub, not my fault JLo does too many marriage movies (coming out in the same year, no less!) I can’t keep track! Guess I’m not a super-fan like you are! My bad!
Apology accepted!
I really want to see this even though it is going to be terrible. I cannot buy that Owen Wilson would date a woman JLo’s age, and she would never date a blonde man or anyone that “quirky”.