Lady Gaga congratulates the Oscar nominees for their hard work following her snub

What was the biggest snub of this year’s Oscar nominations? Some say Ruth Negga for Passing. Some say Caitriona Balfe for Belfast. Some say Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza. Some say Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar. But I still think it was Lady Gaga. She got nominated for everything else this awards season: Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG, Critics Choice, dozens of critics awards. And at the end of the day, House of Gucci only got one nomination, for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. Academy voters told Gaga: baby girl, you had great wigs and that’s it.

I’m sure a lot will be written about why and how House of Gucci was snubbed and why Gaga in particular was snubbed. My guess – and I have nothing to back this up – is that Gaga simply played the game way too hard. Her Oscar campaign was built on “look at how much I suffered for this role,” which is quite common for Oscar campaigns in general. But specifically for Gaga, she made it sound like no one else has ever suffered as much as she did for this role. It was way, way too much. Plus, I think Ridley Scott yelling at film-goers and Oscar voters probably hurt the film’s chances overall.

In any case, Gaga isn’t letting it get to her… publicly. She posted a congratulatory message to HoG’s hair and makeup team for their Oscar nomination. She wrote on IG:

I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci. Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you. And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year. Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!

I’m sure that last part was hard to write, and maybe it was even written through tears. But good for her for being classy about it. I mean, snubs happen every year, and they usually happen to the people who “want it too much.” Her next outing in an Oscar-bait movie will be different. Hopefully, she’ll have learned from this campaign and the blowback she got.