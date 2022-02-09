Lady Gaga congratulates the Oscar nominees for their hard work following her snub

What was the biggest snub of this year’s Oscar nominations? Some say Ruth Negga for Passing. Some say Caitriona Balfe for Belfast. Some say Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza. Some say Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar. But I still think it was Lady Gaga. She got nominated for everything else this awards season: Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG, Critics Choice, dozens of critics awards. And at the end of the day, House of Gucci only got one nomination, for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. Academy voters told Gaga: baby girl, you had great wigs and that’s it.
I’m sure a lot will be written about why and how House of Gucci was snubbed and why Gaga in particular was snubbed. My guess – and I have nothing to back this up – is that Gaga simply played the game way too hard. Her Oscar campaign was built on “look at how much I suffered for this role,” which is quite common for Oscar campaigns in general. But specifically for Gaga, she made it sound like no one else has ever suffered as much as she did for this role. It was way, way too much. Plus, I think Ridley Scott yelling at film-goers and Oscar voters probably hurt the film’s chances overall.
In any case, Gaga isn’t letting it get to her… publicly. She posted a congratulatory message to HoG’s hair and makeup team for their Oscar nomination. She wrote on IG:
I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci. Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation.
He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you.
And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year. Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!
I’m sure that last part was hard to write, and maybe it was even written through tears. But good for her for being classy about it. I mean, snubs happen every year, and they usually happen to the people who “want it too much.” Her next outing in an Oscar-bait movie will be different. Hopefully, she’ll have learned from this campaign and the blowback she got.
I’d agree she wouldn’t have deserved the nomination but neither did Kidman as Lucy..
ITA. Nicole Kidman is so overrated. I can’t think of anything I’ve seen her in where I wasn’t keenly aware of her ACTING.
I thought Kidman was ok, but that might be because I had zero expectations of that film and it ended up not being THAT bad.
I thought Lady Gaga was wonderful in this movie & I loved the movie in all its soap opera glory. Yeah, sure, the accents, Jared Leto, yada yada, loved it anyway. And LG was perfect.
Snub or no snub, gaga always keeps is classy ❤️
She was and has been giving off “Bradley Cooper” clenched, and wants it too bad vibes since ASIB. I feel bad for her but I hope she takes a break from movies and music for a while. Make people miss her and then come back with something great. That’s when she will get nominated and may get the win.
That’s a lovely statement. Classy and professional. Props to her.
This. Also, the purple outfit and make-up she has on in that picture look great.
I am sure she has learned ,Anne Hathaway was the same and i dont think she will ever repeat such a campaign in future.
Anne definitely learned, but she also got the nomination and the win. Being completely OTT is Gaga’s thing, though. She can’t help herself. It’s kind of a Catch 22 for her because if she dials it down too much it would probably be seen as disingenuous, while her OTTness is more her but very annoying & off-putting. 🤷🏻♀️
Good for her! She gave a wonderful performance.
She really wasn’t that great in the film, the heavy lifting was made by the makeup/styling(wich got the nom).
Ruth Negga should have gotten the nom that went to Judi Dench. People are gonna be mad but Nicole is probably gonna win the oscar, deserved or not.
Her performance wasn’t that good, but what hurt her the most is the film being terrible.
It really, really was. I find it laughable it’s being discussed as if it were snubbed or overlooked – it sucked. It was too long and really boring, and had none of the campy fun the trailer implied.
It was a terrible, terrible film. Not even in an entertaining campy way. Just boring.
House of Gucci is a terrible movie. No one was going to get nominated for bad accents and a truly exhausting script.
Was she “snubbed” or were the other nominations bought for her? Most movie critics said same thing – the movie is bad, her acting is bad, etc. Just because she is Gaga and the director is Ridley Scott, doesn’t mean a poor quality movie should receive the nominations.
This is a gracious and classy message by gaga. Nothing bad to say about it at all.
I see the word “snub” tossed around a lot (not just here). I understand it is probably meant to define someone who was predicted to get a nomination, but ultimately did not. But lately it’s been annoying me because the simple fact of being an A-lister on the campaign trail not getting a nomination shouldn’t be a “snub,” necessarily. It can mean that they didn’t merit a nom. In my mind, it’s kind of a dig at the actors who did merit a nomination. As if they shouldn’t be on the list.
I agree – “snub” should be reserved for a film or actor who was excellent, widely praised and expected to be awarded, and was mysteriously not. Not for someone who campaigned hard, and certainly not for a movie as terrible as this.
Gaga would fall under your criteria, though. She was the only actress in the running that was nominated for SAG, Critics Choice, BAFTA and GG. All the other nominees missed out on one or more of those nominations.
Was she snubbed? Or was her performance just not worthy of a nomination?
Good for her. I haven’t seen House of Gucci yet but I have to believe her performance was more worthy than Nicole Kidman’s, who was downright distracting and terrible in Being the Ricardos (an equally terrible movie).
Re: If this is a true “snub” — she was nominated for a BAFTA which typically indicates an Oscar nom too, so yes. It’s a snub.
I didn’t even like her performance but she was definitely snubbed. She was the only lead actress of the season to have all the precursors, and everyone thought she was going to win after the bafta nom. It must sting.
I rarely see any Oscar films, so just here to say I don’t know what that purple dress is but she looks A-Mazing in it, and now I kind of wish I had one.
Gaga’s statement was classy. Men get praised for their amazing method acting – this year, it’s all about Benedict (who I’m very fond of) and his nicotine patches/poisoning, yet, Gaga gets eye rolls for talking about maintaining her accent /taking acting lessons/studying techniques for HOG.
Yes, she probably was very intense in her campaign, but that is Gaga right? And everyone else did nothing and the nominations just fell into their laps, I’m sure. I hate this “oh, I’m just here, talking to people and oh, it would be lovely if little old me happened to get nominated, but it would be such a lovely surprise…” false modesty thing, when we all know the studios pump millions into their Oscar campaigns every year.
It also feels a bit like snobbery to exclude a singer (see also J Lo), but each branch votes for their category and it’s sad that after embracing Gaga previously, they seem to have closed ranks this time.
Speaking of closing ranks, enough with the perennial “she is in a film and must be nominated” for la Dench. I’m British, we love and adore her, but including her and not Catriona B, the beating heart of Belfast, made me very sad.
The thing with Dench is ridiculous. I saw the film. She doesn’t even have much to do. She’s great as always but there was no heavy lifting. Yes, Catriona was snubbed. It reminds me of Shakespeare In Love where Dench WON for playing QEI, a role for which she had maybe ten lines. It was maddening.
I really am miffed on Catriona’s behalf. I am someone who has never loved her as Clare on Outlander, a show I watch sporadically. At first I thought she was pretty bad. But she’s grown into it, and she is very very good in Belfast. She really could have used the nom, and Dench doesn’t need it. Ugh.
I didn’t see the film so I can’t comment on her acting, but her campaign was EXHAUSTING. I’m a fan of hers, but even I will admit it was very off-putting and seemed highly exaggerated. I get that it’s all a popularity contest anyway though.
I like her, but her acting just isn’t that good. I don’t think a sin of omission was created here. The serious omission , year after year is the lack of Actresses of Color being nominated for Best Actress. Rachel Ziegler, Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga. All credible nominees all ignored and Nicole Kidman, who IS good in the movie gets another nomination. Kristen Stuart, who I thought gave a terrible , affected performance in an equally affected movie gets nominated. SMDH.
I love Gaga and that was not just classy but VERY laudatory of the other talents. You just know she’s actually lovely to work with and appreciative of her peers in real life after reading that.
what a class act!
noblesse oblige
I am really disappointed for Caitriona Balfe. She was amazing in Belfast
I saw about 10 minutes of HoG and checked out.
Didn’t see the Ricardo movie, no plans to.
Spencer? Pass
I have total respect for Gaga for playing it classy.
Judi Dench and Anthony Hopkins (from last year, I think) get props for being old, very respected British actors. I do begrudge that, especially when it translates into pushing out younger, non-British actors who deserve to win (Chadwick Boseman, posthumously, for example), it is very unfair and gross. No need to revere this group of actors to the extent of pushing out more diverse and deserving actors.
Just because she was nominated for other awards doesn’t mean she deserves an award. That over-acted performance with the horrible accent and exaggerated behavior was not worthy of an Oscar consideration, and I have to agree with the Academy voters who ignored her. I would have too.